0:03
PJ Hall defensive rebound
0:05
Joshua Primo misses three point jump shot
0:05
Joshua Primo misses three point jump shot
0:28
+2
PJ Hall makes two point putback layup
34-30
0:28
PJ Hall offensive rebound
0:30
Clyde Trapp misses two point putback layup
0:35
Clyde Trapp offensive rebound
0:37
Olivier-Maxence Prosper misses three point jump shot
0:45
Clyde Trapp defensive rebound
0:47
Olivier-Maxence Prosper blocks John Petty Jr.'s two point driving layup
0:59
Joshua Primo defensive rebound
0:59
Olivier-Maxence Prosper misses regular free throw 1 of 1
0:59
James Rojas personal foul (Olivier-Maxence Prosper draws the foul)
1:02
Olivier-Maxence Prosper offensive rebound
1:04
Al-Amir Dawes misses three point jump shot
1:04
Al-Amir Dawes misses three point jump shot
1:15
Joshua Primo turnover (traveling)
1:27
Chase Hunter turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Bruner steals)
1:39
Olivier-Maxence Prosper defensive rebound
1:41
Jordan Bruner misses two point layup
1:50
+2
Chase Hunter makes two point pullup jump shot (Al-Amir Dawes assists)
32-30
2:09
+1
James Rojas makes regular free throw 1 of 1
30-30
2:09
Olivier-Maxence Prosper shooting foul (James Rojas draws the foul)
2:09
+2
James Rojas makes two point driving layup
30-29
2:29
+2
PJ Hall makes two point dunk
30-27
2:44
+1
Herbert Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
28-27
2:44
+1
Herbert Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
28-26
2:44
PJ Hall personal foul (Herbert Jones draws the foul)
2:54
John Petty Jr. defensive rebound
2:54
Clyde Trapp misses regular free throw 1 of 1
2:54
Herbert Jones personal foul (Clyde Trapp draws the foul)
3:03
+1
Herbert Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
28-25
3:03
+1
Herbert Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
28-24
3:03
Nick Honor personal foul (Herbert Jones draws the foul)
3:13
Herbert Jones defensive rebound
3:15
Nick Honor misses two point floating jump shot
3:28
+2
Herbert Jones makes two point driving layup
28-23
3:41
TV timeout
3:41
Olivier-Maxence Prosper turnover (traveling)
4:10
+1
John Petty Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
28-21
4:10
+1
John Petty Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
28-20
4:10
Alex Hemenway personal foul (John Petty Jr. draws the foul)
4:29
+2
Clyde Trapp makes two point dunk (Olivier-Maxence Prosper assists)
28-19
4:47
+1
Herbert Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
26-19
4:47
+1
Herbert Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
26-18
4:47
John Newman III personal foul (Herbert Jones draws the foul)
4:52
Crimson Tide defensive rebound
4:54
John Newman III misses three point jump shot
5:10
James Rojas turnover (bad pass) (Olivier-Maxence Prosper steals)
5:25
James Rojas defensive rebound
5:27
PJ Hall misses two point jump shot
5:44
+2
Joshua Primo makes two point layup (James Rojas assists)
26-17
5:51
John Newman III turnover (bad pass) (James Rojas steals)
6:06
Olivier-Maxence Prosper defensive rebound
6:08
Herbert Jones misses two point driving layup
6:17
Jonathan Baehre personal foul
6:17
Crimson Tide defensive rebound
6:19
Al-Amir Dawes misses three point jump shot
6:22
Al-Amir Dawes offensive rebound
6:24
Jonathan Baehre misses two point jump shot
6:36
Alex Hemenway defensive rebound
6:38
James Rojas misses two point layup
6:41
+1
Al-Amir Dawes makes technical free throw 2 of 2
26-15
6:41
+1
Al-Amir Dawes makes technical free throw 2 of 2
26-15
6:41
Al-Amir Dawes misses technical free throw 1 of 2
6:41
Alex Reese turnover
6:41
Alex Reese technical foul
6:41
Crimson Tide offensive rebound
6:43
John Newman III blocks Alex Reese's two point driving dunk
6:53
James Rojas offensive rebound
6:55
Alex Reese misses three point jump shot
7:05
Crimson Tide offensive rebound
7:07
Olivier-Maxence Prosper blocks John Petty Jr.'s two point layup
7:10
Crimson Tide offensive rebound
7:12
Jonathan Baehre blocks Jahvon Quinerly's two point driving layup
7:30
+2
Al-Amir Dawes makes two point pullup jump shot
25-15
7:47
Jonathan Baehre defensive rebound
7:49
John Petty Jr. misses three point jump shot
7:52
TV timeout
8:05
Alex Reese defensive rebound
8:07
Al-Amir Dawes misses three point jump shot
8:17
Jaden Shackelford turnover
8:17
Jaden Shackelford offensive foul
8:28
Jaden Shackelford offensive rebound
8:30
James Rojas misses three point jump shot
8:39
John Newman III turnover (traveling)
8:49
Clyde Trapp defensive rebound
8:51
Jaden Shackelford misses two point layup
9:00
Clyde Trapp turnover (lost ball) (Herbert Jones steals)
9:12
Official timeout
9:13
Chase Hunter defensive rebound
9:15
Jonathan Baehre blocks Herbert Jones's two point dunk
9:25
+1
Hunter Tyson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
23-15
9:25
John Petty Jr. shooting foul (Hunter Tyson draws the foul)
9:25
+2
Hunter Tyson makes two point layup
22-15
9:31
Jahvon Quinerly turnover (lost ball) (Clyde Trapp steals)
9:41
+3
Hunter Tyson makes three point jump shot (Al-Amir Dawes assists)
20-15
10:06
+2
Herbert Jones makes two point layup
17-15
10:11
Nick Honor personal foul (John Petty Jr. draws the foul)
10:32
+2
Hunter Tyson makes two point pullup jump shot (Jonathan Baehre assists)
17-13
10:36
Tigers offensive rebound
10:38
Jordan Bruner blocks Chase Hunter's two point layup
10:40
James Rojas turnover (bad pass) (Chase Hunter steals)
10:47
Crimson Tide offensive rebound
10:49
Chase Hunter blocks Keon Ellis's two point layup
10:52
PJ Hall turnover (bad pass) (Keon Ellis steals)
11:22
+2
Jaden Shackelford makes two point floating jump shot (Herbert Jones assists)
15-13
11:35
+1
Chase Hunter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
15-11
11:35
+1
Chase Hunter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
14-11
11:35
Jaden Shackelford shooting foul (Chase Hunter draws the foul)
11:46
TV timeout
11:46
Herbert Jones personal foul (Clyde Trapp draws the foul)
11:45
Clyde Trapp defensive rebound
11:47
Herbert Jones misses two point floating jump shot
12:06
+3
Nick Honor makes three point pullup jump shot
13-11
12:14
Nick Honor offensive rebound
12:16
Chase Hunter misses two point fadeaway jump shot
12:49
+2
Joshua Primo makes two point driving layup (Herbert Jones assists)
10-11
13:01
+2
Clyde Trapp makes two point jump shot (Nick Honor assists)
10-9
13:05
Tigers offensive rebound
13:07
PJ Hall misses two point jump shot
13:27
+2
Alex Reese makes two point layup (Jahvon Quinerly assists)
8-9
13:36
Alex Reese defensive rebound
13:38
Chase Hunter misses two point driving layup
13:57
+2
Jahvon Quinerly makes two point floating jump shot
8-7
14:22
+1
Hunter Tyson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-5
14:22
Hunter Tyson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
14:22
|
|
|
Juwan Gary shooting foul (Hunter Tyson draws the foul)
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Alex Reese turnover
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Alex Reese offensive foul (Clyde Trapp draws the foul)
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Hunter Tyson defensive rebound
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Alex Reese misses two point layup
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
John Newman III turnover (lost ball) (John Petty Jr. steals)
|
|
16:06
|
|
+1
|
Jaden Shackelford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-5
|
16:06
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Aamir Simms shooting foul (Jaden Shackelford draws the foul)
|
|
16:27
|
|
+2
|
Al-Amir Dawes makes two point pullup jump shot
|
7-4
|
16:40
|
|
+2
|
Jahvon Quinerly makes two point driving layup
|
5-4
|
16:56
|
|
+2
|
Aamir Simms makes two point dunk (Clyde Trapp assists)
|
5-2
|
17:09
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Aamir Simms defensive rebound
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:29
|
|
|
Aamir Simms personal foul (Jordan Bruner draws the foul)
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Olivier-Maxence Prosper personal foul (Herbert Jones draws the foul)
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Bruner steals)
|
|
18:17
|
|
+1
|
Herbert Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
3-2
|
18:17
|
|
+1
|
Herbert Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
3-1
|
18:17
|
|
|
Jonathan Baehre shooting foul (Herbert Jones draws the foul)
|
|
18:34
|
|
+3
|
John Newman III makes three point jump shot (Aamir Simms assists)
|
3-0
|
18:50
|
|
|
Jonathan Baehre defensive rebound
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Jonathan Baehre misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Al-Amir Dawes blocks Jahvon Quinerly's two point driving layup
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly offensive rebound
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Aamir Simms turnover (traveling)
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner vs. Jonathan Baehre (Al-Amir Dawes gains possession)
|