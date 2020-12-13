SJST
CPOLY

2nd Half
SJST
Spartans
17
CPOLY
Mustangs
19

Time Team Play Score
9:25   Dyson Koehler offensive rebound  
9:27   Hank Hollingsworth misses two point layup  
9:34   Dyson Koehler offensive rebound  
9:36   Keith Smith misses two point jump shot  
10:00 +2 Seneca Knight makes two point jump shot 53-53
10:14   Hugo Clarkin defensive rebound  
10:14   Keith Smith misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:14 +1 Keith Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2 51-53
10:14   Seneca Knight shooting foul  
10:19   Trey Smith turnover (lost ball) (Brantly Stevenson steals)  
10:27   Seneca Knight defensive rebound  
10:29   Brantly Stevenson misses two point layup  
10:34   Brantly Stevenson defensive rebound  
10:36   Sebastian Mendoza misses three point jump shot  
10:41   Trey Smith defensive rebound  
10:43   Keith Smith misses two point jump shot  
11:02 +1 Kaison Hammonds makes regular free throw 2 of 2 51-52
11:02 +1 Kaison Hammonds makes regular free throw 1 of 2 50-52
11:02   TV timeout  
11:02   Camren Pierce personal foul  
11:02   Camren Pierce turnover (lost ball) (Kaison Hammonds steals)  
11:24   Hank Hollingsworth defensive rebound  
11:26   Sebastian Mendoza misses two point layup  
11:37   Kaison Hammonds defensive rebound  
11:39   Mark Crowe misses three point jump shot  
11:48   Brantly Stevenson defensive rebound  
11:50   Sebastian Mendoza misses two point jump shot  
12:08 +3 Kobe Sanders makes three point jump shot (Brantly Stevenson assists) 49-52
12:12   Kaison Hammonds personal foul  
12:26   Richard Washington personal foul  
12:26   Mark Crowe defensive rebound  
12:28   Trey Smith misses three point jump shot  
12:34   Sebastian Mendoza offensive rebound  
12:34   Ralph Agee misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:34 +1 Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 1 of 2 49-49
12:34   Alimamy Koroma shooting foul  
12:46   Ralph Agee defensive rebound  
12:48   Brantly Stevenson misses two point jump shot  
13:03 +2 Ralph Agee makes two point jump shot 48-49
13:15   Ralph Agee defensive rebound  
13:17   Keith Smith misses two point jump shot  
13:25   Camren Pierce defensive rebound  
13:27   Richard Washington misses three point jump shot  
13:35   Spartans offensive rebound  
13:37   Ralph Agee misses two point jump shot  
14:00 +2 Brantly Stevenson makes two point layup (Keith Smith assists) 46-49
14:15 +1 Richard Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2 46-47
14:15 +1 Richard Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2 45-47
14:15   Camren Pierce shooting foul  
14:37 +2 Brantly Stevenson makes two point layup 44-47
14:49   Dyson Koehler defensive rebound  
14:51   Richard Washington misses two point layup  
15:05 +2 Keith Smith makes two point layup 44-45
15:26 +3 Seneca Knight makes three point jump shot (Trey Smith assists) 44-43
15:47   TV timeout  
15:52   Richard Washington defensive rebound  
15:54   Alimamy Koroma misses three point jump shot  
16:02   Brantly Stevenson defensive rebound  
16:04   Seneca Knight misses two point layup  
16:08   Seneca Knight defensive rebound  
16:10   Brantly Stevenson misses three point jump shot  
16:18 +3 Richard Washington makes three point jump shot 41-43
16:25   Alimamy Koroma turnover (bad pass) (Trey Smith steals)  
16:30   Alimamy Koroma defensive rebound  
16:32   Alimamy Koroma blocks Seneca Knight's two point layup  
16:48   Kobe Sanders turnover  
16:48   Kobe Sanders offensive foul  
16:51   Kobe Sanders defensive rebound  
16:53   Seneca Knight misses two point jump shot  
16:55   Keith Smith personal foul  
17:14 +2 Brantly Stevenson makes two point jump shot 38-43
17:47 +1 Alimamy Koroma makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-41
17:47 +1 Alimamy Koroma makes regular free throw 1 of 2 38-40
17:47   Hugo Clarkin shooting foul  
17:59   Richard Washington personal foul  
18:11 +1 Seneca Knight makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-39
18:11   Seneca Knight misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:11   Kobe Sanders shooting foul  
18:19   Keith Smith turnover (lost ball) (Hugo Clarkin steals)  
18:36 +1 Omari Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-39
18:36   Omari Moore misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:36   Tuukka Jaakkola shooting foul  
18:56 +3 Kobe Sanders makes three point jump shot (Keith Smith assists) 36-39
19:07   Seneca Knight turnover (bad pass)  
19:31 +2 Brantly Stevenson makes two point layup (Keith Smith assists) 36-36
19:47   Brantly Stevenson defensive rebound  
19:47   Seneca Knight misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
19:47   Seneca Knight misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
19:47   Mark Crowe shooting foul  
0:01 +2 Keith Smith makes two point jump shot 36-34

1st Half
SJST
Spartans
36
CPOLY
Mustangs
34

Time Team Play Score
0:00   Mustangs defensive rebound  
0:01   Richard Washington misses two point layup  
0:04 +1 Dyson Koehler makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-34
0:04 +1 Dyson Koehler makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-33
0:04   Ralph Agee shooting foul  
0:21 +1 Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-32
0:21 +1 Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-32
0:21   Hank Hollingsworth shooting foul  
0:39   Seneca Knight defensive rebound  
0:41   Keith Smith misses two point jump shot  
0:54   Dyson Koehler defensive rebound  
0:56   Trey Smith misses three point jump shot  
1:10   Trey Smith offensive rebound  
1:10   Ralph Agee misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:10 +1 Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-32
1:10   Hank Hollingsworth shooting foul  
1:31 +2 Hank Hollingsworth makes two point layup (Dyson Koehler assists) 33-32
1:44   Dyson Koehler defensive rebound  
1:46   Omari Moore misses three point jump shot  
2:00 +3 Mark Crowe makes three point jump shot (Camren Pierce assists) 33-30
2:06   Keith Smith defensive rebound  
2:08   Kaison Hammonds misses three point jump shot  
2:27 +2 Keith Smith makes two point jump shot 33-27
2:39   Hank Hollingsworth defensive rebound  
2:41   Richard Washington misses three point jump shot  
2:51   Ralph Agee defensive rebound  
2:53   Camren Pierce misses two point jump shot  
3:23   Mustangs defensive rebound  
3:25   Ralph Agee misses two point jump shot  
3:40 +2 Keith Smith makes two point jump shot 33-25
4:01   TV timeout  
4:01   Seneca Knight personal foul  
4:01   Sebastian Mendoza turnover (bad pass) (Camren Pierce steals)  
4:04   Richard Washington defensive rebound  
4:06   Alimamy Koroma misses two point jump shot  
4:26 +2 Seneca Knight makes two point layup 33-23
4:30   Seneca Knight offensive rebound  
4:32   Seneca Knight misses two point jump shot  
4:45   Aidan Prukop turnover (traveling)  
5:04 +1 Seneca Knight makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-23
5:04 +1 Seneca Knight makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-23
5:04   Aidan Prukop personal foul  
5:12   Omari Moore defensive rebound  
5:14   Alimamy Koroma misses two point jump shot  
5:35   Spartans turnover (shot clock violation)  
5:39   Trey Smith offensive rebound  
5:41   Richard Washington misses two point jump shot  
5:48   TV timeout  
5:48   Spartans offensive rebound  
5:50   Alimamy Koroma blocks Ralph Agee's two point jump shot  
5:55   Ralph Agee offensive rebound  
5:57   Omari Moore misses two point jump shot  
6:12 +2 Brantly Stevenson makes two point layup (Kobe Sanders assists) 29-23
6:16   Alimamy Koroma defensive rebound  
6:18   Richard Washington misses three point jump shot  
6:37 +2 Alimamy Koroma makes two point jump shot (Keith Smith assists) 29-21
7:04 +2 Richard Washington makes two point layup (Trey Smith assists) 29-19
7:08   Trey Smith defensive rebound  
7:10   Brantly Stevenson misses three point jump shot  
7:18 +2 Richard Washington makes two point layup 27-19
7:33 +3 Mark Crowe makes three point jump shot (Keith Smith assists) 25-19
7:53   Alimamy Koroma defensive rebound  
7:55   Ralph Agee misses two point layup  
8:14 +1 Alimamy Koroma makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-16
8:14 +1 Alimamy Koroma makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-15
8:14   Caleb Simmons shooting foul (Alimamy Koroma draws the foul)  
8:19   Ralph Agee turnover  
8:19   Ralph Agee defensive rebound  
8:21   Tuukka Jaakkola misses two point layup  
8:37 +2 Ralph Agee makes two point jump shot (Richard Washington assists) 25-14
8:52   Tuukka Jaakkola turnover  
8:52   Tuukka Jaakkola offensive foul  
9:00 +3 Trey Smith makes three point jump shot (Omari Moore assists) 23-14
9:19   Caleb Simmons defensive rebound  
9:21   Tuukka Jaakkola misses two point layup  
9:33   Brantly Stevenson defensive rebound  
9:35   Chase Courtney misses two point jump shot  
9:49 +2 Keith Smith makes two point layup 20-14
9:54   Keith Smith defensive rebound  
9:56   Brantly Stevenson blocks Omari Moore's two point layup  
10:20   Kobe Sanders turnover (bad pass)  
10:23   Kobe Sanders defensive rebound  
10:25   Kaison Hammonds misses three point jump shot  
10:33   Dyson Koehler personal foul  
10:39   Seneca Knight defensive rebound  
10:41   Keith Smith misses two point jump shot  
10:53   Tuukka Jaakkola defensive rebound  
10:55   Seneca Knight misses three point jump shot  
11:07 +2 Kobe Sanders makes two point layup 20-12
11:21   TV timeout  
11:21   Seneca Knight turnover (lost ball)  
11:40 +2 Camren Pierce makes two point jump shot 20-10
11:47   Camren Pierce defensive rebound  
11:49   Trey Smith misses two point jump shot  
12:15   Richard Washington defensive rebound  
12:23   Tuukka Jaakkola defensive rebound  
12:25   Richard Washington misses three point jump shot  
12:33   Mark Crowe personal foul  
12:37   Brantly Stevenson turnover (lost ball) (Seneca Knight steals)  
12:53 +2 Seneca Knight makes two point layup 20-8
12:59   Alimamy Koroma turnover (bad pass) (Seneca Knight steals)  
13:20   Richard Washington turnover (traveling)  
13:32 +2 Alimamy Koroma makes two point layup (Brantly Stevenson assists) 18-8
13:36   Brantly Stevenson offensive rebound  
13:38   Camren Pierce misses two point jump shot  
14:09 +3 Trey Smith makes three point jump shot (Kaison Hammonds assists) 18-6
14:26   Mark Crowe turnover (bad pass)  
14:34   Alimamy Koroma defensive rebound  
14:36   Kaison Hammonds misses two point layup  
14:49   Spartans offensive rebound  
14:49   Ralph Agee misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:49 +1 Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-6
14:49   Camren Pierce shooting foul (Ralph Agee draws the foul)  
15:03 +2 Alimamy Koroma makes two point layup (Camren Pierce assists) 14-6
15:08   Ralph Agee personal foul  
15:21 +2 Seneca Knight makes two point jump shot 14-4
15:33   Mark Crowe turnover (lost ball)  
15:40   TV timeout  
15:40   Hugo Clarkin personal foul  
15:51 +2 Omari Moore makes two point layup 12-4
16:01 +2 Alimamy Koroma makes two point layup (Brantly Stevenson assists) 10-4
16:22   Hugo Clarkin turnover  
16:22   Hugo Clarkin offensive foul  
16:24   Omari Moore offensive rebound  
16:26   Richard Washington misses three point jump shot  
16:32   Ralph Agee defensive rebound  
16:34   Alimamy Koroma misses two point jump shot  
17:03   Seneca Knight turnover (traveling)  
17:07   Spartans offensive rebound  
17:09   Kobe Sanders blocks Richard Washington's two point layup  
17:34   Mustangs 30 second timeout  
17:34   Kobe Sanders turnover (bad pass)  
17:47 +1 Seneca Knight makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-2
17:47 +1 Seneca Knight makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-2
17:47   Kobe Sanders shooting foul (Seneca Knight draws the foul)  
17:47   Kobe Sanders turnover (bad pass) (Seneca Knight steals)  
17:58 +2 Seneca Knight makes two point jump shot 8-2
18:02   Seneca Knight defensive rebound  
18:04   Keith Smith misses two point jump shot  
