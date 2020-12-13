AF
DRAKE

2nd Half
AF
Falcons
17
DRAKE
Bulldogs
25

Time Team Play Score
9:14 +1 D.J. Wilkins makes regular free throw 3 of 3 45-63
9:14 +1 D.J. Wilkins makes regular free throw 2 of 3 45-62
9:14 +1 D.J. Wilkins makes regular free throw 1 of 3 45-61
9:14   A.J. Walker shooting foul (D.J. Wilkins draws the foul)  
9:27 +1 Abe Kinrade makes regular free throw 2 of 2 45-60
9:27 +1 Abe Kinrade makes regular free throw 1 of 2 44-60
9:27   Joseph Yesufu personal foul  
9:37 +2 Joseph Yesufu makes two point layup 43-60
9:44   Ameka Akaya turnover (lost ball) (Joseph Yesufu steals)  
10:11 +3 D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot 43-58
10:16 +2 Chris Joyce makes two point layup 43-55
10:42   Bulldogs turnover (shot clock violation)  
11:05   Darnell Brodie offensive rebound  
11:07   Garrett Sturtz misses three point jump shot  
11:21   Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound  
11:23   Ameka Akaya misses two point layup  
11:44 +2 Garrett Sturtz makes two point hook shot 41-55
11:55 +1 A.J. Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-53
11:55 +1 A.J. Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-53
11:55   TV timeout  
11:55   Joseph Yesufu personal foul  
12:16 +2 D.J. Wilkins makes two point jump shot 39-53
12:21   Ameka Akaya personal foul (Garrett Sturtz draws the foul)  
12:36   Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound  
12:38   A.J. Walker misses two point layup  
12:50   Bulldogs turnover (shot clock violation)  
12:50   Falcons defensive rebound  
12:52   Roman Penn misses three point jump shot  
13:20 +1 Abe Kinrade makes regular free throw 1 of 1 39-51
13:20   Issa Samake shooting foul (Abe Kinrade draws the foul)  
13:20 +3 Abe Kinrade makes three point jump shot 38-51
13:30   D.J. Wilkins personal foul  
14:08 +3 D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot 35-51
14:19   Issa Samake defensive rebound  
14:21   Ameka Akaya misses two point jump shot  
14:42 +3 D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot 35-48
14:52 +2 A.J. Walker makes two point jump shot 35-45
15:19 +1 Garrett Sturtz makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-45
15:19 +1 Garrett Sturtz makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-44
15:19   TV timeout  
15:19   Nikc Jackson shooting foul  
15:43 +2 Chris Joyce makes two point hook shot 33-43
16:03   Darnell Brodie turnover  
16:03   Darnell Brodie offensive foul  
16:24 +2 Nikc Jackson makes two point dunk (A.J. Walker assists) 31-43
16:39 +3 Roman Penn makes three point jump shot 29-43
16:46   Roman Penn offensive rebound  
16:48   Tremell Murphy misses three point jump shot  
17:03 +1 Keaton Van Soelen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-40
17:03   Keaton Van Soelen misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:03   Tremell Murphy shooting foul (Keaton Van Soelen draws the foul)  
17:26   Shanquan Hemphill turnover (lost ball) (Glen McClintock steals)  
17:33   Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound  
17:35   Glen McClintock misses two point jump shot  
17:49   Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound  
17:51   Shanquan Hemphill misses two point layup  
18:08   Roman Penn defensive rebound  
18:10   Glen McClintock misses three point jump shot  
18:31   Roman Penn personal foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)  
18:55 +2 Shanquan Hemphill makes two point layup 28-40
19:00   Shanquan Hemphill offensive rebound  
19:02   D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot  
19:18   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
19:20   A.J. Walker misses three point jump shot  
19:29   D.J. Wilkins turnover (bad pass) (Keaton Van Soelen steals)  
19:37   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
19:39   Tremell Murphy blocks Glen McClintock's two point layup  
19:49   Tremell Murphy turnover (bad pass) (Glen McClintock steals)  

1st Half
AF
Falcons
28
DRAKE
Bulldogs
38

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01 +2 Abe Kinrade makes two point tip shot 28-38
0:01   Abe Kinrade offensive rebound  
0:02   A.J. Walker misses three point jump shot  
0:12 +1 Joseph Yesufu makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-38
0:12 +1 Joseph Yesufu makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-37
0:12   A.J. Walker shooting foul (Joseph Yesufu draws the foul)  
0:41 +2 Abe Kinrade makes two point jump shot 26-36
1:21   Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound  
1:23   Joseph Yesufu misses three point jump shot  
1:23   D.J. Wilkins defensive rebound  
1:25   Shanquan Hemphill blocks Keaton Van Soelen's two point layup  
2:00 +2 Joseph Yesufu makes two point jump shot 24-36
2:45   A.J. Walker defensive rebound  
2:47   Joseph Yesufu misses two point jump shot  
3:02   Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound  
3:02   Abe Kinrade misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:07   Shanquan Hemphill turnover (lost ball) (Keaton Van Soelen steals)  
3:07   Jump ball. Shanquan Hemphill vs. Glen McClintock (Falcons gains possession)  
3:30   TV timeout  
3:31   Bulldogs defensive rebound  
3:33   Keaton Van Soelen misses two point layup  
3:48 +3 D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot 19-34
4:18 +2 Keaton Van Soelen makes two point layup 19-31
4:51 +2 Nate Ferguson makes two point dunk (Shanquan Hemphill assists) 17-31
5:06   Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound  
5:08   Abe Kinrade misses two point layup  
5:16   Glen McClintock defensive rebound  
5:16   Nate Ferguson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:16   Nate Ferguson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:16   Glen McClintock shooting foul (Nate Ferguson draws the foul)  
5:16   Nate Ferguson offensive rebound  
5:18   Tremell Murphy misses three point jump shot  
5:24   Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound  
5:26   A.J. Walker misses two point jump shot  
5:45 +2 Shanquan Hemphill makes two point layup 17-29
5:50   Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound  
5:52   A.J. Walker misses two point layup  
5:58   D.J. Wilkins turnover (bad pass) (A.J. Walker steals)  
6:06 +2 A.J. Walker makes two point jump shot 17-27
6:17 +1 Chris Joyce makes technical free throw 2 of 2 15-27
6:17   Chris Joyce misses technical free throw 1 of 2  
6:16   Darnell Brodie technical foul  
6:16   Bulldogs defensive rebound  
6:17   Darnell Brodie blocks Keaton Van Soelen's two point layup  
6:39 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point layup 14-27
6:45   Darnell Brodie offensive rebound  
6:47   D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot  
7:21 +1 A.J. Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-25
7:21 +1 A.J. Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-25
7:21   D.J. Wilkins personal foul  
7:21   Glen McClintock defensive rebound  
7:21   Darnell Brodie misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:21   Ameka Akaya shooting foul (Darnell Brodie draws the foul)  
7:21 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point tip shot 12-25
7:22   Darnell Brodie offensive rebound  
7:24   Roman Penn misses two point layup  
7:24   Chris Joyce turnover (out of bounds)  
7:43 +3 D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists) 12-23
7:50   TV timeout  
8:09   Nikc Jackson turnover  
8:09   Nikc Jackson offensive foul  
8:13   Tremell Murphy personal foul  
8:21   Nikc Jackson defensive rebound  
8:23   Tremell Murphy misses two point dunk  
8:39   Tremell Murphy defensive rebound  
8:39   Nikc Jackson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:39 +1 Nikc Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-20
8:39   Garrett Sturtz shooting foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)  
9:09 +2 Garrett Sturtz makes two point layup 11-20
9:32   Glen McClintock turnover (bad pass)  
9:39 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point layup 11-18
9:42   Darnell Brodie offensive rebound  
9:44   Roman Penn misses three point jump shot  
9:47   Garrett Sturtz offensive rebound  
9:49   D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot  
10:01   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
10:03   Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot  
10:25 +2 Roman Penn makes two point jump shot 11-16
10:32   Glen McClintock turnover (lost ball) (Garrett Sturtz steals)  
10:48 +2 Garrett Sturtz makes two point jump shot (Roman Penn assists) 11-14
10:49   Ameka Akaya personal foul  
11:09   TV timeout  
11:13 +3 Chris Joyce makes three point jump shot (A.J. Walker assists) 11-12
11:31   Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound  
11:33   Garrett Sturtz misses two point jump shot  
11:37   Garrett Sturtz offensive rebound  
11:39   Roman Penn misses two point jump shot  
12:02   Abe Kinrade turnover (lost ball) (Jonah Jackson steals)  
12:19   Joseph Yesufu personal foul  
12:25   A.J. Walker defensive rebound  
12:27   Garrett Sturtz misses three point jump shot  
12:43 +2 Abe Kinrade makes two point layup 8-12
12:58   Garrett Sturtz turnover (lost ball) (Glen McClintock steals)  
13:11 +2 A.J. Walker makes two point layup 6-12
13:16   Shanquan Hemphill turnover (lost ball) (A.J. Walker steals)  
13:22   Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound  
13:24   A.J. Walker misses two point jump shot  
13:44   Shanquan Hemphill turnover (bad pass) (Keaton Van Soelen steals)  
14:10 +1 Chris Joyce makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-12
14:10 +1 Chris Joyce makes regular free throw 1 of 2 3-12
14:11   Nate Ferguson shooting foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)  
14:17   A.J. Walker defensive rebound  
14:19   Jonah Jackson misses three point jump shot  
14:37   Chris Joyce turnover (traveling)  
14:44 +1 Shanquan Hemphill makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-12
14:44   Shanquan Hemphill misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:44   Nikc Jackson shooting foul (Shanquan Hemphill draws the foul)  
14:50   D.J. Wilkins defensive rebound  
14:52   A.J. Walker misses three point jump shot  
15:09 +2 Garrett Sturtz makes two point jump shot (Roman Penn assists) 2-11
15:18   D.J. Wilkins defensive rebound  
15:20   Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot  
15:49 +2 Roman Penn makes two point layup (Shanquan Hemphill assists) 2-9
15:55   Chris Joyce turnover (lost ball) (Shanquan Hemphill steals)  
15:57   TV timeout  
15:57   Falcons offensive rebound  
15:59   A.J. Walker misses two point jump shot  
16:16   Chris Joyce offensive rebound  
16:18   Nikc Jackson misses three point jump shot  
16:25   Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound  
16:27   Tremell Murphy misses two point dunk  
16:52 +2 A.J. Walker makes two point layup 2-7
17:00   Shanquan Hemphill turnover  
17:00   Shanquan Hemphill offensive foul  
17:09   Tremell Murphy defensive rebound  
17:11   Glen McClintock misses three point jump shot  
17:23   Nikc Jackson defensive rebound  
17:25   Darnell Brodie misses two point dunk  
17:38   Bulldogs defensive rebound  
17:40   Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot  
18:07 +2 Roman Penn makes two point layup 0-7
18:13   Roman Penn defensive rebound  
18:15   A.J. Walker misses two point hook shot  
18:28   Darnell Brodie personal foul  
18:57 +2 Roman Penn makes two point layup (Tremell Murphy assists) 0-5
19:13   Nikc Jackson turnover (bad pass)  
19:35 +3 Tremell Murphy makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists) 0-3
20:00   Nikc Jackson vs. Darnell Brodie (Roman Penn gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 45 63
Field Goals 15-37 (40.5%) 24-43 (55.8%)
3-Pointers 3-12 (25.0%) 7-18 (38.9%)
Free Throws 12-16 (75.0%) 8-12 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 15 31
Offensive 2 9
Defensive 11 19
Team 2 3
Assists 4 7
Steals 8 4
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 9 10
Fouls 9 16
Technicals 0 1
15
A. Kinrade F
14 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
0
D. Wilkins G
20 PTS, 3 REB
