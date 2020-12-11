MURYST
SILL

Preview not available

Preview not available

2nd Half
MURYST
Racers
10
SILL
Salukis
6

Time Team Play Score
15:30 +2 Dalton Banks makes two point layup (Marcus Domask assists) 42-46
15:38   Tevin Brown personal foul  
15:52 +1 Brion Whitley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-44
15:52 +1 Brion Whitley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-44
15:52   TV timeout  
15:52   Anthony D'Avanzo shooting foul (Brion Whitley draws the foul)  
15:56   Brion Whitley defensive rebound  
15:58   Ben Harvey misses three point jump shot  
16:15   Anthony D'Avanzo defensive rebound  
16:17   Justice Hill misses two point layup  
16:26   Brion Whitley defensive rebound  
16:28   Lance Jones misses two point layup  
16:45 +2 Devin Gilmore makes two point layup (Justice Hill assists) 40-44
16:50   Devin Gilmore offensive rebound  
16:52   Brion Whitley misses three point jump shot  
17:00   Anthony D'Avanzo turnover (lost ball) (Demond Robinson steals)  
17:10   Marcus Domask defensive rebound  
17:12   Devin Gilmore misses two point jump shot  
17:17   Tevin Brown defensive rebound  
17:19   Anthony D'Avanzo misses two point layup  
17:45 +3 Brion Whitley makes three point jump shot (Demond Robinson assists) 38-44
17:51   Demond Robinson offensive rebound  
17:53   Tevin Brown misses two point layup  
17:58   Anthony D'Avanzo personal foul  
18:10   Lance Jones turnover (traveling)  
18:27   Salukis defensive rebound  
18:29   Anthony D'Avanzo blocks Brion Whitley's two point layup  
18:35 +1 Marcus Domask makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-44
18:35 +1 Marcus Domask makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-43
18:35   KJ Williams shooting foul (Marcus Domask draws the foul)  
18:53 +3 KJ Williams makes three point jump shot (Justice Hill assists) 35-42
19:08 +2 Marcus Domask makes two point layup 32-42
19:12   KJ Williams turnover (bad pass) (Trent Brown steals)  
19:18   KJ Williams offensive rebound  
19:20   Brion Whitley misses three point jump shot  
19:39   Ben Harvey turnover (lost ball) (Demond Robinson steals)  

1st Half
MURYST
Racers
32
SILL
Salukis
40

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01 +3 Lance Jones makes three point jump shot 32-40
0:25 +2 Devin Gilmore makes two point layup 32-37
0:53   Kyler Filewich personal foul  
0:53   Devin Gilmore defensive rebound  
0:55   Marcus Domask misses two point layup  
1:11   Justice Hill turnover (lost ball)  
1:19   Kyler Filewich turnover (traveling)  
1:40   Kyler Filewich defensive rebound  
1:42   Tevin Brown misses three point jump shot  
2:11 +2 Marcus Domask makes two point layup (Trent Brown assists) 30-37
2:26 +2 Chico Carter Jr. makes two point layup (Devin Gilmore assists) 30-35
2:29   TV timeout  
2:29   Racers offensive rebound  
2:31   Marcus Domask blocks Chico Carter Jr.'s two point layup  
2:51 +2 Marcus Domask makes two point jump shot 28-35
3:21   Anthony D'Avanzo defensive rebound  
3:23   Tevin Brown misses two point layup  
3:36   Tevin Brown defensive rebound  
3:38   Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot  
4:03   Anthony D'Avanzo defensive rebound  
4:05   Devin Gilmore misses two point layup  
4:22 +2 Anthony D'Avanzo makes two point dunk (Lance Jones assists) 28-33
4:33   Salukis 30 second timeout  
4:35   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
4:37   Justice Hill misses two point jump shot  
4:45   Anthony D'Avanzo turnover (bad pass) (Devin Gilmore steals)  
5:07 +3 DaQuan Smith makes three point jump shot (Tevin Brown assists) 28-31
5:30 +3 Dalton Banks makes three point jump shot (Trent Brown assists) 25-31
5:39   Marcus Domask defensive rebound  
5:41   DaQuan Smith misses three point jump shot  
5:48   Anthony D'Avanzo turnover (lost ball) (Justice Hill steals)  
6:07   Marcus Domask defensive rebound  
6:07   Devin Gilmore misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:07 +1 Devin Gilmore makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-28
6:07   Anthony D'Avanzo shooting foul (Devin Gilmore draws the foul)  
6:18 +3 Anthony D'Avanzo makes three point jump shot (Trent Brown assists) 24-28
6:40 +3 Tevin Brown makes three point jump shot (Justice Hill assists) 24-25
6:49 +1 Ben Harvey makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-25
6:49 +1 Ben Harvey makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-24
6:53   Brion Whitley personal foul (Ben Harvey draws the foul)  
6:53   Demond Robinson turnover (bad pass) (Anthony D'Avanzo steals)  
7:04 +1 Ben Harvey makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-23
7:04 +1 Ben Harvey makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-22
7:04   Tevin Brown personal foul (Ben Harvey draws the foul)  
7:15   TV timeout  
7:15   KJ Williams turnover  
7:15   KJ Williams offensive foul  
7:21   Tevin Brown defensive rebound  
7:23   Anthony D'Avanzo misses three point jump shot  
7:49 +3 Brion Whitley makes three point jump shot (Justice Hill assists) 21-21
7:54   Devin Gilmore defensive rebound  
7:56   Steven Verplancken Jr. misses two point layup  
8:19 +3 Brion Whitley makes three point jump shot (Devin Gilmore assists) 18-21
8:27   KJ Williams defensive rebound  
8:29   Ben Harvey misses two point jump shot  
8:34   Anthony D'Avanzo defensive rebound  
8:36   Devin Gilmore misses two point jump shot  
8:50 +1 Anthony D'Avanzo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-21
8:50 +1 Anthony D'Avanzo makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-20
8:50   KJ Williams shooting foul (Anthony D'Avanzo draws the foul)  
8:58   DaQuan Smith turnover (bad pass) (Anthony D'Avanzo steals)  
9:10   Lance Jones turnover (lost ball) (DaQuan Smith steals)  
9:11 +2 Devin Gilmore makes two point dunk 15-19
9:21   Lance Jones turnover (bad pass) (Devin Gilmore steals)  
9:31   Demond Robinson turnover (traveling)  
9:44   Lance Jones turnover (lost ball)  
9:52   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
9:54   Demond Robinson misses two point jump shot  
10:08 +3 Steven Verplancken Jr. makes three point jump shot (Lance Jones assists) 13-19
10:16   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
10:18   DaQuan Smith misses two point layup  
10:33   Kyler Filewich turnover  
10:33   Kyler Filewich offensive foul  
10:49   Kyler Filewich defensive rebound  
10:51   Tevin Brown misses three point jump shot  
11:03   TV timeout  
11:03   Jakolby Long turnover (traveling)  
11:21   Kyler Filewich defensive rebound  
11:23   Chico Carter Jr. misses two point jump shot  
11:40   Demond Robinson defensive rebound  
11:42   Trent Brown misses three point jump shot  
12:05 +1 DaQuan Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 1 13-16
12:05   Jakolby Long shooting foul (DaQuan Smith draws the foul)  
12:05 +2 DaQuan Smith makes two point jump shot 12-16
12:27 +2 Steven Verplancken Jr. makes two point layup 10-16
12:52   KJ Williams turnover (traveling)  
12:59   KJ Williams defensive rebound  
13:01   Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot  
13:23 +3 KJ Williams makes three point jump shot (Chico Carter Jr. assists) 10-14
13:37   DaQuan Smith defensive rebound  
13:39   Marcus Domask misses two point jump shot  
14:06   KJ Williams turnover (bad pass)  
14:23 +2 Ben Harvey makes two point layup 7-14
14:37   TV timeout  
14:37   Chico Carter Jr. personal foul  
15:05 +2 Demond Robinson makes two point layup (Tevin Brown assists) 7-12
15:18   Tevin Brown defensive rebound  
15:20   KJ Williams blocks Lance Jones's two point layup  
15:38 +3 KJ Williams makes three point jump shot (Chico Carter Jr. assists) 5-12
15:53   Ben Harvey turnover (bad pass) (Tevin Brown steals)  
16:15   Brion Whitley turnover  
16:15   Brion Whitley offensive foul  
16:35 +3 Trent Brown makes three point jump shot (Lance Jones assists) 2-12
16:39   Lance Jones defensive rebound  
16:41   Brion Whitley misses three point jump shot  
16:48   Tevin Brown offensive rebound  
16:50   Tevin Brown misses two point jump shot  
17:08 +2 Ben Harvey makes two point jump shot 2-9
17:17   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
17:19   Justice Hill misses three point jump shot  
17:34   Marcus Domask turnover (traveling)  
17:46   Brion Whitley turnover  
17:56 +1 Ben Harvey makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-7
17:56   Ben Harvey misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:56   Demond Robinson shooting foul (Ben Harvey draws the foul)  
18:04   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
18:06   Justice Hill misses three point jump shot  
18:19   Marcus Domask personal foul  
18:35   Brion Whitley defensive rebound  
18:37   Trent Brown misses three point jump shot  
18:56 +2 KJ Williams makes two point layup (Demond Robinson assists) 2-6
19:08   Racers 30 second timeout  
19:15 +3 Lance Jones makes three point jump shot (Ben Harvey assists) 0-6
19:15   Justice Hill turnover (bad pass) (Ben Harvey steals)  
19:25 +3 Anthony D'Avanzo makes three point jump shot (Ben Harvey assists) 0-3
19:50   Brion Whitley turnover  
19:50   Brion Whitley offensive foul  
20:00   (Racers gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Dalton Banks makes two point layup (Marcus Domask assists) 15:30
  Tevin Brown personal foul 15:38
+ 1 Brion Whitley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15:52
+ 1 Brion Whitley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15:52
  Anthony D'Avanzo shooting foul (Brion Whitley draws the foul) 15:52
  Brion Whitley defensive rebound 15:56
  Ben Harvey misses three point jump shot 15:58
  Anthony D'Avanzo defensive rebound 16:15
  Justice Hill misses two point layup 16:17
  Brion Whitley defensive rebound 16:26
  Lance Jones misses two point layup 16:28
Team Stats
Points 42 46
Field Goals 15-36 (41.7%) 15-28 (53.6%)
3-Pointers 8-16 (50.0%) 7-13 (53.8%)
Free Throws 4-5 (80.0%) 9-10 (90.0%)
Total Rebounds 18 17
Offensive 4 0
Defensive 13 16
Team 1 1
Assists 12 9
Steals 7 4
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 12 13
Fouls 10 7
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
22
B. Whitley G
11 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
33
A. D'Avanzo F
10 PTS, 4 REB
12T
away team logo Murray St. 3-1 321042
home team logo S. Illinois 2-0 40444
SIU Arena Carbondale, Illinois
SIU Arena Carbondale, Illinois
Team Stats
away team logo Murray St. 3-1 PPG RPG APG
home team logo S. Illinois 2-0 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Williams F PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. D'Avanzo F PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
23
K. Williams F 11 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
33
A. D'Avanzo F 10 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
41.7 FG% 53.6
50.0 3PT FG% 53.8
80.0 FT% 90.0
Murray St.
Starters
B. Whitley
K. Williams
T. Brown
D. Robinson
J. Hill
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Whitley 11 3 0 3/7 3/6 2/2 3 - 0 0 3 0 3
K. Williams 11 3 0 4/4 3/3 0/0 3 - 0 1 4 1 2
T. Brown 3 5 2 1/6 1/3 0/0 2 - 1 0 0 1 4
D. Robinson 2 2 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 - 2 0 2 1 1
J. Hill 0 0 4 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 - 1 0 2 0 0
Starters
B. Whitley
K. Williams
T. Brown
D. Robinson
J. Hill
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Whitley 11 3 0 3/7 3/6 2/2 3 0 0 0 3 0 3
K. Williams 11 3 0 4/4 3/3 0/0 3 0 0 1 4 1 2
T. Brown 3 5 2 1/6 1/3 0/0 2 0 1 0 0 1 4
D. Robinson 2 2 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 0 2 0 2 1 1
J. Hill 0 0 4 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 0 1 0 2 0 0
Bench
D. Gilmore
D. Smith
C. Carter Jr.
N. McMullen
J. Sivills
D. Bostick
J. Kirby
M. Smith
R. Thomas
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Gilmore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Carter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. McMullen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sivills - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bostick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kirby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 42 17 12 15/36 8/16 4/5 10 0 7 1 12 4 13
S. Illinois
Starters
A. D'Avanzo
B. Harvey
M. Domask
L. Jones
S. Verplancken Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. D'Avanzo 10 4 0 3/5 2/3 2/2 3 - 2 1 3 0 4
B. Harvey 9 5 2 2/4 0/1 5/6 0 - 1 0 2 0 5
M. Domask 8 3 1 3/7 0/2 2/2 1 - 0 1 1 0 3
L. Jones 6 1 3 2/4 2/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 4 0 1
S. Verplancken Jr. 5 0 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
Starters
A. D'Avanzo
B. Harvey
M. Domask
L. Jones
S. Verplancken Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. D'Avanzo 10 4 0 3/5 2/3 2/2 3 0 2 1 3 0 4
B. Harvey 9 5 2 2/4 0/1 5/6 0 0 1 0 2 0 5
M. Domask 8 3 1 3/7 0/2 2/2 1 0 0 1 1 0 3
L. Jones 6 1 3 2/4 2/2 0/0 0 0 0 0 4 0 1
S. Verplancken Jr. 5 0 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
D. Banks
T. Brown
J. Long
K. Filewich
S. Dembele
W. Keller
C. Cross
E. Butler
J. Muila
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Banks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Long - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Filewich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Keller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cross - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Butler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Muila - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 46 16 9 15/28 7/13 9/10 7 0 4 2 13 0 16
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola