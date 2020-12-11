|
2:30
|
|
+1
|
Blake Francis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-41
|
2:30
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Miles McBride shooting foul (Blake Francis draws the foul)
|
|
2:42
|
|
+2
|
Sean McNeil makes two point jump shot
|
27-41
|
2:51
|
|
|
Derek Culver defensive rebound
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Spiders 30 second timeout
|
|
2:58
|
|
+2
|
Oscar Tshiebwe makes two point layup (Sean McNeil assists)
|
27-39
|
3:08
|
|
|
Grant Golden turnover (bad pass) (Emmitt Matthews Jr. steals)
|
|
3:28
|
|
+3
|
Miles McBride makes three point jump shot (Oscar Tshiebwe assists)
|
27-37
|
3:41
|
|
+3
|
Jacob Gilyard makes three point jump shot (Nathan Cayo assists)
|
27-34
|
4:00
|
|
+2
|
Miles McBride makes two point jump shot (Gabe Osabuohien assists)
|
24-34
|
4:16
|
|
+2
|
Blake Francis makes two point jump shot
|
24-32
|
4:27
|
|
+2
|
Miles McBride makes two point jump shot (Emmitt Matthews Jr. assists)
|
22-32
|
4:48
|
|
+2
|
Nathan Cayo makes two point layup (Jacob Gilyard assists)
|
22-30
|
5:03
|
|
|
Grant Golden defensive rebound
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien defensive rebound
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Tyler Burton misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Grant Golden defensive rebound
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Derek Culver misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo turnover (bad pass)
|
|
6:20
|
|
+3
|
Taz Sherman makes three point jump shot (Miles McBride assists)
|
20-30
|
6:29
|
|
|
Andre Gustavson turnover (bad pass)
|
|
6:45
|
|
+2
|
Taz Sherman makes two point jump shot
|
20-27
|
6:54
|
|
|
Derek Culver defensive rebound
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Andre Gustavson misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:09
|
|
+2
|
Miles McBride makes two point layup
|
20-25
|
7:14
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard turnover (bad pass) (Miles McBride steals)
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Derek Culver turnover (traveling)
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Souleymane Koureissi personal foul (Derek Culver draws the foul)
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Derek Culver offensive rebound
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo personal foul (Derek Culver draws the foul)
|
|
8:24
|
|
+1
|
Souleymane Koureissi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-23
|
8:24
|
|
+1
|
Souleymane Koureissi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-23
|
8:24
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe shooting foul (Souleymane Koureissi draws the foul)
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Spiders offensive rebound
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard misses two point layup
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Jordan McCabe turnover (bad pass) (Jacob Gilyard steals)
|
|
8:39
|
|
+2
|
Blake Francis makes two point layup
|
18-23
|
8:59
|
|
|
Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe misses two point layup
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Grant Golden turnover (traveling)
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Souleymane Koureissi defensive rebound
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Derek Culver misses two point hook shot
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Derek Culver defensive rebound
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Tyler Burton misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:20
|
|
+3
|
Jordan McCabe makes three point jump shot (Sean McNeil assists)
|
16-23
|
10:39
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Gilyard makes two point layup
|
16-20
|
10:45
|
|
|
Taz Sherman turnover (lost ball) (Jacob Gilyard steals)
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Derek Culver defensive rebound
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Derek Culver misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Grant Golden turnover (lost ball) (Gabe Osabuohien steals)
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Grant Golden defensive rebound
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Jordan McCabe misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Sean McNeil defensive rebound
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo misses two point layup
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo offensive rebound
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:32
|
|
+2
|
Sean McNeil makes two point layup
|
14-20
|
12:40
|
|
|
Grant Golden turnover (bad pass) (Jordan McCabe steals)
|
|
12:56
|
|
+2
|
Taz Sherman makes two point jump shot
|
14-18
|
13:13
|
|
+2
|
Nathan Cayo makes two point jump shot (Andre Gustavson assists)
|
14-16
|
13:36
|
|
+3
|
Sean McNeil makes three point jump shot (Oscar Tshiebwe assists)
|
12-16
|
13:44
|
|
|
Mountaineers defensive rebound
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:01
|
|
+2
|
Oscar Tshiebwe makes two point layup (Sean McNeil assists)
|
12-13
|
14:13
|
|
+1
|
Nathan Cayo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-11
|
14:13
|
|
+1
|
Nathan Cayo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-11
|
14:13
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien shooting foul (Nathan Cayo draws the foul)
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo offensive rebound
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Sean McNeil personal foul (Blake Francis draws the foul)
|
|
14:43
|
|
+3
|
Jordan McCabe makes three point jump shot (Gabe Osabuohien assists)
|
10-11
|
14:57
|
|
|
Blake Francis personal foul (Jordan McCabe draws the foul)
|
|
15:23
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Burton makes two point jump shot
|
10-8
|
15:40
|
|
+2
|
Derek Culver makes two point hook shot
|
8-8
|
15:57
|
|
+1
|
Grant Golden makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-6
|
15:57
|
|
+1
|
Grant Golden makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7-6
|
15:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Derek Culver shooting foul (Grant Golden draws the foul)
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Grant Golden defensive rebound
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Tyler Burton misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:45
|
|
+2
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes two point dunk (Oscar Tshiebwe assists)
|
6-6
|
17:06
|
|
+2
|
Nathan Cayo makes two point layup
|
6-4
|
17:29
|
|
+2
|
Oscar Tshiebwe makes two point layup (Miles McBride assists)
|
4-4
|
17:38
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard turnover (bad pass) (Miles McBride steals)
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe turnover (lost ball) (Blake Francis steals)
|
|
17:59
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Gilyard makes two point layup (Grant Golden assists)
|
4-2
|
18:08
|
|
|
Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Derek Culver misses two point hook shot
|
|
18:33
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden makes two point layup
|
2-2
|
18:42
|
|
|
Grant Golden defensive rebound
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Sean McNeil misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Sean McNeil defensive rebound
|
|
19:04
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Blake Francis defensive rebound
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Miles McBride misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Blake Francis turnover (bad pass) (Oscar Tshiebwe steals)
|
|
19:46
|
|
+2
|
Miles McBride makes two point layup (Derek Culver assists)
|
0-2
|
20:00
|
|
|
Grant Golden vs. Derek Culver (Miles McBride gains possession)
|