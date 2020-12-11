|
4:00
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
4:24
|
|
+2
|
Justin Champagnie makes two point layup (Femi Odukale assists)
|
10-24
|
4:33
|
|
+2
|
Jaheam Cornwall makes two point layup
|
10-22
|
4:51
|
|
+1
|
Justin Champagnie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-22
|
4:51
|
|
+1
|
Justin Champagnie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-21
|
4:51
|
|
|
Kareem Reid shooting foul (Justin Champagnie draws the foul)
|
|
5:22
|
|
+2
|
Jaheam Cornwall makes two point layup
|
8-20
|
5:34
|
|
+2
|
Terrell Brown makes two point jump shot (Ithiel Horton assists)
|
6-20
|
5:41
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Kareem Reid misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Terrell Brown personal foul (Kareem Reid draws the foul)
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Kareem Reid defensive rebound
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:57
|
|
+2
|
D'Maurian Williams makes two point jump shot
|
6-18
|
6:01
|
|
|
Jaheam Cornwall offensive rebound
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Terrell Brown blocks Jaheam Cornwall's two point layup
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Terrell Brown turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:32
|
|
+1
|
Kareem Reid makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-18
|
6:32
|
|
|
Kareem Reid misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly personal foul (Kareem Reid draws the foul)
|
|
6:53
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
3-18
|
6:53
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
3-17
|
6:53
|
|
|
Kareem Reid shooting foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Jacob Falko turnover
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Jacob Falko offensive foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
7:37
|
|
+2
|
Justin Champagnie makes two point dunk (Xavier Johnson assists)
|
3-16
|
7:44
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Selden makes three point jump shot (Lance Terry assists)
|
3-14
|
7:55
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Johnson makes two point layup
|
0-14
|
8:21
|
|
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly defensive rebound
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Lance Terry misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Ludovic Dufeal defensive rebound
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Lance Terry personal foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Jaheam Cornwall misses two point layup
|
|
8:43
|
|
+2
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly makes two point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists)
|
0-12
|
9:02
|
|
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly defensive rebound
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Anthony Selden misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:25
|
|
+2
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly makes two point layup
|
0-10
|
9:28
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
D'Maurian Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly personal foul (Jaheam Cornwall draws the foul)
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Jaheam Cornwall defensive rebound
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Femi Odukale defensive rebound
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Anthony Selden misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Lance Terry defensive rebound
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
10:21
|
|
+1
|
Au'Diese Toney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
0-8
|
10:21
|
|
|
D'Maurian Williams shooting foul (Au'Diese Toney draws the foul)
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Femi Odukale defensive rebound
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Lance Terry misses two point layup
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Ludovic Dufeal defensive rebound
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Jaheam Cornwall turnover (lost ball) (Femi Odukale steals)
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
John Hugley turnover
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
John Hugley offensive foul (Anthony Selden draws the foul)
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
William Jeffress Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Anthony Selden misses two point layup
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Femi Odukale turnover (lost ball) (Lance Terry steals)
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
D'Maurian Williams turnover (bad pass) (William Jeffress Jr. steals)
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Jordan Sears defensive rebound
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
William Jeffress Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
William Jeffress Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Jordan Sears misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Ludovic Dufeal defensive rebound
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
John Hugley misses two point layup
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
John Hugley defensive rebound
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
D'Maurian Williams misses two point layup
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie turnover (bad pass) (Ludovic Dufeal steals)
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Jordan Sears turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
John Hugley personal foul (Ludovic Dufeal draws the foul)
|
|
13:09
|
|
+2
|
John Hugley makes two point layup (Justin Champagnie assists)
|
0-7
|
13:19
|
|
|
John Hugley defensive rebound
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
D'Maurian Williams misses two point layup
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Kareem Reid defensive rebound
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Femi Odukale misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:26
|
|
+1
|
Femi Odukale makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
0-5
|
13:26
|
|
|
Jordan Sears shooting foul (Femi Odukale draws the foul)
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Jordan Sears turnover (lost ball) (Femi Odukale steals)
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
William Jeffress Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Mick Lynott personal foul (Justin Champagnie draws the foul)
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie offensive rebound
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
John Hugley misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
John Hugley defensive rebound
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
D'Maurian Williams misses two point layup
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
D'Maurian Williams offensive rebound
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Kareem Reid misses two point layup
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney turnover (bad pass) (Kareem Reid steals)
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
D'Maurian Williams turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Jamaine Mann defensive rebound
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Mick Lynott turnover
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Mick Lynott offensive foul (Au'Diese Toney draws the foul)
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney turnover (bad pass) (Mick Lynott steals)
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Jacob Falko personal foul (Femi Odukale draws the foul)
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Jaheam Cornwall personal foul (Au'Diese Toney draws the foul)
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Ludovic Dufeal turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Jaheam Cornwall defensive rebound
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Femi Odukale misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Jamaine Mann personal foul (Abdoul Karim Coulibaly draws the foul)
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly offensive rebound
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly defensive rebound
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Jacob Falko misses two point layup
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Ludovic Dufeal defensive rebound
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Panthers defensive rebound
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie blocks Ludovic Dufeal's two point layup
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Ludovic Dufeal offensive rebound
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie blocks Ludovic Dufeal's two point layup
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Femi Odukale personal foul (Ludovic Dufeal draws the foul)
|
|
17:18
|
|
+2
|
Justin Champagnie makes two point layup (Abdoul Karim Coulibaly assists)
|
0-4
|
17:25
|
|
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly offensive rebound
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney defensive rebound
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Jacob Falko misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Jaheam Cornwall turnover (lost ball) (Au'Diese Toney steals)
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson turnover
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson offensive foul (Jaheam Cornwall draws the foul)
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Jacob Falko personal foul (Au'Diese Toney draws the foul)
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney defensive rebound
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly blocks Jacob Falko's two point layup
|
|
19:04
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson personal foul (Jacob Falko draws the foul)
|
|
19:43
|
|
+2
|
Au'Diese Toney makes two point layup (Justin Champagnie assists)
|
0-2
|
19:47
|
|
|
Ithiel Horton defensive rebound
|
|
19:49
|
|
|
Jaheam Cornwall misses three point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
(Runnin' Bulldogs gains possession)
|