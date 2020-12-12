LSALLE
DREXEL

1st Half
LSALLE
Explorers
28
DREXEL
Dragons
12

Time Team Play Score
3:51   TV timeout  
3:53   Dragons offensive rebound  
3:55   Lamar Oden Jr. misses three point jump shot  
4:12 +2 David Beatty makes two point pullup jump shot 28-12
4:32 +2 James Butler makes two point hook shot (Mate Okros assists) 26-12
4:40   Lamar Oden Jr. defensive rebound  
4:42   Sherif Kenney misses two point jump shot  
5:02 +1 Camren Wynter makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-10
5:02 +1 Camren Wynter makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-9
5:02   David Beatty personal foul (Camren Wynter draws the foul)  
5:02   Dragons 30 second timeout  
5:02 +2 Jack Clark makes two point putback dunk 26-8
5:02   Jack Clark offensive rebound  
5:04   Sherif Kenney misses two point layup  
5:12   Sherif Kenney defensive rebound  
5:14   Camren Wynter misses two point driving layup  
5:14   Dragons offensive rebound  
5:16   Sherif Kenney blocks T.J. Bickerstaff's two point layup  
5:41   David Beatty turnover (traveling)  
5:54 +1 T.J. Bickerstaff makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-8
5:54   T.J. Bickerstaff misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:54   Jared Kimbrough shooting foul (T.J. Bickerstaff draws the foul)  
6:02 +3 Jack Clark makes three point jump shot (Scott Spencer assists) 24-7
6:16   Dragons turnover (shot clock violation)  
6:47 +1 Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 1 of 1 21-7
6:47   Xavier Bell shooting foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)  
6:47 +2 Anwar Gill makes two point layup 20-7
7:05   TV timeout  
7:05   James Butler turnover (bad pass)  
7:12   James Butler offensive rebound  
7:14   Camren Wynter misses two point jump shot  
7:21   Matey Juric defensive rebound  
7:23   Jack Clark misses two point reverse layup  
7:43   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
7:45   Zach Walton misses three point jump shot  
7:52   James Butler defensive rebound  
7:54   Christian Ray misses two point layup  
8:19   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
8:21   Camren Wynter misses two point driving layup  
8:28   Jhamir Brickus turnover (lost ball) (Camren Wynter steals)  
8:34   Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound  
8:36   Lamar Oden Jr. misses three point jump shot  
8:53 +3 David Beatty makes three point jump shot (Scott Spencer assists) 18-7
9:02   Scott Spencer offensive rebound  
9:04   James Butler blocks Scott Spencer's two point layup  
9:22 +1 Matey Juric makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-7
9:22   Matey Juric misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:22   Christian Ray shooting foul (Matey Juric draws the foul)  
9:41 +3 Scott Spencer makes three point jump shot (Anwar Gill assists) 15-6
10:09   Amari Williams turnover (lost ball) (Jhamir Brickus steals)  
10:30   Jhamir Brickus turnover (traveling)  
10:41   Anwar Gill defensive rebound  
10:43   Camren Wynter misses three point jump shot  
11:00 +2 Sherif Kenney makes two point driving layup 12-6
11:17   Anwar Gill defensive rebound  
11:19   Matey Juric misses three point jump shot  
11:44   TV timeout  
11:44   Ayinde Hikim turnover (out of bounds)  
12:10   Christian Ray defensive rebound  
12:12   Mate Okros misses three point jump shot  
12:25 +2 Anwar Gill makes two point floating jump shot (Christian Ray assists) 10-6
12:48 +1 Camren Wynter makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-6
12:48 +1 Camren Wynter makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-5
12:48   Anwar Gill shooting foul (Camren Wynter draws the foul)  
13:01 +2 Christian Ray makes two point tip shot 8-4
13:06   Christian Ray offensive rebound  
13:08   Ayinde Hikim misses two point jump shot  
13:08   Ayinde Hikim defensive rebound  
13:08   T.J. Bickerstaff misses two point putback layup  
13:38   T.J. Bickerstaff offensive rebound  
13:40   James Butler misses two point layup  
13:53   Mate Okros defensive rebound  
13:55   Anwar Gill misses two point layup  
14:03   Anwar Gill defensive rebound  
14:05   Camren Wynter misses two point jump shot  
14:08   Tegra Izay personal foul (Tim Perry Jr. draws the foul)  
14:37 +2 Anwar Gill makes two point driving layup 6-4
14:43   Anwar Gill defensive rebound  
14:45   Zach Walton misses two point jump shot  
14:57   Sherif Kenney personal foul (Camren Wynter draws the foul)  
15:13   TV timeout  
15:13   Jared Kimbrough turnover  
15:13   Jared Kimbrough offensive foul (Camren Wynter draws the foul)  
15:13   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
15:15   Camren Wynter misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
15:29   Mate Okros defensive rebound  
15:31   Jhamir Brickus misses two point pullup jump shot  
15:50 +2 James Butler makes two point layup (Zach Walton assists) 4-4
16:12   Jhamir Brickus turnover (lost ball) (Mate Okros steals)  
16:31   Dragons turnover (shot clock violation)  
16:53   Dragons 30 second timeout  
17:09 +2 Jared Kimbrough makes two point layup (Jhamir Brickus assists) 4-2
17:15   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
17:17   James Butler misses two point jump shot  
17:51 +2 David Beatty makes two point pullup jump shot 2-2
18:01 +2 T.J. Bickerstaff makes two point layup 0-2
18:17   T.J. Bickerstaff offensive rebound  
18:19   Zach Walton misses three point jump shot  
18:50   Jack Clark turnover (out of bounds)  
19:12   Mate Okros personal foul (Jared Kimbrough draws the foul)  
19:12   Explorers defensive rebound  
19:14   Mate Okros misses two point jump shot  
19:43   James Butler defensive rebound  
19:45   David Beatty misses two point jump shot  
20:00   Jared Kimbrough vs. James Butler (David Beatty gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 28 12
Field Goals 12-21 (57.1%) 3-21 (14.3%)
3-Pointers 3-3 (100.0%) 0-7 (0.0%)
Free Throws 1-1 (100.0%) 6-8 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 16 11
Offensive 3 3
Defensive 12 6
Team 1 2
Assists 5 2
Steals 1 2
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 7 2
Fouls 7 2
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
D. Beatty G
7 PTS
home team logo
51
J. Butler F
4 PTS, 3 REB
12T
away team logo La Salle 1-3 28-28
home team logo Drexel 3-1 12-12
John A Daskalakis Center Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
John A Daskalakis Center Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Team Stats
away team logo La Salle 1-3 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Drexel 3-1 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Gill G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Wynter G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
11
A. Gill G 7 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
11
C. Wynter G 4 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
57.1 FG% 14.3
100.0 3PT FG% 0.0
100.0 FT% 75.0
La Salle
Starters
D. Beatty
J. Clark
S. Spencer
J. Kimbrough
J. Brickus
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Beatty 7 0 0 3/4 1/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 0
J. Clark 5 5 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 1 4
S. Spencer 3 1 2 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 0
J. Kimbrough 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 0 0
J. Brickus 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 1 0 3 0 1
Bench
A. Gill
S. Kenney
C. Ray
T. Izay
A. Hikim
D. Ward
C. Moore
A. Lafond
B. Stone
K. Thompson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Gill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kenney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Izay - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hikim - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Lafond - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Stone - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 28 15 5 12/21 3/3 1/1 7 0 1 1 7 3 12
Drexel
Starters
J. Butler
C. Wynter
T. Bickerstaff
Z. Walton
M. Okros
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Butler 4 3 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 1 1 1 2
C. Wynter 4 0 0 0/6 0/1 4/4 0 - 1 0 0 0 0
T. Bickerstaff 3 2 0 1/3 0/0 1/2 0 - 0 0 0 2 0
Z. Walton 0 0 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
M. Okros 0 2 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 - 1 0 0 0 2
Bench
M. Juric
X. Bell
A. Williams
T. Kararinas
T. Perry Jr.
C. Washington
J. Adams
A. Keshgegian
L. House
C. Mekkam
L. Oden, Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Juric - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Bell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Kararinas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Perry Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Keshgegian - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. House - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Mekkam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Oden, Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 12 9 2 3/21 0/7 6/8 2 0 2 1 2 3 6
NCAA BB Scores