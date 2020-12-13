SJST
CPOLY
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|9:25
|
|Dyson Koehler offensive rebound
|9:27
|
|Hank Hollingsworth misses two point layup
|9:34
|
|Dyson Koehler offensive rebound
|9:36
|
|Keith Smith misses two point jump shot
|10:00
|
|+2
|Seneca Knight makes two point jump shot
|53-53
|10:14
|
|Hugo Clarkin defensive rebound
|10:14
|
|Keith Smith misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:14
|
|+1
|Keith Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-53
|10:14
|
|Seneca Knight shooting foul
|10:19
|
|Trey Smith turnover (lost ball) (Brantly Stevenson steals)
|10:27
|
|Seneca Knight defensive rebound
|10:29
|
|Brantly Stevenson misses two point layup
|10:34
|
|Brantly Stevenson defensive rebound
|10:36
|
|Sebastian Mendoza misses three point jump shot
|10:41
|
|Trey Smith defensive rebound
|10:43
|
|Keith Smith misses two point jump shot
|11:02
|
|+1
|Kaison Hammonds makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-52
|11:02
|
|+1
|Kaison Hammonds makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-52
|11:02
|
|TV timeout
|11:02
|
|Camren Pierce personal foul
|11:02
|
|Camren Pierce turnover (lost ball) (Kaison Hammonds steals)
|11:24
|
|Hank Hollingsworth defensive rebound
|11:26
|
|Sebastian Mendoza misses two point layup
|11:37
|
|Kaison Hammonds defensive rebound
|11:39
|
|Mark Crowe misses three point jump shot
|11:48
|
|Brantly Stevenson defensive rebound
|11:50
|
|Sebastian Mendoza misses two point jump shot
|12:08
|
|+3
|Kobe Sanders makes three point jump shot (Brantly Stevenson assists)
|49-52
|12:12
|
|Kaison Hammonds personal foul
|12:26
|
|Richard Washington personal foul
|12:26
|
|Mark Crowe defensive rebound
|12:28
|
|Trey Smith misses three point jump shot
|12:34
|
|Sebastian Mendoza offensive rebound
|12:34
|
|Ralph Agee misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:34
|
|+1
|Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-49
|12:34
|
|Alimamy Koroma shooting foul
|12:46
|
|Ralph Agee defensive rebound
|12:48
|
|Brantly Stevenson misses two point jump shot
|13:03
|
|+2
|Ralph Agee makes two point jump shot
|48-49
|13:15
|
|Ralph Agee defensive rebound
|13:17
|
|Keith Smith misses two point jump shot
|13:25
|
|Camren Pierce defensive rebound
|13:27
|
|Richard Washington misses three point jump shot
|13:35
|
|Spartans offensive rebound
|13:37
|
|Ralph Agee misses two point jump shot
|14:00
|
|+2
|Brantly Stevenson makes two point layup (Keith Smith assists)
|46-49
|14:15
|
|+1
|Richard Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-47
|14:15
|
|+1
|Richard Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-47
|14:15
|
|Camren Pierce shooting foul
|14:37
|
|+2
|Brantly Stevenson makes two point layup
|44-47
|14:49
|
|Dyson Koehler defensive rebound
|14:51
|
|Richard Washington misses two point layup
|15:05
|
|+2
|Keith Smith makes two point layup
|44-45
|15:26
|
|+3
|Seneca Knight makes three point jump shot (Trey Smith assists)
|44-43
|15:47
|
|TV timeout
|15:52
|
|Richard Washington defensive rebound
|15:54
|
|Alimamy Koroma misses three point jump shot
|16:02
|
|Brantly Stevenson defensive rebound
|16:04
|
|Seneca Knight misses two point layup
|16:08
|
|Seneca Knight defensive rebound
|16:10
|
|Brantly Stevenson misses three point jump shot
|16:18
|
|+3
|Richard Washington makes three point jump shot
|41-43
|16:25
|
|Alimamy Koroma turnover (bad pass) (Trey Smith steals)
|16:30
|
|Alimamy Koroma defensive rebound
|16:32
|
|Alimamy Koroma blocks Seneca Knight's two point layup
|16:48
|
|Kobe Sanders turnover
|16:48
|
|Kobe Sanders offensive foul
|16:51
|
|Kobe Sanders defensive rebound
|16:53
|
|Seneca Knight misses two point jump shot
|16:55
|
|Keith Smith personal foul
|17:14
|
|+2
|Brantly Stevenson makes two point jump shot
|38-43
|17:47
|
|+1
|Alimamy Koroma makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-41
|17:47
|
|+1
|Alimamy Koroma makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-40
|17:47
|
|Hugo Clarkin shooting foul
|17:59
|
|Richard Washington personal foul
|18:11
|
|+1
|Seneca Knight makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-39
|18:11
|
|Seneca Knight misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:11
|
|Kobe Sanders shooting foul
|18:19
|
|Keith Smith turnover (lost ball) (Hugo Clarkin steals)
|18:36
|
|+1
|Omari Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-39
|18:36
|
|Omari Moore misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:36
|
|Tuukka Jaakkola shooting foul
|18:56
|
|+3
|Kobe Sanders makes three point jump shot (Keith Smith assists)
|36-39
|19:07
|
|Seneca Knight turnover (bad pass)
|19:31
|
|+2
|Brantly Stevenson makes two point layup (Keith Smith assists)
|36-36
|19:47
|
|Brantly Stevenson defensive rebound
|19:47
|
|Seneca Knight misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:47
|
|Seneca Knight misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:47
|
|Mark Crowe shooting foul
|0:01
|
|+2
|Keith Smith makes two point jump shot
|36-34
|0:00
|
|Mustangs defensive rebound
|0:01
|
|Richard Washington misses two point layup
|0:04
|
|+1
|Dyson Koehler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-34
|0:04
|
|+1
|Dyson Koehler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-33
|0:04
|
|Ralph Agee shooting foul
|0:21
|
|+1
|Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-32
|0:21
|
|+1
|Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-32
|0:21
|
|Hank Hollingsworth shooting foul
|0:39
|
|Seneca Knight defensive rebound
|0:41
|
|Keith Smith misses two point jump shot
|0:54
|
|Dyson Koehler defensive rebound
|0:56
|
|Trey Smith misses three point jump shot
|1:10
|
|Trey Smith offensive rebound
|1:10
|
|Ralph Agee misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:10
|
|+1
|Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-32
|1:10
|
|Hank Hollingsworth shooting foul
|1:31
|
|+2
|Hank Hollingsworth makes two point layup (Dyson Koehler assists)
|33-32
|1:44
|
|Dyson Koehler defensive rebound
|1:46
|
|Omari Moore misses three point jump shot
|2:00
|
|+3
|Mark Crowe makes three point jump shot (Camren Pierce assists)
|33-30
|2:06
|
|Keith Smith defensive rebound
|2:08
|
|Kaison Hammonds misses three point jump shot
|2:27
|
|+2
|Keith Smith makes two point jump shot
|33-27
|2:39
|
|Hank Hollingsworth defensive rebound
|2:41
|
|Richard Washington misses three point jump shot
|2:51
|
|Ralph Agee defensive rebound
|2:53
|
|Camren Pierce misses two point jump shot
|3:23
|
|Mustangs defensive rebound
|3:25
|
|Ralph Agee misses two point jump shot
|3:40
|
|+2
|Keith Smith makes two point jump shot
|33-25
|4:01
|
|TV timeout
|4:01
|
|Seneca Knight personal foul
|4:01
|
|Sebastian Mendoza turnover (bad pass) (Camren Pierce steals)
|4:04
|
|Richard Washington defensive rebound
|4:06
|
|Alimamy Koroma misses two point jump shot
|4:26
|
|+2
|Seneca Knight makes two point layup
|33-23
|4:30
|
|Seneca Knight offensive rebound
|4:32
|
|Seneca Knight misses two point jump shot
|4:45
|
|Aidan Prukop turnover (traveling)
|5:04
|
|+1
|Seneca Knight makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-23
|5:04
|
|+1
|Seneca Knight makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-23
|5:04
|
|Aidan Prukop personal foul
|5:12
|
|Omari Moore defensive rebound
|5:14
|
|Alimamy Koroma misses two point jump shot
|5:35
|
|Spartans turnover (shot clock violation)
|5:39
|
|Trey Smith offensive rebound
|5:41
|
|Richard Washington misses two point jump shot
|5:48
|
|TV timeout
|5:48
|
|Spartans offensive rebound
|5:50
|
|Alimamy Koroma blocks Ralph Agee's two point jump shot
|5:55
|
|Ralph Agee offensive rebound
|5:57
|
|Omari Moore misses two point jump shot
|6:12
|
|+2
|Brantly Stevenson makes two point layup (Kobe Sanders assists)
|29-23
|6:16
|
|Alimamy Koroma defensive rebound
|6:18
|
|Richard Washington misses three point jump shot
|6:37
|
|+2
|Alimamy Koroma makes two point jump shot (Keith Smith assists)
|29-21
|7:04
|
|+2
|Richard Washington makes two point layup (Trey Smith assists)
|29-19
|7:08
|
|Trey Smith defensive rebound
|7:10
|
|Brantly Stevenson misses three point jump shot
|7:18
|
|+2
|Richard Washington makes two point layup
|27-19
|7:33
|
|+3
|Mark Crowe makes three point jump shot (Keith Smith assists)
|25-19
|7:53
|
|Alimamy Koroma defensive rebound
|7:55
|
|Ralph Agee misses two point layup
|8:14
|
|+1
|Alimamy Koroma makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-16
|8:14
|
|+1
|Alimamy Koroma makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-15
|8:14
|
|Caleb Simmons shooting foul (Alimamy Koroma draws the foul)
|8:19
|
|Ralph Agee turnover
|8:19
|
|Ralph Agee defensive rebound
|8:21
|
|Tuukka Jaakkola misses two point layup
|8:37
|
|+2
|Ralph Agee makes two point jump shot (Richard Washington assists)
|25-14
|8:52
|
|Tuukka Jaakkola turnover
|8:52
|
|Tuukka Jaakkola offensive foul
|9:00
|
|+3
|Trey Smith makes three point jump shot (Omari Moore assists)
|23-14
|9:19
|
|Caleb Simmons defensive rebound
|9:21
|
|Tuukka Jaakkola misses two point layup
|9:33
|
|Brantly Stevenson defensive rebound
|9:35
|
|Chase Courtney misses two point jump shot
|9:49
|
|+2
|Keith Smith makes two point layup
|20-14
|9:54
|
|Keith Smith defensive rebound
|9:56
|
|Brantly Stevenson blocks Omari Moore's two point layup
|10:20
|
|Kobe Sanders turnover (bad pass)
|10:23
|
|Kobe Sanders defensive rebound
|10:25
|
|Kaison Hammonds misses three point jump shot
|10:33
|
|Dyson Koehler personal foul
|10:39
|
|Seneca Knight defensive rebound
|10:41
|
|Keith Smith misses two point jump shot
|10:53
|
|Tuukka Jaakkola defensive rebound
|10:55
|
|Seneca Knight misses three point jump shot
|11:07
|
|+2
|Kobe Sanders makes two point layup
|20-12
|11:21
|
|TV timeout
|11:21
|
|Seneca Knight turnover (lost ball)
|11:40
|
|+2
|Camren Pierce makes two point jump shot
|20-10
|11:47
|
|Camren Pierce defensive rebound
|11:49
|
|Trey Smith misses two point jump shot
|12:15
|
|Richard Washington defensive rebound
|12:23
|
|Tuukka Jaakkola defensive rebound
|12:25
|
|Richard Washington misses three point jump shot
|12:33
|
|Mark Crowe personal foul
|12:37
|
|Brantly Stevenson turnover (lost ball) (Seneca Knight steals)
|12:53
|
|+2
|Seneca Knight makes two point layup
|20-8
|12:59
|
|Alimamy Koroma turnover (bad pass) (Seneca Knight steals)
|13:20
|
|Richard Washington turnover (traveling)
|13:32
|
|+2
|Alimamy Koroma makes two point layup (Brantly Stevenson assists)
|18-8
|13:36
|
|Brantly Stevenson offensive rebound
|13:38
|
|Camren Pierce misses two point jump shot
|14:09
|
|+3
|Trey Smith makes three point jump shot (Kaison Hammonds assists)
|18-6
|14:26
|
|Mark Crowe turnover (bad pass)
|14:34
|
|Alimamy Koroma defensive rebound
|14:36
|
|Kaison Hammonds misses two point layup
|14:49
|
|Spartans offensive rebound
|14:49
|
|Ralph Agee misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:49
|
|+1
|Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-6
|14:49
|
|Camren Pierce shooting foul (Ralph Agee draws the foul)
|15:03
|
|+2
|Alimamy Koroma makes two point layup (Camren Pierce assists)
|14-6
|15:08
|
|Ralph Agee personal foul
|15:21
|
|+2
|Seneca Knight makes two point jump shot
|14-4
|15:33
|
|Mark Crowe turnover (lost ball)
|15:40
|
|TV timeout
|15:40
|
|Hugo Clarkin personal foul
|15:51
|
|+2
|Omari Moore makes two point layup
|12-4
|16:01
|
|+2
|Alimamy Koroma makes two point layup (Brantly Stevenson assists)
|10-4
|16:22
|
|Hugo Clarkin turnover
|16:22
|
|Hugo Clarkin offensive foul
|16:24
|
|Omari Moore offensive rebound
|16:26
|
|Richard Washington misses three point jump shot
|16:32
|
|Ralph Agee defensive rebound
|16:34
|
|Alimamy Koroma misses two point jump shot
|17:03
|
|Seneca Knight turnover (traveling)
|17:07
|
|Spartans offensive rebound
|17:09
|
|Kobe Sanders blocks Richard Washington's two point layup
|17:34
|
|Mustangs 30 second timeout
|17:34
|
|Kobe Sanders turnover (bad pass)
|17:47
|
|+1
|Seneca Knight makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-2
|17:47
|
|+1
|Seneca Knight makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-2
|17:47
|
|Kobe Sanders shooting foul (Seneca Knight draws the foul)
|17:47
|
|Kobe Sanders turnover (bad pass) (Seneca Knight steals)
|17:58
|
|+2
|Seneca Knight makes two point jump shot
|8-2
|18:02
|
|Seneca Knight defensive rebound
|18:04
|
|Keith Smith misses two point jump shot
|18:13