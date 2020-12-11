|
End of period
0:00
Bulldogs offensive rebound
0:00
Iverson Molinar misses three point jump shot
0:03
Rodney Chatman turnover (double dribble)
0:03
Rodney Chatman turnover (double dribble)
0:26
+3
Quinten Post makes three point jump shot (Iverson Molinar assists)
25-33
|
Iverson Molinar defensive rebound
0:49
Jalen Crutcher misses three point jump shot
0:49
Deivon Smith personal foul
1:09
R.J. Blakney defensive rebound
1:11
Iverson Molinar misses two point jump shot
1:28
+2
Jalen Crutcher makes two point jump shot
25-30
1:54
+3
Quinten Post makes three point jump shot (Iverson Molinar assists)
23-30
2:18
+2
Rodney Chatman makes two point layup (Ibi Watson assists)
23-27
2:47
Chase Johnson defensive rebound
2:47
Javian Davis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
2:47
Javian Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
2:47
R.J. Blakney shooting foul (Javian Davis draws the foul)
2:47
Javian Davis offensive rebound
2:49
R.J. Blakney blocks Javian Davis's two point layup
3:20
+2
Ibi Watson makes two point jump shot
21-27
3:37
Quinten Post personal foul
3:57
TV timeout
3:57
Iverson Molinar turnover (traveling)
4:02
Rodney Chatman turnover (bad pass) (Quinten Post steals)
4:16
Jordy Tshimanga offensive rebound
4:18
Jalen Crutcher misses two point jump shot
4:31
+2
Javian Davis makes two point layup
19-27
4:38
Javian Davis offensive rebound
4:40
Quinten Post misses three point jump shot
4:52
+1
Ibi Watson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-25
4:52
Ibi Watson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
4:52
Abdul Ado shooting foul (Ibi Watson draws the foul)
5:14
Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound
5:16
Iverson Molinar misses three point jump shot
5:26
D.J. Stewart Jr. defensive rebound
5:28
Chase Johnson misses two point jump shot
5:36
Tolu Smith personal foul
5:36
Flyers offensive rebound
5:38
Ibi Watson misses three point jump shot
5:41
Flyers offensive rebound
5:43
Jalen Crutcher misses three point jump shot
5:56
Abdul Ado personal foul
5:59
Jump ball. Jordy Tshimanga vs. D.J. Stewart Jr. (Flyers gains possession)
6:17
+1
Deivon Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-25
6:17
+1
Deivon Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
18-24
6:17
Jalen Crutcher shooting foul (Deivon Smith draws the foul)
6:42
Abdul Ado defensive rebound
6:44
Jordy Tshimanga misses three point jump shot
7:05
+2
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point floating jump shot
18-23
7:23
Bulldogs defensive rebound
7:25
Rodney Chatman misses three point jump shot
7:46
D.J. Stewart Jr. turnover (lost ball) (R.J. Blakney steals)
7:56
TV timeout
7:57
Jalen Crutcher turnover (bad pass)
8:13
Rodney Chatman defensive rebound
8:15
Ibi Watson blocks Javian Davis's two point layup
8:23
Moulaye Sissoko turnover (lost ball) (Deivon Smith steals)
8:33
Moulaye Sissoko offensive rebound
8:35
Ibi Watson misses two point layup
9:04
+2
Tolu Smith makes two point jump shot (Deivon Smith assists)
18-21
9:08
Bulldogs offensive rebound
9:10
Tolu Smith misses two point jump shot
9:27
Javian Davis defensive rebound
9:29
Ibi Watson misses three point jump shot
9:40
Flyers defensive rebound
9:42
Tolu Smith misses two point layup
9:42
Tolu Smith offensive rebound
9:44
Javian Davis misses two point layup
10:03
+2
Jalen Crutcher makes two point layup
18-19
10:19
Deivon Smith turnover (bad pass)
10:33
Javian Davis defensive rebound
10:35
Moulaye Sissoko misses two point layup
11:06
+1
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
16-19
11:06
Moulaye Sissoko shooting foul (D.J. Stewart Jr. draws the foul)
11:06
+2
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point layup
16-18
11:06
Chase Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Javian Davis steals)
11:21
+2
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point jump shot
16-16
11:35
TV timeout
11:35
Ibi Watson personal foul
11:35
Bulldogs offensive rebound
11:37
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses two point jump shot
12:05
+3
Jalen Crutcher makes three point jump shot (Ibi Watson assists)
16-14
12:18
+2
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point jump shot
13-14
12:30
Rodney Chatman turnover (lost ball) (Iverson Molinar steals)
12:43
Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound
12:45
Iverson Molinar misses three point jump shot
13:01
+2
Jalen Crutcher makes two point layup
13-12
13:17
+2
Cameron Matthews makes two point layup
11-12
13:24
Cameron Matthews offensive rebound
13:26
Javian Davis misses three point jump shot
13:42
+2
Rodney Chatman makes two point jump shot
11-10
13:58
Chase Johnson defensive rebound
14:00
Abdul Ado misses two point layup
14:05
Abdul Ado offensive rebound
14:07
Abdul Ado misses two point layup
14:14
Abdul Ado offensive rebound
14:16
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses two point jump shot
14:37
+2
Moulaye Sissoko makes two point layup (Chase Johnson assists)
9-10
15:00
Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound
15:00
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
15:00
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
15:00
Rodney Chatman shooting foul (D.J. Stewart Jr. draws the foul)
15:10
Abdul Ado defensive rebound
15:12
Moulaye Sissoko misses two point jump shot
15:32
+2
Iverson Molinar makes two point layup
7-10
15:59
TV timeout
15:59
Ibi Watson turnover (traveling)
16:15
Chase Johnson defensive rebound
16:15
Tolu Smith misses regular free throw 2 of 2
16:15
+1
Tolu Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
7-8
16:15
Jordy Tshimanga shooting foul (Tolu Smith draws the foul)
16:26
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
16:28
Cameron Matthews blocks Ibi Watson's three point jump shot
16:35
Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound
16:37
Iverson Molinar misses two point jump shot
16:56
+2
Rodney Chatman makes two point jump shot
7-7
17:46
+1
Chase Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
5-5
17:46
Tolu Smith shooting foul (Chase Johnson draws the foul)
17:46
+2
Iverson Molinar makes two point jump shot
3-5
17:48
Rodney Chatman misses two point jump shot
17:48
D.J. Stewart Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Jordy Tshimanga steals)
19:05
+2
Iverson Molinar makes two point layup
0-3
19:13
Jalen Crutcher turnover (lost ball) (Iverson Molinar steals)
19:22
+1
Tolu Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
0-1
19:22
|
Tolu Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Jordy Tshimanga personal foul (Tolu Smith draws the foul)
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Tolu Smith offensive rebound
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar misses two point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|