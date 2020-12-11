NEVADA
GC
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|4:14
|
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|69-79
|4:14
|
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|68-79
|4:14
|
|Jovan Blacksher Jr. shooting foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)
|4:34
|
|+1
|Alessandro Lever makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|67-79
|4:34
|
|+1
|Alessandro Lever makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|67-78
|4:33
|
|Warren Washington shooting foul (Alessandro Lever draws the foul)
|4:50
|
|Oscar Frayer defensive rebound
|4:52
|
|K.J. Hymes misses three point jump shot
|5:11
|
|Gabe McGlothan turnover (bad pass)
|5:25
|
|+3
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists)
|67-77
|5:54
|
|+2
|Gabe McGlothan makes two point jump shot (Jovan Blacksher Jr. assists)
|64-77
|6:14
|
|+2
|K.J. Hymes makes two point jump shot
|64-75
|6:20
|
|Sean Miller-Moore personal foul
|6:28
|
|Wolf Pack 30 second timeout
|6:28
|
|+3
|Mikey Dixon makes three point jump shot (Jovan Blacksher Jr. assists)
|62-75
|6:36
|
|Jovan Blacksher Jr. defensive rebound
|6:38
|
|K.J. Hymes misses two point layup
|7:01
|
|+3
|Jovan Blacksher Jr. makes three point jump shot
|62-72
|7:19
|
|Jovan Blacksher Jr. offensive rebound
|7:21
|
|Sean Miller-Moore misses three point jump shot
|7:35
|
|Grant Sherfield turnover
|7:35
|
|Grant Sherfield offensive foul
|7:42
|
|TV timeout
|7:48
|
|+2
|Alessandro Lever makes two point layup (Asbjorn Midtgaard assists)
|62-69
|8:12
|
|Grant Sherfield turnover (lost ball) (Alessandro Lever steals)
|8:19
|
|Oscar Frayer personal foul
|8:28
|
|+2
|Mikey Dixon makes two point layup
|62-67
|8:48
|
|Oscar Frayer defensive rebound
|8:50
|
|Grant Sherfield misses two point layup
|9:01
|
|+1
|Alessandro Lever makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-65
|9:01
|
|+1
|Alessandro Lever makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-64
|9:01
|
|Robby Robinson shooting foul (Alessandro Lever draws the foul)
|9:18
|
|Warren Washington personal foul
|9:19
|
|Mikey Dixon defensive rebound
|9:21
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|9:50
|
|+2
|Mikey Dixon makes two point layup
|62-63
|9:55
|
|Oscar Frayer defensive rebound
|9:57
|
|Alem Huseinovic misses two point jump shot
|10:13
|
|Alem Huseinovic defensive rebound
|10:13
|
|Jovan Blacksher Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:13
|
|+1
|Jovan Blacksher Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-61
|10:13
|
|Robby Robinson shooting foul (Jovan Blacksher Jr. draws the foul)
|10:29
|
|+2
|Warren Washington makes two point jump shot
|62-60
|10:41
|
|Asbjorn Midtgaard turnover (traveling)
|10:43
|
|Asbjorn Midtgaard defensive rebound
|10:45
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|11:01
|
|Alem Huseinovic defensive rebound
|11:03
|
|Asbjorn Midtgaard misses two point layup
|11:24
|
|Antelopes 30 second timeout
|11:34
|
|+2
|Kane Milling makes two point layup
|60-60
|11:44
|
|Kane Milling defensive rebound
|11:46
|
|Jayden Stone misses three point jump shot
|12:02
|
|+1
|Warren Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-60
|12:02
|
|+1
|Warren Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-60
|12:02
|
|Alessandro Lever shooting foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)
|12:09
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
|12:11
|
|Chance McMillian misses three point jump shot
|12:29
|
|+1
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-60
|12:29
|
|+1
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-60
|12:29
|
|TV timeout
|12:29
|
|Gabe McGlothan shooting foul (Desmond Cambridge Jr. draws the foul)
|12:42
|
|Wolf Pack 30 second timeout
|12:51
|
|+3
|Alessandro Lever makes three point jump shot (Jayden Stone assists)
|54-60
|13:02
|
|Grant Sherfield turnover (bad pass) (Alessandro Lever steals)
|13:20
|
|+1
|Gabe McGlothan makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|54-57
|13:20
|
|K.J. Hymes shooting foul (Gabe McGlothan draws the foul)
|13:20
|
|+2
|Gabe McGlothan makes two point layup
|54-56
|13:39
|
|Gabe McGlothan defensive rebound
|13:41
|
|Grant Sherfield misses two point layup
|13:58
|
|Gabe McGlothan personal foul
|14:01
|
|Wolf Pack offensive rebound
|14:03
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|14:12
|
|TV timeout
|14:11
|
|Asbjorn Midtgaard turnover (traveling)
|14:32
|
|+3
|Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot
|54-54
|14:41
|
|Oscar Frayer turnover (bad pass) (Grant Sherfield steals)
|15:02
|
|Oscar Frayer defensive rebound
|15:04
|
|Zane Meeks misses three point jump shot
|15:18
|
|+3
|Oscar Frayer makes three point jump shot (Jovan Blacksher Jr. assists)
|51-54
|15:49
|
|+3
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists)
|51-51
|15:54
|
|Warren Washington defensive rebound
|15:56
|
|Jovan Blacksher Jr. misses two point layup
|16:25
|
|+2
|Warren Washington makes two point layup
|48-51
|16:28
|
|Warren Washington offensive rebound
|16:30
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|16:45
|
|+2
|Alessandro Lever makes two point layup
|46-51
|17:00
|
|Zane Meeks turnover
|17:00
|
|Zane Meeks offensive foul
|17:15
|
|Zane Meeks defensive rebound
|17:15
|
|Mikey Dixon misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|17:15
|
|Warren Washington shooting foul (Mikey Dixon draws the foul)
|17:15
|
|+2
|Mikey Dixon makes two point jump shot
|46-49
|17:40
|
|Oscar Frayer defensive rebound
|17:42
|
|Warren Washington misses three point jump shot
|17:51
|
|Warren Washington defensive rebound
|17:53
|
|Asbjorn Midtgaard misses two point layup
|18:06
|
|Alessandro Lever defensive rebound
|18:08
|
|Asbjorn Midtgaard blocks Tre Coleman's two point layup
|18:27
|
|+1
|Asbjorn Midtgaard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-47
|18:27
|
|+1
|Asbjorn Midtgaard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-46
|18:27
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. shooting foul (Asbjorn Midtgaard draws the foul)
|18:41
|
|+1
|Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-45
|18:41
|
|+1
|Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-45
|18:41
|
|Mikey Dixon shooting foul (Zane Meeks draws the foul)
|18:45
|
|Asbjorn Midtgaard turnover (Desmond Cambridge Jr. steals)
|19:04
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. turnover (out of bounds)
|19:04
|
|Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|19:06
|
|Jovan Blacksher Jr. misses two point jump shot
|19:18
|
|Mikey Dixon defensive rebound
|19:20
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot
|19:24
|
|Wolf Pack offensive rebound
|19:26
|
|Oscar Frayer blocks Warren Washington's two point dunk
|19:38
|
|+2
|Jovan Blacksher Jr. makes two point jump shot
|44-45
|19:50
|
|Oscar Frayer defensive rebound
|19:52
|
|Tre Coleman misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:02
|
|Sean Miller-Moore defensive rebound
|0:02
|
|Grant Sherfield misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:02
|
|Oscar Frayer personal foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)
|0:34
|
|+2
|Gabe McGlothan makes two point layup (Dima Zdor assists)
|44-43
|0:48
|
|Gabe McGlothan defensive rebound
|0:50
|
|Warren Washington misses two point dunk
|1:13
|
|+2
|Oscar Frayer makes two point jump shot
|44-41
|1:36
|
|Wolf Pack 30 second timeout
|1:37
|
|+2
|DeAndre Henry makes two point layup
|44-39
|1:53
|
|Kane Milling defensive rebound
|1:53
|
|Alessandro Lever misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:53
|
|Robby Robinson personal foul (Alessandro Lever draws the foul)
|1:58
|
|Gabe McGlothan defensive rebound
|2:00
|
|Grant Sherfield misses two point layup
|2:14
|
|Alessandro Lever turnover (traveling)
|2:25
|
|+2
|Warren Washington makes two point layup
|42-39
|2:33
|
|+2
|Jovan Blacksher Jr. makes two point jump shot
|40-39
|2:40
|
|Sean Miller-Moore defensive rebound
|2:42
|
|Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|2:55
|
|+1
|Alessandro Lever makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-37
|2:55
|
|+1
|Alessandro Lever makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-36
|2:54
|
|Robby Robinson shooting foul (Alessandro Lever draws the foul)
|3:15
|
|+3
|Kane Milling makes three point jump shot
|40-35
|3:39
|
|+3
|Jovan Blacksher Jr. makes three point jump shot (Sean Miller-Moore assists)
|37-35
|3:39
|
|Wolf Pack 30 second timeout
|3:39
|
|Oscar Frayer offensive rebound
|3:41
|
|Oscar Frayer misses two point dunk
|3:50
|
|+1
|Alessandro Lever makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|37-32
|3:50
|
|Alessandro Lever misses technical free throw 1 of 2
|3:50
|
|TV timeout
|3:50
|
|K.J. Hymes technical foul
|3:50
|
|+2
|K.J. Hymes makes two point dunk (Grant Sherfield assists)
|37-31
|3:57
|
|+2
|Jovan Blacksher Jr. makes two point jump shot
|35-31
|4:32
|
|+3
|Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot
|35-29
|4:42
|
|Alessandro Lever turnover
|4:42
|
|Alessandro Lever offensive foul
|5:06
|
|Antelopes 30 second timeout
|5:06
|
|+2
|Grant Sherfield makes two point layup
|32-29
|5:11
|
|Mikey Dixon turnover (Grant Sherfield steals)
|5:26
|
|+2
|Warren Washington makes two point dunk (Grant Sherfield assists)
|30-29
|5:38
|
|+1
|Alessandro Lever makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-29
|5:38
|
|+1
|Alessandro Lever makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-28
|5:38
|
|Zane Meeks shooting foul (Alessandro Lever draws the foul)
|5:38
|
|Alessandro Lever offensive rebound
|5:40
|
|Alessandro Lever misses two point layup
|5:41
|
|Antelopes offensive rebound
|5:43
|
|Alessandro Lever misses two point layup
|6:12
|
|+3
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Zane Meeks assists)
|28-27
|6:34
|
|Mikey Dixon turnover (out of bounds)
|6:34
|
|Mikey Dixon offensive rebound
|6:36
|
|Jovan Blacksher Jr. misses three point jump shot
|6:55
|
|TV timeout
|6:55
|
|Tre Coleman personal foul (Asbjorn Midtgaard draws the foul)
|7:24
|
|+3
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Zane Meeks assists)
|25-27
|7:51
|
|+3
|Alessandro Lever makes three point jump shot (Oscar Frayer assists)
|22-27
|8:05
|
|+3
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists)
|22-24
|8:18
|
|Oscar Frayer turnover (lost ball)
|8:26
|
|+2
|Grant Sherfield makes two point layup
|19-24
|8:34
|
|+2
|Jovan Blacksher Jr. makes two point layup
|17-24
|8:51
|
|+2
|Grant Sherfield makes two point jump shot
|17-22
|9:07
|
|+2
|Asbjorn Midtgaard makes two point layup (Alessandro Lever assists)
|15-22
|9:28
|
|Oscar Frayer defensive rebound
|9:30
|
|Kane Milling misses three point jump shot
|9:43
|
|Warren Washington defensive rebound
|9:45
|
|Alessandro Lever misses three point jump shot
|10:00
|
|Wolf Pack turnover (shot clock violation)
|10:08
|
|Wolf Pack offensive rebound
|10:10
|
|Oscar Frayer blocks Tre Coleman's two point layup
|10:10
|
|Tre Coleman offensive rebound
|10:12
|
|Asbjorn Midtgaard blocks Tre Coleman's two point layup
|10:21
|
|Oscar Frayer personal foul
|10:36
|
|+2
|Jayden Stone makes two point layup
|15-20
|10:51
|
|Kane Milling turnover
|10:51
|
|Kane Milling offensive foul
|11:15
|
|+3
|Jayden Stone makes three point jump shot (Dima Zdor assists)
|15-18
|11:31
|
|+2
|K.J. Hymes makes two point layup
|15-15
|11:38
|
|K.J. Hymes offensive rebound
|11:40
|
|K.J. Hymes misses two point jump shot
|11:53
|
|+2
|Dima Zdor makes two point dunk (Chance McMillian assists)
|13-15
|11:56
|
|TV timeout
|11:56
|
|K.J. Hymes personal foul
|12:18
|
|+1
|Kane Milling makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-13
|12:18
|
|+1
|Kane Milling makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-13
|12:18
|
|Gabe McGlothan shooting foul (Kane Milling draws the foul)
|12:27
|
|Sean Miller-Moore personal foul
|12:27
|
|Kane Milling defensive rebound
|12:29
|
|Jayden Stone misses three point jump shot
|12:45
|
|+2
|K.J. Hymes makes two point dunk (Robby Robinson assists)
|11-13
|13:10
|
|+2
|Sean Miller-Moore makes two point jump shot
|9-13
|13:26
|
|Sean Miller-Moore defensive rebound
|13:28
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|13:53
|
|+3
|Jovan Blacksher Jr. makes three point jump shot (Sean Miller-Moore assists)
|9-11
|14:13
|
|+1
|K.J. Hymes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-8
|14:13
|
|K.J. Hymes misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:13
|
|Gabe McGlothan shooting foul (K.J. Hymes draws the foul)
|14:26
|
|Wolf Pack defensive rebound
|14:28
|
|Jovan Blacksher Jr. misses two point layup
|14:33
|
|Gabe McGlothan defensive rebound
|14:35
|
|Grant Sherfield misses two point layup
|14:50
|
|+2
|Asbjorn Midtgaard makes two point layup (Jovan Blacksher Jr. assists)
|8-8
|15:06
|
|Asbjorn Midtgaard offensive rebound
|15:08
|
|Jovan Blacksher Jr. misses two point jump shot
|15:26
|
|Sean Miller-Moore defensive rebound
|15:28
|
|Zane Meeks misses three point jump shot
|15:45
|
|K.J. Hymes defensive rebound
|15:47
|
|Asbjorn Midtgaard misses two point layup
|15:56
|
|TV timeout
|16:04
|
|Zane Meeks turnover
|16:04
