0:00
End of period
0:01
+3
Lance Jones makes three point jump shot
32-40
0:25
+2
Devin Gilmore makes two point layup
32-37
0:53
Kyler Filewich personal foul
0:53
Devin Gilmore defensive rebound
0:55
Marcus Domask misses two point layup
1:11
Justice Hill turnover (lost ball)
1:19
Kyler Filewich turnover (traveling)
1:40
Kyler Filewich defensive rebound
1:42
Tevin Brown misses three point jump shot
2:11
+2
Marcus Domask makes two point layup (Trent Brown assists)
30-37
2:26
+2
Chico Carter Jr. makes two point layup (Devin Gilmore assists)
30-35
2:29
TV timeout
2:29
Racers offensive rebound
2:31
Marcus Domask blocks Chico Carter Jr.'s two point layup
2:51
+2
Marcus Domask makes two point jump shot
28-35
3:21
Anthony D'Avanzo defensive rebound
3:23
Tevin Brown misses two point layup
3:36
Tevin Brown defensive rebound
3:38
Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot
4:03
Anthony D'Avanzo defensive rebound
4:05
Devin Gilmore misses two point layup
4:22
+2
Anthony D'Avanzo makes two point dunk (Lance Jones assists)
28-33
4:33
Salukis 30 second timeout
4:35
Ben Harvey defensive rebound
4:37
Justice Hill misses two point jump shot
4:45
Anthony D'Avanzo turnover (bad pass) (Devin Gilmore steals)
5:07
+3
DaQuan Smith makes three point jump shot (Tevin Brown assists)
28-31
5:30
+3
Dalton Banks makes three point jump shot (Trent Brown assists)
25-31
5:39
Marcus Domask defensive rebound
5:41
DaQuan Smith misses three point jump shot
5:48
Anthony D'Avanzo turnover (lost ball) (Justice Hill steals)
6:07
Marcus Domask defensive rebound
6:07
Devin Gilmore misses regular free throw 2 of 2
6:07
+1
Devin Gilmore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
25-28
6:07
Anthony D'Avanzo shooting foul (Devin Gilmore draws the foul)
6:18
+3
Anthony D'Avanzo makes three point jump shot (Trent Brown assists)
24-28
6:40
+3
Tevin Brown makes three point jump shot (Justice Hill assists)
24-25
6:49
+1
Ben Harvey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
21-25
6:49
+1
Ben Harvey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
21-24
6:53
Brion Whitley personal foul (Ben Harvey draws the foul)
6:53
Demond Robinson turnover (bad pass) (Anthony D'Avanzo steals)
7:04
+1
Ben Harvey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
21-23
7:04
+1
Ben Harvey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
21-22
7:04
Tevin Brown personal foul (Ben Harvey draws the foul)
7:15
TV timeout
7:15
KJ Williams turnover
7:15
KJ Williams offensive foul
7:21
Tevin Brown defensive rebound
7:23
Anthony D'Avanzo misses three point jump shot
7:49
+3
Brion Whitley makes three point jump shot (Justice Hill assists)
21-21
7:54
Devin Gilmore defensive rebound
7:56
Steven Verplancken Jr. misses two point layup
8:19
+3
Brion Whitley makes three point jump shot (Devin Gilmore assists)
18-21
8:27
KJ Williams defensive rebound
8:29
Ben Harvey misses two point jump shot
8:34
Anthony D'Avanzo defensive rebound
8:36
Devin Gilmore misses two point jump shot
8:50
+1
Anthony D'Avanzo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
15-21
8:50
+1
Anthony D'Avanzo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
15-20
8:50
KJ Williams shooting foul (Anthony D'Avanzo draws the foul)
8:58
DaQuan Smith turnover (bad pass) (Anthony D'Avanzo steals)
9:10
Lance Jones turnover (lost ball) (DaQuan Smith steals)
9:11
+2
Devin Gilmore makes two point dunk
15-19
9:21
Lance Jones turnover (bad pass) (Devin Gilmore steals)
9:31
Demond Robinson turnover (traveling)
9:44
Lance Jones turnover (lost ball)
9:52
Ben Harvey defensive rebound
9:54
Demond Robinson misses two point jump shot
10:08
+3
Steven Verplancken Jr. makes three point jump shot (Lance Jones assists)
13-19
10:16
Ben Harvey defensive rebound
10:18
DaQuan Smith misses two point layup
10:33
Kyler Filewich turnover
10:33
Kyler Filewich offensive foul
10:49
Kyler Filewich defensive rebound
10:51
Tevin Brown misses three point jump shot
11:03
TV timeout
11:03
Jakolby Long turnover (traveling)
11:21
Kyler Filewich defensive rebound
11:23
Chico Carter Jr. misses two point jump shot
11:40
Demond Robinson defensive rebound
11:42
Trent Brown misses three point jump shot
12:05
+1
DaQuan Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 1
13-16
12:05
Jakolby Long shooting foul (DaQuan Smith draws the foul)
12:05
+2
DaQuan Smith makes two point jump shot
12-16
12:27
+2
Steven Verplancken Jr. makes two point layup
10-16
12:52
KJ Williams turnover (traveling)
12:59
KJ Williams defensive rebound
13:01
Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot
13:23
+3
KJ Williams makes three point jump shot (Chico Carter Jr. assists)
10-14
13:37
DaQuan Smith defensive rebound
13:39
Marcus Domask misses two point jump shot
14:06
KJ Williams turnover (bad pass)
14:23
+2
Ben Harvey makes two point layup
7-14
14:37
TV timeout
14:37
Chico Carter Jr. personal foul
15:05
+2
Demond Robinson makes two point layup (Tevin Brown assists)
7-12
15:18
Tevin Brown defensive rebound
15:20
KJ Williams blocks Lance Jones's two point layup
15:38
+3
KJ Williams makes three point jump shot (Chico Carter Jr. assists)
5-12
15:53
Ben Harvey turnover (bad pass) (Tevin Brown steals)
16:15
Brion Whitley turnover
16:15
Brion Whitley offensive foul
16:35
+3
Trent Brown makes three point jump shot (Lance Jones assists)
2-12
16:39
Lance Jones defensive rebound
16:41
Brion Whitley misses three point jump shot
16:48
Tevin Brown offensive rebound
16:50
Tevin Brown misses two point jump shot
17:08
+2
Ben Harvey makes two point jump shot
2-9
17:17
Ben Harvey defensive rebound
17:19
Justice Hill misses three point jump shot
17:34
Marcus Domask turnover (traveling)
17:46
Brion Whitley turnover
17:56
+1
Ben Harvey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-7
17:56
Ben Harvey misses regular free throw 1 of 2
17:56
Demond Robinson shooting foul (Ben Harvey draws the foul)
18:04
Ben Harvey defensive rebound
18:06
Justice Hill misses three point jump shot
18:19
Marcus Domask personal foul
18:35
Brion Whitley defensive rebound
18:37
Trent Brown misses three point jump shot
18:56
+2
KJ Williams makes two point layup (Demond Robinson assists)
2-6
19:08
Racers 30 second timeout
19:15
+3
Lance Jones makes three point jump shot (Ben Harvey assists)
0-6
19:15
Justice Hill turnover (bad pass) (Ben Harvey steals)
19:25
+3
Anthony D'Avanzo makes three point jump shot (Ben Harvey assists)
0-3
19:50
Brion Whitley turnover
19:50
|
|
|
Brion Whitley offensive foul
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
(Racers gains possession)
|