|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:03
|
|
+3
|
Dylan Disu makes three point jump shot (Maxwell Evans assists)
|
22-34
|
0:29
|
|
+2
|
Kam'Ron Cunningham makes two point dunk (Devin Gordon assists)
|
22-31
|
0:36
|
|
|
Devin Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Quentin Millora-Brown misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Caleb Hunter turnover (bad pass)
|
|
1:27
|
|
+2
|
Quentin Millora-Brown makes two point hook shot (Dylan Disu assists)
|
20-31
|
1:44
|
|
|
Dylan Disu defensive rebound
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Devin Gordon misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Devin Gordon offensive rebound
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Kam'Ron Cunningham misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Devin Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Dylan Disu misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Caleb Hunter turnover (bad pass)
|
|
2:42
|
|
+2
|
Tyrin Lawrence makes two point layup (Scotty Pippen Jr. assists)
|
20-29
|
2:47
|
|
|
Dylan Disu defensive rebound
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Devin Gordon misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Quentin Millora-Brown turnover (Kam'Ron Cunningham steals)
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Dylan Disu defensive rebound
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Devin Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Caleb Hunter defensive rebound
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Maxwell Evans misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Tyrin Lawrence offensive rebound
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Kam'Ron Cunningham blocks Tyrin Lawrence's three point jump shot
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Dylan Disu defensive rebound
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Caleb Hunter misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Dylan Disu personal foul (Kam'Ron Cunningham draws the foul)
|
|
4:28
|
|
+3
|
Dylan Disu makes three point jump shot (Tyrin Lawrence assists)
|
20-27
|
4:45
|
|
+3
|
Devin Gordon makes three point jump shot (Caleb Hunter assists)
|
20-24
|
5:08
|
|
+2
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes two point jump shot (Tyrin Lawrence assists)
|
17-24
|
5:36
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Hunter makes two point floating jump shot
|
17-22
|
5:59
|
|
|
Tyrin Lawrence turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Braelee Albert defensive rebound
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Kam'Ron Cunningham misses two point layup
|
|
6:22
|
|
+3
|
Braelee Albert makes three point jump shot (Scotty Pippen Jr. assists)
|
15-22
|
6:30
|
|
|
Quentin Millora-Brown offensive rebound
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Trey Thomas misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Quentin Millora-Brown defensive rebound
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Alexander Perry misses two point layup
|
|
6:54
|
|
+2
|
Quentin Millora-Brown makes two point hook shot
|
15-19
|
7:04
|
|
|
Ronald Williams turnover (Scotty Pippen Jr. steals)
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Ronald Williams offensive rebound
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Treylan Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Issac McBride turnover
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Issac McBride offensive foul (Alexander Perry draws the foul)
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Braelee Albert offensive rebound
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Trey Thomas misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Alexander Perry personal foul (Quentin Millora-Brown draws the foul)
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Commodores offensive rebound
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Kam'Ron Cunningham turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Alexander Perry defensive rebound
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Ejike Obinna misses two point hook shot
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Treylan Smith turnover (lost ball) (Braelee Albert steals)
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Jump ball. Treylan Smith vs. Braelee Albert (Commodores gains possession)
|
|
9:01
|
|
+3
|
Issac McBride makes three point jump shot
|
15-17
|
9:06
|
|
|
Ejike Obinna defensive rebound
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Alexander Perry misses two point hook shot
|
|
9:39
|
|
+1
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-14
|
9:39
|
|
+1
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-13
|
9:39
|
|
|
Ronald Williams shooting foul (Scotty Pippen Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Ejike Obinna defensive rebound
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Alexander Perry misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Treylan Smith defensive rebound
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Trey Thomas misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Braelee Albert defensive rebound
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Caleb Hunter misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:26
|
|
+3
|
Trey Thomas makes three point jump shot (Braelee Albert assists)
|
15-12
|
10:32
|
|
|
Ejike Obinna defensive rebound
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Alexander Perry misses two point layup
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Alexander Perry offensive rebound
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Devin Gordon misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Alexander Perry defensive rebound
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Issac McBride misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:31
|
|
+3
|
Treylan Smith makes three point jump shot (Caleb Hunter assists)
|
15-9
|
11:35
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Delta Devils 30 second timeout
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Alexander Perry defensive rebound
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Maxwell Evans misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:13
|
|
+2
|
Devin Gordon makes two point floating jump shot
|
12-9
|
12:26
|
|
|
Ronald Williams defensive rebound
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Ejike Obinna misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Ejike Obinna defensive rebound
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Caleb Hunter misses two point layup
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Issac McBride personal foul (Alexander Perry draws the foul)
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Delta Devils defensive rebound
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Dylan Disu misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Devin Gordon personal foul (Dylan Disu draws the foul)
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Dylan Disu defensive rebound
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Devin Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:31
|
|
+2
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes two point layup
|
10-9
|
13:37
|
|
|
Trey Thomas defensive rebound
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Kam'Ron Cunningham misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Devin Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Quentin Millora-Brown misses two point hook shot
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Trey Thomas defensive rebound
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Caleb Hunter misses two point layup
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|
|
14:42
|
|
+3
|
Devin Gordon makes three point jump shot
|
10-7
|
15:02
|
|
+2
|
Dylan Disu makes two point layup (Tyrin Lawrence assists)
|
7-7
|
15:10
|
|
|
Tyrin Lawrence offensive rebound
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:30
|
|
+3
|
Treylan Smith makes three point jump shot (Caleb Hunter assists)
|
7-5
|
15:50
|
|
+3
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes three point jump shot (Quentin Millora-Brown assists)
|
4-5
|
15:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Caleb Hunter shooting foul (Scotty Pippen Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Tyrin Lawrence defensive rebound
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Caleb Hunter misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Devin Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Dylan Disu misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:35
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Hunter makes two point floating jump shot
|
4-2
|
16:51
|
|
|
Maxwell Evans turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Devin Gordon personal foul (Scotty Pippen Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Kam'Ron Cunningham turnover (traveling)
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. turnover
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. offensive foul (Caleb Hunter draws the foul)
|
|
17:49
|