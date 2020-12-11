NEAST
UMASS

2nd Half
NEAST
Huskies
43
UMASS
Minutemen
47

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:28 +3 Jason Strong makes three point jump shot (Coleman Stucke assists) 79-94
0:32   Jason Strong defensive rebound  
0:34   Mark Gasperini misses two point jump shot  
0:40   Carl Pierre defensive rebound  
0:42   Coleman Stucke misses three point jump shot  
0:43   Minutemen 30 second timeout  
0:59 +2 Tre Mitchell makes two point layup (Noah Fernandes assists) 76-94
1:22   T.J. Weeks defensive rebound  
1:24   Jahmyl Telfort misses two point jump shot  
1:32   Jahmyl Telfort defensive rebound  
1:34   T.J. Weeks misses two point layup  
1:54 +1 Coleman Stucke makes regular free throw 2 of 2 76-92
1:54   Coleman Stucke misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:54   Ronnie DeGray III shooting foul (Coleman Stucke draws the foul)  
2:15 +1 Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 75-92
2:15 +1 Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 75-91
2:15   Jason Strong shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)  
2:30 +1 Vito Cubrilo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 75-90
2:30 +1 Vito Cubrilo makes regular free throw 1 of 2 74-90
2:30   Ronnie DeGray III shooting foul (Vito Cubrilo draws the foul)  
2:38 +3 Noah Fernandes makes three point jump shot (Ronnie DeGray III assists) 73-90
3:08 +2 Jahmyl Telfort makes two point layup (Vito Cubrilo assists) 73-87
3:13   Vito Cubrilo defensive rebound  
3:15   Jovohn Garcia misses two point layup  
3:25   Noah Fernandes defensive rebound  
3:27   Tyson Walker misses two point jump shot  
3:38 +1 T.J. Weeks makes regular free throw 1 of 1 71-87
3:38   Vito Cubrilo shooting foul (T.J. Weeks draws the foul)  
3:38 +2 T.J. Weeks makes two point layup 71-86
3:57 +1 Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 71-84
3:57 +1 Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 70-84
3:57   TV timeout  
3:57   Tre Mitchell shooting foul (Tyson Walker draws the foul)  
4:29 +2 Tre Mitchell makes two point layup (Jovohn Garcia assists) 69-84
4:39   Kolton Mitchell offensive rebound  
4:39   Kolton Mitchell misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:39   Kolton Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:39   Tyson Walker shooting foul (Kolton Mitchell draws the foul)  
4:46 +2 Tyson Walker makes two point jump shot 69-82
4:50   Tyson Walker offensive rebound  
4:52   Quirin Emanga misses two point layup  
5:06   Jovohn Garcia turnover (lost ball) (Quirin Emanga steals)  
5:17 +2 Jason Strong makes two point layup 67-82
5:45 +2 Jovohn Garcia makes two point layup (Noah Fernandes assists) 65-82
5:55 +2 Tyson Walker makes two point jump shot 65-80
6:04 +1 Kolton Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 63-80
6:04 +1 Kolton Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 63-79
6:04   Chris Doherty shooting foul (Kolton Mitchell draws the foul)  
6:08   Kolton Mitchell offensive rebound  
6:11   Jovohn Garcia misses two point layup  
6:22   Minutemen 30 second timeout  
7:01   Tre Mitchell defensive rebound  
7:03   Vito Cubrilo misses two point jump shot  
7:18   Chris Doherty defensive rebound  
7:20   T.J. Weeks misses three point jump shot  
7:25 +2 J'Vonne Hadley makes two point layup 63-78
7:28   J'Vonne Hadley defensive rebound  
7:30   Jovohn Garcia misses three point jump shot  
7:31   Tre Mitchell defensive rebound  
7:31   Vito Cubrilo misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:31   Carl Pierre shooting foul (J'Vonne Hadley draws the foul)  
7:31 +2 J'Vonne Hadley makes two point layup 61-78
7:49 +1 Jovohn Garcia makes regular free throw 1 of 1 59-78
7:49   J'Vonne Hadley shooting foul (Jovohn Garcia draws the foul)  
7:49 +2 Jovohn Garcia makes two point layup 59-77
8:00   TV timeout  
8:12   Carl Pierre offensive rebound  
8:14   Carl Pierre misses two point layup  
8:33 +3 Jahmyl Telfort makes three point jump shot (Greg Eboigbodin assists) 59-75
8:48 +2 Tre Mitchell makes two point jump shot (Jovohn Garcia assists) 56-75
9:07 +2 Tyson Walker makes two point layup 56-73
9:21 +2 Jovohn Garcia makes two point layup 54-73
9:37   Kolton Mitchell defensive rebound  
9:39   Coleman Stucke misses three point jump shot  
9:51 +2 Tre Mitchell makes two point layup (Jovohn Garcia assists) 54-71
10:08   Minutemen offensive rebound  
10:10   Carl Pierre misses two point layup  
10:13   Dyondre Dominguez defensive rebound  
10:15   Vito Cubrilo misses three point jump shot  
10:20 +1 Dyondre Dominguez makes regular free throw 2 of 2 54-69
10:20   Dyondre Dominguez misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:20   Chris Doherty shooting foul (Dyondre Dominguez draws the foul)  
10:55 +1 Vito Cubrilo makes regular free throw 1 of 1 54-68
10:55   T.J. Weeks shooting foul (Vito Cubrilo draws the foul)  
10:55 +2 Vito Cubrilo makes two point layup (Jahmyl Telfort assists) 53-68
10:58   Greg Eboigbodin defensive rebound  
10:58   Tre Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
10:58   Chris Doherty shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)  
10:58 +2 Tre Mitchell makes two point layup 51-68
11:02   Tre Mitchell offensive rebound  
11:04   Tre Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
11:13   Shaquille Walters personal foul  
11:23   Huskies turnover (shot clock violation)  
11:46   TV timeout  
11:46   Carl Pierre personal foul  
12:05   Huskies 30 second timeout  
12:40 +3 Jovohn Garcia makes three point jump shot (Tre Mitchell assists) 51-66
12:48   Tre Mitchell defensive rebound  
12:50   Vito Cubrilo misses two point jump shot  
13:00   Vito Cubrilo offensive rebound  
13:02   Jason Strong misses two point layup  
13:08   Jason Strong defensive rebound  
13:10   Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot  
13:19 +1 Jahmyl Telfort makes regular free throw 2 of 2 51-63
13:19   Jahmyl Telfort misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:19   Noah Fernandes shooting foul (Jahmyl Telfort draws the foul)  
13:24   Coleman Stucke defensive rebound  
13:26   Dyondre Dominguez misses three point jump shot  
13:35   Jovohn Garcia defensive rebound  
13:37   Dyondre Dominguez blocks Coleman Stucke's two point layup  
13:52 +3 Dyondre Dominguez makes three point jump shot (Noah Fernandes assists) 50-63
14:08 +2 Jahmyl Telfort makes two point layup 50-60
14:18 +2 Jovohn Garcia makes two point jump shot 48-60
14:44 +2 Chris Doherty makes two point layup (Coleman Stucke assists) 48-58
14:59   Ronnie DeGray III personal foul  
15:13 +3 Carl Pierre makes three point jump shot (Mark Gasperini assists) 46-58
15:28 +2 Chris Doherty makes two point layup (Tyson Walker assists) 46-55
15:39   Tyson Walker defensive rebound  
15:41   Carl Pierre misses two point jump shot  
15:56   TV timeout  
15:56   Greg Eboigbodin personal foul  
16:11 +2 Tyson Walker makes two point jump shot 44-55
16:23   Jahmyl Telfort defensive rebound  
16:25   Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot  
16:43 +2 Jason Strong makes two point layup 42-55
16:47   Jason Strong offensive rebound  
16:49   Coleman Stucke misses two point layup  
17:02 +3 Jovohn Garcia makes three point jump shot (Noah Fernandes assists) 40-55
17:11   Coleman Stucke personal foul  
17:11   Shaquille Walters personal foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)  
17:17   Tre Mitchell defensive rebound  
17:19   Coleman Stucke misses three point jump shot  
17:28   Shaquille Walters defensive rebound  
17:30   T.J. Weeks misses three point jump shot  
17:43 +2 Greg Eboigbodin makes two point layup (Shaquille Walters assists) 40-52
18:22 +3 Carl Pierre makes three point jump shot (Tre Mitchell assists) 38-52
18:26 +1 Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-49
18:26 +1 Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-49
18:26   Ronnie DeGray III shooting foul (Tyson Walker draws the foul)  
18:40   Greg Eboigbodin defensive rebound  
18:42   T.J. Weeks misses two point layup  
18:47   Jovohn Garcia defensive rebound  
18:49   Jason Strong misses two point layup  
19:02 +2 Carl Pierre makes two point layup 36-49
19:13   Jason Strong turnover (lost ball) (Jovohn Garcia steals)  
19:41   Huskies defensive rebound  
19:43   Tre Mitchell misses two point layup  

1st Half
NEAST
Huskies
36
UMASS
Minutemen
47

Time Team Play Score
0:02   Tre Mitchell offensive rebound  
0:04   T.J. Weeks misses three point jump shot  
0:25   Shaquille Walters turnover (bad pass)  
0:37 +2 Tre Mitchell makes two point jump shot 36-47
0:52   Tyson Walker turnover (bad pass)  
1:13 +1 T.J. Weeks makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-45
1:13 +1 T.J. Weeks makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-44
1:13   Jahmyl Telfort shooting foul (T.J. Weeks draws the foul)  
1:23   TV timeout  
1:24 +2 Jason Strong makes two point layup (Tyson Walker assists) 36-43
1:31   Cairo McCrory turnover (lost ball) (Tyson Walker steals)  
1:47 +1 Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-43
1:47 +1 Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-43
1:47   Jovohn Garcia personal foul (Tyson Walker draws the foul)  
1:48   Huskies defensive rebound  
1:48   Tre Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:48   Chris Doherty shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)  
1:48 +2 Tre Mitchell makes two point layup 32-43
1:50   Tre Mitchell offensive rebound  
1:52   T.J. Weeks misses two point layup  
2:06   Tre Mitchell defensive rebound  
2:06   Jahmyl Telfort misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:06 +1 Jahmyl Telfort makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-41
2:06   Carl Pierre shooting foul (Jahmyl Telfort draws the foul)  
2:13 +3 Tre Mitchell makes three point jump shot 31-41
2:24   Tre Mitchell defensive rebound  
2:26   Tre Mitchell blocks Vito Cubrilo's two point layup  
2:36 +2 Tre Mitchell makes two point layup (Carl Pierre assists) 31-38
2:56   Tyson Walker turnover  
2:56   Tyson Walker offensive foul  
3:14   Jovohn Garcia turnover (bad pass)  
3:29 +1 Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-36
3:29 +1 Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-36
3:29   Kolton Mitchell personal foul  
3:41 +1 Jovohn Garcia makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-36
3:41   Jovohn Garcia misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:41   TV timeout  
3:41   J'Vonne Hadley shooting foul (Jovohn Garcia draws the foul)  
3:42   Tyson Walker turnover (bad pass) (Jovohn Garcia steals)  
3:46 +2 Ronnie DeGray III makes two point layup 29-35
3:47   Ronnie DeGray III offensive rebound  
3:49   T.J. Weeks misses two point jump shot  
4:24 +1 Jahmyl Telfort makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-33
4:24   Jahmyl Telfort misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:24   Jovohn Garcia shooting foul (Jahmyl Telfort draws the foul)  
4:43 +2 Tre Mitchell makes two point dunk 28-33
4:58   Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound  
4:58   Tyson Walker misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:58 +1 Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-31
4:58   Kolton Mitchell shooting foul (Tyson Walker draws the foul)  
5:02   Dyondre Dominguez turnover (lost ball) (Tyson Walker steals)  
5:09   Minutemen defensive rebound  
