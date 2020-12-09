|
2:30
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Ayo Akinwole personal foul
|
|
0:25
|
|
+2
|
Jadin Booth makes two point jump shot
|
48-85
|
2:57
|
|
|
Gethro Muscadin turnover (lost ball)
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Gethro Muscadin defensive rebound
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Jadin Booth misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:24
|
|
+3
|
Latrell Jossell makes three point jump shot
|
46-85
|
3:40
|
|
+3
|
Jadin Booth makes three point jump shot (La'Mel Robinson assists)
|
46-82
|
3:51
|
|
|
Wanjang Tut defensive rebound
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Tristan Enaruna misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Tyon Grant-Foster defensive rebound
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Gethro Muscadin blocks Matt Pile's two point layup
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Matt Pile defensive rebound
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Tyon Grant-Foster misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Gethro Muscadin offensive rebound
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Tyon Grant-Foster misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:39
|
|
+1
|
Darrius Hughes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
43-82
|
4:39
|
|
|
Darrius Hughes misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Tyon Grant-Foster shooting foul (Darrius Hughes draws the foul)
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Matt Pile offensive rebound
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Sam'i Roe misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:10
|
|
+2
|
Gethro Muscadin makes two point dunk
|
42-82
|
5:14
|
|
|
Gethro Muscadin offensive rebound
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Gethro Muscadin misses two point layup
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Matt Pile turnover (bad pass) (Tyon Grant-Foster steals)
|
|
5:59
|
|
+3
|
Tristan Enaruna makes three point jump shot (Bryce Thompson assists)
|
42-80
|
6:15
|
|
+2
|
Matt Pile makes two point layup
|
42-77
|
6:29
|
|
+2
|
Tyon Grant-Foster makes two point layup (Dajuan Harris assists)
|
40-77
|
6:35
|
|
|
Darrius Hughes turnover (bad pass) (Dajuan Harris steals)
|
|
6:58
|
|
+1
|
Tyon Grant-Foster makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
40-75
|
6:58
|
|
+1
|
Tyon Grant-Foster makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
40-74
|
6:58
|
|
|
Sam'i Roe personal foul (Tyon Grant-Foster draws the foul)
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Sam'i Roe personal foul
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Tyon Grant-Foster offensive rebound
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Bryce Thompson misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Bryce Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Darrius Hughes misses two point layup
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Darrius Hughes offensive rebound
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Darrius Hughes misses two point layup
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Darrius Hughes offensive rebound
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Sam'i Roe misses two point layup
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Sam'i Roe defensive rebound
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Tyon Grant-Foster misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:56
|
|
+1
|
Ayo Akinwole makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
40-73
|
7:56
|
|
+1
|
Ayo Akinwole makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
39-73
|
7:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Dajuan Harris shooting foul (Ayo Akinwole draws the foul)
|
|
8:14
|
|
+2
|
Tyon Grant-Foster makes two point layup
|
38-73
|
8:17
|
|
|
Tyon Grant-Foster offensive rebound
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Christian Braun misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Tyon Grant-Foster defensive rebound
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Matt Pile misses two point layup
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Ayo Akinwole defensive rebound
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Tristan Enaruna misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Bryce Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
La'Mel Robinson misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Bryce Thompson personal foul
|
|
9:22
|
|
+2
|
Tyon Grant-Foster makes two point dunk
|
38-71
|
9:39
|
|
|
La'Mel Robinson turnover
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
La'Mel Robinson offensive foul
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Kyle Luedtke defensive rebound
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Bryce Thompson misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:49
|
|
+2
|
Wanjang Tut makes two point layup
|
38-69
|
10:07
|
|
|
Wanjang Tut defensive rebound
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Tyon Grant-Foster misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Mavericks turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Mavericks offensive rebound
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Tyon Grant-Foster blocks Sam'i Roe's two point jump shot
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Tyon Grant-Foster personal foul (Kyle Luedtke draws the foul)
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Tristan Enaruna turnover
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Tristan Enaruna offensive foul (Ayo Akinwole draws the foul)
|
|
11:17
|
|
+2
|
Wanjang Tut makes two point hook shot
|
36-69
|
11:33
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Tristan Enaruna turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Mitch Lightfoot defensive rebound
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Ayo Akinwole misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Mavericks 30 second timeout
|
|
12:22
|
|
+3
|
Bryce Thompson makes three point jump shot (Ochai Agbaji assists)
|
34-69
|
12:30
|
|
|
Mitch Lightfoot defensive rebound
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Devin Evans misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:57
|
|
+3
|
Ochai Agbaji makes three point jump shot (Tyon Grant-Foster assists)
|
34-66
|
13:05
|
|
|
Tyon Grant-Foster defensive rebound
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Jadin Booth misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Bryce Thompson personal foul
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Dajuan Harris turnover (bad pass) (Devin Evans steals)
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Jadin Booth misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Bryce Thompson turnover (bad pass) (Darrius Hughes steals)
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Marcus Garrett defensive rebound
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Sam'i Roe misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Mitch Lightfoot turnover
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Mitch Lightfoot offensive foul
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Marcus Garrett defensive rebound
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Mitch Lightfoot blocks Darrius Hughes's two point layup
|
|
14:57
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Wilson makes two point layup
|
34-63
|
15:02
|
|
|
Jalen Wilson offensive rebound
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Devin Evans blocks Bryce Thompson's two point layup
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Devin Evans misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:25
|
|
+1
|
Mitch Lightfoot makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-61
|
15:25
|
|
+1
|
Mitch Lightfoot makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-60
|
15:25
|
|
|
Devin Evans shooting foul (Mitch Lightfoot draws the foul)
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Mitch Lightfoot offensive rebound
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Ochai Agbaji misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Ayo Akinwole misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Marcus Garrett personal foul
|
|
15:51
|
|
+2
|
Ochai Agbaji makes two point layup
|
34-59
|
16:02
|
|
+2
|
Darrius Hughes makes two point layup
|
34-57
|
16:10
|
|
|
David McCormack turnover (lost ball) (Darrius Hughes steals)
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
David McCormack offensive rebound
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
David McCormack misses two point dunk
|
|
16:30
|
|
+3
|
Sam'i Roe makes three point jump shot (Jadin Booth assists)
|
32-57
|
16:42
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Wilson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-57
|
16:42
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Wilson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-56
|
16:42
|
|
|
Jadin Booth shooting foul (Jalen Wilson draws the foul)
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Ochai Agbaji offensive rebound
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Christian Braun misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:59
|
|
+2
|
Wanjang Tut makes two point layup
|
29-55
|
17:06
|
|
|
Darrius Hughes offensive rebound
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Wanjang Tut misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:21
|
|
+1
|
David McCormack makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-55
|
17:21
|
|
+1
|
David McCormack makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-54
|
17:21
|
|
|
Wanjang Tut shooting foul (David McCormack draws the foul)
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
David McCormack offensive rebound
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Ochai Agbaji misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:57
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Akinwole makes two point jump shot
|
27-53
|
18:07
|
|
+3
|
Christian Braun makes three point jump shot (Marcus Garrett assists)
|
25-53
|
18:18
|
|
+3
|
Sam'i Roe makes three point jump shot (Ayo Akinwole assists)
|
25-50
|
18:23
|
|
+1
|
David McCormack makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
22-50
|
18:23
|
|
|
Matt Pile shooting foul (David McCormack draws the foul)
|
|
18:23
|
|
+2
|
David McCormack makes two point dunk (Marcus Garrett assists)
|
22-49
|
18:28
|
|
|
Ayo Akinwole turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Garrett steals)
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Sam'i Roe defensive rebound
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Marcus Garrett misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
David McCormack defensive rebound
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Wanjang Tut misses two point layup
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Wanjang Tut offensive rebound
|
|
19:04
|
|
|
Sam'i Roe misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Marco Smith defensive rebound
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Jalen Wilson misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Ochai Agbaji defensive rebound
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Marco Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:51
|
|
+2
|
Ochai Agbaji makes two point layup
|
22-47