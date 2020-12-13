|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:03
|
|
+2
|
Maurice Commander makes two point jump shot
|
41-33
|
0:28
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig turnover
|
|
0:28
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig offensive foul (Jamie Ahale draws the foul)
|
|
0:45
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
0:47
|
|
|
Maurice Commander misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:07
|
|
+2
|
Marquise Kennedy makes two point jump shot
|
41-31
|
1:25
|
|
|
Zion Griffin turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Zion Griffin defensive rebound
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:57
|
|
+3
|
Michael Diggins makes three point jump shot (Zion Griffin assists)
|
39-31
|
2:17
|
|
+2
|
Aher Uguak makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists)
|
39-28
|
2:27
|
|
|
Braden Norris defensive rebound
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Maurice Commander misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Aher Uguak turnover
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Aher Uguak offensive foul (Zion Griffin draws the foul)
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Teyvion Kirk turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
3:10
|
|
+3
|
Marquise Kennedy makes three point jump shot (Cooper Kaifes assists)
|
37-28
|
3:19
|
|
|
Braden Norris defensive rebound
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Rayquawndis Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:42
|
|
+3
|
Cooper Kaifes makes three point jump shot (Marquise Kennedy assists)
|
34-28
|
3:42
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy offensive rebound
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Rob Howard blocks Lucas Williamson's two point jump shot
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Rob Howard turnover (lost ball) (Marquise Kennedy steals)
|
|
4:15
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup
|
31-28
|
4:43
|
|
+2
|
Michael Diggins makes two point layup (Teyvion Kirk assists)
|
29-28
|
4:58
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Lucas Williamson assists)
|
29-26
|
5:14
|
|
+2
|
Teyvion Kirk makes two point jump shot (Zion Griffin assists)
|
27-26
|
5:38
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Krutwig makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-24
|
5:38
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Krutwig makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-24
|
5:38
|
|
|
Braelen Bridges personal foul (Cameron Krutwig draws the foul)
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Cooper Kaifes defensive rebound
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Teyvion Kirk misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Braden Norris turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:40
|
|
+2
|
Michael Diggins makes two point jump shot
|
25-24
|
7:01
|
|
|
Maurice Commander defensive rebound
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Michael Diggins blocks Tate Hall's two point layup
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Aher Uguak defensive rebound
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Rayquawndis Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:36
|
|
+2
|
Marquise Kennedy makes two point layup (Cameron Krutwig assists)
|
25-22
|
7:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:52
|
|
+3
|
Zion Griffin makes three point jump shot (Michael Diggins assists)
|
23-22
|
7:58
|
|
|
Zion Griffin defensive rebound
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Michael Diggins blocks Lucas Williamson's two point layup
|
|
8:22
|
|
+3
|
Michael Diggins makes three point jump shot (Braelen Bridges assists)
|
23-19
|
8:44
|
|
|
Baylor Hebb turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Aher Uguak offensive rebound
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:14
|
|
+2
|
Teyvion Kirk makes two point layup (Michael Diggins assists)
|
23-16
|
9:33
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig makes two point hook shot
|
23-14
|
9:51
|
|
+2
|
Rayquawndis Mitchell makes two point jump shot (Michael Diggins assists)
|
21-14
|
10:06
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig personal foul (Braelen Bridges draws the foul)
|
|
10:24
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup
|
21-12
|
10:39
|
|
|
Teyvion Kirk personal foul (Aher Uguak draws the foul)
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Michael Diggins misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Cooper Kaifes shooting foul (Michael Diggins draws the foul)
|
|
10:52
|
|
+2
|
Michael Diggins makes two point layup
|
19-12
|
11:01
|
|
|
Michael Diggins defensive rebound
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Cooper Kaifes misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Zion Griffin personal foul (Marquise Kennedy draws the foul)
|
|
11:31
|
|
+2
|
Michael Diggins makes two point layup (Braelen Bridges assists)
|
19-10
|
11:54
|
|
+3
|
Tom Welch makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists)
|
19-8
|
12:02
|
|
|
Tom Welch defensive rebound
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Jamie Ahale misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Tom Welch personal foul (Braelen Bridges draws the foul)
|
|
12:20
|
|
+1
|
Marquise Kennedy makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
16-8
|
12:20
|
|
|
Rob Howard shooting foul (Marquise Kennedy draws the foul)
|
|
12:21
|
|
+2
|
Marquise Kennedy makes two point layup
|
15-8
|
12:38
|
|
|
Aher Uguak defensive rebound
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Rob Howard misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:57
|
|
+2
|
Tom Welch makes two point layup (Aher Uguak assists)
|
13-8
|
13:12
|
|
|
Aher Uguak offensive rebound
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Cooper Kaifes misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Tom Welch offensive rebound
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Keith Clemons misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:37
|
|
+3
|
Rob Howard makes three point jump shot (Maurice Commander assists)
|
11-8
|
13:47
|
|
|
Michael Diggins defensive rebound
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Aher Uguak misses two point layup
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Teyvion Kirk turnover
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Teyvion Kirk offensive foul
|
|
14:27
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Cooper Kaifes assists)
|
11-5
|
14:40
|
|
|
Rob Howard personal foul (Cameron Krutwig draws the foul)
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Ramblers defensive rebound
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Teyvion Kirk misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:56
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup
|
9-5
|
15:12
|
|
+2
|
Teyvion Kirk makes two point jump shot (Rob Howard assists)
|
7-5
|
15:18
|
|
|
Rob Howard offensive rebound
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Teyvion Kirk misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Michael Diggins defensive rebound
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Keith Clemons misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig offensive rebound
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Tate Hall misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Tate Hall misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Braelen Bridges shooting foul (Tate Hall draws the foul)
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Rayquawndis Mitchell turnover (bad pass)
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson turnover (bad pass)
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Michael Diggins misses two point layup
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Michael Diggins defensive rebound
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Tate Hall misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Flames turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
17:05
|
|
+3
|
Lucas Williamson makes three point jump shot (Cameron Krutwig assists)
|
7-3
|
17:14
|
|
|
Tate Hall defensive rebound
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Aher Uguak defensive rebound
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Michael Diggins misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:30
|
|
+2
|
Aher Uguak makes two point layup
|
4-3
|
18:44
|
|
|
Braelen Bridges turnover (traveling)
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Braden Norris turnover
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Braden Norris offensive foul
|
|
19:24
|
|
+3
|
Zion Griffin makes three point jump shot (Maurice Commander assists)
|
2-3
|
20:00
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig vs. Rayquawndis Mitchell (Braden Norris gains possession)
|