0:01
Jaylen Sims defensive rebound
0:02
Austin Crowley misses two point jump shot
0:28
+2
Joe Pridgen makes two point layup
18-38
0:52
+2
Romello White makes two point layup (Antavion Collum assists)
16-38
1:05
Romello White defensive rebound
1:05
Joe Pridgen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
1:05
Romello White defensive rebound
1:05
Joe Pridgen misses regular free throw 1 of 2
1:05
Robert Allen shooting foul (Joe Pridgen draws the foul)
1:22
+2
Robert Allen makes two point layup (Romello White assists)
16-36
1:46
Robert Allen defensive rebound
1:48
Brian Tolefree misses three point jump shot
1:51
Devontae Shuler turnover (lost ball) (Jaylen Sims steals)
1:56
Brian Tolefree turnover (lost ball) (Luis Rodriguez steals)
2:17
+2
Austin Crowley makes two point layup
16-34
2:38
Robert Allen defensive rebound
2:40
Ty Gadsden misses three point jump shot
2:38
Robert Allen defensive rebound
2:54
+2
Luis Rodriguez makes two point dunk (Devontae Shuler assists)
16-32
2:57
Joe Pridgen turnover (lost ball) (Robert Allen steals)
3:09
+3
Luis Rodriguez makes three point jump shot (Devontae Shuler assists)
16-30
3:31
Luis Rodriguez defensive rebound
3:33
Jaylen Sims misses three point jump shot
3:48
TV timeout
3:48
Sammy Hunter turnover
3:48
Sammy Hunter offensive foul
4:09
+3
Ty Gadsden makes three point jump shot
16-27
4:37
Seahawks defensive rebound
4:39
Austin Crowley misses three point jump shot
4:48
Jaylen Sims turnover
4:48
Jaylen Sims offensive foul
4:56
Jarkel Joiner turnover (bad pass) (John Bowen steals)
5:02
Sammy Hunter defensive rebound
5:04
Jamahri Harvey misses two point jump shot
5:16
+1
Romello White makes regular free throw 1 of 1
13-27
5:16
Imajae Dodd shooting foul (Romello White draws the foul)
5:16
+2
Romello White makes two point hook shot
13-26
5:23
Romello White defensive rebound
5:31
Romello White blocks Imajae Dodd's two point layup
5:41
Joe Pridgen defensive rebound
5:41
Luis Rodriguez misses regular free throw 1 of 1
5:41
Mike Okauru personal foul
5:41
Jamahri Harvey turnover (lost ball) (Luis Rodriguez steals)
5:50
Seahawks offensive rebound
5:52
Luis Rodriguez blocks Mike Okauru's two point layup
6:05
Dimencio Vaughn turnover (bad pass)
6:25
+2
Joe Pridgen makes two point layup
13-24
6:49
Robert Allen personal foul
6:49
Jaylen Sims defensive rebound
6:51
Devontae Shuler misses two point jump shot
7:10
Imajae Dodd turnover
7:10
Imajae Dodd offensive foul
7:24
+2
Devontae Shuler makes two point jump shot
11-24
7:36
TV timeout
7:36
Ty Gadsden turnover (traveling)
7:37
Jaylen Sims defensive rebound
7:39
Robert Allen misses two point jump shot
7:55
Robert Allen defensive rebound
7:57
Ty Gadsden misses two point layup
8:09
+2
Romello White makes two point layup (Devontae Shuler assists)
11-22
8:13
Jaylen Sims personal foul
8:13
Rebels offensive rebound
8:15
Devontae Shuler misses two point jump shot
8:31
+1
Ty Gadsden makes regular free throw 2 of 2
11-20
8:31
+1
Ty Gadsden makes regular free throw 1 of 2
10-20
8:31
Dimencio Vaughn shooting foul (Ty Gadsden draws the foul)
8:49
+1
Romello White makes regular free throw 2 of 2
9-20
8:49
+1
Romello White makes regular free throw 1 of 2
9-19
8:49
Jake Boggs shooting foul (Romello White draws the foul)
9:01
Jarkel Joiner defensive rebound
9:03
Jaylen Sims misses three point jump shot
9:29
+2
Romello White makes two point layup (Jarkel Joiner assists)
9-18
9:57
Ty Gadsden turnover (out of bounds)
10:08
+1
Austin Crowley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
9-16
10:08
+1
Austin Crowley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
9-15
10:08
Ty Gadsden shooting foul (Austin Crowley draws the foul)
10:19
Jaylen Sims turnover (lost ball)
10:43
+2
Austin Crowley makes two point dunk (Jarkel Joiner assists)
9-14
10:53
Jarkel Joiner defensive rebound
10:55
Jaylen Sims misses three point jump shot
11:07
TV timeout
11:07
KJ Buffen personal foul
11:07
Brian Tolefree defensive rebound
11:09
KJ Buffen misses two point jump shot
11:23
Matthew Murrell defensive rebound
11:25
Joe Pridgen misses three point jump shot
11:33
Ty Gadsden defensive rebound
11:35
Jarkel Joiner misses two point jump shot
11:49
Romello White defensive rebound
11:51
Jake Boggs misses three point jump shot
12:05
+1
Jarkel Joiner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
9-12
12:05
+1
Jarkel Joiner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
9-11
12:05
Jake Boggs shooting foul (Jarkel Joiner draws the foul)
12:14
Jarkel Joiner offensive rebound
12:16
Matthew Murrell misses three point jump shot
12:34
Rebels offensive rebound
12:37
KJ Buffen misses two point layup
12:40
KJ Buffen offensive rebound
12:42
Austin Crowley misses three point jump shot
13:07
+2
Ty Gadsden makes two point jump shot (Jamahri Harvey assists)
9-10
13:33
+2
Luis Rodriguez makes two point layup
7-10
13:50
Khadim Sy defensive rebound
13:52
Jamahri Harvey misses two point jump shot
14:06
+2
KJ Buffen makes two point tip shot
7-8
14:06
KJ Buffen offensive rebound
14:11
Khadim Sy misses two point layup
14:06
KJ Buffen offensive rebound
14:24
+3
Mike Okauru makes three point jump shot (Jamahri Harvey assists)
7-6
14:30
Mike Okauru defensive rebound
14:32
Austin Crowley misses two point jump shot
14:32
Rebels offensive rebound
14:32
Luis Rodriguez misses two point layup
14:35
Luis Rodriguez offensive rebound
14:37
Luis Rodriguez misses two point layup
14:42
Luis Rodriguez offensive rebound
14:44
KJ Buffen misses three point jump shot
14:51
John Bowen personal foul (Khadim Sy draws the foul)
15:05
+2
Jamahri Harvey makes two point jump shot
4-6
15:20
+2
Khadim Sy makes two point layup (Devontae Shuler assists)
2-6
15:44
Ty Gadsden turnover
15:53
TV timeout
15:53
Robert Allen turnover (traveling)
15:55
Luis Rodriguez defensive rebound
15:57
John Bowen misses two point layup
15:57
John Bowen offensive rebound
16:06
Jaylen Sims misses two point jump shot
16:17
Devontae Shuler turnover (out of bounds)
16:30
Rebels defensive rebound
|
16:32
|
|
|
Romello White blocks Joe Pridgen's two point layup
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Mike Okauru defensive rebound
|
|
16:40
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez defensive rebound
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Mike Okauru misses two point jump shot