ODU
VCU

2nd Half
ODU
Monarchs
21
VCU
Rams
21

Time Team Play Score
8:14   A.J. Oliver II turnover (out of bounds)  
8:26   Malik Curry defensive rebound  
8:28   Vince Williams misses three point jump shot  
8:36 +2 Kalu Ezikpe makes two point putback layup 43-61
8:42   Kalu Ezikpe offensive rebound  
8:44   A.J. Oliver II misses three point jump shot  
8:57 +1 Josh Banks makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-61
8:57 +1 Josh Banks makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-60
8:57   David Strother personal foul (Josh Banks draws the foul)  
9:21 +2 Austin Trice makes two point layup 41-59
9:42 +1 Mikeal Brown-Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-59
9:42 +1 Mikeal Brown-Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2 39-58
9:42   Austin Trice personal foul (Mikeal Brown-Jones draws the foul)  
9:42   Mikeal Brown-Jones defensive rebound  
9:42   Joe Reece misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:42   Joe Reece misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:42   Levi Stockard III shooting foul (Joe Reece draws the foul)  
10:05 +3 David Strother makes three point jump shot (Malik Curry assists) 39-57
10:09   Austin Trice defensive rebound  
10:11   Levi Stockard III misses two point tip shot  
10:15   Levi Stockard III offensive rebound  
10:17   Levi Stockard III misses two point layup  
10:24   Mikeal Brown-Jones defensive rebound  
10:26   Joe Reece misses three point jump shot  
10:30   Jamir Watkins personal foul  
10:30   Austin Trice offensive rebound  
10:32   Jaylin Hunter misses two point jump shot  
10:38 +1 Hason Ward makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-57
10:38 +1 Hason Ward makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-56
10:38   Austin Trice personal foul (Hason Ward draws the foul)  
10:38   Hason Ward offensive rebound  
10:40   Josh Banks misses two point layup  
10:49   Hason Ward defensive rebound  
10:51   Austin Trice misses two point layup  
11:08 +1 Mikeal Brown-Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-55
11:08   Mikeal Brown-Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:08   A.J. Oliver II shooting foul (Mikeal Brown-Jones draws the foul)  
11:24   TV timeout  
11:24   Xavier Green turnover  
11:24   Xavier Green offensive foul (Jimmy Clark III draws the foul)  
11:42   Mikeal Brown-Jones turnover (bad pass) (Austin Trice steals)  
11:52 +2 Austin Trice makes two point tip shot 36-54
11:56   Austin Trice offensive rebound  
11:58   Malik Curry misses two point layup  
12:06 +1 Hason Ward makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-54
12:10 +1 Hason Ward makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-53
12:10   A.J. Oliver II shooting foul (Hason Ward draws the foul)  
12:10   Hason Ward offensive rebound  
12:12   Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point layup  
12:16   Jaylin Hunter turnover (lost ball) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)  
12:23   Jimmy Clark III turnover (lost ball) (Jaylin Hunter steals)  
12:43 +3 Joe Reece makes three point jump shot (Malik Curry assists) 34-52
13:03 +2 Vince Williams makes two point driving layup 31-52
13:15   Joe Reece turnover (bad pass) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)  
13:29   Monarchs offensive rebound  
13:31   Corey Douglas blocks Jaylin Hunter's two point layup  
13:43 +1 Nah'Shon Hyland makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-50
13:43 +1 Nah'Shon Hyland makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-49
13:43   Jaylin Hunter shooting foul (Nah'Shon Hyland draws the foul)  
14:05   Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound  
14:05   Kalu Ezikpe misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:05 +1 Kalu Ezikpe makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-48
14:05   Corey Douglas shooting foul (Kalu Ezikpe draws the foul)  
14:15   Jimmy Clark III personal foul (Malik Curry draws the foul)  
14:35 +2 Jimmy Clark III makes two point driving layup 30-48
14:59   Xavier Green personal foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)  
14:59   Malik Curry turnover (bad pass) (Vince Williams steals)  
15:15   Hason Ward personal foul (Joe Reece draws the foul)  
15:15   Joe Reece defensive rebound  
15:17   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
15:34   Kalu Ezikpe turnover (lost ball)  
15:51 +1 Nah'Shon Hyland makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-46
15:51 +1 Nah'Shon Hyland makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-45
15:51   TV timeout  
15:51   Xavier Green shooting foul (Nah'Shon Hyland draws the foul)  
16:03   Joe Reece personal foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)  
16:03   Vince Williams defensive rebound  
16:05   Malik Curry misses three point jump shot  
16:25 +2 Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes two point layup 30-44
16:41 +1 Malik Curry makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-42
16:41 +1 Malik Curry makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-42
16:41   Adrian Baldwin Jr. shooting foul (Malik Curry draws the foul)  
17:00   Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (lost ball) (Joe Reece steals)  
17:00   Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound  
17:02   Hason Ward blocks Malik Curry's two point layup  
17:14   Levi Stockard III turnover  
17:14   Levi Stockard III offensive foul  
17:27 +2 Austin Trice makes two point layup (Malik Curry assists) 28-42
17:44   A.J. Oliver II defensive rebound  
17:46   Vince Williams misses three point jump shot  
18:08   Austin Trice turnover (bad pass)  
18:08   Austin Trice defensive rebound  
18:10   Corey Douglas misses two point tip shot  
18:17   Corey Douglas offensive rebound  
18:19   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
18:36 +2 Malik Curry makes two point layup (Austin Trice assists) 26-42
18:52   Austin Trice defensive rebound  
18:54   Vince Williams misses two point layup  
19:13 +2 Kalu Ezikpe makes two point driving layup 24-42
19:25 +2 Levi Stockard III makes two point putback layup 22-42
19:30   Levi Stockard III offensive rebound  
19:32   Corey Douglas misses three point jump shot  

1st Half
ODU
Monarchs
22
VCU
Rams
40

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:02 +3 Vince Williams makes three point jump shot (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists) 22-40
0:15 +2 Joe Reece makes two point driving layup 22-37
0:30 +1 Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-37
0:30   Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:30   Joe Reece shooting foul (Adrian Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)  
0:48   Corey Douglas defensive rebound  
0:50   David Strother misses three point jump shot  
1:07   Jimmy Clark III turnover (traveling)  
1:12   Xavier Green turnover (lost ball) (Vince Williams steals)  
1:26 +2 Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes two point layup (Nah'Shon Hyland assists) 20-36
1:40   Corey Douglas defensive rebound  
1:42   David Strother misses three point jump shot  
1:54 +2 Corey Douglas makes two point hook shot 20-34
2:17 +3 Joe Reece makes three point jump shot (Xavier Green assists) 20-32
2:36   Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (bad pass)  
2:48 +2 Xavier Green makes two point layup 17-32
2:54 +2 Corey Douglas makes two point putback layup 15-32
2:57   Corey Douglas offensive rebound  
2:59   Kalu Ezikpe blocks Nah'Shon Hyland's two point layup  
3:29   Alfis Pilavios turnover (lost ball) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)  
3:53 +1 Vince Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-30
3:53 +1 Vince Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-29
3:53   David Strother shooting foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)  
3:55   TV timeout  
4:06   Rams offensive rebound  
4:08   Kalu Ezikpe blocks Nah'Shon Hyland's two point layup  
4:13   Corey Douglas defensive rebound  
4:15   Kalu Ezikpe misses two point hook shot  
4:26   Kalu Ezikpe defensive rebound  
4:28   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
4:40 +1 Kalu Ezikpe makes regular free throw 1 of 1 15-28
4:40   Brendan Medley-Bacon shooting foul (Kalu Ezikpe draws the foul)  
4:40 +2 Kalu Ezikpe makes two point driving layup 14-28
5:02   Mikeal Brown-Jones turnover (bad pass) (Kalu Ezikpe steals)  
5:12 +1 Malik Curry makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-28
5:12 +1 Malik Curry makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-28
5:12   Vince Williams shooting foul (Malik Curry draws the foul)  
5:36 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists) 10-28
5:46   Rams defensive rebound  
5:48   Joe Reece misses two point hook shot  
6:22 +3 Mikeal Brown-Jones makes three point jump shot (Brendan Medley-Bacon assists) 10-25
6:34   Mikeal Brown-Jones defensive rebound  
6:36   Alfis Pilavios misses three point jump shot  
7:07 +2 Mikeal Brown-Jones makes two point layup (Vince Williams assists) 10-22
7:26   Vince Williams defensive rebound  
7:28   Jaylin Hunter misses two point jump shot  
7:55   Joe Reece defensive rebound  
7:55   Vince Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:55 +1 Vince Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-20
7:55   TV timeout  
7:55   Xavier Green personal foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)  
8:14 +2 Austin Trice makes two point layup (Jaylin Hunter assists) 10-19
8:39   Austin Trice defensive rebound  
8:39   Josh Banks misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
8:39   David Strother shooting foul (Josh Banks draws the foul)  
8:39 +2 Josh Banks makes two point jump shot 8-19
9:09   Xavier Green turnover (traveling)  
9:33   Mikeal Brown-Jones personal foul (Jaylin Hunter draws the foul)  
9:40   Levi Stockard III turnover  
9:40   Levi Stockard III offensive foul  
9:40   Josh Banks offensive rebound  
9:42   Josh Banks misses two point layup  
10:03 +2 Kalu Ezikpe makes two point dunk 8-17
10:10   Corey Douglas turnover (bad pass) (Kalu Ezikpe steals)  
10:24   Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound  
10:26   Jaylin Hunter misses three point jump shot  
10:51 +3 Jimmy Clark III makes three point step back jump shot 6-17
11:12   TV timeout  
11:12   Malik Curry turnover  
11:12   Malik Curry offensive foul  
11:32 +2 Jimmy Clark III makes two point layup 6-14
11:40   Xavier Green turnover (bad pass) (Jimmy Clark III steals)  
11:59 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot (Jimmy Clark III assists) 6-12
12:19   Kalu Ezikpe personal foul  
12:19   Levi Stockard III defensive rebound  
12:21   Xavier Green misses two point jump shot  
12:27   Monarchs offensive rebound  
12:29   Joe Reece misses two point layup  
12:45 +2 Corey Douglas makes two point layup 6-9
13:03 +2 Austin Trice makes two point layup (Malik Curry assists) 6-7
13:10   Levi Stockard III turnover (lost ball)  
13:22   Malik Curry personal foul (Jimmy Clark III draws the foul)  
13:41 +2 Jaylin Hunter makes two point driving layup 4-7
13:46   Jimmy Clark III personal foul  
14:05   Hason Ward personal foul  
14:05   Austin Trice defensive rebound  
14:07   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
14:20 +2 Austin Trice makes two point putback dunk 2-7
14:22   Austin Trice offensive rebound  
14:24   Malik Curry misses two point layup  
14:32   Malik Curry defensive rebound  
14:34   Jamir Watkins misses three point jump shot  
14:55   Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound  
14:55   Austin Trice misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:55   Austin Trice misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:55   Hason Ward shooting foul (Austin Trice draws the foul)  
14:56   Official timeout  
14:58   Malik Curry defensive rebound  
15:00   Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point jump shot  
15:23   Kalu Ezikpe turnover (bad pass) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)  
15:31   Xavier Green defensive rebound  
15:33   Jamir Watkins misses two point layup  
15:44   Joe Reece turnover (bad pass) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)  
16:04   TV timeout  
16:06 +2 Hason Ward makes two point dunk (Nah'Shon Hyland assists) 0-7
16:34   A.J. Oliver II personal foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)  
16:36   Vince Williams defensive rebound  
16:38   Malik Curry misses two point layup  
16:50 +2 Vince Williams makes two point tip shot 0-5
16:52   Vince Williams offensive rebound  
16:54   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
17:02   Xavier Green turnover (bad pass) (Adrian Baldwin Jr. steals)  
17:11   Kalu Ezikpe defensive rebound  
17:13   Corey Douglas misses three point jump shot  
17:22   Adrian Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound  
17:24   Xavier Green misses two point jump shot  
17:40 +2 Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes two point floating jump shot 0-3
17:46   Vince Williams defensive rebound  
17:48   Kalu Ezikpe misses two point layup  
18:05   Levi Stockard III turnover  
18:05   Levi Stockard III offensive foul  
18:10   Malik Curry turnover (lost ball) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)  
18:14   Malik Curry offensive rebound  
