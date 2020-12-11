NEVADA
GC

2nd Half
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
25
GC
Antelopes
36

Time Team Play Score
4:14 +1 Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 2 69-79
4:14 +1 Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2 68-79
4:14   Jovan Blacksher Jr. shooting foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)  
4:34 +1 Alessandro Lever makes regular free throw 2 of 2 67-79
4:34 +1 Alessandro Lever makes regular free throw 1 of 2 67-78
4:33   Warren Washington shooting foul (Alessandro Lever draws the foul)  
4:50   Oscar Frayer defensive rebound  
4:52   K.J. Hymes misses three point jump shot  
5:11   Gabe McGlothan turnover (bad pass)  
5:25 +3 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists) 67-77
5:54 +2 Gabe McGlothan makes two point jump shot (Jovan Blacksher Jr. assists) 64-77
6:14 +2 K.J. Hymes makes two point jump shot 64-75
6:20   Sean Miller-Moore personal foul  
6:28   Wolf Pack 30 second timeout  
6:28 +3 Mikey Dixon makes three point jump shot (Jovan Blacksher Jr. assists) 62-75
6:36   Jovan Blacksher Jr. defensive rebound  
6:38   K.J. Hymes misses two point layup  
7:01 +3 Jovan Blacksher Jr. makes three point jump shot 62-72
7:19   Jovan Blacksher Jr. offensive rebound  
7:21   Sean Miller-Moore misses three point jump shot  
7:35   Grant Sherfield turnover  
7:35   Grant Sherfield offensive foul  
7:42   TV timeout  
7:48 +2 Alessandro Lever makes two point layup (Asbjorn Midtgaard assists) 62-69
8:12   Grant Sherfield turnover (lost ball) (Alessandro Lever steals)  
8:19   Oscar Frayer personal foul  
8:28 +2 Mikey Dixon makes two point layup 62-67
8:48   Oscar Frayer defensive rebound  
8:50   Grant Sherfield misses two point layup  
9:01 +1 Alessandro Lever makes regular free throw 2 of 2 62-65
9:01 +1 Alessandro Lever makes regular free throw 1 of 2 62-64
9:01   Robby Robinson shooting foul (Alessandro Lever draws the foul)  
9:18   Warren Washington personal foul  
9:19   Mikey Dixon defensive rebound  
9:21   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
9:50 +2 Mikey Dixon makes two point layup 62-63
9:55   Oscar Frayer defensive rebound  
9:57   Alem Huseinovic misses two point jump shot  
10:13   Alem Huseinovic defensive rebound  
10:13   Jovan Blacksher Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:13 +1 Jovan Blacksher Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 62-61
10:13   Robby Robinson shooting foul (Jovan Blacksher Jr. draws the foul)  
10:29 +2 Warren Washington makes two point jump shot 62-60
10:41   Asbjorn Midtgaard turnover (traveling)  
10:43   Asbjorn Midtgaard defensive rebound  
10:45   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
11:01   Alem Huseinovic defensive rebound  
11:03   Asbjorn Midtgaard misses two point layup  
11:24   Antelopes 30 second timeout  
11:34 +2 Kane Milling makes two point layup 60-60
11:44   Kane Milling defensive rebound  
11:46   Jayden Stone misses three point jump shot  
12:02 +1 Warren Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2 58-60
12:02 +1 Warren Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2 57-60
12:02   Alessandro Lever shooting foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)  
12:09   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
12:11   Chance McMillian misses three point jump shot  
12:29 +1 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 56-60
12:29 +1 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 55-60
12:29   TV timeout  
12:29   Gabe McGlothan shooting foul (Desmond Cambridge Jr. draws the foul)  
12:42   Wolf Pack 30 second timeout  
12:51 +3 Alessandro Lever makes three point jump shot (Jayden Stone assists) 54-60
13:02   Grant Sherfield turnover (bad pass) (Alessandro Lever steals)  
13:20 +1 Gabe McGlothan makes regular free throw 1 of 1 54-57
13:20   K.J. Hymes shooting foul (Gabe McGlothan draws the foul)  
13:20 +2 Gabe McGlothan makes two point layup 54-56
13:39   Gabe McGlothan defensive rebound  
13:41   Grant Sherfield misses two point layup  
13:58   Gabe McGlothan personal foul  
14:01   Wolf Pack offensive rebound  
14:03   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
14:12   TV timeout  
14:11   Asbjorn Midtgaard turnover (traveling)  
14:32 +3 Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot 54-54
14:41   Oscar Frayer turnover (bad pass) (Grant Sherfield steals)  
15:02   Oscar Frayer defensive rebound  
15:04   Zane Meeks misses three point jump shot  
15:18 +3 Oscar Frayer makes three point jump shot (Jovan Blacksher Jr. assists) 51-54
15:49 +3 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists) 51-51
15:54   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
15:56   Jovan Blacksher Jr. misses two point layup  
16:25 +2 Warren Washington makes two point layup 48-51
16:28   Warren Washington offensive rebound  
16:30   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
16:45 +2 Alessandro Lever makes two point layup 46-51
17:00   Zane Meeks turnover  
17:00   Zane Meeks offensive foul  
17:15   Zane Meeks defensive rebound  
17:15   Mikey Dixon misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
17:15   Warren Washington shooting foul (Mikey Dixon draws the foul)  
17:15 +2 Mikey Dixon makes two point jump shot 46-49
17:40   Oscar Frayer defensive rebound  
17:42   Warren Washington misses three point jump shot  
17:51   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
17:53   Asbjorn Midtgaard misses two point layup  
18:06   Alessandro Lever defensive rebound  
18:08   Asbjorn Midtgaard blocks Tre Coleman's two point layup  
18:27 +1 Asbjorn Midtgaard makes regular free throw 2 of 2 46-47
18:27 +1 Asbjorn Midtgaard makes regular free throw 1 of 2 46-46
18:27   Desmond Cambridge Jr. shooting foul (Asbjorn Midtgaard draws the foul)  
18:41 +1 Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 2 of 2 46-45
18:41 +1 Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 1 of 2 45-45
18:41   Mikey Dixon shooting foul (Zane Meeks draws the foul)  
18:45   Asbjorn Midtgaard turnover (Desmond Cambridge Jr. steals)  
19:04   Desmond Cambridge Jr. turnover (out of bounds)  
19:04   Grant Sherfield defensive rebound  
19:06   Jovan Blacksher Jr. misses two point jump shot  
19:18   Mikey Dixon defensive rebound  
19:20   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot  
19:24   Wolf Pack offensive rebound  
19:26   Oscar Frayer blocks Warren Washington's two point dunk  
19:38 +2 Jovan Blacksher Jr. makes two point jump shot 44-45
19:50   Oscar Frayer defensive rebound  
19:52   Tre Coleman misses three point jump shot  

1st Half
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
44
GC
Antelopes
43

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:02   Sean Miller-Moore defensive rebound  
0:02   Grant Sherfield misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:02   Oscar Frayer personal foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)  
0:34 +2 Gabe McGlothan makes two point layup (Dima Zdor assists) 44-43
0:48   Gabe McGlothan defensive rebound  
0:50   Warren Washington misses two point dunk  
1:13 +2 Oscar Frayer makes two point jump shot 44-41
1:36   Wolf Pack 30 second timeout  
1:37 +2 DeAndre Henry makes two point layup 44-39
1:53   Kane Milling defensive rebound  
1:53   Alessandro Lever misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:53   Robby Robinson personal foul (Alessandro Lever draws the foul)  
1:58   Gabe McGlothan defensive rebound  
2:00   Grant Sherfield misses two point layup  
2:14   Alessandro Lever turnover (traveling)  
2:25 +2 Warren Washington makes two point layup 42-39
2:33 +2 Jovan Blacksher Jr. makes two point jump shot 40-39
2:40   Sean Miller-Moore defensive rebound  
2:42   Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot  
2:55 +1 Alessandro Lever makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-37
2:55 +1 Alessandro Lever makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-36
2:54   Robby Robinson shooting foul (Alessandro Lever draws the foul)  
3:15 +3 Kane Milling makes three point jump shot 40-35
3:39 +3 Jovan Blacksher Jr. makes three point jump shot (Sean Miller-Moore assists) 37-35
3:39   Wolf Pack 30 second timeout  
3:39   Oscar Frayer offensive rebound  
3:41   Oscar Frayer misses two point dunk  
3:50 +1 Alessandro Lever makes technical free throw 2 of 2 37-32
3:50   Alessandro Lever misses technical free throw 1 of 2  
3:50   TV timeout  
3:50   K.J. Hymes technical foul  
3:50 +2 K.J. Hymes makes two point dunk (Grant Sherfield assists) 37-31
3:57 +2 Jovan Blacksher Jr. makes two point jump shot 35-31
4:32 +3 Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot 35-29
4:42   Alessandro Lever turnover  
4:42   Alessandro Lever offensive foul  
5:06   Antelopes 30 second timeout  
5:06 +2 Grant Sherfield makes two point layup 32-29
5:11   Mikey Dixon turnover (Grant Sherfield steals)  
5:26 +2 Warren Washington makes two point dunk (Grant Sherfield assists) 30-29
5:38 +1 Alessandro Lever makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-29
5:38 +1 Alessandro Lever makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-28
5:38   Zane Meeks shooting foul (Alessandro Lever draws the foul)  
5:38   Alessandro Lever offensive rebound  
5:40   Alessandro Lever misses two point layup  
5:41   Antelopes offensive rebound  
5:43   Alessandro Lever misses two point layup  
6:12 +3 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Zane Meeks assists) 28-27
6:34   Mikey Dixon turnover (out of bounds)  
6:34   Mikey Dixon offensive rebound  
6:36   Jovan Blacksher Jr. misses three point jump shot  
6:55   TV timeout  
6:55   Tre Coleman personal foul (Asbjorn Midtgaard draws the foul)  
7:24 +3 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Zane Meeks assists) 25-27
7:51 +3 Alessandro Lever makes three point jump shot (Oscar Frayer assists) 22-27
8:05 +3 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists) 22-24
8:18   Oscar Frayer turnover (lost ball)  
8:26 +2 Grant Sherfield makes two point layup 19-24
8:34 +2 Jovan Blacksher Jr. makes two point layup 17-24
8:51 +2 Grant Sherfield makes two point jump shot 17-22
9:07 +2 Asbjorn Midtgaard makes two point layup (Alessandro Lever assists) 15-22
9:28   Oscar Frayer defensive rebound  
9:30   Kane Milling misses three point jump shot  
9:43   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
9:45   Alessandro Lever misses three point jump shot  
10:00   Wolf Pack turnover (shot clock violation)  
10:08   Wolf Pack offensive rebound  
10:10   Oscar Frayer blocks Tre Coleman's two point layup  
10:10   Tre Coleman offensive rebound  
10:12   Asbjorn Midtgaard blocks Tre Coleman's two point layup  
10:21   Oscar Frayer personal foul  
10:36 +2 Jayden Stone makes two point layup 15-20
10:51   Kane Milling turnover  
10:51   Kane Milling offensive foul  
11:15 +3 Jayden Stone makes three point jump shot (Dima Zdor assists) 15-18
11:31 +2 K.J. Hymes makes two point layup 15-15
11:38   K.J. Hymes offensive rebound  
11:40   K.J. Hymes misses two point jump shot  
11:53 +2 Dima Zdor makes two point dunk (Chance McMillian assists) 13-15
11:56   TV timeout  
11:56   K.J. Hymes personal foul  
12:18 +1 Kane Milling makes regular free throw 2 of 2 13-13
12:18 +1 Kane Milling makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-13
12:18   Gabe McGlothan shooting foul (Kane Milling draws the foul)  
12:27   Sean Miller-Moore personal foul  
12:27   Kane Milling defensive rebound  
12:29   Jayden Stone misses three point jump shot  
12:45 +2 K.J. Hymes makes two point dunk (Robby Robinson assists) 11-13
13:10 +2 Sean Miller-Moore makes two point jump shot 9-13
13:26   Sean Miller-Moore defensive rebound  
13:28   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
13:53 +3 Jovan Blacksher Jr. makes three point jump shot (Sean Miller-Moore assists) 9-11
14:13 +1 K.J. Hymes makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9-8
14:13   K.J. Hymes misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:13   Gabe McGlothan shooting foul (K.J. Hymes draws the foul)  
14:26   Wolf Pack defensive rebound  
14:28   Jovan Blacksher Jr. misses two point layup  
14:33   Gabe McGlothan defensive rebound  
14:35   Grant Sherfield misses two point layup  
14:50 +2 Asbjorn Midtgaard makes two point layup (Jovan Blacksher Jr. assists) 8-8
15:06   Asbjorn Midtgaard offensive rebound  
15:08   Jovan Blacksher Jr. misses two point jump shot  
15:26   Sean Miller-Moore defensive rebound  
15:28   Zane Meeks misses three point jump shot  
15:45   K.J. Hymes defensive rebound  
15:47   Asbjorn Midtgaard misses two point layup  
15:56   TV timeout  
16:04   Zane Meeks turnover  
16:04  