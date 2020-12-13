RI
WKY

2nd Half
RI
Rams
23
WKY
Hilltoppers
18

Time Team Play Score
7:59   TV timeout  
7:59   Hilltoppers 30 second timeout  
8:10 +3 D.J. Johnson makes three point jump shot (Fatts Russell assists) 50-51
8:17   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
8:19   Charles Bassey misses two point hook shot  
8:39 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point turnaround hook shot 47-51
8:44   Kevin Osawe personal foul (Antwan Walker draws the foul)  
8:44   Antwan Walker offensive rebound  
8:45   Ishmael Leggett misses three point jump shot  
8:59 +2 Jordan Rawls makes two point floating jump shot 45-51
9:19 +2 D.J. Johnson makes two point layup (Ishmael Leggett assists) 45-49
9:25   Luke Frampton turnover (bad pass) (Ishmael Leggett steals)  
9:38   Hilltoppers offensive rebound  
9:40   Jordan Rawls misses three point jump shot  
9:54   Carson Williams offensive rebound  
9:56   Luke Frampton misses three point jump shot  
10:19   Kevin Osawe defensive rebound  
10:21   Makhel Mitchell misses two point layup  
10:24   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
10:26   Kevin Osawe misses two point putback layup  
10:33   Kevin Osawe offensive rebound  
10:35   Carson Williams misses two point layup  
11:09 +2 Ishmael Leggett makes two point floating jump shot 43-49
11:35   Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound  
11:35   Carson Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:35 +1 Carson Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-49
11:35   TV timeout  
11:35   Makhel Mitchell personal foul (Carson Williams draws the foul)  
12:01 +1 Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-48
12:01 +1 Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-48
12:01   Luke Frampton shooting foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)  
12:05   D.J. Johnson defensive rebound  
12:07   Jordan Rawls misses two point floating jump shot  
12:33 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point turnaround hook shot (Ishmael Leggett assists) 39-48
12:52 +1 Charles Bassey makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-48
12:52 +1 Charles Bassey makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-47
12:52   Jermaine Harris shooting foul (Charles Bassey draws the foul)  
13:04   Jalen Carey turnover  
13:04   Jalen Carey offensive foul (Luke Frampton draws the foul)  
13:04 +2 Taveion Hollingsworth makes two point putback layup 37-46
13:09   Taveion Hollingsworth offensive rebound  
13:11   Luke Frampton misses three point jump shot  
13:15   Charles Bassey offensive rebound  
13:17   Taveion Hollingsworth misses two point floating jump shot  
13:24   Charles Bassey defensive rebound  
13:26   Jalen Carey misses two point floating jump shot  
13:43   Charles Bassey personal foul (Jermaine Harris draws the foul)  
13:54   Dayvion McKnight turnover (bad pass)  
14:05   Hilltoppers defensive rebound  
14:07   Jeremy Sheppard misses three point pullup jump shot  
14:16 +2 Josh Anderson makes two point driving dunk 37-44
14:21   Antwan Walker personal foul (Carson Williams draws the foul)  
14:21   Carson Williams offensive rebound  
14:23   Charles Bassey misses two point floating jump shot  
14:40 +2 Ishmael Leggett makes two point layup 37-42
14:45   Dayvion McKnight turnover (lost ball) (Ishmael Leggett steals)  
15:10   Taveion Hollingsworth defensive rebound  
15:12   Charles Bassey blocks Makhel Mitchell's two point hook shot  
15:22   Makhel Mitchell offensive rebound  
15:24   Jalen Carey misses three point step back jump shot  
15:37   Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound  
15:37   Carson Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:37   Carson Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:37   Antwan Walker shooting foul (Carson Williams draws the foul)  
15:49   Rams 30 second timeout  
15:50 +3 Antwan Walker makes three point jump shot (Fatts Russell assists) 35-42
16:19 +2 Carson Williams makes two point layup (Taveion Hollingsworth assists) 32-42
16:33   Hilltoppers offensive rebound  
16:35   Charles Bassey misses two point alley-oop dunk  
16:41   Josh Anderson defensive rebound  
16:43   Charles Bassey blocks Makhel Mitchell's two point turnaround hook shot  
17:15 +2 Dayvion McKnight makes two point layup (Charles Bassey assists) 32-40
17:20   Charles Bassey defensive rebound  
17:22   Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot  
17:31   Taveion Hollingsworth personal foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)  
17:38   Rams offensive rebound  
17:40   Charles Bassey blocks Jalen Carey's two point driving layup  
17:51 +1 Charles Bassey makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-38
17:51 +1 Charles Bassey makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-37
17:51   Jermaine Harris shooting foul (Charles Bassey draws the foul)  
17:54   Dayvion McKnight defensive rebound  
17:56   Malik Martin misses two point layup  
18:07 +1 Dayvion McKnight makes regular free throw 1 of 1 32-36
18:07   Jeremy Sheppard shooting foul (Dayvion McKnight draws the foul)  
18:07 +2 Dayvion McKnight makes two point driving layup 32-35
18:18 +1 Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 3 of 3 32-33
18:18 +1 Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 2 of 3 31-33
18:18 +1 Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 1 of 3 30-33
18:18   Kenny Cooper shooting foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)  
18:33   Taveion Hollingsworth turnover (lost ball) (Makhel Mitchell steals)  
18:40   Carson Williams defensive rebound  
18:42   Charles Bassey blocks Makhel Mitchell's two point hook shot  
19:00   Rams defensive rebound  
19:02   Kenny Cooper misses two point pullup jump shot  
19:16 +2 Fatts Russell makes two point layup 29-33
19:23   Kenny Cooper turnover (bad pass) (Fatts Russell steals)  
19:33   Fatts Russell personal foul (Carson Williams draws the foul)  
19:49   Jeremy Sheppard turnover (bad pass) (Carson Williams steals)  

1st Half
RI
Rams
27
WKY
Hilltoppers
33

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:04 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point hook shot 27-33
0:11   Rams 30 second timeout  
0:14   Josh Anderson turnover (lost ball) (Jeremy Sheppard steals)  
0:24   Isaiah Cozart defensive rebound  
0:26   Isaiah Cozart blocks Antwan Walker's two point putback layup  
0:30   Antwan Walker offensive rebound  
0:32   Jeremy Sheppard misses two point driving layup  
0:55 +1 Josh Anderson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-33
0:55   Josh Anderson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:55   D.J. Johnson shooting foul (Josh Anderson draws the foul)  
0:58   Taveion Hollingsworth defensive rebound  
1:00   Makhel Mitchell misses two point layup  
1:08   Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound  
1:10   Taveion Hollingsworth misses two point driving layup  
1:26   Jalen Carey turnover (bad pass) (Taveion Hollingsworth steals)  
1:55 +2 Isaiah Cozart makes two point alley-oop layup (Taveion Hollingsworth assists) 25-32
2:15   Fatts Russell turnover (bad pass)  
2:33 +3 Josh Anderson makes three point jump shot (Dayvion McKnight assists) 25-30
2:50 +1 Antwan Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-27
2:50   Antwan Walker misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:50   Josh Anderson shooting foul (Antwan Walker draws the foul)  
2:50   Antwan Walker offensive rebound  
2:52   Malik Martin misses two point layup  
3:02 +1 Jordan Rawls makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-27
3:02 +1 Jordan Rawls makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-26
3:02   Malik Martin shooting foul (Jordan Rawls draws the foul)  
3:06   Isaiah Cozart defensive rebound  
3:08   Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot  
3:34 +1 Jordan Rawls makes regular free throw 1 of 1 24-25
3:34   TV timeout  
3:34   Antwan Walker shooting foul (Jordan Rawls draws the foul)  
3:34 +2 Jordan Rawls makes two point layup 24-24
3:37   Malik Martin turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Rawls steals)  
3:42   Malik Martin defensive rebound  
3:44   Josh Anderson misses two point pullup jump shot  
3:59 +2 Antwan Walker makes two point layup (Jeremy Sheppard assists) 24-22
4:18   Jermaine Harris defensive rebound  
4:20   Taveion Hollingsworth misses three point jump shot  
4:23   Jermaine Harris personal foul (Josh Anderson draws the foul)  
4:29   Jordan Rawls defensive rebound  
4:31   Jermaine Harris misses two point hook shot  
4:49   Charles Bassey personal foul (Jermaine Harris draws the foul)  
5:01 +2 Charles Bassey makes two point dunk (Jordan Rawls assists) 22-22
5:13 +1 Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-20
5:13   Ishmael Leggett misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:13   Taveion Hollingsworth shooting foul (Ishmael Leggett draws the foul)  
5:13   Ishmael Leggett offensive rebound  
5:15   Jermaine Harris misses two point layup  
5:20   Josh Anderson turnover (bad pass) (Jeremy Sheppard steals)  
5:46   Jermaine Harris turnover (traveling)  
5:56   TV timeout  
5:56   Luke Frampton turnover (bad pass)  
6:18 +2 Jalen Carey makes two point layup 21-20
6:26   Kenny Cooper turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Carey steals)  
6:37 +2 Jalen Carey makes two point pullup jump shot 19-20
6:57 +2 Josh Anderson makes two point dunk (Luke Frampton assists) 17-20
7:10 +2 Antwan Walker makes two point layup (Jeremy Sheppard assists) 17-18
7:33 +2 Taveion Hollingsworth makes two point layup (Kenny Cooper assists) 15-18
7:40   Kenny Cooper defensive rebound  
7:42   Charles Bassey blocks Jalen Carey's two point driving layup  
7:48   Jalen Carey defensive rebound  
7:50   Taveion Hollingsworth misses two point turnaround jump shot  
8:09 +3 Jeremy Sheppard makes three point jump shot (Ishmael Leggett assists) 15-16
8:16   Ishmael Leggett offensive rebound  
8:18   Antwan Walker misses three point pullup jump shot  
8:27   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
8:29   Luke Frampton misses three point jump shot  
8:47   Charles Bassey defensive rebound  
8:49   Jeremy Sheppard misses three point pullup jump shot  
9:04 +3 Luke Frampton makes three point jump shot (Charles Bassey assists) 12-16
9:27 +3 D.J. Johnson makes three point jump shot (Jeremy Sheppard assists) 12-13
9:43 +2 Charles Bassey makes two point jump shot (Taveion Hollingsworth assists) 9-13
9:52   D.J. Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Taveion Hollingsworth steals)  
10:08   TV timeout  
10:08   Jordan Rawls turnover (lost ball)  
10:14   Jermaine Harris turnover (lost ball) (Luke Frampton steals)  
10:22   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
10:24   Dayvion McKnight misses two point jump shot  
10:49 +2 Jalen Carey makes two point fadeaway jump shot 9-11
11:03   Jermaine Harris defensive rebound  
11:05   Jordan Rawls misses three point jump shot  
11:23 +2 Jermaine Harris makes two point driving layup 7-11
11:34   D.J. Johnson defensive rebound  
11:36   Kevin Osawe misses three point jump shot  
12:01 +2 Fatts Russell makes two point layup 5-11
12:07   Dayvion McKnight turnover (lost ball) (Fatts Russell steals)  
12:15   Dayvion McKnight defensive rebound  
12:17   Jalen Carey misses two point pullup jump shot  
12:40   Dayvion McKnight turnover (bad pass)  
12:48   Isaiah Cozart defensive rebound  
12:50   Jermaine Harris misses three point jump shot  
13:02   Official timeout  
13:02   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
13:04   Luke Frampton misses three point jump shot  
13:10   Kevin Osawe defensive rebound  
13:12   Makhi Mitchell misses two point layup  
13:26 +2 Dayvion McKnight makes two point driving layup 3-11
13:41   Jalen Carey personal foul (Kevin Osawe draws the foul)  
13:43   Jalen Carey turnover (bad pass) (Kevin Osawe steals)  
13:49   Hilltoppers turnover (shot clock violation)  
13:49   Isaiah Cozart offensive rebound  
13:50   Kevin Osawe misses two point driving jump shot  
14:23 +3 D.J. Johnson makes three point jump shot (Jalen Carey assists) 3-9
14:39 +1 Josh Anderson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0-9
14:39 +1 Josh Anderson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0-8
14:39   Makhi Mitchell shooting foul (Josh Anderson draws the foul)  
14:43   Charles Bassey defensive rebound  
14:45   Jermaine Harris misses two point hook shot  
15:04 +2 Taveion Hollingsworth makes two point floating jump shot 0-7
15:12   Taveion Hollingsworth defensive rebound  
15:14   Fatts Russell misses three point pullup jump shot  
15:43   TV timeout  
15:43   Luke Frampton turnover (out of bounds)  
15:56   Josh Anderson defensive rebound  
15:58   Malik Martin misses two point floating jump shot  
16:09   Jermaine Harris defensive rebound  
16:11   Malik Martin blocks Kenny Cooper's two point layup  
16:16   Jeremy Sheppard turnover (bad pass) (Kenny Cooper steals)  
16:18   Charles Bassey personal foul (Makhi Mitchell draws the foul)  
16:40 +1 Josh Anderson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0-5
16:40 +1 Josh Anderson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0-4
16:40   Fatts Russell shooting foul (Josh Anderson draws the foul)  
16:45   Josh Anderson defensive rebound  
16:47   Malik Martin misses three point jump shot  
17:09 +2 Taveion Hollingsworth makes two point driving jump shot 0-3
17:24   Malik Martin turnover (bad pass) (Josh Anderson steals)  
17:30   Taveion Hollingsworth turnover (bad pass) (Malik Martin steals)  
17:40   Charles Bassey defensive rebound  
17:42   Antwan Walker misses two point hook shot  
17:50   Carson Williams personal foul (Antwan Walker draws the foul)  
17:49