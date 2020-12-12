|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Darius Brown II turnover
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Darius Brown II offensive foul (Darryl Polk Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards turnover
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards offensive foul (Festus Ndumanya draws the foul)
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards defensive rebound
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Amound Anderson misses two point layup
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Darius Brown II defensive rebound
|
|
0:51
|
|
|
Jade' Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:11
|
|
+2
|
Festus Ndumanya makes two point dunk (Darius Brown II assists)
|
42-37
|
1:19
|
|
+2
|
Jade' Smith makes two point jump shot
|
40-37
|
1:43
|
|
|
Jump ball. (Waves gains possession)
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards defensive rebound
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Darius Brown II misses two point layup
|
|
2:02
|
|
+3
|
Colbey Ross makes three point jump shot (Kessler Edwards assists)
|
40-35
|
2:18
|
|
+2
|
Lance Coleman II makes two point step back jump shot
|
40-32
|
2:34
|
|
|
Lance Coleman II defensive rebound
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Colbey Ross misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Festus Ndumanya turnover (double dribble)
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Colbey Ross turnover
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Colbey Ross offensive foul
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:22
|
|
+2
|
Lance Coleman II makes two point reverse layup
|
38-32
|
3:31
|
|
|
Lance Coleman II defensive rebound
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Andre Ball misses two point layup
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman defensive rebound
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
TJ Starks misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:29
|
|
+2
|
Kene Chukwuka makes two point layup (Colbey Ross assists)
|
36-32
|
4:51
|
|
+2
|
TJ Starks makes two point driving layup
|
36-30
|
5:00
|
|
|
Jan Zidek turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
4:51
|
|
+2
|
TJ Starks makes two point driving layup
|
36-30
|
5:09
|
|
+2
|
Festus Ndumanya makes two point putback layup
|
34-30
|
5:11
|
|
|
Festus Ndumanya offensive rebound
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Festus Ndumanya misses two point layup
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Andre Ball turnover (bad pass) (Darius Brown II steals)
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Colbey Ross defensive rebound
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
TJ Starks misses two point layup
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Alex Merkviladze defensive rebound
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Kene Chukwuka misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Andre Ball defensive rebound
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Lance Coleman II misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Matadors defensive rebound
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Jade' Smith misses two point layup
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman defensive rebound
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Colbey Ross blocks Lance Coleman II's two point layup
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Lance Coleman II offensive rebound
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Festus Ndumanya misses two point layup
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Festus Ndumanya offensive rebound
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
TJ Starks misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Festus Ndumanya defensive rebound
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman misses two point layup
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman offensive rebound
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Jade' Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Kene Chukwuka defensive rebound
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Alex Merkviladze misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Alex Merkviladze offensive rebound
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Darius Brown II misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Alex Merkviladze defensive rebound
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Colbey Ross misses two point layup
|
|
7:29
|
|
+1
|
Darius Brown II makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
32-30
|
7:29
|
|
|
Colbey Ross shooting foul (Darius Brown II draws the foul)
|
|
7:30
|
|
+2
|
Darius Brown II makes two point jump shot
|
31-30
|
7:47
|
|
+1
|
Sedrick Altman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-30
|
7:47
|
|
+1
|
Sedrick Altman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-29
|
7:47
|
|
|
Brendan Harrick shooting foul (Sedrick Altman draws the foul)
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Festus Ndumanya personal foul (Kene Chukwuka draws the foul)
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Kene Chukwuka defensive rebound
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
TJ Starks misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman shooting foul (TJ Starks draws the foul)
|
|
8:03
|
|
+2
|
TJ Starks makes two point layup
|
29-28
|
8:15
|
|
+2
|
Sedrick Altman makes two point layup (Darryl Polk Jr. assists)
|
27-28
|
8:20
|
|
|
Darryl Polk Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Amound Anderson misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:51
|
|
+2
|
Kene Chukwuka makes two point layup (Jade' Smith assists)
|
27-26
|
9:04
|
|
|
Darryl Polk Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Amound Anderson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:04
|
|
+1
|
Amound Anderson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-24
|
9:04
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards shooting foul (Amound Anderson draws the foul)
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards turnover (bad pass) (Amound Anderson steals)
|
|
9:32
|
|
+3
|
TJ Starks makes three point jump shot
|
26-24
|
9:35
|
|
|
Amound Anderson defensive rebound
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Brendan Harrick turnover (bad pass)
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Darius Brown II defensive rebound
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Darryl Polk Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman defensive rebound
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Alex Merkviladze misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Colbey Ross turnover (lost ball) (Darius Brown II steals)
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Darius Brown II personal foul
|
|
10:31
|
|
+2
|
Fidelis Okereke makes two point putback layup
|
23-24
|
10:36
|
|
|
Fidelis Okereke offensive rebound
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Alex Merkviladze misses two point layup
|
|
11:00
|
|
+3
|
Colbey Ross makes three point jump shot
|
21-24
|
11:13
|
|
+3
|
Brendan Harrick makes three point jump shot (Alex Merkviladze assists)
|
21-21
|
11:27
|
|
+3
|
Jan Zidek makes three point jump shot (Kessler Edwards assists)
|
18-21
|
11:46
|
|
+2
|
Darius Brown II makes two point layup (Brendan Harrick assists)
|
18-18
|
11:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Matadors 30 second timeout
|
|
12:03
|
|
+3
|
Jan Zidek makes three point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists)
|
16-18
|
12:12
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards defensive rebound
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Amound Anderson misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Andre Ball turnover (bad pass) (Alex Merkviladze steals)
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Jan Zidek defensive rebound
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Lance Coleman II misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
Matadors offensive rebound
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards blocks Lance Coleman II's two point layup
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Lance Coleman II offensive rebound
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Lance Coleman II misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:13
|
|
+1
|
Jade' Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-15
|
13:13
|
|
+1
|
Jade' Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-14
|
13:13
|
|
|
Amound Anderson shooting foul (Jade' Smith draws the foul)
|
|
13:31
|
|
+2
|
Darius Brown II makes two point jump shot (Amound Anderson assists)
|
16-13
|
13:35
|
|
|
Kene Chukwuka personal foul (Festus Ndumanya draws the foul)
|
|
13:44
|
|
|
Fidelis Okereke defensive rebound
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:08
|
|
+2
|
Lance Coleman II makes two point jump shot (Fidelis Okereke assists)
|
14-13
|
14:24
|
|
+1
|
Colbey Ross makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|
12-13
|
14:24
|
|
|
Colbey Ross misses technical free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Matadors turnover
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Matadors technical foul
|
|
14:26
|
|
+3
|
Kessler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists)
|
12-12
|
14:34
|
|
|
TJ Starks personal foul (Kessler Edwards draws the foul)
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Kene Chukwuka offensive rebound
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:48
|
|
+1
|
TJ Starks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-9
|
14:48
|
|
|
TJ Starks misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Jade' Smith shooting foul (TJ Starks draws the foul)
|
|
15:04
|
|
+2
|
Kessler Edwards makes two point layup (Jade' Smith assists)
|
11-9
|
15:18
|
|
+2
|
TJ Starks makes two point pullup jump shot
|
11-7
|
15:26
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Kene Chukwuka turnover
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Kene Chukwuka offensive foul (Darius Brown II draws the foul)
|
|
15:40
|
|
+2
|
Darius Brown II makes two point layup
|
9-7
|
15:47
|
|
|
Colbey Ross turnover (lost ball) (Darius Brown II steals)
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards defensive rebound
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Darius Brown II misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Jade' Smith turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Jade' Smith defensive rebound
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Festus Ndumanya misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman defensive rebound
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Lance Coleman II misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:46
|
|
+2
|
Kessler Edwards makes two point layup
|
7-7
|
16:51
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards offensive rebound
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Kene Chukwuka misses two point layup
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Festus Ndumanya turnover (bad pass)
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Lance Coleman II defensive rebound
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Kene Chukwuka misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
TJ Starks personal foul
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Kene Chukwuka offensive rebound
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards misses two point layup
|
|
18:19
|
|
+3
|
TJ Starks makes three point jump shot
|
7-5
|
18:33
|
|
+3
|
Kessler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists)
|
4-5
|
18:45
|
|
+2
|
Festus Ndumanya makes two point layup
|
4-2
|
18:51
|
|
|
Festus Ndumanya offensive rebound
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Alex Merkviladze misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:22
|
|
+2
|
Kessler Edwards makes two point layup
|
2-2
|
19:44
|
|
+2
|
Alex Merkviladze makes two point jump shot
|
2-0
|
20:00
|
|
|
Festus Ndumanya vs. Kessler Edwards (Lance Coleman II gains possession)
|