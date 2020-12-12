UCSB
LOYMRY
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|3:49
|
|TV timeout
|3:49
|
|Official timeout
|4:05
|
|+3
|JaQuori McLaughlin makes three point pullup jump shot
|65-68
|4:20
|
|+2
|Dameone Douglas makes two point driving jump shot
|62-68
|4:36
|
|+3
|Miles Norris makes three point jump shot
|62-66
|4:49
|
|Gauchos 30 second timeout
|4:57
|
|+3
|Joe Quintana makes three point jump shot
|59-66
|5:05
|
|Eli Scott defensive rebound
|5:07
|
|Ajare Sanni misses three point jump shot
|5:38
|
|+2
|Dameone Douglas makes two point dunk (Jalin Anderson assists)
|59-63
|6:02
|
|Ajare Sanni turnover (bad pass) (Eli Scott steals)
|6:17
|
|Eli Scott turnover (lost ball) (JaQuori McLaughlin steals)
|6:30
|
|Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
|6:32
|
|Amadou Sow misses two point layup
|6:40
|
|Max Cheylov defensive rebound
|6:42
|
|Ivan Alipiev misses two point turnaround hook shot
|6:58
|
|Amadou Sow turnover (lost ball) (Joe Quintana steals)
|7:16
|
|Amadou Sow defensive rebound
|7:18
|
|Amadou Sow blocks Eli Scott's two point layup
|7:36
|
|Lions defensive rebound
|7:38
|
|Eli Scott blocks Josh Pierre-Louis's two point driving layup
|7:42
|
|Eli Scott turnover (bad pass) (Josh Pierre-Louis steals)
|7:56
|
|+1
|Miles Norris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-61
|7:56
|
|Miles Norris misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:56
|
|TV timeout
|7:56
|
|Mattias Markusson personal foul (Miles Norris draws the foul)
|8:12
|
|+3
|Joe Quintana makes three point jump shot (Eli Scott assists)
|58-61
|8:23
|
|Eli Scott defensive rebound
|8:25
|
|Amadou Sow misses three point jump shot
|8:46
|
|+2
|Eli Scott makes two point layup (Jalin Anderson assists)
|58-58
|8:48
|
|Robinson Idehen personal foul
|8:59
|
|+3
|Ajare Sanni makes three point jump shot (Josh Pierre-Louis assists)
|58-56
|9:08
|
|Robinson Idehen defensive rebound
|9:10
|
|Jalin Anderson misses two point finger roll layup
|9:40
|
|Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
|9:40
|
|Robinson Idehen misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:40
|
|Keli Leaupepe shooting foul (Robinson Idehen draws the foul)
|9:40
|
|+2
|Robinson Idehen makes two point layup (Miles Norris assists)
|55-56
|9:52
|
|Miles Norris defensive rebound
|9:54
|
|Dameone Douglas misses two point driving jump shot
|10:22
|
|Amadou Sow turnover (traveling)
|10:38
|
|+3
|Dameone Douglas makes three point jump shot (Keli Leaupepe assists)
|53-56
|10:59
|
|Brandon Cyrus turnover (traveling)
|11:06
|
|Miles Norris defensive rebound
|11:08
|
|Miles Norris blocks Keli Leaupepe's two point driving layup
|11:29
|
|+1
|JaQuori McLaughlin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-53
|11:29
|
|+1
|JaQuori McLaughlin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-53
|11:29
|
|Jalin Anderson personal foul (JaQuori McLaughlin draws the foul)
|11:31
|
|Destin Barnes offensive rebound
|11:33
|
|Destin Barnes misses two point layup
|11:35
|
|Destin Barnes offensive rebound
|11:37
|
|Amadou Sow misses two point layup
|11:58
|
|TV timeout
|11:58
|
|Gauchos delay of game violation
|11:59
|
|+3
|Ivan Alipiev makes three point jump shot (Jalin Anderson assists)
|51-53
|12:14
|
|Lions 30 second timeout
|12:21
|
|+1
|Ajare Sanni makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|51-50
|12:21
|
|Jalin Anderson shooting foul (Ajare Sanni draws the foul)
|12:21
|
|+2
|Ajare Sanni makes two point layup (Destin Barnes assists)
|50-50
|12:39
|
|Gauchos defensive rebound
|12:41
|
|Jalin Anderson misses three point step back jump shot
|13:08
|
|Eli Scott defensive rebound
|13:10
|
|Robinson Idehen misses two point turnaround hook shot
|13:15
|
|Mattias Markusson personal foul (Amadou Sow draws the foul)
|13:23
|
|Robinson Idehen defensive rebound
|13:25
|
|Ivan Alipiev misses two point driving layup
|13:57
|
|+2
|Ajare Sanni makes two point floating jump shot
|48-50
|14:16
|
|Joe Quintana turnover (bad pass)
|14:23
|
|Jump ball. Eli Scott vs. Amadou Sow (Eli Scott gains possession)
|14:33
|
|+1
|Ajare Sanni makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-50
|14:33
|
|+1
|Ajare Sanni makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-50
|14:33
|
|Dameone Douglas shooting foul (Ajare Sanni draws the foul)
|14:37
|
|Amadou Sow defensive rebound
|14:39
|
|Dameone Douglas misses two point layup
|15:00
|
|Mattias Markusson defensive rebound
|15:02
|
|Amadou Sow misses two point hook shot
|15:09
|
|Joe Quintana turnover (bad pass) (Miles Norris steals)
|15:15
|
|Mattias Markusson defensive rebound
|15:17
|
|Ajare Sanni misses two point step back jump shot
|15:36
|
|Mattias Markusson turnover
|15:36
|
|Mattias Markusson offensive foul
|15:40
|
|Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
|15:42
|
|Ajare Sanni misses two point layup
|15:54
|
|TV timeout
|15:54
|
|Jalin Anderson personal foul (Amadou Sow draws the foul)
|15:54
|
|Amadou Sow offensive rebound
|15:56
|
|Miles Norris misses two point hook shot
|16:22
|
|+3
|Joe Quintana makes three point jump shot (Mattias Markusson assists)
|44-50
|16:37
|
|+2
|JaQuori McLaughlin makes two point alley-oop layup (Ajare Sanni assists)
|44-47
|16:50
|
|JaQuori McLaughlin defensive rebound
|16:50
|
|Dameone Douglas misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|16:50
|
|Brandon Cyrus shooting foul (Dameone Douglas draws the foul)
|16:50
|
|+2
|Dameone Douglas makes two point driving layup
|42-47
|17:13
|
|+2
|JaQuori McLaughlin makes two point jump shot (Amadou Sow assists)
|42-45
|17:18
|
|Keli Leaupepe personal foul
|17:30
|
|Miles Norris personal foul (Dameone Douglas draws the foul)
|17:30
|
|Dameone Douglas turnover (lost ball) (Miles Norris steals)
|17:35
|
|Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
|17:37
|
|Devearl Ramsey misses three point jump shot
|17:52
|
|Jalin Anderson turnover (lost ball)
|17:56
|
|Joe Quintana defensive rebound
|17:58
|
|Amadou Sow misses two point layup
|18:06
|
|Miles Norris defensive rebound
|18:08
|
|Eli Scott misses three point jump shot
|18:25
|
|+2
|Devearl Ramsey makes two point driving layup
|40-45
|18:30
|
|Eli Scott turnover (bad pass) (Devearl Ramsey steals)
|19:00
|
|Jalin Anderson defensive rebound
|19:02
|
|Brandon Cyrus misses two point driving layup
|19:18
|
|+3
|Joe Quintana makes three point pullup jump shot
|38-45
|19:43
|
|Eli Scott defensive rebound
|19:45
|
|JaQuori McLaughlin misses three point pullup jump shot
|0:01
|
|Joe Quintana defensive rebound
|0:02
|
|Ajare Sanni misses three point jump shot
|0:05
|
|+2
|Jalin Anderson makes two point floating jump shot
|38-42
|0:33
|
|Joe Quintana defensive rebound
|0:35
|
|Ajare Sanni misses three point jump shot
|0:44
|
|Miles Norris defensive rebound
|0:46
|
|Joe Quintana misses three point jump shot
|0:55
|
|Jump ball. Keli Leaupepe vs. Robinson Idehen (Keli Leaupepe gains possession)
|0:55
|
|Keli Leaupepe personal foul (Robinson Idehen draws the foul)
|0:55
|
|Robinson Idehen personal foul (Keli Leaupepe draws the foul)
|0:55
|
|Keli Leaupepe offensive rebound
|0:57
|
|Jalin Anderson misses three point jump shot
|1:14
|
|+2
|Ajare Sanni makes two point pullup jump shot (Devearl Ramsey assists)
|38-40
|1:39
|
|+1
|Dameone Douglas makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|36-40
|1:39
|
|Amadou Sow shooting foul (Dameone Douglas draws the foul)
|1:39
|
|+2
|Dameone Douglas makes two point layup
|36-39
|1:59
|
|+3
|Devearl Ramsey makes three point jump shot (Ajare Sanni assists)
|36-37
|2:18
|
|Ivan Alipiev delay of game violation
|2:18
|
|+2
|Ivan Alipiev makes two point tip shot
|33-37
|2:21
|
|Ivan Alipiev offensive rebound
|2:23
|
|Dameone Douglas misses two point layup
|2:41
|
|Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
|2:43
|
|Ajare Sanni misses three point jump shot
|3:14
|
|+2
|Joe Quintana makes two point driving layup
|33-35
|3:22
|
|Robinson Idehen personal foul
|3:23
|
|Lions offensive rebound
|3:25
|
|Ivan Alipiev misses three point jump shot
|3:44
|
|+2
|Robinson Idehen makes two point hook shot
|33-33
|3:54
|
|Dameone Douglas turnover (lost ball) (Josh Pierre-Louis steals)
|3:54
|
|Jump ball. Dameone Douglas vs. Josh Pierre-Louis (Josh Pierre-Louis gains possession)
|3:56
|
|TV timeout
|3:56
|
|TV timeout
|3:58
|
|+3
|Destin Barnes makes three point jump shot (Josh Pierre-Louis assists)
|31-33
|4:06
|
|Josh Pierre-Louis defensive rebound
|4:08
|
|Keli Leaupepe misses three point jump shot
|4:37
|
|+3
|Ajare Sanni makes three point jump shot (Josh Pierre-Louis assists)
|28-33
|4:50
|
|Dameone Douglas turnover (traveling)
|5:06
|
|+1
|Amadou Sow makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-33
|5:06
|
|+1
|Amadou Sow makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-33
|5:06
|
|Keli Leaupepe personal foul (Amadou Sow draws the foul)
|5:16
|
|+2
|Ivan Alipiev makes two point driving hook shot
|23-33
|5:21
|
|Ivan Alipiev offensive rebound
|5:23
|
|Joe Quintana misses three point jump shot
|5:45
|
|+3
|Amadou Sow makes three point jump shot (Ajare Sanni assists)
|23-31
|6:09
|
|+3
|Jalin Anderson makes three point jump shot (Keli Leaupepe assists)
|20-31
|6:26
|
|Keli Leaupepe defensive rebound
|6:28
|
|Miles Norris misses two point pullup jump shot
|6:58
|
|+1
|Joe Quintana makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|20-28
|6:58
|
|+1
|Joe Quintana makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|20-27
|6:58
|
|+1
|Joe Quintana makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|20-26
|6:58
|
|JaQuori McLaughlin shooting foul (Joe Quintana draws the foul)
|7:07
|
|Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound
|7:07
|
|JaQuori McLaughlin misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:07
|
|Jalin Anderson personal foul (JaQuori McLaughlin draws the foul)
|7:21
|
|+2
|Keli Leaupepe makes two point driving layup (Jalin Anderson assists)
|20-25
|7:32
|
|TV timeout
|7:32
|
|Ajare Sanni turnover (bad pass)
|7:43
|
|Robinson Idehen defensive rebound
|7:45
|
|Robinson Idehen blocks Kodye Pugh's two point driving layup
|8:00
|
|+3
|Destin Barnes makes three point jump shot (JaQuori McLaughlin assists)
|20-23
|8:24
|
|+3
|Dameone Douglas makes three point jump shot (Joe Quintana assists)
|17-23
|8:45
|
|+3
|Ajare Sanni makes three point jump shot (Robinson Idehen assists)
|17-20
|8:58
|
|Mattias Markusson turnover
|8:58
|
|Mattias Markusson offensive foul
|9:12
|
|+1
|Josh Pierre-Louis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-20
|9:12
|
|+1
|Josh Pierre-Louis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-20
|9:12
|
|Ivan Alipiev shooting foul (Josh Pierre-Louis draws the foul)
|9:29
|
|+2
|Dameone Douglas makes two point driving layup
|12-20
|9:45
|
|Robinson Idehen turnover (traveling)
|9:58
|
|Gauchos offensive rebound
|10:00
|
|Amadou Sow misses three point jump shot
|10:07
|
|Jalin Anderson turnover (bad pass) (Miles Norris steals)
|10:21
|
|+1
|Joe Quintana makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-18
|10:21
|
|+1
|Joe Quintana makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|12-17
|10:21
|
|JaQuori McLaughlin technical foul
|10:21
|
|Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
|10:23
|
|JaQuori McLaughlin misses three point jump shot
|10:25
|
|Quentin Jackson Jr. personal foul
|10:31
|
|JaQuori McLaughlin defensive rebound
|10:31
|
|Keli Leaupepe misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:31
|
|Keli Leaupepe misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:31
|
|Keli Leaupepe misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:31
|
|Miles Norris shooting foul (Keli Leaupepe draws the foul)
|10:31
|
|Keli Leaupepe offensive rebound
|10:33
|
|Joe Quintana misses two point driving layup
|11:06
|
|+2
|Amadou Sow makes two point floating jump shot (Devearl Ramsey assists)
|12-16
|11:14
|
|Amadou Sow defensive rebound
|11:16
|
|Keli Leaupepe misses two point layup
|11:28
|
|Quentin Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|11:30
|
|Amadou Sow misses two point jump shot
|11:38
|
|TV timeout
|11:38
|
|Quentin Jackson Jr. personal foul (Devearl Ramsey draws the foul)
|12:10
|
|+3
|Ivan Alipiev makes three point jump shot (Keli Leaupepe assists)
|10-16
|12:16
|
|Joe Quintana defensive rebound
|12:18
|
|Destin Barnes misses three point jump shot
|12:28
|
|Brandon Cyrus defensive rebound
|12:30
|
|Quentin Jackson Jr. misses two point driving layup
|12:43
|
|Ajare Sanni turnover (bad pass) (Keli Leaupepe steals)
|13:09
|
|+3
|Quentin Jackson Jr. makes three point jump shot (Keli Leaupepe assists)
|10-13
|13:13
|
|Lions offensive rebound
|13:15
|
|Keli Leaupepe misses two point layup
|13:31
|
|+1
|JaQuori McLaughlin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-10
|13:31
|
|+1
|JaQuori McLaughlin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-10
|13:31
|
|Eli Scott shooting foul (JaQuori McLaughlin draws the foul)
|13:58
|
|+2
|Quentin Jackson Jr. makes two point floating jump shot
|8-10
|14:19
|
|+2
|JaQuori McLaughlin makes two point pullup jump shot
|8-8
|14:36
|
|Jalin Anderson turnover (traveling)
|14:55
|
|+2
|Robinson Idehen makes two point layup (JaQuori McLaughlin assists)
|6-8
|14:55
|
|Mattias Markusson personal foul
|15:15
|
|Mattias Markusson turnover (3-second violation)
|15:29
|
|Kodye Pugh defensive rebound
|15:31
|
|Miles Norris misses two point jump shot
|15:46
|
|TV timeout
|15:46
|
|Gauchos defensive rebound
|15:48
|
|Jalin Anderson misses three point jump shot
|16:01
|
|Robinson Idehen personal foul
|16:16 <