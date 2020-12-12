|
3:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Dragons offensive rebound
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Lamar Oden Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:12
|
|
+2
|
David Beatty makes two point pullup jump shot
|
28-12
|
4:32
|
|
+2
|
James Butler makes two point hook shot (Mate Okros assists)
|
26-12
|
4:40
|
|
|
Lamar Oden Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:02
|
|
+1
|
Camren Wynter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-10
|
5:02
|
|
+1
|
Camren Wynter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-9
|
5:02
|
|
|
David Beatty personal foul (Camren Wynter draws the foul)
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Dragons 30 second timeout
|
|
5:02
|
|
+2
|
Jack Clark makes two point putback dunk
|
26-8
|
5:02
|
|
|
Jack Clark offensive rebound
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney misses two point layup
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney defensive rebound
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Camren Wynter misses two point driving layup
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Dragons offensive rebound
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney blocks T.J. Bickerstaff's two point layup
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
David Beatty turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:54
|
|
+1
|
T.J. Bickerstaff makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-8
|
5:54
|
|
|
T.J. Bickerstaff misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Jared Kimbrough shooting foul (T.J. Bickerstaff draws the foul)
|
|
6:02
|
|
+3
|
Jack Clark makes three point jump shot (Scott Spencer assists)
|
24-7
|
6:16
|
|
|
Dragons turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
6:47
|
|
+1
|
Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
21-7
|
6:47
|
|
|
Xavier Bell shooting foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
|
|
6:47
|
|
+2
|
Anwar Gill makes two point layup
|
20-7
|
7:05
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
James Butler turnover (bad pass)
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
James Butler offensive rebound
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Camren Wynter misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Matey Juric defensive rebound
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Jack Clark misses two point reverse layup
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Jack Clark defensive rebound
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Zach Walton misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
James Butler defensive rebound
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Christian Ray misses two point layup
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Jack Clark defensive rebound
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Camren Wynter misses two point driving layup
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Jhamir Brickus turnover (lost ball) (Camren Wynter steals)
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Lamar Oden Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:53
|
|
+3
|
David Beatty makes three point jump shot (Scott Spencer assists)
|
18-7
|
9:02
|
|
|
Scott Spencer offensive rebound
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
James Butler blocks Scott Spencer's two point layup
|
|
9:22
|
|
+1
|
Matey Juric makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-7
|
9:22
|
|
|
Matey Juric misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Christian Ray shooting foul (Matey Juric draws the foul)
|
|
9:41
|
|
+3
|
Scott Spencer makes three point jump shot (Anwar Gill assists)
|
15-6
|
10:09
|
|
|
Amari Williams turnover (lost ball) (Jhamir Brickus steals)
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Jhamir Brickus turnover (traveling)
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Camren Wynter misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:00
|
|
+2
|
Sherif Kenney makes two point driving layup
|
12-6
|
11:17
|
|
|
Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Matey Juric misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Ayinde Hikim turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Christian Ray defensive rebound
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Mate Okros misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:25
|
|
+2
|
Anwar Gill makes two point floating jump shot (Christian Ray assists)
|
10-6
|
12:48
|
|
+1
|
Camren Wynter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-6
|
12:48
|
|
+1
|
Camren Wynter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-5
|
12:48
|
|
|
Anwar Gill shooting foul (Camren Wynter draws the foul)
|
|
13:01
|
|
+2
|
Christian Ray makes two point tip shot
|
8-4
|
13:06
|
|
|
Christian Ray offensive rebound
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Ayinde Hikim misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Ayinde Hikim defensive rebound
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
T.J. Bickerstaff misses two point putback layup
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
T.J. Bickerstaff offensive rebound
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
James Butler misses two point layup
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Mate Okros defensive rebound
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Anwar Gill misses two point layup
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Camren Wynter misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Tegra Izay personal foul (Tim Perry Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
14:37
|
|
+2
|
Anwar Gill makes two point driving layup
|
6-4
|
14:43
|
|
|
Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Zach Walton misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney personal foul (Camren Wynter draws the foul)
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Jared Kimbrough turnover
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Jared Kimbrough offensive foul (Camren Wynter draws the foul)
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Jack Clark defensive rebound
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Camren Wynter misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Mate Okros defensive rebound
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Jhamir Brickus misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
15:50
|
|
+2
|
James Butler makes two point layup (Zach Walton assists)
|
4-4
|
16:12
|
|
|
Jhamir Brickus turnover (lost ball) (Mate Okros steals)
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Dragons turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Dragons 30 second timeout
|
|
17:09
|
|
+2
|
Jared Kimbrough makes two point layup (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|
4-2
|
17:15
|
|
|
Jack Clark defensive rebound
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
James Butler misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:51
|
|
+2
|
David Beatty makes two point pullup jump shot
|
2-2
|
18:01
|
|
+2
|
T.J. Bickerstaff makes two point layup
|
0-2
|
18:17
|
|
|
T.J. Bickerstaff offensive rebound
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Zach Walton misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Jack Clark turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Mate Okros personal foul (Jared Kimbrough draws the foul)
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Explorers defensive rebound
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Mate Okros misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
James Butler defensive rebound
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
David Beatty misses two point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Jared Kimbrough vs. James Butler (David Beatty gains possession)
|