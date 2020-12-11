|
3:57
+3
Jaylen Forbes makes three point jump shot (Jordan Walker assists)
17-29
4:17
+2
Nicholas Jones makes two point layup
17-26
4:21
Sion James turnover (bad pass) (Golden Lions steals)
4:24
Green Wave offensive rebound
4:26
Markedric Bell blocks Jordan Walker's two point layup
4:26
Markedric Bell turnover (lost ball) (Sion James steals)
4:46
Nobal Days turnover (lost ball) (Joshuwan Johnson steals)
4:58
+1
Markedric Bell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
15-26
4:58
+1
Markedric Bell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
14-26
4:58
R.J. McGee shooting foul (Markedric Bell draws the foul)
5:07
Markedric Bell defensive rebound
5:09
Markedric Bell blocks Green Wave's two point jump shot
5:22
Shaun Doss turnover
5:22
Shaun Doss offensive foul (Nobal Days draws the foul)
5:36
Jordan Walker personal foul
5:44
+2
Nobal Days makes two point jump shot (Sion James assists)
13-26
6:01
Green Wave defensive rebound
6:03
Markedric Bell misses two point jump shot
6:26
+1
R.J. McGee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
13-24
6:26
R.J. McGee misses regular free throw 1 of 2
6:26
Markedric Bell shooting foul (R.J. McGee draws the foul)
6:33
Sion James defensive rebound
6:35
Nicholas Jones misses three point jump shot
6:59
+2
R.J. McGee makes two point layup (Jordan Walker assists)
13-23
7:03
Travonta Doolittle turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Walker steals)
7:13
+1
R.J. McGee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
13-21
7:13
+1
R.J. McGee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
13-20
7:13
Alvin Stredic Jr. shooting foul (R.J. McGee draws the foul)
7:29
+3
Joshuwan Johnson makes three point jump shot (Markedric Bell assists)
13-19
7:53
+1
R.J. McGee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
10-19
7:53
+1
R.J. McGee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
10-18
7:53
TV timeout
7:53
Alvin Stredic Jr. shooting foul (R.J. McGee draws the foul)
8:09
Nobal Days defensive rebound
8:11
Shaun Doss misses three point jump shot
8:26
Jadan Coleman turnover (bad pass) (Joshuwan Johnson steals)
8:44
Green Wave defensive rebound
8:46
Jalen Lynn misses three point jump shot
8:57
Gabe Watson personal foul (Shaun Doss draws the foul)
9:21
+3
Jaylen Forbes makes three point jump shot (Jadan Coleman assists)
10-17
9:47
Golden Lions turnover (shot clock violation)
9:45
Golden Lions offensive rebound
9:47
Shaun Doss misses three point jump shot
9:50
Jump ball. Jalen Lynn vs. Jaylen Forbes (Jalen Lynn gains possession)
10:17
TV timeout
10:17
Tylan Pope personal foul
10:17
Golden Lions defensive rebound
10:19
Gabe Watson misses two point pullup jump shot
10:45
+2
Jalen Lynn makes two point pullup jump shot
10-14
11:01
+3
Jadan Coleman makes three point jump shot (Gabe Watson assists)
8-14
11:22
Tylan Pope defensive rebound
11:24
Jalen Lynn misses three point jump shot
11:39
Nicholas Jones defensive rebound
11:41
Tylan Pope misses two point pullup jump shot
11:53
Jadan Coleman defensive rebound
11:55
Shaun Doss misses two point pullup jump shot
12:21
+2
Gabe Watson makes two point pullup jump shot (Nobal Days assists)
8-11
12:37
Nobal Days defensive rebound
12:39
Nicholas Jones misses two point jump shot
13:08
+2
Nobal Days makes two point tip shot
8-9
13:08
Nobal Days offensive rebound
13:10
Jadan Coleman misses three point jump shot
13:23
Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound
13:25
Robert Boyd misses three point jump shot
13:38
+1
Tylan Pope makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-7
13:38
Tylan Pope misses regular free throw 1 of 2
13:38
Terrance Banyard shooting foul (Tylan Pope draws the foul)
13:51
+2
Nicholas Jones makes two point floating jump shot
8-6
14:04
+2
Tylan Pope makes two point reverse layup (Nobal Days assists)
6-6
14:13
Terrance Banyard personal foul
14:13
Green Wave offensive rebound
14:15
Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
14:25
Shaun Doss turnover (bad pass) (Tylan Pope steals)
14:41
Nicholas Jones defensive rebound
14:43
Oton Jankovic misses two point layup
14:55
Joshuwan Johnson turnover (bad pass)
15:11
Nicholas Jones defensive rebound
15:13
Jadan Coleman misses three point jump shot
15:33
Joshuwan Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Walker steals)
15:41
Golden Lions 30 second timeout
15:41
TV timeout
15:43
Sion James turnover (bad pass) (Nicholas Jones steals)
15:48
Sion James defensive rebound
15:50
Terrance Banyard misses two point layup
16:16
+1
Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
6-4
16:16
+1
Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
6-3
16:16
Nicholas Jones shooting foul (Jaylen Forbes draws the foul)
16:21
Jordan Walker defensive rebound
16:23
Shaun Doss misses three point jump shot
16:36
Oton Jankovic personal foul (Terrance Banyard draws the foul)
16:56
Green Wave turnover (shot clock violation)
16:56
Green Wave offensive rebound
16:57
Jordan Walker misses three point jump shot
17:28
+2
Terrance Banyard makes two point tip shot
6-2
17:31
Terrance Banyard offensive rebound
17:33
Markedric Bell misses two point layup
17:46
Kevin Cross personal foul
17:57
Markedric Bell defensive rebound
17:59
R.J. McGee misses three point jump shot
18:11
Kevin Cross defensive rebound
18:13
Markedric Bell misses two point jump shot
18:28
+1
Kevin Cross makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-2
18:28
+1
Kevin Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 2
4-1
18:28
Markedric Bell shooting foul (Kevin Cross draws the foul)
18:56
+1
Terrance Banyard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-0
18:56
+1
Terrance Banyard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
3-0
18:56
Kevin Cross shooting foul (Terrance Banyard draws the foul)
19:14
Shaun Doss defensive rebound
19:16
Kevin Cross misses two point jump shot
19:33
+2
Markedric Bell makes two point jump shot (Joshuwan Johnson assists)
2-0
19:56
R.J. McGee turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Lynn steals)
20:00
Markedric Bell vs. Kevin Cross (R.J. McGee gains possession)
