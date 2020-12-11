SJST
MARYCA

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
SJST
Spartans
27
MARYCA
Gaels
57

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:06 +1 Logan Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-57
0:06 +1 Logan Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-56
0:06   Omari Moore shooting foul (Logan Johnson draws the foul)  
0:30   Alex Ducas defensive rebound  
0:30   Trey Smith misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:30 +1 Trey Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-55
0:30   Alex Ducas shooting foul (Trey Smith draws the foul)  
0:46 +2 Dan Fotu makes two point jump shot (Matthias Tass assists) 26-55
0:52   Logan Johnson defensive rebound  
0:54   Richard Washington misses two point jump shot  
1:13 +2 Dan Fotu makes two point layup 26-53
1:18   Dan Fotu offensive rebound  
1:20   Alex Ducas misses three point jump shot  
1:26   Gaels offensive rebound  
1:28   Judah Brown misses two point layup  
2:03 +3 Richard Washington makes three point jump shot 26-51
2:17 +2 Dan Fotu makes two point layup 23-51
2:39   Dan Fotu defensive rebound  
2:41   Sebastian Mendoza misses two point jump shot  
2:55   Nate Lacewell defensive rebound  
2:55   Alex Ducas misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:55   Hugo Clarkin personal foul (Alex Ducas draws the foul)  
2:49   Alex Ducas defensive rebound  
2:51   Omari Moore misses two point jump shot  
3:06 +2 Mitchell Saxen makes two point layup 23-49
3:30   TV timeout  
3:30   Hugo Clarkin turnover (traveling)  
3:51 +2 Mitchell Saxen makes two point hook shot 23-47
4:14   Dan Fotu defensive rebound  
4:16   Nate Lacewell misses three point jump shot  
4:23   Hugo Clarkin defensive rebound  
4:25   Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot  
4:36 +3 Sebastian Mendoza makes three point jump shot (Omari Moore assists) 23-45
5:01 +1 Dan Fotu makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-45
5:01 +1 Dan Fotu makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-44
5:01   Ralph Agee shooting foul (Dan Fotu draws the foul)  
5:19   Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound  
5:21   Sebastian Mendoza misses three point jump shot  
5:41 +3 Quinn Clinton makes three point jump shot 20-43
6:07   Quinn Clinton defensive rebound  
6:07   Sebastian Mendoza misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:07 +1 Sebastian Mendoza makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-40
6:07   Leemet Bockler shooting foul (Sebastian Mendoza draws the foul)  
6:14 +2 Logan Johnson makes two point layup 19-40
6:24   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
6:26   Omari Moore misses two point jump shot  
6:42   Hugo Clarkin defensive rebound  
6:42   Mitchell Saxen misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:42   Ralph Agee personal foul (Mitchell Saxen draws the foul)  
6:52 +2 Omari Moore makes two point layup 19-38
7:03 +2 Kyle Bowen makes two point layup 17-38
7:18   Mitchell Saxen offensive rebound  
7:20   Leemet Bockler misses three point jump shot  
7:31   Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound  
7:33   Sebastian Mendoza misses two point jump shot  
7:44   Caleb Simmons offensive rebound  
7:46   Richard Washington misses three point jump shot  
7:48   Leemet Bockler personal foul (Sebastian Mendoza draws the foul)  
7:55 +1 Leemet Bockler makes regular free throw 1 of 1 17-36
7:55   TV timeout  
7:55   Caleb Simmons shooting foul (Leemet Bockler draws the foul)  
7:55 +2 Leemet Bockler makes two point layup (Quinn Clinton assists) 17-35
8:04   Logan Johnson defensive rebound  
8:06   Richard Washington misses three point jump shot  
8:16   Ralph Agee defensive rebound  
8:18   Leemet Bockler misses three point jump shot  
8:28   Richard Washington personal foul (Kyle Bowen draws the foul)  
8:45 +2 Omari Moore makes two point jump shot 17-33
8:56 +2 Kyle Bowen makes two point layup (Quinn Clinton assists) 15-33
9:17 +1 Richard Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 1 15-31
9:17   Logan Johnson shooting foul (Richard Washington draws the foul)  
9:17 +3 Richard Washington makes three point jump shot 14-31
9:41 +3 Leemet Bockler makes three point jump shot 11-31
9:54   Sebastian Mendoza turnover  
9:54   Sebastian Mendoza offensive foul (Quinn Clinton draws the foul)  
10:07 +1 Logan Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-28
10:07 +1 Logan Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-27
10:07   Chase Courtney shooting foul (Logan Johnson draws the foul)  
10:29 +3 Caleb Simmons makes three point jump shot (Omari Moore assists) 11-26
10:37 +3 Alex Ducas makes three point jump shot (Matthias Tass assists) 8-26
10:43   Logan Johnson defensive rebound  
10:45   Chase Courtney misses two point jump shot  
10:55   Chase Courtney defensive rebound  
10:57   Kyle Bowen misses two point layup  
11:36   Logan Johnson defensive rebound  
11:38   Richard Washington misses two point jump shot  
11:59   TV timeout  
11:59   Spartans 30 second timeout  
12:01 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point jump shot 8-23
12:14   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
12:16   Hugo Clarkin misses two point jump shot  
12:30 +2 Kyle Bowen makes two point layup 8-21
12:47   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
12:49   Trey Smith misses three point jump shot  
12:58 +2 Tommy Kuhse makes two point jump shot 8-19
13:05   Alex Ducas defensive rebound  
13:07   Chase Courtney misses two point jump shot  
13:33   Spartans 30 second timeout  
13:37 +3 Dan Fotu makes three point jump shot (Alex Ducas assists) 8-17
13:52   Kaison Hammonds turnover (bad pass) (Dan Fotu steals)  
13:59   Hugo Clarkin defensive rebound  
14:01   Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot  
14:18   Alex Ducas defensive rebound  
14:20   Richard Washington misses three point jump shot  
14:29 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point layup 8-14
14:48 +2 Ralph Agee makes two point jump shot (Trey Smith assists) 8-12
15:09 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point jump shot 6-12
15:29   Dan Fotu defensive rebound  
15:31   Kaison Hammonds misses three point jump shot  
15:48   TV timeout  
15:48   Alex Ducas turnover  
15:48   Alex Ducas offensive foul (Trey Smith draws the foul)  
16:04   Omari Moore turnover  
16:04   Omari Moore offensive foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)  
16:17 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point layup 6-10
16:36 +1 Richard Washington makes regular free throw 3 of 3 6-8
16:36 +1 Richard Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 3 5-8
16:36 +1 Richard Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 3 4-8
16:37   Tommy Kuhse shooting foul (Richard Washington draws the foul)  
16:48 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point hook shot 3-8
17:06   Dan Fotu defensive rebound  
17:06   Richard Washington misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
17:06   Tommy Kuhse shooting foul (Richard Washington draws the foul)  
17:06 +3 Richard Washington makes three point jump shot (Trey Smith assists) 3-6
17:19 +2 Alex Ducas makes two point layup 0-6
17:23   Alex Ducas offensive rebound  
17:25   Omari Moore blocks Alex Ducas's two point layup  
17:29   Alex Ducas offensive rebound  
17:31   Alex Ducas misses two point layup  
17:39   Dan Fotu defensive rebound  
17:41   Omari Moore misses three point jump shot  
17:57   Richard Washington defensive rebound  
17:59   Tommy Kuhse misses two point jump shot  
18:08   Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound  
18:10   Trey Smith misses three point jump shot  
18:26 +3 Tommy Kuhse makes three point jump shot (Matthias Tass assists) 0-4
18:53   Dan Fotu defensive rebound  
18:55   Hugo Clarkin misses two point layup  
19:14   Trey Smith defensive rebound  
19:14   Matthias Tass misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
19:14 +1 Matthias Tass makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0-1
19:14   Hugo Clarkin shooting foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)  
19:38   Jabe Mullins defensive rebound  
19:40   Omari Moore misses two point layup  
20:00   Hugo Clarkin vs. Matthias Tass (Trey Smith gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 1 Logan Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0:06
+ 1 Logan Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0:06
  Omari Moore shooting foul (Logan Johnson draws the foul) 0:06
  Alex Ducas defensive rebound 0:30
  Trey Smith misses regular free throw 2 of 2 0:30
+ 1 Trey Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0:30
  Alex Ducas shooting foul (Trey Smith draws the foul) 0:30
+ 2 Dan Fotu makes two point jump shot (Matthias Tass assists) 0:46
  Logan Johnson defensive rebound 0:52
  Richard Washington misses two point jump shot 0:54
+ 2 Dan Fotu makes two point layup 1:13
Team Stats
Points 27 57
Field Goals 8-28 (28.6%) 22-32 (68.8%)
3-Pointers 5-14 (35.7%) 5-10 (50.0%)
Free Throws 6-9 (66.7%) 8-11 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 9 27
Offensive 1 4
Defensive 8 22
Team 0 1
Assists 4 6
Steals 0 1
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 4 1
Fouls 10 7
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
R. Washington G
13 PTS, 1 REB
home team logo
42
D. Fotu F
11 PTS, 7 REB
University Credit Union Pavilion Moraga, CA
University Credit Union Pavilion Moraga, CA
Team Stats
away team logo San Jose State 1-0 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Saint Mary's 5-1 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Washington G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Tass F PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
11
R. Washington G 13 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
11
M. Tass F 11 PTS 0 REB 3 AST
28.6 FG% 68.8
35.7 3PT FG% 50.0
66.7 FT% 72.7
San Jose State
Starters
R. Washington
O. Moore
R. Agee
T. Smith
H. Clarkin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Washington 13 1 0 3/8 3/6 4/5 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
O. Moore 4 0 2 2/6 0/1 0/0 2 - 0 1 1 0 0
R. Agee 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 1
T. Smith 1 1 2 0/2 0/2 1/2 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
H. Clarkin 0 3 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 0 3
Starters
R. Washington
O. Moore
R. Agee
T. Smith
H. Clarkin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Washington 13 1 0 3/8 3/6 4/5 1 0 0 0 0 0 1
O. Moore 4 0 2 2/6 0/1 0/0 2 0 0 1 1 0 0
R. Agee 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 0 0 0 0 0 1
T. Smith 1 1 2 0/2 0/2 1/2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
H. Clarkin 0 3 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 0 0 0 1 0 3
Bench
S. Mendoza
C. Simmons
K. Hammonds
N. Lacewell
C. Courtney
S. Knight
H. Dhaliwal
E. Lane
M. Ofoegbu
J. Dalcourt
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Mendoza - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hammonds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Lacewell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Courtney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Dhaliwal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Lane - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ofoegbu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dalcourt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 27 9 4 8/28 5/14 6/9 10 0 0 1 4 1 8
Saint Mary's
Starters
D. Fotu
M. Tass
T. Kuhse
A. Ducas
J. Mullins
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Fotu 11 7 0 4/6 1/3 2/2 0 - 1 0 0 1 6
M. Tass 11 0 3 5/5 0/0 1/2 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
T. Kuhse 5 1 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 1
A. Ducas 5 6 1 2/5 1/2 0/1 2 - 0 0 1 2 4
J. Mullins 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
Starters
D. Fotu
M. Tass
T. Kuhse
A. Ducas
J. Mullins
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Fotu 11 7 0 4/6 1/3 2/2 0 0 1 0 0 1 6
M. Tass 11 0 3 5/5 0/0 1/2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
T. Kuhse 5 1 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 2 0 0 0 0 0 1
A. Ducas 5 6 1 2/5 1/2 0/1 2 0 0 0 1 2 4
J. Mullins 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
L. Johnson
K. Bowen
L. Bockler
M. Saxen
Q. Clinton
J. Brown
M. van Komen
L. Barrett
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bowen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Bockler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Saxen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Clinton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. van Komen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Barrett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 26 6 22/32 5/10 8/11 7 0 1 0 1 4 22
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola