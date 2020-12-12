WYO
UTVALL

1st Half
WYO
Cowboys
36
UTVALL
Wolverines
35

Time Team Play Score
4:04   TV timeout  
4:04   Cowboys 30 second timeout  
4:12 +2 Fardaws Aimaq makes two point layup (Trey Woodbury assists) 36-35
4:17   Trey Woodbury defensive rebound  
4:19   Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot  
4:33 +2 Fardaws Aimaq makes two point dunk 36-33
4:35   Fardaws Aimaq offensive rebound  
4:37   Trey Woodbury misses two point layup  
4:41   Fardaws Aimaq offensive rebound  
4:43   Jordan Brinson misses three point jump shot  
4:56   Hunter Maldonado turnover  
4:56   Hunter Maldonado offensive foul (Trey Woodbury draws the foul)  
5:03   Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound  
5:05   Trey Woodbury misses two point jump shot  
5:19 +1 Marcus Williams makes regular free throw 3 of 3 36-31
5:19 +1 Marcus Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 3 35-31
5:19   Marcus Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
5:20   Jaden McClanahan shooting foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)  
5:40 +3 Jordan Brinson makes three point jump shot (Blaze Nield assists) 34-31
6:10 +2 Hunter Maldonado makes two point turnaround jump shot 34-28
6:28 +2 Jordan Brinson makes two point driving layup (Blaze Nield assists) 32-28
6:45 +2 Eoin Nelson makes two point layup (Marcus Williams assists) 32-26
6:54   Marcus Williams defensive rebound  
6:56   Fardaws Aimaq misses two point layup  
7:16   Eoin Nelson turnover (3-second violation)  
7:21   Eoin Nelson offensive rebound  
7:23   Fardaws Aimaq blocks Hunter Maldonado's two point layup  
7:35   TV timeout  
7:35   Eoin Nelson defensive rebound  
7:37   Jaden McClanahan misses two point layup  
7:53 +3 Kenny Foster makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists) 30-26
8:10 +3 Blaze Nield makes three point jump shot (Jordan Brinson assists) 27-26
8:38   Kenny Foster turnover (traveling)  
8:58 +1 Fardaws Aimaq makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-23
8:58 +1 Fardaws Aimaq makes regular free throw 1 of 1 27-22
8:58   Hunter Thompson personal foul (Fardaws Aimaq draws the foul)  
8:59   Fardaws Aimaq offensive rebound  
9:01   Colby Leifson misses three point jump shot  
9:19 +2 Hunter Maldonado makes two point driving layup 27-21
9:31   Evan Cole turnover  
9:31   Evan Cole offensive foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)  
9:38   Evan Cole defensive rebound  
9:40   Tim Fuller blocks Marcus Williams's two point layup  
9:48   Marcus Williams defensive rebound  
9:50   Colby Leifson misses three point jump shot  
10:01 +1 Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 1 of 1 25-21
10:00   Tim Fuller shooting foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)  
10:00 +2 Hunter Maldonado makes two point layup 24-21
10:11   Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound  
10:13   Evan Cole misses two point jump shot  
10:29   Blaze Nield defensive rebound  
10:31   Marcus Williams misses two point hook shot  
10:57   Cowboys defensive rebound  
10:59   Jaden McClanahan misses three point jump shot  
11:25   Trey Woodbury defensive rebound  
11:27   Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot  
11:44 +1 Trey Woodbury makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-21
11:44 +1 Trey Woodbury makes regular free throw 1 of 1 22-20
11:44   TV timeout  
11:44   Xavier Dusell personal foul (Trey Woodbury draws the foul)  
12:04 +2 Hunter Maldonado makes two point layup 22-19
12:15   Drake Jeffries defensive rebound  
12:17   Jordan Brinson misses two point layup  
12:24   Drake Jeffries personal foul (Trey Woodbury draws the foul)  
12:36 +3 Drake Jeffries makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists) 20-19
12:38   Hunter Maldonado offensive rebound  
12:40   Hunter Maldonado misses two point hook shot  
12:58   Blaze Nield turnover (bad pass) (Drake Jeffries steals)  
13:04   Asa McCord defensive rebound  
13:06   Xavier Dusell misses three point jump shot  
13:12   Xavier Dusell defensive rebound  
13:14   Blaze Nield misses three point jump shot  
13:17   Trey Woodbury offensive rebound  
13:19   Drake Jeffries blocks Trey Woodbury's two point layup  
13:28   Xavier Dusell turnover (lost ball) (Trey Woodbury steals)  
13:35   Asa McCord personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)  
13:42 +1 Evan Cole makes regular free throw 1 of 1 17-19
13:42   Hunter Maldonado shooting foul (Evan Cole draws the foul)  
13:42 +2 Evan Cole makes two point layup (Trey Woodbury assists) 17-18
14:00 +3 Xavier Dusell makes three point jump shot (Kenny Foster assists) 17-16
14:14 +2 Fardaws Aimaq makes two point dunk (Le'Tre Darthard assists) 14-16
14:33 +2 Hunter Maldonado makes two point driving layup 14-14
14:50 +2 Trey Woodbury makes two point driving layup 12-14
15:04   Kenny Foster personal foul (Trey Woodbury draws the foul)  
15:26 +3 Marcus Williams makes three point jump shot 12-12
15:39 +2 Evan Cole makes two point layup (Trey Woodbury assists) 9-12
15:52   Fardaws Aimaq defensive rebound  
15:52   Hunter Maldonado misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:52 +1 Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-10
15:52   TV timeout  
15:52   Evan Cole shooting foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)  
15:55   Jordan Brinson turnover (bad pass) (Hunter Maldonado steals)  
16:24 +3 Hunter Maldonado makes three point jump shot (Marcus Williams assists) 8-10
16:43   Fardaws Aimaq turnover (traveling)  
16:46   Fardaws Aimaq offensive rebound  
16:46   Evan Cole misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
16:46   Jeremiah Oden shooting foul (Evan Cole draws the foul)  
16:46 +2 Evan Cole makes two point layup (Jordan Brinson assists) 5-10
16:55   Jeremiah Oden personal foul (Fardaws Aimaq draws the foul)  
16:53   Fardaws Aimaq defensive rebound  
16:55   Hunter Maldonado misses three point jump shot  
17:02   Fardaws Aimaq turnover (lost ball) (Hunter Maldonado steals)  
17:10   Evan Cole defensive rebound  
17:12   Hunter Maldonado misses two point reverse layup  
17:19   Jordan Brinson personal foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)  
17:23 +2 Fardaws Aimaq makes two point layup 5-8
17:25   Fardaws Aimaq offensive rebound  
17:27   Jordan Brinson misses two point layup  
17:50 +3 Marcus Williams makes three point jump shot 5-6
18:03 +3 Jordan Brinson makes three point jump shot (Trey Woodbury assists) 2-6
18:26   Jordan Brinson defensive rebound  
18:28   Kenny Foster misses three point jump shot  
18:44   Le'Tre Darthard turnover (out of bounds)  
19:01 +2 Hunter Maldonado makes two point hook shot 2-3
19:17 +1 Fardaws Aimaq makes regular free throw 1 of 1 0-3
19:17   Marcus Williams shooting foul (Fardaws Aimaq draws the foul)  
19:17 +2 Fardaws Aimaq makes two point layup 0-2
19:21   Fardaws Aimaq offensive rebound  
19:23   Evan Cole misses three point jump shot  
19:44   Evan Cole defensive rebound  
19:46   Marcus Williams misses two point step back jump shot  
20:00   Hunter Thompson vs. Evan Cole (Cowboys gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 36 35
Field Goals 13-24 (54.2%) 13-27 (48.1%)
3-Pointers 6-11 (54.5%) 3-9 (33.3%)
Free Throws 4-6 (66.7%) 6-7 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 10 17
Offensive 2 7
Defensive 7 10
Team 1 0
Assists 5 9
Steals 3 1
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 4 6
Fouls 9 6
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
24
H. Maldonado G
17 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
11
F. Aimaq C
13 PTS, 8 REB
12T
away team logo Wyoming 4-1 36-36
home team logo Utah Valley 2-2 35-35
UCCU Events Center Orem, Utah
UCCU Events Center Orem, Utah
Team Stats
away team logo Wyoming 4-1 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Utah Valley 2-2 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Maldonado G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Aimaq C PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
24
H. Maldonado G 17 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
11
F. Aimaq C 13 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
54.2 FG% 48.1
54.5 3PT FG% 33.3
66.7 FT% 85.7
Wyoming
Starters
H. Maldonado
M. Williams
K. Foster
H. Thompson
J. Oden
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Maldonado 17 3 2 7/11 1/2 2/3 2 - 2 0 1 1 2
M. Williams 8 2 2 2/6 2/3 2/3 1 - 0 0 0 0 2
K. Foster 3 0 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 0
H. Thompson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
J. Oden 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 0
Starters
H. Maldonado
M. Williams
K. Foster
H. Thompson
J. Oden
Utah Valley
Starters
F. Aimaq
J. Brinson
E. Cole
T. Woodbury
L. Darthard
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Aimaq 13 8 0 5/6 0/0 3/3 0 - 0 1 2 6 2
J. Brinson 8 1 2 3/6 2/3 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 1
E. Cole 7 3 0 3/5 0/1 1/2 2 - 0 0 1 0 3
T. Woodbury 4 3 4 1/4 0/0 2/2 0 - 1 0 0 1 2
L. Darthard 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
Starters
F. Aimaq
J. Brinson
E. Cole
T. Woodbury
L. Darthard
NCAA BB Scores