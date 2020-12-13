|
0:00
End of period
0:01
+2
Abe Kinrade makes two point tip shot
28-38
0:01
Abe Kinrade offensive rebound
|
0:02
A.J. Walker misses three point jump shot
|
0:12
+1
Joseph Yesufu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-38
0:12
+1
|
Joseph Yesufu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-37
0:12
A.J. Walker shooting foul (Joseph Yesufu draws the foul)
|
0:41
+2
|
Abe Kinrade makes two point jump shot
|
26-36
1:21
Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound
|
1:23
Joseph Yesufu misses three point jump shot
|
1:23
D.J. Wilkins defensive rebound
|
1:25
Shanquan Hemphill blocks Keaton Van Soelen's two point layup
|
2:00
+2
|
Joseph Yesufu makes two point jump shot
|
24-36
2:45
A.J. Walker defensive rebound
|
2:47
Joseph Yesufu misses two point jump shot
|
3:02
Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound
|
3:02
Abe Kinrade misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
3:07
Shanquan Hemphill turnover (lost ball) (Keaton Van Soelen steals)
|
3:07
Jump ball. Shanquan Hemphill vs. Glen McClintock (Falcons gains possession)
|
3:30
TV timeout
|
3:31
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
3:33
Keaton Van Soelen misses two point layup
|
3:48
+3
|
D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot
|
19-34
4:18
+2
|
Keaton Van Soelen makes two point layup
|
19-31
4:51
+2
|
Nate Ferguson makes two point dunk (Shanquan Hemphill assists)
|
17-31
5:06
Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound
|
5:08
Abe Kinrade misses two point layup
|
5:16
Glen McClintock defensive rebound
|
5:16
Nate Ferguson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
5:16
Nate Ferguson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5:16
Glen McClintock shooting foul (Nate Ferguson draws the foul)
|
5:16
Nate Ferguson offensive rebound
|
5:18
Tremell Murphy misses three point jump shot
|
5:24
Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound
|
5:26
A.J. Walker misses two point jump shot
|
5:45
+2
|
Shanquan Hemphill makes two point layup
|
17-29
5:50
Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound
|
5:52
A.J. Walker misses two point layup
|
5:58
D.J. Wilkins turnover (bad pass) (A.J. Walker steals)
|
6:06
+2
|
A.J. Walker makes two point jump shot
|
17-27
6:17
+1
|
Chris Joyce makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|
15-27
6:17
Chris Joyce misses technical free throw 1 of 2
|
6:16
Darnell Brodie technical foul
|
6:16
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
6:17
Darnell Brodie blocks Keaton Van Soelen's two point layup
|
6:39
+2
|
Darnell Brodie makes two point layup
|
14-27
6:45
Darnell Brodie offensive rebound
|
6:47
D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot
|
7:21
+1
|
A.J. Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-25
7:21
+1
|
A.J. Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-25
7:21
D.J. Wilkins personal foul
|
7:21
Glen McClintock defensive rebound
|
7:21
Darnell Brodie misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
7:21
Ameka Akaya shooting foul (Darnell Brodie draws the foul)
|
7:21
+2
|
Darnell Brodie makes two point tip shot
|
12-25
7:22
Darnell Brodie offensive rebound
|
7:24
Roman Penn misses two point layup
|
7:24
Chris Joyce turnover (out of bounds)
|
7:43
+3
|
D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists)
|
12-23
7:50
TV timeout
|
8:09
Nikc Jackson turnover
|
8:09
Nikc Jackson offensive foul
|
8:13
Tremell Murphy personal foul
|
8:21
Nikc Jackson defensive rebound
|
8:23
Tremell Murphy misses two point dunk
|
8:39
Tremell Murphy defensive rebound
|
8:39
Nikc Jackson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8:39
+1
|
Nikc Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-20
8:39
Garrett Sturtz shooting foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)
|
9:09
+2
|
Garrett Sturtz makes two point layup
|
11-20
9:32
Glen McClintock turnover (bad pass)
|
9:39
+2
|
Darnell Brodie makes two point layup
|
11-18
9:42
Darnell Brodie offensive rebound
|
9:44
Roman Penn misses three point jump shot
|
9:47
Garrett Sturtz offensive rebound
|
9:49
D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot
|
10:01
Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|
10:03
Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot
|
10:25
+2
|
Roman Penn makes two point jump shot
|
11-16
10:32
Glen McClintock turnover (lost ball) (Garrett Sturtz steals)
|
10:48
+2
|
Garrett Sturtz makes two point jump shot (Roman Penn assists)
|
11-14
10:49
Ameka Akaya personal foul
|
11:09
TV timeout
|
11:13
+3
|
Chris Joyce makes three point jump shot (A.J. Walker assists)
|
11-12
11:31
Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound
|
11:33
Garrett Sturtz misses two point jump shot
|
11:37
Garrett Sturtz offensive rebound
|
11:39
Roman Penn misses two point jump shot
|
12:02
Abe Kinrade turnover (lost ball) (Jonah Jackson steals)
|
12:19
Joseph Yesufu personal foul
|
12:25
A.J. Walker defensive rebound
|
12:27
Garrett Sturtz misses three point jump shot
|
12:43
+2
|
Abe Kinrade makes two point layup
|
8-12
12:58
Garrett Sturtz turnover (lost ball) (Glen McClintock steals)
|
13:11
+2
|
A.J. Walker makes two point layup
|
6-12
13:16
Shanquan Hemphill turnover (lost ball) (A.J. Walker steals)
|
13:22
Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound
|
13:24
A.J. Walker misses two point jump shot
|
13:44
Shanquan Hemphill turnover (bad pass) (Keaton Van Soelen steals)
|
14:10
+1
|
Chris Joyce makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-12
14:10
+1
|
Chris Joyce makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
3-12
14:11
Nate Ferguson shooting foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)
|
14:17
A.J. Walker defensive rebound
|
14:19
Jonah Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
14:37
Chris Joyce turnover (traveling)
|
14:44
+1
|
Shanquan Hemphill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-12
14:44
Shanquan Hemphill misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14:44
Nikc Jackson shooting foul (Shanquan Hemphill draws the foul)
|
14:50
D.J. Wilkins defensive rebound
|
14:52
A.J. Walker misses three point jump shot
|
15:09
+2
|
Garrett Sturtz makes two point jump shot (Roman Penn assists)
|
2-11
15:18
D.J. Wilkins defensive rebound
|
15:20
Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot
|
15:49
+2
|
Roman Penn makes two point layup (Shanquan Hemphill assists)
|
2-9
15:55
Chris Joyce turnover (lost ball) (Shanquan Hemphill steals)
|
15:57
TV timeout
|
15:57
Falcons offensive rebound
|
15:59
A.J. Walker misses two point jump shot
|
16:16
Chris Joyce offensive rebound
|
16:18
Nikc Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
16:25
Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound
|
16:27
Tremell Murphy misses two point dunk
|
16:52
+2
|
A.J. Walker makes two point layup
|
2-7
17:00
Shanquan Hemphill turnover
|
17:00
Shanquan Hemphill offensive foul
|
17:09
Tremell Murphy defensive rebound
|
17:11
Glen McClintock misses three point jump shot
|
17:23
Nikc Jackson defensive rebound
|
17:25
Darnell Brodie misses two point dunk
|
17:38
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
17:40
Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot
|
18:07
+2
|
Roman Penn makes two point layup
|
0-7
18:13
Roman Penn defensive rebound
|
18:15
A.J. Walker misses two point hook shot
18:28
Darnell Brodie personal foul
|
18:57
+2
|
Roman Penn makes two point layup (Tremell Murphy assists)
|
0-5
19:13
Nikc Jackson turnover (bad pass)
|
19:35
+3
|
Tremell Murphy makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists)
|
0-3
20:00
Nikc Jackson vs. Darnell Brodie (Roman Penn gains possession)
