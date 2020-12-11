No. 17 Texas Tech looks for scoring punch vs. TAMCC
Playing lockdown defense can contribute to a successful outcome more often than not, and that was the wave Texas Tech rode Wednesday night in a gritty performance against Abilene Christian.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi experienced the opposite effect Thursday when the Islanders turned in a solid defensive performance against Texas-Rio Grande Valley but tumbled anyway.
Now, the two teams will collide with both looking to enhance their offensive performances when the No. 17 Red Raiders (5-1) and TAMCC (1-4) meet Saturday afternoon in a neutral-site game at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.
Abilene Christian forced Texas Tech to grind out a 51-44 victory on Wednesday in a matchup of two teams with nearly identical styles and coached by close friends. The underdog Wildcats even grabbed a brief second-half lead after trailing by as many as 14 points in the first half.
But the Red Raiders found a spark on defense with a pair of late steals to escape an upset, and that is something coach Chris Beard hopes his team learns from.
"This kind of game makes both teams better as the year goes on," Beard said. "They took us out of a lot of the things we like to do, and we've got to figure out why and how, and how to make teams not take us out of what we want to do."
What the Raiders struggled with most vs. Abilene Christian was shot-making. They knocked down only 12-of-43 attempts from the floor -- a season-low 27.9 percent -- and were worse from 3-point territory (2 of 15). Getting second-chance points -- 11 of them on the strength of 14 offensive rebounds -- helped, as did easy looks in transition with 17 points off of 22 Wildcat turnovers.
UTRGV used a similar formula to offset a solid defensive night for TAMCC by whipping the Islanders on the glass on one end of the floor and cashing in on their 24 turnovers.
The Vaqueros put up 18 more floor shots than the Islanders, the result of 16 offensive rebounds, and generated 29 points off the TAMCC miscues.
"You look at the final score and you would never have guessed that the opponent had 18 more shot attempts from the field," Islanders coach Willis Wilson said. "Turnovers and offensive rebounds. There's really nothing more to say about it.
"Defensively, we were pretty good. We held them to (34.8% shooting) from the field, but at the end of the day, conceding 18 scoring opportunities -- that's a lot of points we're not giving ourselves a chance to get."
Solving offensive woes doesn't figure to get any easier against the Red Raiders, who are permitting foes to shoot just 34.2 percent from the floor this season, which leads the Big 12 Conference. Texas Tech also tops the Big 12 in scoring defense, allowing only 50.7 points a game.
Abilene Christian warmed up quite a bit in the second half just to wind up at 35.6 percent after making only 5-of-21 shot attempts in the opening 20 minutes.
"They're a heck of a defensive team, so we've got to do a good job of taking care of the ball, spacing the floor and running our stuff," Wilson said.
Injuries continue to be an issue for Texas Tech. Starter Terrence Shannon sat out the Abilene Christian game with an ankle injury, similar to the one that has kept likely starter Kevin McCullar out of action all season. Tyreek Smith also sat out in the second half.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Mac McClung defensive rebound
|3:37
|Nolan Bertain misses two point jump shot
|3:39
|Nolan Bertain defensive rebound
|3:50
|Mac McClung misses two point jump shot
|3:52
|+ 1
|Kerry Richardson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:20
|+ 1
|Kerry Richardson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:20
|Kyler Edwards shooting foul (Kerry Richardson draws the foul)
|4:20
|Islanders 30 second timeout
|4:34
|+ 2
|Micah Peavy makes two point layup (Mac McClung assists)
|4:47
|Simeon Fryer turnover (lost ball) (Mac McClung steals)
|4:53
|+ 2
|Kyler Edwards makes two point turnaround jump shot (Marcus Santos-Silva assists)
|5:16
|Team Stats
|Points
|13
|27
|Field Goals
|4-15 (26.7%)
|10-28 (35.7%)
|3-Pointers
|2-5 (40.0%)
|1-7 (14.3%)
|Free Throws
|3-3 (100.0%)
|6-9 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|13
|17
|Offensive
|1
|7
|Defensive
|9
|8
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|2
|7
|Steals
|2
|6
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|11
|2
|Fouls
|9
|3
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Texas A&M-CC 1-4
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|17 Texas Tech 5-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Coates Jr. G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|0.0 FG%
|
00
|. Peavy G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|0.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Coates Jr. G
|3 PTS
|0 REB
|1 AST
|M. Peavy G
|8 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|26.7
|FG%
|35.7
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|14.3
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Coates Jr.
|3
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|N. Bertain
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|P. Francois
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R. Browne
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Fryer
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Coates Jr.
|3
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|N. Bertain
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|P. Francois
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R. Browne
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Fryer
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Myers
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|K. Richardson
|2
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|5
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|L. Laku
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Hairston
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|D. Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lampkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|13
|10
|2
|4/15
|2/5
|3/3
|9
|63
|2
|2
|11
|1
|9
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Edwards
|5
|3
|2
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Burton
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|M. McClung
|0
|3
|3
|0/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|13
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|T. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Burnett
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Edwards
|5
|3
|2
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Burton
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|M. McClung
|0
|3
|3
|0/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|13
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|T. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Burnett
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Benson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ntambwe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. McCullar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Nadolny
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Agbo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Goldin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|27
|15
|7
|10/28
|1/7
|6/9
|3
|42
|6
|2
|2
|7
|8
-
CUSE
BC74
39
2nd 9:02 ESPU
-
CLU
LIB24
73
2nd 2:27
-
STNYBRK
BRYANT58
67
2nd 7:09
-
MCMUR
ABIL22
26
1st 1:57
-
ARKPB
TULANE17
26
1st 4:17 ESP+
-
FLAG
FURMAN20
37
1st 3:38
-
DTROIT
WMICH23
27
1st 3:47
-
DSTATE
KENSAW22
26
1st 4:02
-
NCCU
16UNC28
22
1st 4:33
-
NGA
CHATT22
40
1st 2:56
-
TXAMCC
17TXTECH13
27
1st 3:22
-
HIGHPT
NCASHV22
36
1st 5:36
-
TEXAM
TCU18
36
1st 3:57 ESP+
-
CEDAR
AKRON24
39
1st 0.0
-
LSALLE
DREXEL28
12
1st 4:12
-
FLA
20FSU71
83
Final ESPU
-
FGC
MIAMI66
62
Final
-
TNST
IUPUI66
69
Final ESP3
-
UMKC
TOLEDO57
64
Final ESP3
-
WOFF
SFLA56
58
Final ESPW
-
ND
UK64
63
Final CBS
-
CINCY
12TENN56
65
Final SECN
-
SALAB
USM0
0130 O/U
+4
3:00pm
-
DIXIE
DENVER0
0147.5 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm
-
OKLAST
WICHST0
0143 O/U
+3
3:00pm ESP+
-
EVAN
STLOU0
0129.5 O/U
-21
3:00pm NBCS
-
SWCU
ORAL0
0
3:00pm
-
DAYTON
MISSST0
0131 O/U
+3
3:00pm ESPU
-
WCAR
NCAT0
0155.5 O/U
+7.5
4:00pm
-
WYO
UTVALL0
0145.5 O/U
+7.5
4:00pm
-
GWEBB
PITT0
0141.5 O/U
-13.5
4:00pm
-
TRANSYL
EKY0
0
4:00pm
-
UAB
ETNST0
0136.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
CSUPUEB
COLOST0
0
4:00pm
-
WINTHR
USCUP0
0155.5 O/U
+11.5
4:00pm
-
IDAHO
CSBAK0
0127 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm
-
VALPO
CMICH0
0149 O/U
+3
4:30pm ESP3
-
LDYLAKE
TEXST0
0
5:00pm
-
UCSB
LOYMRY0
0135.5 O/U
-2
5:00pm
-
FIU
UNF0
0156 O/U
+7.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
GREEN
CSTCAR0
0
5:00pm
-
CHMPBTST
NWST0
0
5:00pm
-
COVEN
MTSU0
0
5:00pm
-
WILL
EILL0
0142 O/U
-12.5
5:00pm
-
NCWILM
MISS0
0144 O/U
-18
5:00pm ESP+
-
SFA
LAMON0
0137.5 O/U
+6
5:00pm
-
FAMU
OKLA0
0148.5 O/U
-26.5
5:00pm
-
ODU
VCU0
0135.5 O/U
-7
5:00pm NBCS
-
AUBURN
MEMP0
0145.5 O/U
-6
5:30pm ESPU
-
UTEP
ARIZ0
0138.5 O/U
-16.5
6:00pm PACN
-
RIDER
MANH0
0135 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm
-
FRESNOP
CALBPTST0
0
6:00pm
-
UTAH
BYU0
0142.5 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm
-
NDAK
NDAKST0
0132.5 O/U
-5
6:30pm
-
SAMFORD
UGA0
0163 O/U
-18
7:00pm ESP+
-
LATECH
LALAF0
0152 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
ILLST
BALLST0
0143 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESP3
-
IONA
FAIR0
0131.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
MARIST
CAN0
0136 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
INDST
PURDUE0
0138 O/U
-15.5
7:30pm BTN
-
CARVER
MCNSE0
0
7:30pm
-
6ILL
MIZZOU0
0141 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
NIAGARA
STPETE0
0134 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
OREG
WASH0
0134.5 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm PACN
-
CARK
ARK0
0156.5 O/U
-23.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
CLEM
BAMA0
0145 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
BELMONT
LPSCMB0
0148 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm
-
SDAK
SDAKST0
0147 O/U
-11
9:00pm
-
CSN
PEPPER0
0156.5 O/U
-15
9:00pm
-
SELOU
MOST0
0
PPD
-
WMMARY
18UVA0
0
PPD
-
RICE
7HOU0
0
PPD ESP+
-
NH
NJTECH0
0
PPD ESP3
-
TEMPLE
STJOES0
0
PPD NBCS
-
NCOLO
COLOST0
0
PPD
-
SACST
SNCLRA0
0
PPD
-
SEMO
TNMART0
0
PPD
-
XAVIER
PROV0
0
PPD FS2
-
SIENA
FAIR0
0
PPD ESP3
-
IONA
QUINN0
0
PPD ESPU
-
JMAD
GMASON0
0
-
MAINE
FORD0
0
-
WISGB
NIOWA0
0
-
DEFI
IPFW0
0
-
SFTRPA
STBON0
0
ESP+
-
GRAM
UIW0
0
-
CHARSO
10DUKE0
0
ESP3
-
ROBERT
BING0
0
-
UTAHST
WEBER0
0
-
FAU
NCST0
0
-
UCDAV
UOP0
0
-
NAU
1GONZAG0
0
ATSN