|
4:26
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
MJ Randolph turnover
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
MJ Randolph offensive foul (Austin Reaves draws the foul)
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Johnny Brown defensive rebound
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Anyang Garang misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Brady Manek defensive rebound
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Johnny Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:55
|
|
+2
|
Alondes Williams makes two point jump shot (Austin Reaves assists)
|
46-80
|
5:05
|
|
+2
|
MJ Randolph makes two point pullup jump shot
|
46-78
|
5:36
|
|
+2
|
Brady Manek makes two point alley-oop layup (Austin Reaves assists)
|
44-78
|
5:38
|
|
|
Kur Kuath defensive rebound
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Kamron Reaves misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Johnny Brown defensive rebound
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Alondes Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Kur Kuath defensive rebound
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
MJ Randolph misses two point hook shot
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Johnny Brown defensive rebound
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Brady Manek misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Brady Manek defensive rebound
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
MJ Randolph misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:45
|
|
+2
|
Alondes Williams makes two point tip shot
|
44-76
|
6:56
|
|
|
Alondes Williams offensive rebound
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Brady Manek misses two point layup
|
|
7:19
|
|
+3
|
Johnny Brown makes three point jump shot (MJ Randolph assists)
|
44-74
|
7:19
|
|
+3
|
Johnny Brown makes three point jump shot (MJ Randolph assists)
|
44-74
|
7:34
|
|
|
Rattlers offensive rebound
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Rick Issanza blocks MJ Randolph's two point layup
|
|
7:46
|
|
+2
|
Brady Manek makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
41-74
|
8:03
|
|
|
Anyang Garang defensive rebound
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Bryce Moragne misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:21
|
|
+1
|
Rick Issanza makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
41-72
|
8:21
|
|
|
Rick Issanza misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Kamron Reaves shooting foul (Rick Issanza draws the foul)
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Rick Issanza offensive rebound
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Jalen Hill misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Alondes Williams offensive rebound
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Rick Issanza misses two point layup
|
|
9:01
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Moragne makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
41-71
|
9:01
|
|
|
Bryce Moragne misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
De'Vion Harmon shooting foul (Bryce Moragne draws the foul)
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Rattlers defensive rebound
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Umoja Gibson misses two point layup
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Trey Phipps turnover (bad pass) (Bryce Moragne steals)
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Bryce Moragne defensive rebound
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
De'Vion Harmon misses two point layup
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Rick Issanza defensive rebound
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Kamron Reaves misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:40
|
|
+3
|
Umoja Gibson makes three point jump shot
|
39-71
|
10:05
|
|
|
Trey Phipps defensive rebound
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Bryce Moragne misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
De'Vion Harmon misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:21
|
|
+2
|
Johnny Brown makes two point putback layup
|
39-68
|
10:25
|
|
|
Johnny Brown offensive rebound
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Johnny Brown misses two point layup
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Johnny Brown offensive rebound
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
DJ Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:52
|
|
+3
|
De'Vion Harmon makes three point jump shot (Umoja Gibson assists)
|
37-68
|
11:00
|
|
|
Umoja Gibson defensive rebound
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Johnny Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:15
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Hill makes two point driving layup
|
37-65
|
11:20
|
|
|
DJ Jones turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Hill steals)
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Trey Phipps personal foul (Jai Clark draws the foul)
|
|
11:30
|
|
+1
|
Rick Issanza makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
37-63
|
11:30
|
|
|
Rick Issanza misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Johnny Brown shooting foul (Rick Issanza draws the foul)
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Rick Issanza offensive rebound
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Umoja Gibson misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:50
|
|
+3
|
Johnny Brown makes three point jump shot (Jai Clark assists)
|
37-62
|
12:07
|
|
|
Jalen Hill personal foul (Johnny Brown draws the foul)
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Johnny Brown defensive rebound
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Trey Phipps misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
De'Vion Harmon defensive rebound
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Johnny Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:29
|
|
+3
|
Umoja Gibson makes three point jump shot (Jalen Hill assists)
|
34-62
|
12:37
|
|
|
De'Vion Harmon defensive rebound
|
|
12:39
|
|
|
Jai Clark misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Jai Clark defensive rebound
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
DJ Jones blocks Jalen Hill's two point jump shot
|
|
13:23
|
|
+2
|
MJ Randolph makes two point layup (Johnny Brown assists)
|
34-59
|
13:46
|
|
|
Johnny Brown defensive rebound
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Victor Iwuakor misses technical free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Victor Iwuakor misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Johnny Brown shooting foul (Victor Iwuakor draws the foul)
|
|
13:50
|
|
+2
|
DJ Jones makes two point putback layup
|
32-59
|
13:55
|
|
|
DJ Jones offensive rebound
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Jai Clark misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:12
|
|
+1
|
Trey Phipps makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-59
|
14:12
|
|
+1
|
Trey Phipps makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-58
|
14:12
|
|
|
Kamron Reaves shooting foul (Trey Phipps draws the foul)
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Evins Desir turnover (lost ball) (Umoja Gibson steals)
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Rattlers offensive rebound
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
MJ Randolph misses two point layup
|
|
14:42
|
|
+1
|
Victor Iwuakor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-57
|
14:42
|
|
+1
|
Victor Iwuakor makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-56
|
14:42
|
|
|
Evins Desir shooting foul (Victor Iwuakor draws the foul)
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Evins Desir turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Victor Iwuakor personal foul (Evins Desir draws the foul)
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Umoja Gibson turnover
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Umoja Gibson offensive foul (Kamron Reaves draws the foul)
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Victor Iwuakor defensive rebound
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Johnny Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:44
|
|
+3
|
Umoja Gibson makes three point jump shot (Austin Reaves assists)
|
30-55
|
16:00
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Evins Desir personal foul (Kur Kuath draws the foul)
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Kur Kuath defensive rebound
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Kur Kuath blocks Jamir Williams's two point layup
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Jamir Williams offensive rebound
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Evins Desir misses two point layup
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Jamir Williams offensive rebound
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Evins Desir misses two point layup
|
|
16:22
|
|
+1
|
Alondes Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-52
|
16:22
|
|
+1
|
Alondes Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-51
|
16:22
|
|
|
Jamir Williams shooting foul (Alondes Williams draws the foul)
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Alondes Williams defensive rebound
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Evins Desir misses two point hook shot
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Brady Manek personal foul (Kamron Reaves draws the foul)
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Evins Desir defensive rebound
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Brady Manek misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:16
|
|
+2
|
Evins Desir makes two point layup
|
30-50
|
17:35
|
|
+1
|
De'Vion Harmon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-50
|
17:35
|
|
+1
|
De'Vion Harmon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-49
|
17:35
|
|
|
DJ Jones shooting foul (De'Vion Harmon draws the foul)
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Bryce Moragne turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:10
|
|
+3
|
Brady Manek makes three point jump shot (Alondes Williams assists)
|
28-48
|
18:25
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Moragne makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-45
|
18:25
|
|
|
Bryce Moragne misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Kur Kuath shooting foul (Bryce Moragne draws the foul)
|
|
18:46
|
|
+2
|
Kur Kuath makes two point hook shot (Austin Reaves assists)
|
27-45
|
18:55
|
|
|
Alondes Williams defensive rebound
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
DJ Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
MJ Randolph defensive rebound
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Alondes Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:23
|
|
|
MJ Randolph turnover (lost ball)
|
|
19:39
|
|
+2
|
Kur Kuath makes two point putback layup
|
27-43
|
19:46
|
|
|
Kur Kuath offensive rebound
|
|
19:48
|
|
|
Alondes Williams misses two point jump shot
|