|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:01
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Carton makes two point jump shot
|
34-36
|
0:08
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Hill makes two point dunk (Tyger Campbell assists)
|
32-36
|
0:25
|
|
+1
|
Dawson Garcia makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-34
|
0:25
|
|
+1
|
Dawson Garcia makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-34
|
0:25
|
|
|
Jules Bernard personal foul (Dawson Garcia draws the foul)
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Jamal Cain defensive rebound
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Chris Smith misses two point layup
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Jules Bernard defensive rebound
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:33
|
|
+2
|
Jules Bernard makes two point driving jump shot
|
30-34
|
1:54
|
|
|
Jules Bernard defensive rebound
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell turnover (traveling)
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Greg Elliott turnover (traveling)
|
|
2:45
|
|
+1
|
Cody Riley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-32
|
2:45
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Cody Riley misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia personal foul (Cody Riley draws the foul)
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Koby McEwen turnover
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Koby McEwen offensive foul (Jaime Jaquez Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia defensive rebound
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia misses two point hook shot
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia defensive rebound
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Chris Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
D.J. Carton turnover (lost ball)
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Oso Ighodaro defensive rebound
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Oso Ighodaro blocks Johnny Juzang's two point jump shot
|
|
4:34
|
|
+2
|
Greg Elliott makes two point floating jump shot
|
30-31
|
5:08
|
|
+1
|
Jules Bernard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-31
|
5:08
|
|
+1
|
Jules Bernard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-30
|
5:08
|
|
|
D.J. Carton shooting foul (Jules Bernard draws the foul)
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Jules Bernard offensive rebound
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Jalen Hill misses two point layup
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Chris Smith offensive rebound
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Jules Bernard misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:38
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Carton makes two point driving layup
|
28-29
|
5:58
|
|
|
Koby McEwen defensive rebound
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Johnny Juzang misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Jalen Hill defensive rebound
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia misses two point hook shot
|
|
6:35
|
|
+1
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-29
|
6:35
|
|
+1
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-28
|
6:35
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Theo John shooting foul (Jaime Jaquez Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia turnover (Tyger Campbell steals)
|
|
6:50
|
|
+2
|
Tyger Campbell makes two point driving jump shot
|
26-27
|
7:02
|
|
+3
|
D.J. Carton makes three point step back jump shot
|
26-25
|
7:23
|
|
+2
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes two point driving layup (Tyger Campbell assists)
|
23-25
|
7:49
|
|
+2
|
Dawson Garcia makes two point layup
|
23-23
|
7:54
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia offensive rebound
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Theo John misses two point hook shot
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Johnny Juzang turnover
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Johnny Juzang offensive foul (Koby McEwen draws the foul)
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Theo John turnover (lost ball) (Jaime Jaquez Jr. steals)
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Golden Eagles defensive rebound
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Koby McEwen turnover
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Koby McEwen offensive foul (Tyger Campbell draws the foul)
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Cody Riley personal foul (Theo John draws the foul)
|
|
9:14
|
|
+2
|
Jules Bernard makes two point driving layup
|
21-23
|
9:26
|
|
|
Dexter Akanno turnover (bad pass) (Jules Bernard steals)
|
|
9:44
|
|
+3
|
Jules Bernard makes three point jump shot (Tyger Campbell assists)
|
21-21
|
10:05
|
|
+3
|
Greg Elliott makes three point jump shot (D.J. Carton assists)
|
21-18
|
10:17
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. personal foul (Theo John draws the foul)
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell personal foul
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Cody Riley turnover (bad pass) (Dawson Garcia steals)
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Justin Lewis personal foul (Jalen Hill draws the foul)
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Chris Smith defensive rebound
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Koby McEwen misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:14
|
|
+2
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes two point dunk (Tyger Campbell assists)
|
18-18
|
11:20
|
|
|
Koby McEwen turnover (bad pass) (Chris Smith steals)
|
|
11:37
|
|
+2
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes two point driving jump shot
|
18-16
|
11:44
|
|
|
Koby McEwen turnover (bad pass) (Chris Smith steals)
|
|
12:17
|
|
+3
|
Johnny Juzang makes three point jump shot (Tyger Campbell assists)
|
18-14
|
12:37
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Cain makes two point dunk (Koby McEwen assists)
|
18-11
|
12:46
|
|
|
Jamal Cain defensive rebound
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Chris Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Justin Lewis turnover
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Justin Lewis offensive foul (Chris Smith draws the foul)
|
|
13:23
|
|
+2
|
Johnny Juzang makes two point jump shot
|
16-11
|
13:37
|
|
+2
|
Koby McEwen makes two point layup
|
16-9
|
14:08
|
|
+3
|
David Singleton makes three point jump shot (Jalen Hill assists)
|
14-9
|
14:31
|
|
|
Jaylen Clark defensive rebound
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Justin Lewis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Jaylen Clark shooting foul (Justin Lewis draws the foul)
|
|
14:31
|
|
+2
|
Justin Lewis makes two point putback layup
|
14-6
|
14:33
|
|
|
Justin Lewis offensive rebound
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Koby McEwen misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Golden Eagles 30 second timeout
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Koby McEwen defensive rebound
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Johnny Juzang misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Bruins offensive rebound
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Jalen Hill misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:18
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Carton makes two point floating jump shot
|
12-6
|
15:44
|
|
+1
|
Johnny Juzang makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-6
|
15:44
|
|
+1
|
Johnny Juzang makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
10-5
|
15:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Theo John shooting foul (Johnny Juzang draws the foul)
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Jalen Hill offensive rebound
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Johnny Juzang misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Jamal Cain turnover (lost ball)
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell turnover (bad pass) (Jamal Cain steals)
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Justin Lewis personal foul (Chris Smith draws the foul)
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia turnover
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia offensive foul (Tyger Campbell draws the foul)
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Jaylen Clark personal foul (Dawson Garcia draws the foul)
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
Chris Smith turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:44
|
|
|
Theo John personal foul (Cody Riley draws the foul)
|
|
17:10
|
|
+3
|
Koby McEwen makes three point jump shot (D.J. Carton assists)
|
10-4
|
17:21
|
|
|
Jamal Cain offensive rebound
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
D.J. Carton misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Theo John offensive rebound
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Jamal Cain defensive rebound
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Chris Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell defensive rebound
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Theo John defensive rebound
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Jamal Cain blocks Cody Riley's two point layup
|
|
18:39
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Cain makes two point putback layup
|
7-4
|
18:43
|
|
|
Jamal Cain offensive rebound
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Koby McEwen misses two point layup
|
|
19:02
|
|
+2
|
Tyger Campbell makes two point jump shot
|
5-4
|
19:14
|
|
+3
|
D.J. Carton makes three point jump shot (Koby McEwen assists)
|
5-2
|
19:24
|
|
+2
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes two point putback layup
|
2-2
|
19:28
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Johnny Juzang misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:45
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Carton makes two point layup
|
2-0
|
20:00
|
|
|
Theo John vs. Jaime Jaquez Jr. (D.J. Carton gains possession)
|