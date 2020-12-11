|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:06
|
|
+1
|
Logan Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-57
|
0:06
|
|
+1
|
Logan Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-56
|
0:06
|
|
|
Omari Moore shooting foul (Logan Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
Alex Ducas defensive rebound
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
Trey Smith misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:30
|
|
+1
|
Trey Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-55
|
0:30
|
|
|
Alex Ducas shooting foul (Trey Smith draws the foul)
|
|
0:46
|
|
+2
|
Dan Fotu makes two point jump shot (Matthias Tass assists)
|
26-55
|
0:52
|
|
|
Logan Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
Richard Washington misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:13
|
|
+2
|
Dan Fotu makes two point layup
|
26-53
|
1:18
|
|
|
Dan Fotu offensive rebound
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Alex Ducas misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Gaels offensive rebound
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Judah Brown misses two point layup
|
|
2:03
|
|
+3
|
Richard Washington makes three point jump shot
|
26-51
|
2:17
|
|
+2
|
Dan Fotu makes two point layup
|
23-51
|
2:39
|
|
|
Dan Fotu defensive rebound
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Sebastian Mendoza misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Nate Lacewell defensive rebound
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Alex Ducas misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Hugo Clarkin personal foul (Alex Ducas draws the foul)
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Alex Ducas defensive rebound
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Omari Moore misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:06
|
|
+2
|
Mitchell Saxen makes two point layup
|
23-49
|
3:30
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Hugo Clarkin turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:51
|
|
+2
|
Mitchell Saxen makes two point hook shot
|
23-47
|
4:14
|
|
|
Dan Fotu defensive rebound
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Nate Lacewell misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Hugo Clarkin defensive rebound
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:36
|
|
+3
|
Sebastian Mendoza makes three point jump shot (Omari Moore assists)
|
23-45
|
5:01
|
|
+1
|
Dan Fotu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-45
|
5:01
|
|
+1
|
Dan Fotu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-44
|
5:01
|
|
|
Ralph Agee shooting foul (Dan Fotu draws the foul)
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Sebastian Mendoza misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:41
|
|
+3
|
Quinn Clinton makes three point jump shot
|
20-43
|
6:07
|
|
|
Quinn Clinton defensive rebound
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Sebastian Mendoza misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:07
|
|
+1
|
Sebastian Mendoza makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-40
|
6:07
|
|
|
Leemet Bockler shooting foul (Sebastian Mendoza draws the foul)
|
|
6:14
|
|
+2
|
Logan Johnson makes two point layup
|
19-40
|
6:24
|
|
|
Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
|
|
6:26
|
|
|
Omari Moore misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Hugo Clarkin defensive rebound
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Mitchell Saxen misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Ralph Agee personal foul (Mitchell Saxen draws the foul)
|
|
6:52
|
|
+2
|
Omari Moore makes two point layup
|
19-38
|
7:03
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Bowen makes two point layup
|
17-38
|
7:18
|
|
|
Mitchell Saxen offensive rebound
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Leemet Bockler misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Sebastian Mendoza misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Caleb Simmons offensive rebound
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Richard Washington misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Leemet Bockler personal foul (Sebastian Mendoza draws the foul)
|
|
7:55
|
|
+1
|
Leemet Bockler makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
17-36
|
7:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Caleb Simmons shooting foul (Leemet Bockler draws the foul)
|
|
7:55
|
|
+2
|
Leemet Bockler makes two point layup (Quinn Clinton assists)
|
17-35
|
8:04
|
|
|
Logan Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Richard Washington misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Ralph Agee defensive rebound
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Leemet Bockler misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Richard Washington personal foul (Kyle Bowen draws the foul)
|
|
8:45
|
|
+2
|
Omari Moore makes two point jump shot
|
17-33
|
8:56
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Bowen makes two point layup (Quinn Clinton assists)
|
15-33
|
9:17
|
|
+1
|
Richard Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
15-31
|
9:17
|
|
|
Logan Johnson shooting foul (Richard Washington draws the foul)
|
|
9:17
|
|
+3
|
Richard Washington makes three point jump shot
|
14-31
|
9:41
|
|
+3
|
Leemet Bockler makes three point jump shot
|
11-31
|
9:54
|
|
|
Sebastian Mendoza turnover
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Sebastian Mendoza offensive foul (Quinn Clinton draws the foul)
|
|
10:07
|
|
+1
|
Logan Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-28
|
10:07
|
|
+1
|
Logan Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-27
|
10:07
|
|
|
Chase Courtney shooting foul (Logan Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
10:29
|
|
+3
|
Caleb Simmons makes three point jump shot (Omari Moore assists)
|
11-26
|
10:37
|
|
+3
|
Alex Ducas makes three point jump shot (Matthias Tass assists)
|
8-26
|
10:43
|
|
|
Logan Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Chase Courtney misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Chase Courtney defensive rebound
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Kyle Bowen misses two point layup
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Logan Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Richard Washington misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Spartans 30 second timeout
|
|
12:01
|
|
+2
|
Matthias Tass makes two point jump shot
|
8-23
|
12:14
|
|
|
Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Hugo Clarkin misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:30
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Bowen makes two point layup
|
8-21
|
12:47
|
|
|
Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Trey Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:58
|
|
+2
|
Tommy Kuhse makes two point jump shot
|
8-19
|
13:05
|
|
|
Alex Ducas defensive rebound
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Chase Courtney misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Spartans 30 second timeout
|
|
13:37
|
|
+3
|
Dan Fotu makes three point jump shot (Alex Ducas assists)
|
8-17
|
13:52
|
|
|
Kaison Hammonds turnover (bad pass) (Dan Fotu steals)
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Hugo Clarkin defensive rebound
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Alex Ducas defensive rebound
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Richard Washington misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:29
|
|
+2
|
Matthias Tass makes two point layup
|
8-14
|
14:48
|
|
+2
|
Ralph Agee makes two point jump shot (Trey Smith assists)
|
8-12
|
15:09
|
|
+2
|
Matthias Tass makes two point jump shot
|
6-12
|
15:29
|
|
|
Dan Fotu defensive rebound
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Kaison Hammonds misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Alex Ducas turnover
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Alex Ducas offensive foul (Trey Smith draws the foul)
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Omari Moore turnover
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Omari Moore offensive foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)
|
|
16:17
|
|
+2
|
Matthias Tass makes two point layup
|
6-10
|
16:36
|
|
+1
|
Richard Washington makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
6-8
|
16:36
|
|
+1
|
Richard Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
5-8
|
16:36
|
|
+1
|
Richard Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
4-8
|
16:37
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse shooting foul (Richard Washington draws the foul)
|
|
16:48
|
|
+2
|
Matthias Tass makes two point hook shot
|
3-8
|
17:06
|
|
|
Dan Fotu defensive rebound
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
Richard Washington misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse shooting foul (Richard Washington draws the foul)
|
|
17:06
|
|
+3
|
Richard Washington makes three point jump shot (Trey Smith assists)
|
3-6
|
17:19
|
|
+2
|
Alex Ducas makes two point layup
|
0-6
|
17:23
|
|
|
Alex Ducas offensive rebound
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Omari Moore blocks Alex Ducas's two point layup
|
|
17:29
|
|
|
Alex Ducas offensive rebound
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Alex Ducas misses two point layup
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Dan Fotu defensive rebound
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Omari Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Richard Washington defensive rebound
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Trey Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:26
|
|
+3
|
Tommy Kuhse makes three point jump shot (Matthias Tass assists)
|
0-4
|
18:53
|
|
|
Dan Fotu defensive rebound
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Hugo Clarkin misses two point layup
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Trey Smith defensive rebound
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Matthias Tass misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
19:14
|
|
+1
|
Matthias Tass makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
0-1
|
19:14
|
|
|
Hugo Clarkin shooting foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Jabe Mullins defensive rebound
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Omari Moore misses two point layup
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Hugo Clarkin vs. Matthias Tass (Trey Smith gains possession)
|