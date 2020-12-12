|
0:00
End of period
0:02
Dedric Boyd defensive rebound
0:04
Brachen Hazen misses three point jump shot
0:31
+2
Antonio Reeves makes two point jump shot
36-50
0:40
K.J. Walton turnover
0:40
K.J. Walton offensive foul
0:41
DJ Horne turnover (lost ball) (Brachen Hazen steals)
0:45
+2
Brachen Hazen makes two point tip shot
34-50
0:53
Brachen Hazen offensive rebound
0:58
Brachen Hazen misses two point layup
1:12
+2
Abdou Ndiaye makes two point tip shot
34-48
1:22
Abdou Ndiaye offensive rebound
1:24
Antonio Reeves misses two point jump shot
1:56
Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound
1:56
Brachen Hazen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
1:56
+1
Brachen Hazen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
32-48
1:56
Dusan Mahorcic personal foul (Brachen Hazen draws the foul)
1:56
Brachen Hazen defensive rebound
1:56
Antonio Reeves misses two point layup
1:56
Antonio Reeves misses two point layup
2:21
+2
Jalen Windham makes two point jump shot
32-47
2:31
Zach Gunn defensive rebound
2:33
Dusan Mahorcic misses two point layup
2:40
Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound
2:42
Jalen Windham misses three point jump shot
2:47
Zach Gunn defensive rebound
2:49
Dedric Boyd misses three point jump shot
2:56
Redbirds offensive rebound
2:58
Sy Chatman misses two point layup
3:13
+3
Kani Acree makes three point jump shot (Jalen Windham assists)
32-45
3:19
Jalen Windham defensive rebound
3:21
Dusan Mahorcic misses two point hook shot
3:35
+1
Zach Gunn makes regular free throw 1 of 1
32-42
3:38
DJ Horne shooting foul (Zach Gunn draws the foul)
3:38
+2
Zach Gunn makes two point layup
32-41
3:38
Redbirds turnover (lane violation)
3:56
TV timeout
3:56
Ben Hendriks shooting foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)
3:56
+2
Dusan Mahorcic makes two point putback layup
32-39
3:56
Dusan Mahorcic offensive rebound
3:58
Sy Chatman misses two point jump shot
4:25
Emon Washington defensive rebound
4:27
K.J. Walton misses two point jump shot
4:54
+2
Dedric Boyd makes two point layup
30-39
5:08
+1
Ishmael El-Amin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
28-39
5:08
+1
Ishmael El-Amin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
28-38
5:08
Howard Fleming Jr. personal foul (Ishmael El-Amin draws the foul)
5:20
+3
Dedric Boyd makes three point jump shot (Harouna Sissoko assists)
28-37
5:33
Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound
5:35
Ishmael El-Amin misses two point jump shot
6:07
+3
Dedric Boyd makes three point jump shot
25-37
6:28
+2
Jalen Windham makes two point finger roll layup
22-37
6:33
Josiah Strong personal foul (K.J. Walton draws the foul)
6:35
Brachen Hazen defensive rebound
6:37
Harouna Sissoko misses two point layup
6:52
+2
Jalen Windham makes two point layup (Ishmael El-Amin assists)
22-35
6:56
Brachen Hazen defensive rebound
6:58
K.J. Walton blocks Alex Kotov's two point layup
7:06
Alex Kotov offensive rebound
7:06
Harouna Sissoko misses regular free throw 1 of 1
7:06
Harouna Sissoko misses regular free throw 1 of 1
7:06
Miryne Thomas shooting foul (Harouna Sissoko draws the foul)
7:06
+2
Harouna Sissoko makes two point jump shot
22-33
7:06
Harouna Sissoko offensive rebound
7:06
Dedric Boyd misses three point jump shot
7:26
+2
Brachen Hazen makes two point layup (K.J. Walton assists)
20-33
7:49
+3
Dedric Boyd makes three point jump shot (Josiah Strong assists)
20-31
7:55
Josiah Strong defensive rebound
7:57
Luke Bumbalough misses three point jump shot
8:24
+2
Dusan Mahorcic makes two point layup (Harouna Sissoko assists)
17-31
8:30
Brachen Hazen personal foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)
8:44
Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound
8:46
Luke Bumbalough misses three point jump shot
8:51
DJ Horne personal foul
8:51
Miryne Thomas offensive rebound
8:53
Brachen Hazen offensive rebound
8:53
Teemu Suokas misses three point jump shot
9:08
Brachen Hazen defensive rebound
9:10
Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot
9:24
+2
Brachen Hazen makes two point putback layup
15-31
9:28
Brachen Hazen offensive rebound
9:30
Miryne Thomas misses two point layup
9:41
DJ Horne turnover (bad pass) (Kani Acree steals)
9:51
Teemu Suokas personal foul (Howard Fleming Jr. draws the foul)
9:55
Sy Chatman defensive rebound
9:57
Zach Gunn misses two point floating jump shot
10:12
Teemu Suokas defensive rebound
10:14
DJ Horne misses two point jump shot
10:33
+2
Luke Bumbalough makes two point jump shot
15-29
10:51
+3
DJ Horne makes three point jump shot (Sy Chatman assists)
15-27
11:12
+3
Kani Acree makes three point jump shot (Teemu Suokas assists)
12-27
11:18
Teemu Suokas defensive rebound
11:20
Sy Chatman misses two point layup
11:32
TV timeout
11:32
Redbirds 30 second timeout
11:32
+2
Blake Huggins makes two point layup (Kani Acree assists)
12-24
11:49
Blake Huggins defensive rebound
11:51
Sy Chatman misses two point jump shot
12:12
+2
Kani Acree makes two point jump shot
12-22
12:34
Kani Acree defensive rebound
12:36
Josiah Strong misses three point jump shot
12:42
Emon Washington defensive rebound
12:44
Ishmael El-Amin misses three point jump shot
12:59
+3
Abdou Ndiaye makes three point jump shot (Josiah Strong assists)
12-20
13:08
Emon Washington defensive rebound
13:10
Zach Gunn misses three point jump shot
13:21
Abdou Ndiaye turnover (lost ball)
13:22
Jalen Windham personal foul
13:35
+2
K.J. Walton makes two point jump shot (Ishmael El-Amin assists)
9-20
13:51
+2
Josiah Strong makes two point dunk
9-18
13:56
Jalen Windham turnover (lost ball) (Josiah Strong steals)
14:02
Ishmael El-Amin defensive rebound
14:04
Howard Fleming Jr. misses two point layup
14:08
Zach Gunn turnover (lost ball) (Howard Fleming Jr. steals)
14:23
Abdou Ndiaye turnover (lost ball)
14:38
+3
Ishmael El-Amin makes three point jump shot (Zach Gunn assists)
7-18
14:50
+1
Howard Fleming Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
7-15
14:50
Howard Fleming Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
14:50
Zach Gunn shooting foul (Howard Fleming Jr. draws the foul)
15:06
+3
Ishmael El-Amin makes three point jump shot
6-15
15:21
Dedric Boyd personal foul (K.J. Walton draws the foul)
15:38
TV timeout
15:38
Howard Fleming Jr. turnover (bad pass)
15:38
Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound
15:40
Miryne Thomas misses two point jump shot
15:52
Dedric Boyd turnover (lost ball) (Blake Huggins steals)
16:16
+3
Ishmael El-Amin makes three point jump shot (Blake Huggins assists)
6-12
16:24
Dedric Boyd personal foul
16:24
Josiah Strong personal foul
16:34
Miryne Thomas defensive rebound
16:36
DJ Horne misses three point jump shot
16:36
+2
Brachen Hazen makes two point layup (K.J. Walton assists)
6-9
16:36
K.J. Walton offensive rebound
16:36
K.J. Walton misses two point jump shot
17:44
+2
Harouna Sissoko makes two point layup
6-7
17:44
+3
Ishmael El-Amin makes three point jump shot (Brachen Hazen assists)
4-7
17:48
Dusan Mahorcic turnover
17:48
Dusan Mahorcic offensive foul (Brachen Hazen draws the foul)
17:48
+2
K.J. Walton makes two point jump shot
4-4
17:55
+2
Dusan Mahorcic makes two point layup (Josiah Strong assists)
4-2
17:55
+2
K.J. Walton makes two point layup
2-2
17:55
K.J. Walton defensive rebound
17:57
Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot
18:49
Josiah Strong defensive rebound
18:51
Dusan Mahorcic blocks Ishmael El-Amin's three point jump shot
19:11
+2
Dusan Mahorcic makes two point layup (DJ Horne assists)
2-0
19:23
Ishmael El-Amin turnover (bad pass)
19:27
Miryne Thomas defensive rebound
19:29
Harouna Sissoko misses two point jump shot
19:47
Miryne Thomas turnover (bad pass)
20:00
Dusan Mahorcic vs. Miryne Thomas (Ishmael El-Amin gains possession)
