CSN
PEPPER

2nd Half
CSN
Matadors
9
PEPPER
Waves
12

Time Team Play Score
15:40   TV timeout  
15:40   Sedrick Altman personal foul (TJ Starks draws the foul)  
15:48 +2 Jan Zidek makes two point layup (Colbey Ross assists) 51-49
16:01   Jade' Smith defensive rebound  
16:01   Alex Merkviladze misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
16:01   Colbey Ross shooting foul (Alex Merkviladze draws the foul)  
16:01 +2 Alex Merkviladze makes two point layup 51-47
16:04   Alex Merkviladze defensive rebound  
16:06   Jan Zidek misses two point jump shot  
16:08   Festus Ndumanya personal foul (Jan Zidek draws the foul)  
16:23   Festus Ndumanya turnover (bad pass)  
16:47 +1 Colbey Ross makes regular free throw 2 of 2 49-47
16:47 +1 Colbey Ross makes regular free throw 1 of 2 49-46
16:47   Festus Ndumanya shooting foul (Colbey Ross draws the foul)  
16:51   Colbey Ross defensive rebound  
16:53   TJ Starks misses two point layup  
17:04 +2 Jade' Smith makes two point jump shot (Jan Zidek assists) 49-45
17:18   Amound Anderson personal foul (Colbey Ross draws the foul)  
17:24   Jan Zidek defensive rebound  
17:24   TJ Starks misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
17:24 +1 TJ Starks makes regular free throw 1 of 2 49-43
17:24   Jade' Smith shooting foul (TJ Starks draws the foul)  
17:32 +1 Colbey Ross makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-43
17:32 +1 Colbey Ross makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-42
17:32   Darius Brown II shooting foul (Colbey Ross draws the foul)  
17:46 +2 Lance Coleman II makes two point jump shot (TJ Starks assists) 48-41
17:57 +1 Jan Zidek makes regular free throw 2 of 2 46-41
17:57 +1 Jan Zidek makes regular free throw 1 of 2 46-40
17:57   Festus Ndumanya shooting foul (Jan Zidek draws the foul)  
18:04   Alex Merkviladze turnover (lost ball) (Colbey Ross steals)  
18:22   Darius Brown II defensive rebound  
18:24   Colbey Ross misses three point jump shot  
18:48 +2 Festus Ndumanya makes two point alley-oop dunk (Darius Brown II assists) 46-39
19:07   Jade' Smith turnover (bad pass) (Festus Ndumanya steals)  
19:19   TJ Starks turnover (bad pass)  
19:27 +2 Jan Zidek makes two point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists) 44-39
19:48 +2 Alex Merkviladze makes two point hook shot (Festus Ndumanya assists) 44-37

1st Half
CSN
Matadors
42
PEPPER
Waves
37

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:02   Darius Brown II turnover  
0:02   Darius Brown II offensive foul (Darryl Polk Jr. draws the foul)  
0:30   Kessler Edwards turnover  
0:30   Kessler Edwards offensive foul (Festus Ndumanya draws the foul)  
0:37   Kessler Edwards defensive rebound  
0:39   Amound Anderson misses two point layup  
0:49   Darius Brown II defensive rebound  
0:51   Jade' Smith misses three point jump shot  
1:11 +2 Festus Ndumanya makes two point dunk (Darius Brown II assists) 42-37
1:19 +2 Jade' Smith makes two point jump shot 40-37
1:43   Jump ball. (Waves gains possession)  
1:43   Kessler Edwards defensive rebound  
1:44   Darius Brown II misses two point layup  
2:02 +3 Colbey Ross makes three point jump shot (Kessler Edwards assists) 40-35
2:18 +2 Lance Coleman II makes two point step back jump shot 40-32
2:34   Lance Coleman II defensive rebound  
2:36   Colbey Ross misses three point jump shot  
2:50   Festus Ndumanya turnover (double dribble)  
3:10   Colbey Ross turnover  
3:10   Colbey Ross offensive foul  
3:22   TV timeout  
3:22 +2 Lance Coleman II makes two point reverse layup 38-32
3:31   Lance Coleman II defensive rebound  
3:33   Andre Ball misses two point layup  
3:54   Sedrick Altman defensive rebound  
3:56   TJ Starks misses three point jump shot  
4:29 +2 Kene Chukwuka makes two point layup (Colbey Ross assists) 36-32
4:51 +2 TJ Starks makes two point driving layup 36-30
5:00   Jan Zidek turnover (out of bounds)  
4:51 +2 TJ Starks makes two point driving layup 36-30
5:09 +2 Festus Ndumanya makes two point putback layup 34-30
5:11   Festus Ndumanya offensive rebound  
5:13   Festus Ndumanya misses two point layup  
5:19   Andre Ball turnover (bad pass) (Darius Brown II steals)  
5:25   Colbey Ross defensive rebound  
5:27   TJ Starks misses two point layup  
5:35   Alex Merkviladze defensive rebound  
5:37   Kene Chukwuka misses three point jump shot  
5:49   Andre Ball defensive rebound  
5:51   Lance Coleman II misses three point jump shot  
6:00   Matadors defensive rebound  
6:02   Jade' Smith misses two point layup  
6:02   Sedrick Altman defensive rebound  
6:02   Colbey Ross blocks Lance Coleman II's two point layup  
6:15   Lance Coleman II offensive rebound  
6:17   Festus Ndumanya misses two point layup  
6:22   Festus Ndumanya offensive rebound  
6:24   TJ Starks misses three point jump shot  
6:24   Festus Ndumanya defensive rebound  
6:24   Sedrick Altman misses two point layup  
6:33   Sedrick Altman offensive rebound  
6:35   Jade' Smith misses two point jump shot  
6:42   Kene Chukwuka defensive rebound  
6:44   Alex Merkviladze misses two point jump shot  
6:50   Alex Merkviladze offensive rebound  
6:52   Darius Brown II misses three point jump shot  
7:02   Alex Merkviladze defensive rebound  
7:04   Colbey Ross misses two point layup  
7:29 +1 Darius Brown II makes regular free throw 1 of 1 32-30
7:29   Colbey Ross shooting foul (Darius Brown II draws the foul)  
7:30 +2 Darius Brown II makes two point jump shot 31-30
7:47 +1 Sedrick Altman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-30
7:47 +1 Sedrick Altman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-29
7:47   Brendan Harrick shooting foul (Sedrick Altman draws the foul)  
7:51   TV timeout  
8:02   Festus Ndumanya personal foul (Kene Chukwuka draws the foul)  
8:03   Kene Chukwuka defensive rebound  
8:03   TJ Starks misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
8:03   Sedrick Altman shooting foul (TJ Starks draws the foul)  
8:03 +2 TJ Starks makes two point layup 29-28
8:15 +2 Sedrick Altman makes two point layup (Darryl Polk Jr. assists) 27-28
8:20   Darryl Polk Jr. defensive rebound  
8:22   Amound Anderson misses two point jump shot  
8:51 +2 Kene Chukwuka makes two point layup (Jade' Smith assists) 27-26
9:04   Darryl Polk Jr. defensive rebound  
9:04   Amound Anderson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:04 +1 Amound Anderson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-24
9:04   Kessler Edwards shooting foul (Amound Anderson draws the foul)  
9:16   Kessler Edwards turnover (bad pass) (Amound Anderson steals)  
9:32 +3 TJ Starks makes three point jump shot 26-24
9:35   Amound Anderson defensive rebound  
9:37   Kessler Edwards misses two point jump shot  
9:55   Brendan Harrick turnover (bad pass)  
9:57   Darius Brown II defensive rebound  
9:59   Darryl Polk Jr. misses two point jump shot  
10:05   Sedrick Altman defensive rebound  
10:07   Alex Merkviladze misses three point jump shot  
10:14   Colbey Ross turnover (lost ball) (Darius Brown II steals)  
10:24   Darius Brown II personal foul  
10:31 +2 Fidelis Okereke makes two point putback layup 23-24
10:36   Fidelis Okereke offensive rebound  
10:38   Alex Merkviladze misses two point layup  
11:00 +3 Colbey Ross makes three point jump shot 21-24
11:13 +3 Brendan Harrick makes three point jump shot (Alex Merkviladze assists) 21-21
11:27 +3 Jan Zidek makes three point jump shot (Kessler Edwards assists) 18-21
11:46 +2 Darius Brown II makes two point layup (Brendan Harrick assists) 18-18
11:57   TV timeout  
11:57   Matadors 30 second timeout  
12:03 +3 Jan Zidek makes three point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists) 16-18
12:12   Kessler Edwards defensive rebound  
12:14   Amound Anderson misses three point jump shot  
12:23   Andre Ball turnover (bad pass) (Alex Merkviladze steals)  
12:35   Jan Zidek defensive rebound  
12:37   Lance Coleman II misses three point jump shot  
12:47   Matadors offensive rebound  
12:49   Kessler Edwards blocks Lance Coleman II's two point layup  
12:54   Lance Coleman II offensive rebound  
12:56   Lance Coleman II misses three point jump shot  
13:13 +1 Jade' Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-15
13:13 +1 Jade' Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-14
13:13   Amound Anderson shooting foul (Jade' Smith draws the foul)  
13:31 +2 Darius Brown II makes two point jump shot (Amound Anderson assists) 16-13
13:35   Kene Chukwuka personal foul (Festus Ndumanya draws the foul)  
13:44   Fidelis Okereke defensive rebound  
13:46   Kessler Edwards misses three point jump shot  
14:08 +2 Lance Coleman II makes two point jump shot (Fidelis Okereke assists) 14-13
14:24 +1 Colbey Ross makes technical free throw 2 of 2 12-13
14:24   Colbey Ross misses technical free throw 1 of 2  
14:24   Matadors turnover  
14:24   Matadors technical foul  
14:26 +3 Kessler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists) 12-12
14:34   TJ Starks personal foul (Kessler Edwards draws the foul)  
14:37   Kene Chukwuka offensive rebound  
14:39   Kessler Edwards misses three point jump shot  
14:48 +1 TJ Starks makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-9
14:48   TJ Starks misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:48   Jade' Smith shooting foul (TJ Starks draws the foul)  
15:04 +2 Kessler Edwards makes two point layup (Jade' Smith assists) 11-9
15:18 +2 TJ Starks makes two point pullup jump shot 11-7
15:26   TV timeout  
15:26   Kene Chukwuka turnover  
15:26   Kene Chukwuka offensive foul (Darius Brown II draws the foul)  
15:40 +2 Darius Brown II makes two point layup 9-7
15:47   Colbey Ross turnover (lost ball) (Darius Brown II steals)  
15:56   Kessler Edwards defensive rebound  
15:58   Darius Brown II misses three point jump shot  
16:15   Jade' Smith turnover (out of bounds)  
16:20   Jade' Smith defensive rebound  
16:22   Festus Ndumanya misses two point jump shot  
16:35   Sedrick Altman turnover (out of bounds)  
16:39   Sedrick Altman defensive rebound  
16:41   Lance Coleman II misses three point jump shot  
16:46 +2 Kessler Edwards makes two point layup 7-7
16:51   Kessler Edwards offensive rebound  
16:53   Kene Chukwuka misses two point layup  
17:22   Festus Ndumanya turnover (bad pass)  
17:47   Lance Coleman II defensive rebound  
17:49   Kene Chukwuka misses three point jump shot  
17:58   TJ Starks personal foul  
17:59   Kene Chukwuka offensive rebound  
18:01   Kessler Edwards misses two point layup  
18:19 +3 TJ Starks makes three point jump shot 7-5
18:33 +3 Kessler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists) 4-5
18:45 +2 Festus Ndumanya makes two point layup 4-2
18:51   Festus Ndumanya offensive rebound  
18:53   Alex Merkviladze misses three point jump shot  
19:22 +2 Kessler Edwards makes two point layup 2-2
19:44 +2 Alex Merkviladze makes two point jump shot 2-0
20:00   Festus Ndumanya vs. Kessler Edwards (Lance Coleman II gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 51 49
Field Goals 22-45 (48.9%) 16-33 (48.5%)
3-Pointers 3-14 (21.4%) 6-13 (46.2%)
Free Throws 4-9 (44.4%) 11-12 (91.7%)
Total Rebounds 21 23
Offensive 7 4
Defensive 12 19
Team 2 0
Assists 8 12
Steals 6 1
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 7 12
Fouls 13 11
Technicals 1 0
2
T. Starks G
14 PTS, 1 AST
15
K. Edwards F
12 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
Firestone Fieldhouse Malibu, CA
Team Stats
Key Players
Top Scorers
2
T. Starks G 14 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
31
J. Zidek F 12 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
48.9 FG% 48.5
21.4 3PT FG% 46.2
44.4 FT% 91.7
Northridge
Starters
T. Starks
D. Brown II
L. Coleman II
F. Ndumanya
A. Merkviladze
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Starks 14 0 1 5/9 2/4 2/5 2 - 0 0 1 0 0
D. Brown II 9 3 2 4/7 0/2 1/1 3 - 3 0 1 0 3
L. Coleman II 8 5 0 4/10 0/4 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 2 3
F. Ndumanya 8 4 1 4/7 0/0 0/0 4 - 1 0 3 3 1
A. Merkviladze 6 4 1 3/7 0/2 0/1 0 - 1 0 1 1 3
Bench
B. Harrick
F. Okereke
A. Anderson
M. Stevens
M. Brookins
V. Hendrix
R. Artest III
M. Solomon
A. Wright
G. Nwogu
K. Rains
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Harrick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Okereke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Stevens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brookins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Hendrix - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Artest III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Solomon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Nwogu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Rains - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 19 8 22/45 3/14 4/9 13 0 6 0 7 7 12