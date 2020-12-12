UCSB
2nd Half
UCSB
Gauchos
27
LOYMRY
Lions
26

Time Team Play Score
3:49   TV timeout  
3:49   Official timeout  
4:05 +3 JaQuori McLaughlin makes three point pullup jump shot 65-68
4:20 +2 Dameone Douglas makes two point driving jump shot 62-68
4:36 +3 Miles Norris makes three point jump shot 62-66
4:49   Gauchos 30 second timeout  
4:57 +3 Joe Quintana makes three point jump shot 59-66
5:05   Eli Scott defensive rebound  
5:07   Ajare Sanni misses three point jump shot  
5:38 +2 Dameone Douglas makes two point dunk (Jalin Anderson assists) 59-63
6:02   Ajare Sanni turnover (bad pass) (Eli Scott steals)  
6:17   Eli Scott turnover (lost ball) (JaQuori McLaughlin steals)  
6:30   Dameone Douglas defensive rebound  
6:32   Amadou Sow misses two point layup  
6:40   Max Cheylov defensive rebound  
6:42   Ivan Alipiev misses two point turnaround hook shot  
6:58   Amadou Sow turnover (lost ball) (Joe Quintana steals)  
7:16   Amadou Sow defensive rebound  
7:18   Amadou Sow blocks Eli Scott's two point layup  
7:36   Lions defensive rebound  
7:38   Eli Scott blocks Josh Pierre-Louis's two point driving layup  
7:42   Eli Scott turnover (bad pass) (Josh Pierre-Louis steals)  
7:56 +1 Miles Norris makes regular free throw 2 of 2 59-61
7:56   Miles Norris misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:56   TV timeout  
7:56   Mattias Markusson personal foul (Miles Norris draws the foul)  
8:12 +3 Joe Quintana makes three point jump shot (Eli Scott assists) 58-61
8:23   Eli Scott defensive rebound  
8:25   Amadou Sow misses three point jump shot  
8:46 +2 Eli Scott makes two point layup (Jalin Anderson assists) 58-58
8:48   Robinson Idehen personal foul  
8:59 +3 Ajare Sanni makes three point jump shot (Josh Pierre-Louis assists) 58-56
9:08   Robinson Idehen defensive rebound  
9:10   Jalin Anderson misses two point finger roll layup  
9:40   Dameone Douglas defensive rebound  
9:40   Robinson Idehen misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
9:40   Keli Leaupepe shooting foul (Robinson Idehen draws the foul)  
9:40 +2 Robinson Idehen makes two point layup (Miles Norris assists) 55-56
9:52   Miles Norris defensive rebound  
9:54   Dameone Douglas misses two point driving jump shot  
10:22   Amadou Sow turnover (traveling)  
10:38 +3 Dameone Douglas makes three point jump shot (Keli Leaupepe assists) 53-56
10:59   Brandon Cyrus turnover (traveling)  
11:06   Miles Norris defensive rebound  
11:08   Miles Norris blocks Keli Leaupepe's two point driving layup  
11:29 +1 JaQuori McLaughlin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 53-53
11:29 +1 JaQuori McLaughlin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 52-53
11:29   Jalin Anderson personal foul (JaQuori McLaughlin draws the foul)  
11:31   Destin Barnes offensive rebound  
11:33   Destin Barnes misses two point layup  
11:35   Destin Barnes offensive rebound  
11:37   Amadou Sow misses two point layup  
11:58   TV timeout  
11:58   Gauchos delay of game violation  
11:59 +3 Ivan Alipiev makes three point jump shot (Jalin Anderson assists) 51-53
12:14   Lions 30 second timeout  
12:21 +1 Ajare Sanni makes regular free throw 1 of 1 51-50
12:21   Jalin Anderson shooting foul (Ajare Sanni draws the foul)  
12:21 +2 Ajare Sanni makes two point layup (Destin Barnes assists) 50-50
12:39   Gauchos defensive rebound  
12:41   Jalin Anderson misses three point step back jump shot  
13:08   Eli Scott defensive rebound  
13:10   Robinson Idehen misses two point turnaround hook shot  
13:15   Mattias Markusson personal foul (Amadou Sow draws the foul)  
13:23   Robinson Idehen defensive rebound  
13:25   Ivan Alipiev misses two point driving layup  
13:57 +2 Ajare Sanni makes two point floating jump shot 48-50
14:16   Joe Quintana turnover (bad pass)  
14:23   Jump ball. Eli Scott vs. Amadou Sow (Eli Scott gains possession)  
14:33 +1 Ajare Sanni makes regular free throw 2 of 2 46-50
14:33 +1 Ajare Sanni makes regular free throw 1 of 2 45-50
14:33   Dameone Douglas shooting foul (Ajare Sanni draws the foul)  
14:37   Amadou Sow defensive rebound  
14:39   Dameone Douglas misses two point layup  
15:00   Mattias Markusson defensive rebound  
15:02   Amadou Sow misses two point hook shot  
15:09   Joe Quintana turnover (bad pass) (Miles Norris steals)  
15:15   Mattias Markusson defensive rebound  
15:17   Ajare Sanni misses two point step back jump shot  
15:36   Mattias Markusson turnover  
15:36   Mattias Markusson offensive foul  
15:40   Dameone Douglas defensive rebound  
15:42   Ajare Sanni misses two point layup  
15:54   TV timeout  
15:54   Jalin Anderson personal foul (Amadou Sow draws the foul)  
15:54   Amadou Sow offensive rebound  
15:56   Miles Norris misses two point hook shot  
16:22 +3 Joe Quintana makes three point jump shot (Mattias Markusson assists) 44-50
16:37 +2 JaQuori McLaughlin makes two point alley-oop layup (Ajare Sanni assists) 44-47
16:50   JaQuori McLaughlin defensive rebound  
16:50   Dameone Douglas misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
16:50   Brandon Cyrus shooting foul (Dameone Douglas draws the foul)  
16:50 +2 Dameone Douglas makes two point driving layup 42-47
17:13 +2 JaQuori McLaughlin makes two point jump shot (Amadou Sow assists) 42-45
17:18   Keli Leaupepe personal foul  
17:30   Miles Norris personal foul (Dameone Douglas draws the foul)  
17:30   Dameone Douglas turnover (lost ball) (Miles Norris steals)  
17:35   Dameone Douglas defensive rebound  
17:37   Devearl Ramsey misses three point jump shot  
17:52   Jalin Anderson turnover (lost ball)  
17:56   Joe Quintana defensive rebound  
17:58   Amadou Sow misses two point layup  
18:06   Miles Norris defensive rebound  
18:08   Eli Scott misses three point jump shot  
18:25 +2 Devearl Ramsey makes two point driving layup 40-45
18:30   Eli Scott turnover (bad pass) (Devearl Ramsey steals)  
19:00   Jalin Anderson defensive rebound  
19:02   Brandon Cyrus misses two point driving layup  
19:18 +3 Joe Quintana makes three point pullup jump shot 38-45
19:43   Eli Scott defensive rebound  
19:45   JaQuori McLaughlin misses three point pullup jump shot  

1st Half
UCSB
Gauchos
38
LOYMRY
Lions
42

Time Team Play Score
0:01   Joe Quintana defensive rebound  
0:02   Ajare Sanni misses three point jump shot  
0:05 +2 Jalin Anderson makes two point floating jump shot 38-42
0:33   Joe Quintana defensive rebound  
0:35   Ajare Sanni misses three point jump shot  
0:44   Miles Norris defensive rebound  
0:46   Joe Quintana misses three point jump shot  
0:55   Jump ball. Keli Leaupepe vs. Robinson Idehen (Keli Leaupepe gains possession)  
0:55   Keli Leaupepe personal foul (Robinson Idehen draws the foul)  
0:55   Robinson Idehen personal foul (Keli Leaupepe draws the foul)  
0:55   Keli Leaupepe offensive rebound  
0:57   Jalin Anderson misses three point jump shot  
1:14 +2 Ajare Sanni makes two point pullup jump shot (Devearl Ramsey assists) 38-40
1:39 +1 Dameone Douglas makes regular free throw 1 of 1 36-40
1:39   Amadou Sow shooting foul (Dameone Douglas draws the foul)  
1:39 +2 Dameone Douglas makes two point layup 36-39
1:59 +3 Devearl Ramsey makes three point jump shot (Ajare Sanni assists) 36-37
2:18   Ivan Alipiev delay of game violation  
2:18 +2 Ivan Alipiev makes two point tip shot 33-37
2:21   Ivan Alipiev offensive rebound  
2:23   Dameone Douglas misses two point layup  
2:41   Dameone Douglas defensive rebound  
2:43   Ajare Sanni misses three point jump shot  
3:14 +2 Joe Quintana makes two point driving layup 33-35
3:22   Robinson Idehen personal foul  
3:23   Lions offensive rebound  
3:25   Ivan Alipiev misses three point jump shot  
3:44 +2 Robinson Idehen makes two point hook shot 33-33
3:54   Dameone Douglas turnover (lost ball) (Josh Pierre-Louis steals)  
3:54   Jump ball. Dameone Douglas vs. Josh Pierre-Louis (Josh Pierre-Louis gains possession)  
3:56   TV timeout  
3:56   TV timeout  
3:58 +3 Destin Barnes makes three point jump shot (Josh Pierre-Louis assists) 31-33
4:06   Josh Pierre-Louis defensive rebound  
4:08   Keli Leaupepe misses three point jump shot  
4:37 +3 Ajare Sanni makes three point jump shot (Josh Pierre-Louis assists) 28-33
4:50   Dameone Douglas turnover (traveling)  
5:06 +1 Amadou Sow makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-33
5:06 +1 Amadou Sow makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-33
5:06   Keli Leaupepe personal foul (Amadou Sow draws the foul)  
5:16 +2 Ivan Alipiev makes two point driving hook shot 23-33
5:21   Ivan Alipiev offensive rebound  
5:23   Joe Quintana misses three point jump shot  
5:45 +3 Amadou Sow makes three point jump shot (Ajare Sanni assists) 23-31
6:09 +3 Jalin Anderson makes three point jump shot (Keli Leaupepe assists) 20-31
6:26   Keli Leaupepe defensive rebound  
6:28   Miles Norris misses two point pullup jump shot  
6:58 +1 Joe Quintana makes regular free throw 3 of 3 20-28
6:58 +1 Joe Quintana makes regular free throw 2 of 3 20-27
6:58 +1 Joe Quintana makes regular free throw 1 of 3 20-26
6:58   JaQuori McLaughlin shooting foul (Joe Quintana draws the foul)  
7:07   Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound  
7:07   JaQuori McLaughlin misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:07   Jalin Anderson personal foul (JaQuori McLaughlin draws the foul)  
7:21 +2 Keli Leaupepe makes two point driving layup (Jalin Anderson assists) 20-25
7:32   TV timeout  
7:32   Ajare Sanni turnover (bad pass)  
7:43   Robinson Idehen defensive rebound  
7:45   Robinson Idehen blocks Kodye Pugh's two point driving layup  
8:00 +3 Destin Barnes makes three point jump shot (JaQuori McLaughlin assists) 20-23
8:24 +3 Dameone Douglas makes three point jump shot (Joe Quintana assists) 17-23
8:45 +3 Ajare Sanni makes three point jump shot (Robinson Idehen assists) 17-20
8:58   Mattias Markusson turnover  
8:58   Mattias Markusson offensive foul  
9:12 +1 Josh Pierre-Louis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-20
9:12 +1 Josh Pierre-Louis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-20
9:12   Ivan Alipiev shooting foul (Josh Pierre-Louis draws the foul)  
9:29 +2 Dameone Douglas makes two point driving layup 12-20
9:45   Robinson Idehen turnover (traveling)  
9:58   Gauchos offensive rebound  
10:00   Amadou Sow misses three point jump shot  
10:07   Jalin Anderson turnover (bad pass) (Miles Norris steals)  
10:21 +1 Joe Quintana makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-18
10:21 +1 Joe Quintana makes technical free throw 1 of 2 12-17
10:21   JaQuori McLaughlin technical foul  
10:21   Dameone Douglas defensive rebound  
10:23   JaQuori McLaughlin misses three point jump shot  
10:25   Quentin Jackson Jr. personal foul  
10:31   JaQuori McLaughlin defensive rebound  
10:31   Keli Leaupepe misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:31   Keli Leaupepe misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:31   Miles Norris shooting foul (Keli Leaupepe draws the foul)  
10:31   Keli Leaupepe offensive rebound  
10:33   Joe Quintana misses two point driving layup  
11:06 +2 Amadou Sow makes two point floating jump shot (Devearl Ramsey assists) 12-16
11:14   Amadou Sow defensive rebound  
11:16   Keli Leaupepe misses two point layup  
11:28   Quentin Jackson Jr. defensive rebound  
11:30   Amadou Sow misses two point jump shot  
11:38   TV timeout  
11:38   Quentin Jackson Jr. personal foul (Devearl Ramsey draws the foul)  
12:10 +3 Ivan Alipiev makes three point jump shot (Keli Leaupepe assists) 10-16
12:16   Joe Quintana defensive rebound  
12:18   Destin Barnes misses three point jump shot  
12:28   Brandon Cyrus defensive rebound  
12:30   Quentin Jackson Jr. misses two point driving layup  
12:43   Ajare Sanni turnover (bad pass) (Keli Leaupepe steals)  
13:09 +3 Quentin Jackson Jr. makes three point jump shot (Keli Leaupepe assists) 10-13
13:13   Lions offensive rebound  
13:15   Keli Leaupepe misses two point layup  
13:31 +1 JaQuori McLaughlin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-10
13:31 +1 JaQuori McLaughlin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-10
13:31   Eli Scott shooting foul (JaQuori McLaughlin draws the foul)  
13:58 +2 Quentin Jackson Jr. makes two point floating jump shot 8-10
14:19 +2 JaQuori McLaughlin makes two point pullup jump shot 8-8
14:36   Jalin Anderson turnover (traveling)  
14:55 +2 Robinson Idehen makes two point layup (JaQuori McLaughlin assists) 6-8
14:55   Mattias Markusson personal foul  
15:15   Mattias Markusson turnover (3-second violation)  
15:29   Kodye Pugh defensive rebound  
15:31   Miles Norris misses two point jump shot  
15:46   TV timeout  
15:46   Gauchos defensive rebound  
15:48   Jalin Anderson misses three point jump shot  
16:01   Robinson Idehen personal foul  
