ODU
VCU
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|8:14
|
|A.J. Oliver II turnover (out of bounds)
|8:26
|
|Malik Curry defensive rebound
|8:28
|
|Vince Williams misses three point jump shot
|8:36
|
|+2
|Kalu Ezikpe makes two point putback layup
|43-61
|8:42
|
|Kalu Ezikpe offensive rebound
|8:44
|
|A.J. Oliver II misses three point jump shot
|8:57
|
|+1
|Josh Banks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-61
|8:57
|
|+1
|Josh Banks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-60
|8:57
|
|David Strother personal foul (Josh Banks draws the foul)
|9:21
|
|+2
|Austin Trice makes two point layup
|41-59
|9:42
|
|+1
|Mikeal Brown-Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-59
|9:42
|
|+1
|Mikeal Brown-Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-58
|9:42
|
|Austin Trice personal foul (Mikeal Brown-Jones draws the foul)
|9:42
|
|Mikeal Brown-Jones defensive rebound
|9:42
|
|Joe Reece misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:42
|
|Joe Reece misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:42
|
|Levi Stockard III shooting foul (Joe Reece draws the foul)
|10:05
|
|+3
|David Strother makes three point jump shot (Malik Curry assists)
|39-57
|10:09
|
|Austin Trice defensive rebound
|10:11
|
|Levi Stockard III misses two point tip shot
|10:15
|
|Levi Stockard III offensive rebound
|10:17
|
|Levi Stockard III misses two point layup
|10:24
|
|Mikeal Brown-Jones defensive rebound
|10:26
|
|Joe Reece misses three point jump shot
|10:30
|
|Jamir Watkins personal foul
|10:30
|
|Austin Trice offensive rebound
|10:32
|
|Jaylin Hunter misses two point jump shot
|10:38
|
|+1
|Hason Ward makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-57
|10:38
|
|+1
|Hason Ward makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-56
|10:38
|
|Austin Trice personal foul (Hason Ward draws the foul)
|10:38
|
|Hason Ward offensive rebound
|10:40
|
|Josh Banks misses two point layup
|10:49
|
|Hason Ward defensive rebound
|10:51
|
|Austin Trice misses two point layup
|11:08
|
|+1
|Mikeal Brown-Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-55
|11:08
|
|Mikeal Brown-Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:08
|
|A.J. Oliver II shooting foul (Mikeal Brown-Jones draws the foul)
|11:24
|
|TV timeout
|11:24
|
|Xavier Green turnover
|11:24
|
|Xavier Green offensive foul (Jimmy Clark III draws the foul)
|11:42
|
|Mikeal Brown-Jones turnover (bad pass) (Austin Trice steals)
|11:52
|
|+2
|Austin Trice makes two point tip shot
|36-54
|11:56
|
|Austin Trice offensive rebound
|11:58
|
|Malik Curry misses two point layup
|12:06
|
|+1
|Hason Ward makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-54
|12:10
|
|+1
|Hason Ward makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-53
|12:10
|
|A.J. Oliver II shooting foul (Hason Ward draws the foul)
|12:10
|
|Hason Ward offensive rebound
|12:12
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point layup
|12:16
|
|Jaylin Hunter turnover (lost ball) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)
|12:23
|
|Jimmy Clark III turnover (lost ball) (Jaylin Hunter steals)
|12:43
|
|+3
|Joe Reece makes three point jump shot (Malik Curry assists)
|34-52
|13:03
|
|+2
|Vince Williams makes two point driving layup
|31-52
|13:15
|
|Joe Reece turnover (bad pass) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)
|13:29
|
|Monarchs offensive rebound
|13:31
|
|Corey Douglas blocks Jaylin Hunter's two point layup
|13:43
|
|+1
|Nah'Shon Hyland makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-50
|13:43
|
|+1
|Nah'Shon Hyland makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-49
|13:43
|
|Jaylin Hunter shooting foul (Nah'Shon Hyland draws the foul)
|14:05
|
|Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound
|14:05
|
|Kalu Ezikpe misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:05
|
|+1
|Kalu Ezikpe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-48
|14:05
|
|Corey Douglas shooting foul (Kalu Ezikpe draws the foul)
|14:15
|
|Jimmy Clark III personal foul (Malik Curry draws the foul)
|14:35
|
|+2
|Jimmy Clark III makes two point driving layup
|30-48
|14:59
|
|Xavier Green personal foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)
|14:59
|
|Malik Curry turnover (bad pass) (Vince Williams steals)
|15:15
|
|Hason Ward personal foul (Joe Reece draws the foul)
|15:15
|
|Joe Reece defensive rebound
|15:17
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
|15:34
|
|Kalu Ezikpe turnover (lost ball)
|15:51
|
|+1
|Nah'Shon Hyland makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-46
|15:51
|
|+1
|Nah'Shon Hyland makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-45
|15:51
|
|TV timeout
|15:51
|
|Xavier Green shooting foul (Nah'Shon Hyland draws the foul)
|16:03
|
|Joe Reece personal foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)
|16:03
|
|Vince Williams defensive rebound
|16:05
|
|Malik Curry misses three point jump shot
|16:25
|
|+2
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes two point layup
|30-44
|16:41
|
|+1
|Malik Curry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-42
|16:41
|
|+1
|Malik Curry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-42
|16:41
|
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. shooting foul (Malik Curry draws the foul)
|17:00
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (lost ball) (Joe Reece steals)
|17:00
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound
|17:02
|
|Hason Ward blocks Malik Curry's two point layup
|17:14
|
|Levi Stockard III turnover
|17:14
|
|Levi Stockard III offensive foul
|17:27
|
|+2
|Austin Trice makes two point layup (Malik Curry assists)
|28-42
|17:44
|
|A.J. Oliver II defensive rebound
|17:46
|
|Vince Williams misses three point jump shot
|18:08
|
|Austin Trice turnover (bad pass)
|18:08
|
|Austin Trice defensive rebound
|18:10
|
|Corey Douglas misses two point tip shot
|18:17
|
|Corey Douglas offensive rebound
|18:19
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
|18:36
|
|+2
|Malik Curry makes two point layup (Austin Trice assists)
|26-42
|18:52
|
|Austin Trice defensive rebound
|18:54
|
|Vince Williams misses two point layup
|19:13
|
|+2
|Kalu Ezikpe makes two point driving layup
|24-42
|19:25
|
|+2
|Levi Stockard III makes two point putback layup
|22-42
|19:30
|
|Levi Stockard III offensive rebound
|19:32
|
|Corey Douglas misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:02
|
|+3
|Vince Williams makes three point jump shot (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
|22-40
|0:15
|
|+2
|Joe Reece makes two point driving layup
|22-37
|0:30
|
|+1
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-37
|0:30
|
|+1
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-37
|0:30
|
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:30
|
|Joe Reece shooting foul (Adrian Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)
|0:48
|
|Corey Douglas defensive rebound
|0:50
|
|David Strother misses three point jump shot
|1:07
|
|Jimmy Clark III turnover (traveling)
|1:12
|
|Xavier Green turnover (lost ball) (Vince Williams steals)
|1:26
|
|+2
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes two point layup (Nah'Shon Hyland assists)
|20-36
|1:40
|
|Corey Douglas defensive rebound
|1:42
|
|David Strother misses three point jump shot
|1:54
|
|+2
|Corey Douglas makes two point hook shot
|20-34
|2:17
|
|+3
|Joe Reece makes three point jump shot (Xavier Green assists)
|20-32
|2:36
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (bad pass)
|2:48
|
|+2
|Xavier Green makes two point layup
|17-32
|2:54
|
|+2
|Corey Douglas makes two point putback layup
|15-32
|2:57
|
|Corey Douglas offensive rebound
|2:59
|
|Kalu Ezikpe blocks Nah'Shon Hyland's two point layup
|3:29
|
|Alfis Pilavios turnover (lost ball) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)
|3:53
|
|+1
|Vince Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-30
|3:53
|
|+1
|Vince Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-29
|3:53
|
|David Strother shooting foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)
|3:55
|
|TV timeout
|4:06
|
|Rams offensive rebound
|4:08
|
|Kalu Ezikpe blocks Nah'Shon Hyland's two point layup
|4:13
|
|Corey Douglas defensive rebound
|4:15
|
|Kalu Ezikpe misses two point hook shot
|4:26
|
|Kalu Ezikpe defensive rebound
|4:28
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
|4:40
|
|+1
|Kalu Ezikpe makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|15-28
|4:40
|
|Brendan Medley-Bacon shooting foul (Kalu Ezikpe draws the foul)
|4:40
|
|+2
|Kalu Ezikpe makes two point driving layup
|14-28
|5:02
|
|Mikeal Brown-Jones turnover (bad pass) (Kalu Ezikpe steals)
|5:12
|
|+1
|Malik Curry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-28
|5:12
|
|+1
|Malik Curry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-28
|5:12
|
|Vince Williams shooting foul (Malik Curry draws the foul)
|5:36
|
|+3
|Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
|10-28
|5:46
|
|Rams defensive rebound
|5:48
|
|Joe Reece misses two point hook shot
|6:22
|
|+3
|Mikeal Brown-Jones makes three point jump shot (Brendan Medley-Bacon assists)
|10-25
|6:34
|
|Mikeal Brown-Jones defensive rebound
|6:36
|
|Alfis Pilavios misses three point jump shot
|7:07
|
|+2
|Mikeal Brown-Jones makes two point layup (Vince Williams assists)
|10-22
|7:26
|
|Vince Williams defensive rebound
|7:28
|
|Jaylin Hunter misses two point jump shot
|7:55
|
|Joe Reece defensive rebound
|7:55
|
|Vince Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:55
|
|+1
|Vince Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-20
|7:55
|
|TV timeout
|7:55
|
|Xavier Green personal foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)
|8:14
|
|+2
|Austin Trice makes two point layup (Jaylin Hunter assists)
|10-19
|8:39
|
|Austin Trice defensive rebound
|8:39
|
|Josh Banks misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:39
|
|David Strother shooting foul (Josh Banks draws the foul)
|8:39
|
|+2
|Josh Banks makes two point jump shot
|8-19
|9:09
|
|Xavier Green turnover (traveling)
|9:33
|
|Mikeal Brown-Jones personal foul (Jaylin Hunter draws the foul)
|9:40
|
|Levi Stockard III turnover
|9:40
|
|Levi Stockard III offensive foul
|9:40
|
|Josh Banks offensive rebound
|9:42
|
|Josh Banks misses two point layup
|10:03
|
|+2
|Kalu Ezikpe makes two point dunk
|8-17
|10:10
|
|Corey Douglas turnover (bad pass) (Kalu Ezikpe steals)
|10:24
|
|Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound
|10:26
|
|Jaylin Hunter misses three point jump shot
|10:51
|
|+3
|Jimmy Clark III makes three point step back jump shot
|6-17
|11:12
|
|TV timeout
|11:12
|
|Malik Curry turnover
|11:12
|
|Malik Curry offensive foul
|11:32
|
|+2
|Jimmy Clark III makes two point layup
|6-14
|11:40
|
|Xavier Green turnover (bad pass) (Jimmy Clark III steals)
|11:59
|
|+3
|Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot (Jimmy Clark III assists)
|6-12
|12:19
|
|Kalu Ezikpe personal foul
|12:19
|
|Levi Stockard III defensive rebound
|12:21
|
|Xavier Green misses two point jump shot
|12:27
|
|Monarchs offensive rebound
|12:29
|
|Joe Reece misses two point layup
|12:45
|
|+2
|Corey Douglas makes two point layup
|6-9
|13:03
|
|+2
|Austin Trice makes two point layup (Malik Curry assists)
|6-7
|13:10
|
|Levi Stockard III turnover (lost ball)
|13:22
|
|Malik Curry personal foul (Jimmy Clark III draws the foul)
|13:41
|
|+2
|Jaylin Hunter makes two point driving layup
|4-7
|13:46
|
|Jimmy Clark III personal foul
|14:05
|
|Hason Ward personal foul
|14:05
|
|Austin Trice defensive rebound
|14:07
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
|14:20
|
|+2
|Austin Trice makes two point putback dunk
|2-7
|14:22
|
|Austin Trice offensive rebound
|14:24
|
|Malik Curry misses two point layup
|14:32
|
|Malik Curry defensive rebound
|14:34
|
|Jamir Watkins misses three point jump shot
|14:55
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound
|14:55
|
|Austin Trice misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:34
|
|Jamir Watkins misses three point jump shot
|14:55
|
|Austin Trice misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:55
|
|Hason Ward shooting foul (Austin Trice draws the foul)
|14:56
|
|Official timeout
|14:58
|
|Malik Curry defensive rebound
|15:00
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point jump shot
|15:23
|
|Kalu Ezikpe turnover (bad pass) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)
|15:31
|
|Xavier Green defensive rebound
|15:33
|
|Jamir Watkins misses two point layup
|15:44
|
|Joe Reece turnover (bad pass) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)
|16:04
|
|TV timeout
|15:44
|
|Joe Reece turnover (bad pass) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)
|16:06
|
|+2
|Hason Ward makes two point dunk (Nah'Shon Hyland assists)
|0-7
|16:34
|
|A.J. Oliver II personal foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)
|16:36
|
|Vince Williams defensive rebound
|16:38
|
|Malik Curry misses two point layup
|16:50
|
|+2
|Vince Williams makes two point tip shot
|0-5
|16:52
|
|Vince Williams offensive rebound
|16:54
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
|17:02
|
|Xavier Green turnover (bad pass) (Adrian Baldwin Jr. steals)
|17:11
|
|Kalu Ezikpe defensive rebound
|17:13
|
|Corey Douglas misses three point jump shot
|17:22
|
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound
|17:24
|
|Xavier Green misses two point jump shot
|17:40
|
|+2
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes two point floating jump shot
|0-3
|17:46
|
|Vince Williams defensive rebound
|17:48
|
|Kalu Ezikpe misses two point layup
|18:05
|
|Levi Stockard III turnover
|18:05
|
|Levi Stockard III offensive foul
|18:10
|
|Malik Curry turnover (lost ball) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)
|18:14
|
|Malik Curry offensive rebound
|18:16
|