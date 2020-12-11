|
0:00
End of period
0:00
Vikings defensive rebound
0:01
CJ Walker misses two point jump shot
0:27
Vikings turnover (shot clock violation)
0:24
Vikings offensive rebound
0:26
Craig Beaudion misses two point jump shot
0:31
Torrey Patton offensive rebound
0:33
Jeremy Sanchez misses two point jump shot
0:57
Torrey Patton defensive rebound
0:59
Duane Washington Jr. misses three point jump shot
1:28
Zed Key defensive rebound
1:30
Zed Key blocks Torrey Patton's two point layup
1:43
+1
CJ Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 1
24-31
|
1:43
Chris Greene shooting foul (CJ Walker draws the foul)
1:43
+2
CJ Walker makes two point layup
24-30
|
2:00
+2
Chris Greene makes two point jump shot
24-28
|
2:24
Buckeyes 30 second timeout
2:27
+2
Musa Jallow makes two point layup (Zed Key assists)
22-28
|
2:28
Zed Key offensive rebound
2:30
Duane Washington Jr. misses two point layup
2:48
+2
Jeremy Sanchez makes two point layup (Torrey Patton assists)
22-26
|
3:03
+1
Zed Key makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-26
|
3:03
+1
Zed Key makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-25
|
3:03
Torrey Patton shooting foul (Zed Key draws the foul)
3:10
+2
Alec Oglesby makes two point driving layup
20-24
|
3:32
+1
CJ Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-24
|
3:32
+1
CJ Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
18-23
|
3:32
TV timeout
3:32
Mabor Majak personal foul
3:33
Justin Ahrens defensive rebound
3:35
Mabor Majak misses two point layup
3:40
Mabor Majak offensive rebound
3:42
Torrey Patton misses two point layup
3:49
Torrey Patton defensive rebound
3:51
Justice Sueing misses three point jump shot
4:14
+2
Torrey Patton makes two point jump shot (Craig Beaudion assists)
18-22
|
4:37
CJ Walker turnover (lost ball)
4:46
Justice Sueing defensive rebound
4:48
Alec Oglesby misses three point jump shot
4:59
Vikings offensive rebound
4:59
Ibrahima Diallo blocks Alec Oglesby's two point jump shot
5:14
+1
Justice Sueing makes regular free throw 2 of 2
16-22
|
5:14
+1
Justice Sueing makes regular free throw 1 of 2
16-21
|
5:14
D'Moi Hodge personal foul (Justice Sueing draws the foul)
5:31
+2
Torrey Patton makes two point floating jump shot (Craig Beaudion assists)
16-20
|
5:37
Craig Beaudion defensive rebound
5:39
Justice Sueing misses three point jump shot
5:49
Zed Key defensive rebound
5:51
D'Moi Hodge misses three point jump shot
6:07
Justice Sueing turnover (traveling)
6:14
Yahel Hill turnover (lost ball)
6:29
Zed Key personal foul (Craig Beaudion draws the foul)
6:47
Justice Sueing personal foul (Torrey Patton draws the foul)
6:47
Torrey Patton defensive rebound
6:49
Duane Washington Jr. misses two point jump shot
7:01
Mabor Majak turnover
7:01
Mabor Majak offensive foul
7:15
+2
Zed Key makes two point alley-oop layup (CJ Walker assists)
14-20
|
7:26
TV timeout
7:42
+2
Torrey Patton makes two point driving layup
14-18
|
8:05
Zed Key turnover (lost ball)
8:16
Musa Jallow defensive rebound
8:18
Mabor Majak misses two point hook shot
8:34
D'Moi Hodge defensive rebound
8:34
Zed Key misses regular free throw 1 of 1
8:34
Deante Johnson personal foul (Zed Key draws the foul)
8:34
Zed Key defensive rebound
8:36
Torrey Patton misses three point jump shot
8:46
Vikings 30 second timeout
9:10
Jimmy Sotos defensive rebound
9:10
Torrey Patton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
9:10
Torrey Patton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
9:10
Kyle Young shooting foul (Torrey Patton draws the foul)
9:27
+2
CJ Walker makes two point layup
12-16
|
9:54
Buckeyes defensive rebound
9:55
Craig Beaudion misses two point layup
10:03
Torrey Patton defensive rebound
10:05
Duane Washington Jr. misses three point jump shot
10:30
+1
Deante Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
12-14
|
10:30
Deante Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
10:28
Kyle Young shooting foul (Deante Johnson draws the foul)
10:30
Vikings offensive rebound
10:31
Kyle Young blocks D'Moi Hodge's two point layup
10:57
+2
Duane Washington Jr. makes two point driving layup
11-14
|
11:01
Musa Jallow defensive rebound
11:03
D'Moi Hodge misses two point jump shot
11:22
Zed Key turnover (traveling)
11:29
+2
D'Moi Hodge makes two point layup
11-12
|
11:40
Mabor Majak defensive rebound
11:42
Eugene Brown III misses three point jump shot
11:59
TV timeout
11:59
Deante Johnson turnover (lost ball)
12:03
Deante Johnson defensive rebound
12:05
CJ Walker misses three point jump shot
12:29
CJ Walker defensive rebound
12:54
+1
Zed Key makes regular free throw 2 of 2
9-12
|
12:54
+1
Zed Key makes regular free throw 1 of 2
9-11
|
12:54
Deante Johnson personal foul (Zed Key draws the foul)
12:54
Zed Key offensive rebound
12:54
Justice Sueing misses two point jump shot
13:07
+2
Mabor Majak makes two point layup (Yahel Hill assists)
9-10
|
13:24
+2
CJ Walker makes two point driving layup
7-10
|
13:45
+3
D'Moi Hodge makes three point jump shot (Deante Johnson assists)
7-8
|
13:54
Deante Johnson defensive rebound
13:56
Justin Ahrens misses three point jump shot
14:06
Yahel Hill personal foul (Justice Sueing draws the foul)
14:06
Tre Gomillion personal foul
14:20
+2
D'Moi Hodge makes two point alley-oop layup (Tre Gomillion assists)
4-8
|
14:30
Duane Washington Jr. turnover (lost ball)
14:36
Duane Washington Jr. defensive rebound
14:38
Deante Johnson misses two point hook shot
14:56
+2
Justice Sueing makes two point jump shot
2-8
|
15:13
+1
Deante Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-6
|
15:13
+1
Deante Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
1-6
|
15:13
Justice Sueing shooting foul (Deante Johnson draws the foul)
15:36
Deante Johnson defensive rebound
15:38
Duane Washington Jr. misses two point jump shot
15:56
TV timeout
15:56
Torrey Patton turnover (lost ball)
16:03
Torrey Patton defensive rebound
16:05
CJ Walker misses three point jump shot
16:31
Justice Sueing defensive rebound
16:33
Alec Oglesby misses two point jump shot
16:49
Vikings offensive rebound
16:51
Craig Beaudion misses two point layup
16:55
Justice Sueing turnover (lost ball)
17:07
Tre Gomillion personal foul
17:07
Kyle Young offensive rebound
17:08
Duane Washington Jr. misses three point jump shot
17:09
CJ Walker defensive rebound
17:11
Craig Beaudion misses two point layup
17:33
|
|
Torrey Patton defensive rebound
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
CJ Walker misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Mabor Majak turnover
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Mabor Majak offensive foul
|
|
18:17
|
|
+3
|
Duane Washington Jr. makes three point jump shot (CJ Walker assists)
|
0-6
|
18:19
|
|
|
Torrey Patton personal foul
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Torrey Patton turnover (lost ball)
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Deante Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Justice Sueing misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
D'Moi Hodge personal foul (Duane Washington Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Kyle Young defensive rebound
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Tre Gomillion misses two point layup
|
|
19:40
|
|
+3
|
Duane Washington Jr. makes three point jump shot (Kyle Young assists)
|
0-3
|
20:00
|
|
|
Deante Johnson vs. Kyle Young (Buckeyes gains possession)
|