Arkansas looks to stay hot vs. Central Arkansas
Eric Musselman has a few more games to sort out his rotation before Southeastern Conference play begins.
Arkansas' head coach has doled out playing time in smaller doses during the team's nonconference schedule. No one is averaging more than 27 minutes per game, but 10 players are averaging at least 14 minutes. Another player has received an average of 8.7 minutes a game.
Musselman will likely employ the same approach against Central Arkansas on Saturday in Fayetteville, Ark.
The Razorbacks (5-0) recorded a 79-44 victory over Southern on Wednesday, leading by as much as 27 points during the first half.
"Our young players in a game like this, they got an opportunity to go out there and continue to gain a little bit of experience," Musselman said. "We know when the SEC comes ... there's some very close games. We need to find out what our rotation is."
That SEC opener doesn't come until Dec. 30, when Arkansas faces Auburn. There are two more nonconference outings against Oral Roberts and Abilene Christian to get through prior to conference play.
The Razorbacks have five players averaging double figures, led by Moses Moody (16.2). Freshman Davonte Davis is the team's seventh-leading scorer (7.7) but had a team-high 14 points in 16 minutes off the bench against Southern.
Connor Vanover only scored three points but showed why he's the Razorbacks' main man in the middle. He grabbed nine rebounds, blocked three shots and had three steals.
"He deserved to play more than 20 minutes, regardless of the score," Musselman said. "He was phenomenal. He didn't force shots, he had three steals, had three blocks. I can't say enough good things about Connor and his attitude. In a closer game, Connor would've played more, I can promise you that."
Central Arkansas (0-3) had its first four games canceled. The Bears will be playing their fourth of eight consecutive road games.
In their last outing, the Bears fell to St. Louis 88-65 on Tuesday. They committed 27 turnovers, which led to 30 St. Louis points.
"Saint Louis is an outstanding team," head coach Anthony Boone said. "We may not face a team that's better than them, maybe Baylor. But our guys competed. We beat them on the glass but then we turned the ball over a lot. That's something we'll have to address. ... But this is something to build on. I think our guys really pulled together in the second half."
They have two guards averaging in double figures, Rylan Bergersen (17.3) and DeAndre Jones (13.7).
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
23
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Bears 30 second timeout
|8:16
|+ 3
|Connor Vanover makes three point jump shot (Moses Moody assists)
|6:16
|Razorbacks defensive rebound
|8:21
|Khaleem Bennett misses three point jump shot
|8:23
|+ 2
|Jalen Tate makes two point layup
|8:30
|Razorbacks defensive rebound
|8:56
|Jaxson Baker misses three point jump shot
|8:58
|+ 2
|Desi Sills makes two point layup (Jalen Tate assists)
|9:24
|Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|9:30
|Eddy Kayouloud misses two point layup
|9:32
|Bears defensive rebound
|9:45
|Team Stats
|Points
|25
|23
|Field Goals
|11-21 (52.4%)
|10-20 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|3-8 (37.5%)
|3-11 (27.3%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|0-1 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|12
|9
|Offensive
|2
|1
|Defensive
|9
|6
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|4
|7
|Steals
|3
|3
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|3
|4
|Fouls
|2
|3
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Cent. Arkansas 0-3
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Arkansas 5-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|52.4
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|27.3
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jones
|6
|1
|3
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|R. Bergersen
|4
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. George
|4
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Chatham
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Bennett
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jones
|6
|1
|3
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|R. Bergersen
|4
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. George
|4
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Chatham
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Bennett
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Shittu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Baker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Kayouloud
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cooper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Olowokere
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. McDaniel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Munson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Bradley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. South
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Farmer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Bounds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Simmons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|25
|11
|4
|11/21
|3/8
|0/0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3
|2
|9
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Tate
|7
|0
|2
|3/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Vanover
|5
|2
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Smith
|4
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Sills
|4
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|-
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|M. Moody
|0
|3
|3
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Tate
|7
|0
|2
|3/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Vanover
|5
|2
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Smith
|4
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Sills
|4
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|M. Moody
|0
|3
|3
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Notae
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Jackson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Iyiola
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Henderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Obukwelu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Kimble
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Morehead
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|23
|7
|7
|10/20
|3/11
|0/1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|4
|1
|6
-
AUBURN
MEMP74
71
2nd 0.0 ESPU
-
NDAK
NDAKST52
52
2nd 2:10
-
LATECH
LALAF46
41
2nd 11:03 ESP+
-
MARIST
CAN36
30
2nd 14:30 ESP3
-
IONA
FAIR29
41
2nd 16:02
-
ILLST
BALLST47
59
2nd 11:22 ESP3
-
SAMFORD
UGA49
41
2nd 12:57 ESP+
-
CARVER
MCNSE29
44
1st 0.0
-
INDST
PURDUE29
38
1st 0.0 BTN
-
CARK
ARK25
23
1st 8:00 ESP+
-
BELMONT
LPSCMB29
20
1st 8:15
-
NIAGARA
STPETE10
9
1st 10:37 ESP3
-
6ILL
MIZZOU16
18
1st 10:36 ESPU
-
OREG
WASH17
15
1st 11:34 PACN
-
FLA
20FSU71
83
Final ESPU
-
WOFF
SFLA56
58
Final ESPW
-
TNST
IUPUI66
69
Final ESP3
-
FGC
MIAMI66
62
Final
-
UMKC
TOLEDO57
64
Final ESP3
-
ND
UK64
63
Final CBS
-
CINCY
12TENN56
65
Final SECN
-
STNYBRK
BRYANT72
81
Final
-
CLU
LIB26
73
Final
-
CUSE
BC101
63
Final ESPU
-
CEDAR
AKRON49
97
Final
-
LSALLE
DREXEL58
48
Final
-
ARKPB
TULANE56
67
Final ESP+
-
MCMUR
ABIL46
83
Final
-
TEXAM
TCU55
73
Final ESP+
-
DTROIT
WMICH67
57
Final
-
HIGHPT
NCASHV67
80
Final
-
DSTATE
KENSAW62
72
Final
-
NCCU
16UNC67
73
Final
-
FLAG
FURMAN61
86
Final
-
NGA
CHATT63
81
Final
-
TXAMCC
17TXTECH57
77
Final
-
DAYTON
MISSST85
82
Final/2OT ESPU
-
SWCU
ORAL58
111
Final
-
OKLAST
WICHST67
64
Final ESP+
-
DIXIE
DENVER73
70
Final
-
SALAB
USM76
75
Final
-
CSUPUEB
COLOST77
89
Final
-
GWEBB
PITT50
67
Final
-
WYO
UTVALL93
88
Final
-
WCAR
NCAT104
98
Final/OT
-
WINTHR
USCUP95
77
Final
-
IDAHO
CSBAK66
76
Final
-
UAB
ETNST65
61
Final ESP+
-
TRANSYL
EKY60
81
Final
-
VALPO
CMICH79
84
Final ESP3
-
SFA
LAMON55
66
Final
-
FAMU
OKLA54
85
Final
-
NCWILM
MISS58
78
Final ESP+
-
WILL
EILL88
92
Final
-
COVEN
MTSU57
76
Final
-
ODU
VCU54
77
Final NBCS
-
LDYLAKE
TEXST61
58
Final
-
GREEN
CSTCAR45
103
Final
-
FIU
UNF77
80
Final ESP+
-
UCSB
LOYMRY76
81
Final
-
CHMPBTST
NWST44
77
Final
-
RIDER
MANH77
87
Final
-
UTEP
ARIZ61
69
Final PACN
-
FRESNOP
CALBPTST71
110
Final
-
UTAH
BYU64
82
Final
-
CLEM
BAMA0
0146 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
CSN
PEPPER0
0157.5 O/U
-15
9:00pm
-
SDAK
SDAKST0
0147 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm
-
SELOU
MOST0
0
PPD
-
WMMARY
18UVA0
0
PPD
-
NH
NJTECH0
0
PPD ESP3
-
RICE
7HOU0
0
PPD ESP+
-
EVAN
STLOU0
0
PPD NBCS
-
TEMPLE
STJOES0
0
PPD NBCS
-
NCOLO
COLOST0
0
PPD
-
SACST
SNCLRA0
0
PPD
-
SEMO
TNMART0
0
PPD
-
XAVIER
PROV0
0
PPD FS2
-
IONA
QUINN0
0
PPD ESPU
-
SIENA
FAIR0
0
PPD ESP3
-
JMAD
GMASON0
0
-
MAINE
FORD0
0
-
WISGB
NIOWA0
0
-
DEFI
IPFW0
0
-
CHARSO
10DUKE0
0
ESP3
-
SFTRPA
STBON0
0
ESP+
-
GRAM
UIW0
0
-
ROBERT
BING0
0
-
UTAHST
WEBER0
0
-
FAU
NCST0
0
-
UCDAV
UOP0
0
-
NAU
1GONZAG0
0
ATSN