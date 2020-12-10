|
3:54
TV timeout
3:54
Grant Coleman shooting foul (Davion Bradford draws the foul)
3:54
+2
Davion Bradford makes two point layup (Nijel Pack assists)
28-30
4:08
+2
Grant Coleman makes two point tip shot
28-28
4:13
Grant Coleman offensive rebound
4:15
DeAndre Gholston misses two point layup
4:36
+2
Selton Miguel makes two point layup (Mike McGuirl assists)
26-28
4:55
Rudi Williams defensive rebound
4:55
Grant Coleman misses regular free throw 1 of 1
4:55
Antonio Gordon personal foul (Grant Coleman draws the foul)
5:08
DeAndre Gholston defensive rebound
5:08
Davion Bradford misses regular free throw 2 of 2
5:08
+1
Davion Bradford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
26-26
5:08
Courtney Brown Jr. shooting foul (Davion Bradford draws the foul)
5:06
Davion Bradford offensive rebound
5:08
Nijel Pack misses two point jump shot
5:25
+1
Grant Coleman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
26-25
5:25
|
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon shooting foul (Grant Coleman draws the foul)
5:49
+2
Davion Bradford makes two point dunk (Mike McGuirl assists)
24-25
6:05
+1
Josh Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
24-23
6:05
|
|
|
|
Selton Miguel shooting foul (Josh Thomas draws the foul)
6:31
Tafari Simms defensive rebound
6:33
Mike McGuirl misses three point jump shot
6:53
+2
Josh Thomas makes two point reverse layup
22-23
7:14
Grant Coleman offensive rebound
7:16
Grant Coleman misses two point jump shot
7:30
Tafari Simms defensive rebound
7:32
Nijel Pack misses three point jump shot
7:40
Kaleim Taylor personal foul
7:53
+3
Kaleim Taylor makes three point jump shot
20-23
8:07
TV timeout
8:07
Panthers 30 second timeout
8:21
+2
Rudi Williams makes two point layup
17-23
8:25
Rudi Williams defensive rebound
8:27
DeAndre Gholston misses three point jump shot
8:33
Te'Jon Lucas defensive rebound
8:35
Selton Miguel misses two point layup
8:39
Selton Miguel defensive rebound
8:41
DeAndre Gholston misses two point layup
9:01
+3
Rudi Williams makes three point jump shot
17-21
9:05
Rudi Williams offensive rebound
9:07
Nijel Pack misses two point layup
9:28
+2
Tafari Simms makes two point jump shot (Te'Jon Lucas assists)
17-18
9:35
Josh Thomas defensive rebound
9:37
Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot
9:54
+3
DeAndre Gholston makes three point jump shot (Te'Jon Lucas assists)
15-18
10:15
+2
Selton Miguel makes two point jump shot
12-18
10:40
+1
DeAndre Gholston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
12-16
10:40
|
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon shooting foul (DeAndre Gholston draws the foul)
10:41
Panthers offensive rebound
10:43
Davion Bradford blocks Te'Jon Lucas's two point layup
10:56
+2
Nijel Pack makes two point jump shot (Antonio Gordon assists)
10-16
11:20
+3
DeAndre Gholston makes three point jump shot (Te'Jon Lucas assists)
10-14
11:41
TV timeout
11:41
Panthers 30 second timeout
11:43
+2
Nijel Pack makes two point jump shot
7-14
11:51
Nijel Pack defensive rebound
11:53
Josh Thomas misses three point jump shot
12:08
Rudi Williams turnover (out of bounds)
12:29
Antonio Gordon defensive rebound
12:31
Davion Bradford blocks Amir Allen's two point jump shot
12:51
+2
Davion Bradford makes two point layup (Antonio Gordon assists)
7-12
13:06
Nijel Pack defensive rebound
13:08
Grant Coleman misses three point jump shot
13:31
Rudi Williams personal foul
13:31
Kaleim Taylor defensive rebound
13:33
Nijel Pack misses two point jump shot
13:40
Davion Bradford defensive rebound
13:42
Te'Jon Lucas misses three point jump shot
13:49
Mike McGuirl personal foul
14:01
Josh Thomas defensive rebound
14:03
Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot
14:33
Josh Thomas turnover (traveling)
14:40
+2
DaJuan Gordon makes two point reverse layup
7-10
14:40
Wildcats offensive rebound
14:58
Mike McGuirl misses clear path free throw 2 of 2
14:58
+1
Mike McGuirl makes clear path free throw 1 of 2
7-8
14:58
Devon Hancock clear path foul (Mike McGuirl draws the foul)
14:59
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
15:01
Antonio Gordon blocks DeAndre Gholston's two point jump shot
15:19
+2
Mike McGuirl makes two point jump shot (Rudi Williams assists)
7-7
15:21
Wildcats offensive rebound
15:23
DeAndre Gholston blocks Mike McGuirl's three point jump shot
15:25
Devon Hancock personal foul
15:52
TV timeout
15:53
Donovan Newby turnover (bad pass)
16:15
+1
Selton Miguel makes regular free throw 1 of 1
7-5
16:15
Courtney Brown Jr. shooting foul (Selton Miguel draws the foul)
16:15
+2
Selton Miguel makes two point layup
7-4
16:32
Rudi Williams defensive rebound
16:34
Courtney Brown Jr. misses three point jump shot
16:52
DaJuan Gordon personal foul
16:53
DeAndre Gholston defensive rebound
16:55
Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot
17:10
Te'Jon Lucas turnover (traveling)
17:31
+2
Selton Miguel makes two point jump shot (DaJuan Gordon assists)
7-2
17:53
+2
Te'Jon Lucas makes two point jump shot
7-0
18:01
Te'Jon Lucas defensive rebound
18:03
Davion Bradford misses two point jump shot
18:31
+3
Josh Thomas makes three point jump shot (Te'Jon Lucas assists)
5-0
18:52
Nijel Pack turnover (out of bounds)
18:52
Nijel Pack offensive rebound
18:54
DaJuan Gordon misses three point jump shot
19:06
+2
Amir Allen makes two point layup
2-0
19:10
Amir Allen offensive rebound
19:12
Te'Jon Lucas misses three point jump shot
19:18
Courtney Brown Jr. defensive rebound
19:20
DeAndre Gholston blocks Selton Miguel's two point layup
19:26
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
19:28
DeAndre Gholston misses two point jump shot
19:43
DaJuan Gordon turnover (traveling)
19:55
Te'Jon Lucas turnover (traveling)
20:00
Amir Allen vs. Davion Bradford (Te'Jon Lucas gains possession)
