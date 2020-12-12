|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:06
|
|
+2
|
Connor McCaffery makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Luka Garza assists)
|
27-51
|
0:30
|
|
+2
|
Zool Kueth makes two point layup (Darius Beane assists)
|
27-49
|
0:35
|
|
|
Darius Beane offensive rebound
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Zool Kueth misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
Kaleb Thornton defensive rebound
|
|
0:56
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:06
|
|
+2
|
Adong Makuoi makes two point putback layup
|
25-49
|
1:10
|
|
|
Adong Makuoi offensive rebound
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Kaleb Thornton misses two point layup
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery turnover (bad pass) (Kaleb Thornton steals)
|
|
1:30
|
|
+2
|
Darius Beane makes two point pullup jump shot
|
23-49
|
1:57
|
|
+2
|
Joe Wieskamp makes two point driving layup (Connor McCaffery assists)
|
21-49
|
2:06
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery defensive rebound
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Zool Kueth misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
2:21
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Bohannon makes three point jump shot (Ahron Ulis assists)
|
21-47
|
2:35
|
|
+2
|
Adong Makuoi makes two point dunk (Kaleb Thornton assists)
|
21-44
|
2:43
|
|
+1
|
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
19-44
|
2:43
|
|
|
Adong Makuoi shooting foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
|
|
2:43
|
|
+2
|
Luka Garza makes two point layup (Jordan Bohannon assists)
|
19-43
|
2:48
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Darius Beane misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Ahron Ulis turnover (bad pass)
|
|
3:20
|
|
+2
|
Adong Makuoi makes two point jump shot (Kaleb Thornton assists)
|
19-41
|
3:27
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Zool Kueth defensive rebound
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Jack Nunge misses two point reverse layup
|
|
4:02
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Crump makes two point reverse layup (Zool Kueth assists)
|
17-41
|
4:14
|
|
|
Darius Beane offensive rebound
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Anthony Crump misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:33
|
|
+1
|
Joe Wieskamp makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
15-41
|
4:33
|
|
|
Darius Beane shooting foul (Joe Wieskamp draws the foul)
|
|
4:33
|
|
+2
|
Joe Wieskamp makes two point layup (Keegan Murray assists)
|
15-40
|
4:34
|
|
|
Darius Beane turnover (bad pass) (Keegan Murray steals)
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Keegan Murray turnover (bad pass) (Darius Beane steals)
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Keegan Murray defensive rebound
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Keegan Murray blocks Anthony Crump's two point reverse layup
|
|
5:10
|
|
+2
|
Joe Wieskamp makes two point layup (Patrick McCaffery assists)
|
15-38
|
5:16
|
|
|
Keegan Murray offensive rebound
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Trendon Hankerson shooting foul (Joe Wieskamp draws the foul)
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Jack Nunge defensive rebound
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Darius Beane misses two point putback layup
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Darius Beane offensive rebound
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Darius Beane misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:26
|
|
+1
|
Darius Beane makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-36
|
5:26
|
|
|
Patrick McCaffery shooting foul (Darius Beane draws the foul)
|
|
5:42
|
|
+3
|
Patrick McCaffery makes three point jump shot (Keegan Murray assists)
|
14-36
|
5:52
|
|
+2
|
Keenon Cole makes two point layup (Trendon Hankerson assists)
|
14-33
|
5:58
|
|
+2
|
Joe Wieskamp makes two point layup
|
12-33
|
6:08
|
|
|
Trendon Hankerson turnover (bad pass) (Joe Wieskamp steals)
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Joe Toussaint turnover (lost ball) (Trendon Hankerson steals)
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Jump ball. Joe Toussaint vs. Trendon Hankerson (Huskies gains possession)
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Keegan Murray defensive rebound
|
|
6:26
|
|
|
Trendon Hankerson misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:50
|
|
+3
|
Keegan Murray makes three point jump shot (Jack Nunge assists)
|
12-31
|
6:54
|
|
|
Jack Nunge offensive rebound
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Patrick McCaffery misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Keegan Murray offensive rebound
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Joe Toussaint misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Jack Nunge defensive rebound
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Keegan Murray blocks Anthony Crump's two point driving layup
|
|
7:53
|
|
+2
|
Keegan Murray makes two point driving layup
|
12-28
|
8:00
|
|
|
Patrick McCaffery offensive rebound
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Jack Nunge misses two point hook shot
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
Hawkeyes defensive rebound
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Darius Beane misses two point layup
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Chris Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Luka Garza misses two point hook shot
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Luka Garza defensive rebound
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Chris Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
9:31
|
|
+3
|
Keegan Murray makes three point jump shot (Luka Garza assists)
|
12-26
|
9:46
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Crump makes two point driving layup
|
12-23
|
9:52
|
|
|
Joe Toussaint turnover (lost ball) (Anthony Crump steals)
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Joe Toussaint defensive rebound
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Chris Johnson misses two point putback layup
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Chris Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Kaleb Thornton misses two point reverse layup
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Huskies 30 second timeout
|
|
10:28
|
|
+2
|
Patrick McCaffery makes two point layup (Joe Toussaint assists)
|
10-23
|
10:35
|
|
|
Anthony Crump turnover (bad pass) (CJ Fredrick steals)
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Joe Toussaint personal foul
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Adong Makuoi offensive rebound
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Adong Makuoi misses two point layup
|
|
11:08
|
|
+1
|
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-21
|
11:08
|
|
|
Luka Garza misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Trendon Hankerson shooting foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Jack Nunge offensive rebound
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Luka Garza misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Adong Makuoi shooting foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
|
|
11:22
|
|
+2
|
Luka Garza makes two point putback layup
|
10-20
|
11:23
|
|
|
Luka Garza offensive rebound
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Jack Nunge misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Jack Nunge defensive rebound
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Trendon Hankerson misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:58
|
|
+1
|
Joe Toussaint makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-18
|
11:58
|
|
+1
|
Joe Toussaint makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
10-17
|
11:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Darius Beane shooting foul (Joe Toussaint draws the foul)
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Jack Nunge defensive rebound
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Kaleb Thornton misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
12:30
|
|
+2
|
CJ Fredrick makes two point jump shot
|
10-16
|
12:33
|
|
|
Trendon Hankerson personal foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
CJ Fredrick defensive rebound
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Adong Makuoi misses two point layup
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Trendon Hankerson offensive rebound
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Darius Beane misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:34
|
|
+3
|
Luka Garza makes three point jump shot (Jack Nunge assists)
|
10-14
|
13:45
|
|
|
Luka Garza defensive rebound
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Keenon Cole misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:03
|
|
+1
|
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
10-11
|
14:03
|
|
|
Chinedu Kingsley Okanu shooting foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
|
|
14:03
|
|
+2
|
Luka Garza makes two point putback layup
|
10-10
|
14:04
|
|
|
Luka Garza offensive rebound
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:19
|
|
+2
|
Kaleb Thornton makes two point driving layup
|
10-8
|
14:38
|
|
|
Trendon Hankerson defensive rebound
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Anthony Crump misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Huskies offensive rebound
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Luka Garza blocks Chinedu Kingsley Okanu's two point putback layup
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Chinedu Kingsley Okanu offensive rebound
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Kaleb Thornton misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:39
|
|
+2
|
Luka Garza makes two point layup (Connor McCaffery assists)
|
8-8
|
15:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Chinedu Kingsley Okanu personal foul
|
|
16:01
|
|
+2
|
Kaleb Thornton makes two point pullup jump shot
|
8-6
|
16:28
|
|
|
Trendon Hankerson defensive rebound
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery offensive rebound
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp misses two point layup
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp offensive rebound
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Darius Beane turnover (lost ball)
|
|
17:24
|
|
+3
|
Joe Wieskamp makes three point jump shot (Connor McCaffery assists)
|
6-6
|
17:36
|
|
+2
|
Trendon Hankerson makes two point floating jump shot
|
6-3
|
17:58
|
|
|
Trendon Hankerson defensive rebound
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
Luka Garza misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Luka Garza defensive rebound
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Darius Beane misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Trendon Hankerson defensive rebound
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
CJ Fredrick misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:40
|
|
+2
|
Darius Beane makes two point pullup jump shot
|
4-3
|
19:09
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Bohannon makes three point jump shot (CJ Fredrick assists)
|
2-3
|
19:20
|
|
+2
|
Adong Makuoi makes two point hook shot (Trendon Hankerson assists)
|
2-0
|
19:47
|
|
|
Anthony Crump defensive rebound
|
|
19:49
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery misses three point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Adong Makuoi vs. Luka Garza (Connor McCaffery gains possession)
|