NEAST
UMASS
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:28
|
|+3
|Jason Strong makes three point jump shot (Coleman Stucke assists)
|79-94
|0:32
|
|Jason Strong defensive rebound
|0:34
|
|Mark Gasperini misses two point jump shot
|0:40
|
|Carl Pierre defensive rebound
|0:42
|
|Coleman Stucke misses three point jump shot
|0:43
|
|Minutemen 30 second timeout
|0:59
|
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point layup (Noah Fernandes assists)
|76-94
|1:22
|
|T.J. Weeks defensive rebound
|1:24
|
|Jahmyl Telfort misses two point jump shot
|1:32
|
|Jahmyl Telfort defensive rebound
|1:34
|
|T.J. Weeks misses two point layup
|1:54
|
|+1
|Coleman Stucke makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|76-92
|1:54
|
|Coleman Stucke misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:54
|
|Ronnie DeGray III shooting foul (Coleman Stucke draws the foul)
|2:15
|
|+1
|Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|75-92
|2:15
|
|+1
|Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|75-91
|2:15
|
|Jason Strong shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|2:30
|
|+1
|Vito Cubrilo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|75-90
|2:30
|
|+1
|Vito Cubrilo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|74-90
|2:30
|
|Ronnie DeGray III shooting foul (Vito Cubrilo draws the foul)
|2:38
|
|+3
|Noah Fernandes makes three point jump shot (Ronnie DeGray III assists)
|73-90
|3:08
|
|+2
|Jahmyl Telfort makes two point layup (Vito Cubrilo assists)
|73-87
|3:13
|
|Vito Cubrilo defensive rebound
|3:15
|
|Jovohn Garcia misses two point layup
|3:25
|
|Noah Fernandes defensive rebound
|3:27
|
|Tyson Walker misses two point jump shot
|3:38
|
|+1
|T.J. Weeks makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|71-87
|3:38
|
|Vito Cubrilo shooting foul (T.J. Weeks draws the foul)
|3:38
|
|+2
|T.J. Weeks makes two point layup
|71-86
|3:57
|
|+1
|Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|71-84
|3:57
|
|+1
|Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|70-84
|3:57
|
|TV timeout
|3:57
|
|Tre Mitchell shooting foul (Tyson Walker draws the foul)
|4:29
|
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point layup (Jovohn Garcia assists)
|69-84
|4:39
|
|Kolton Mitchell offensive rebound
|4:39
|
|Kolton Mitchell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:39
|
|Kolton Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:39
|
|Tyson Walker shooting foul (Kolton Mitchell draws the foul)
|4:46
|
|+2
|Tyson Walker makes two point jump shot
|69-82
|4:50
|
|Tyson Walker offensive rebound
|4:52
|
|Quirin Emanga misses two point layup
|5:06
|
|Jovohn Garcia turnover (lost ball) (Quirin Emanga steals)
|5:17
|
|+2
|Jason Strong makes two point layup
|67-82
|5:45
|
|+2
|Jovohn Garcia makes two point layup (Noah Fernandes assists)
|65-82
|5:55
|
|+2
|Tyson Walker makes two point jump shot
|65-80
|6:04
|
|+1
|Kolton Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-80
|6:04
|
|+1
|Kolton Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-79
|6:04
|
|Chris Doherty shooting foul (Kolton Mitchell draws the foul)
|6:08
|
|Kolton Mitchell offensive rebound
|6:11
|
|Jovohn Garcia misses two point layup
|6:22
|
|Minutemen 30 second timeout
|7:01
|
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|7:03
|
|Vito Cubrilo misses two point jump shot
|7:18
|
|Chris Doherty defensive rebound
|7:20
|
|T.J. Weeks misses three point jump shot
|7:25
|
|+2
|J'Vonne Hadley makes two point layup
|63-78
|7:28
|
|J'Vonne Hadley defensive rebound
|7:30
|
|Jovohn Garcia misses three point jump shot
|7:31
|
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|7:31
|
|Vito Cubrilo misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:31
|
|Carl Pierre shooting foul (J'Vonne Hadley draws the foul)
|7:31
|
|+2
|J'Vonne Hadley makes two point layup
|61-78
|7:49
|
|+1
|Jovohn Garcia makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|59-78
|7:49
|
|J'Vonne Hadley shooting foul (Jovohn Garcia draws the foul)
|7:49
|
|+2
|Jovohn Garcia makes two point layup
|59-77
|8:00
|
|TV timeout
|8:12
|
|Carl Pierre offensive rebound
|8:14
|
|Carl Pierre misses two point layup
|8:33
|
|+3
|Jahmyl Telfort makes three point jump shot (Greg Eboigbodin assists)
|59-75
|8:48
|
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point jump shot (Jovohn Garcia assists)
|56-75
|9:07
|
|+2
|Tyson Walker makes two point layup
|56-73
|9:21
|
|+2
|Jovohn Garcia makes two point layup
|54-73
|9:37
|
|Kolton Mitchell defensive rebound
|9:39
|
|Coleman Stucke misses three point jump shot
|9:51
|
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point layup (Jovohn Garcia assists)
|54-71
|10:08
|
|Minutemen offensive rebound
|10:10
|
|Carl Pierre misses two point layup
|10:13
|
|Dyondre Dominguez defensive rebound
|10:15
|
|Vito Cubrilo misses three point jump shot
|10:20
|
|+1
|Dyondre Dominguez makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-69
|10:20
|
|+1
|Dyondre Dominguez makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-69
|10:20
|
|Dyondre Dominguez misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:20
|
|Chris Doherty shooting foul (Dyondre Dominguez draws the foul)
|10:55
|
|+1
|Vito Cubrilo makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|54-68
|10:55
|
|T.J. Weeks shooting foul (Vito Cubrilo draws the foul)
|10:55
|
|+2
|Vito Cubrilo makes two point layup (Jahmyl Telfort assists)
|53-68
|10:58
|
|Greg Eboigbodin defensive rebound
|10:58
|
|Tre Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|10:58
|
|Chris Doherty shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|10:58
|
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point layup
|51-68
|11:02
|
|Tre Mitchell offensive rebound
|11:04
|
|Tre Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|11:13
|
|Shaquille Walters personal foul
|11:23
|
|Huskies turnover (shot clock violation)
|11:46
|
|TV timeout
|11:46
|
|Carl Pierre personal foul
|12:05
|
|Huskies 30 second timeout
|12:40
|
|+3
|Jovohn Garcia makes three point jump shot (Tre Mitchell assists)
|51-66
|12:48
|
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|12:50
|
|Vito Cubrilo misses two point jump shot
|13:00
|
|Vito Cubrilo offensive rebound
|13:02
|
|Jason Strong misses two point layup
|13:08
|
|Jason Strong defensive rebound
|13:10
|
|Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot
|13:19
|
|+1
|Jahmyl Telfort makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-63
|13:19
|
|Jahmyl Telfort misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:19
|
|Noah Fernandes shooting foul (Jahmyl Telfort draws the foul)
|13:24
|
|Coleman Stucke defensive rebound
|13:26
|
|Dyondre Dominguez misses three point jump shot
|13:35
|
|Jovohn Garcia defensive rebound
|13:37
|
|Dyondre Dominguez blocks Coleman Stucke's two point layup
|13:52
|
|+3
|Dyondre Dominguez makes three point jump shot (Noah Fernandes assists)
|50-63
|14:08
|
|+2
|Jahmyl Telfort makes two point layup
|50-60
|14:18
|
|+2
|Jovohn Garcia makes two point jump shot
|48-60
|14:44
|
|+2
|Chris Doherty makes two point layup (Coleman Stucke assists)
|48-58
|14:59
|
|Ronnie DeGray III personal foul
|15:13
|
|+3
|Carl Pierre makes three point jump shot (Mark Gasperini assists)
|46-58
|15:28
|
|+2
|Chris Doherty makes two point layup (Tyson Walker assists)
|46-55
|15:39
|
|Tyson Walker defensive rebound
|15:41
|
|Carl Pierre misses two point jump shot
|15:56
|
|TV timeout
|15:56
|
|Greg Eboigbodin personal foul
|16:11
|
|+2
|Tyson Walker makes two point jump shot
|44-55
|16:23
|
|Jahmyl Telfort defensive rebound
|16:25
|
|Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot
|16:43
|
|+2
|Jason Strong makes two point layup
|42-55
|16:47
|
|Jason Strong offensive rebound
|16:49
|
|Coleman Stucke misses two point layup
|17:02
|
|+3
|Jovohn Garcia makes three point jump shot (Noah Fernandes assists)
|40-55
|17:11
|
|Coleman Stucke personal foul
|17:11
|
|Shaquille Walters personal foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|17:17
|
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|17:19
|
|Coleman Stucke misses three point jump shot
|17:28
|
|Shaquille Walters defensive rebound
|17:30
|
|T.J. Weeks misses three point jump shot
|17:43
|
|+2
|Greg Eboigbodin makes two point layup (Shaquille Walters assists)
|40-52
|18:22
|
|+3
|Carl Pierre makes three point jump shot (Tre Mitchell assists)
|38-52
|18:26
|
|+1
|Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-49
|18:26
|
|+1
|Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-49
|18:26
|
|Ronnie DeGray III shooting foul (Tyson Walker draws the foul)
|18:40
|
|Greg Eboigbodin defensive rebound
|18:42
|
|T.J. Weeks misses two point layup
|18:47
|
|Jovohn Garcia defensive rebound
|18:49
|
|Jason Strong misses two point layup
|19:02
|
|+2
|Carl Pierre makes two point layup
|36-49
|19:13
|
|Jason Strong turnover (lost ball) (Jovohn Garcia steals)
|19:41
|
|Huskies defensive rebound
|19:43
|
|Tre Mitchell misses two point layup
|0:02
|
|Tre Mitchell offensive rebound
|0:04
|
|T.J. Weeks misses three point jump shot
|0:25
|
|Shaquille Walters turnover (bad pass)
|0:37
|
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point jump shot
|36-47
|0:52
|
|Tyson Walker turnover (bad pass)
|1:13
|
|+1
|T.J. Weeks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-45
|1:13
|
|+1
|T.J. Weeks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-44
|1:13
|
|Jahmyl Telfort shooting foul (T.J. Weeks draws the foul)
|1:23
|
|TV timeout
|1:13
|
|Jahmyl Telfort shooting foul (T.J. Weeks draws the foul)
|1:24
|
|+2
|Jason Strong makes two point layup (Tyson Walker assists)
|36-43
|1:31
|
|Cairo McCrory turnover (lost ball) (Tyson Walker steals)
|1:47
|
|+1
|Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-43
|1:47
|
|+1
|Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-43
|1:47
|
|Jovohn Garcia personal foul (Tyson Walker draws the foul)
|1:48
|
|Huskies defensive rebound
|1:48
|
|Tre Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:48
|
|Chris Doherty shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|1:48
|
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point layup
|32-43
|1:50
|
|Tre Mitchell offensive rebound
|1:52
|
|T.J. Weeks misses two point layup
|2:06
|
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|2:06
|
|Jahmyl Telfort misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:06
|
|+1
|Jahmyl Telfort makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-41
|2:06
|
|Carl Pierre shooting foul (Jahmyl Telfort draws the foul)
|2:13
|
|+3
|Tre Mitchell makes three point jump shot
|31-41
|2:24
|
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|2:26
|
|Tre Mitchell blocks Vito Cubrilo's two point layup
|2:36
|
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point layup (Carl Pierre assists)
|31-38
|2:56
|
|Tyson Walker turnover
|2:56
|
|Tyson Walker offensive foul
|3:14
|
|Jovohn Garcia turnover (bad pass)
|3:29
|
|+1
|Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-36
|3:29
|
|+1
|Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-36
|3:29
|
|Kolton Mitchell personal foul
|3:41
|
|+1
|Jovohn Garcia makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-36
|3:41
|
|+1
|Jovohn Garcia makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-36
|3:41
|
|Jovohn Garcia misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:41
|
|TV timeout
|3:41
|
|J'Vonne Hadley shooting foul (Jovohn Garcia draws the foul)
|3:42
|
|Tyson Walker turnover (bad pass) (Jovohn Garcia steals)
|3:46
|
|+2
|Ronnie DeGray III makes two point layup
|29-35
|3:47
|
|Ronnie DeGray III offensive rebound
|3:49
|
|T.J. Weeks misses two point jump shot
|4:24
|
|+1
|Jahmyl Telfort makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-33
|4:24
|
|+1
|Jahmyl Telfort makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-33
|4:24
|
|Jahmyl Telfort misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:24
|
|Jovohn Garcia shooting foul (Jahmyl Telfort draws the foul)
|4:43
|
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point dunk
|28-33
|4:58
|
|Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound
|4:58
|
|Tyson Walker misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:58
|
|+1
|Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-31
|4:58
|
|Kolton Mitchell shooting foul (Tyson Walker draws the foul)
|5:02
|
|Dyondre Dominguez turnover (lost ball) (Tyson Walker steals)
|5:09
|
|Minutemen defensive rebound
|5:11