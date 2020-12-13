UMASS
NEAST
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|7:06
|
|TV timeout
|7:06
|
|Jovohn Garcia shooting foul (Tyson Walker draws the foul)
|7:30
|
|+3
|Jovohn Garcia makes three point jump shot
|52-61
|7:46
|
|+3
|Jason Strong makes three point jump shot (Jahmyl Telfort assists)
|49-61
|8:01
|
|+1
|T.J. Weeks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-58
|8:01
|
|T.J. Weeks misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:01
|
|Coleman Stucke shooting foul (T.J. Weeks draws the foul)
|8:07
|
|Jason Strong turnover (bad pass) (T.J. Weeks steals)
|8:21
|
|+1
|Ronnie DeGray III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-58
|8:21
|
|+1
|Ronnie DeGray III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-58
|8:21
|
|Shaquille Walters shooting foul (Ronnie DeGray III draws the foul)
|8:40
|
|+1
|Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-58
|8:40
|
|+1
|Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-57
|8:40
|
|Noah Fernandes personal foul (Tyson Walker draws the foul)
|8:57
|
|+2
|Ronnie DeGray III makes two point dunk (Jovohn Garcia assists)
|46-56
|9:05
|
|Shaquille Walters turnover (lost ball) (Tre Mitchell steals)
|9:05
|
|Jump ball. Shaquille Walters vs. Tre Mitchell (Tre Mitchell gains possession)
|9:17
|
|+1
|Jovohn Garcia makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-56
|9:17
|
|+1
|Jovohn Garcia makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-56
|9:17
|
|Shaquille Walters shooting foul (Jovohn Garcia draws the foul)
|9:41
|
|+2
|Jahmyl Telfort makes two point layup (Tyson Walker assists)
|42-56
|10:06
|
|Shaquille Walters defensive rebound
|10:08
|
|Tre Mitchell misses two point hook shot
|10:26
|
|Greg Eboigbodin personal foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|10:50
|
|+1
|Jason Strong makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|42-54
|10:50
|
|Tre Mitchell shooting foul (Jason Strong draws the foul)
|10:50
|
|+2
|Jason Strong makes two point layup
|42-53
|11:03
|
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point hook shot
|42-51
|11:13
|
|Greg Eboigbodin personal foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|11:31
|
|TV timeout
|11:51
|
|Shaquille Walters turnover (lost ball) (Kolton Mitchell steals)
|11:54
|
|Shaquille Walters defensive rebound
|11:56
|
|Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|12:13
|
|+1
|Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|40-51
|12:13
|
|Dyondre Dominguez shooting foul (Tyson Walker draws the foul)
|12:13
|
|+2
|Tyson Walker makes two point layup
|40-50
|12:20
|
|Jason Strong defensive rebound
|12:22
|
|Dyondre Dominguez misses three point jump shot
|12:34
|
|+3
|Shaquille Walters makes three point jump shot (Jahmyl Telfort assists)
|40-48
|12:57
|
|+1
|Jovohn Garcia makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-45
|12:57
|
|Jovohn Garcia misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:57
|
|Chris Doherty shooting foul (Jovohn Garcia draws the foul)
|13:09
|
|+2
|Jason Strong makes two point hook shot
|39-45
|13:29
|
|+2
|T.J. Weeks makes two point layup
|39-43
|13:47
|
|Chris Doherty personal foul (T.J. Weeks draws the foul)
|13:47
|
|T.J. Weeks defensive rebound
|13:49
|
|Tyson Walker misses three point jump shot
|14:01
|
|T.J. Weeks personal foul (Shaquille Walters draws the foul)
|14:01
|
|Jovohn Garcia turnover (bad pass) (Shaquille Walters steals)
|14:21
|
|+1
|Chris Doherty makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-43
|14:21
|
|+1
|Chris Doherty makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-42
|14:21
|
|Noah Fernandes shooting foul (Chris Doherty draws the foul)
|14:29
|
|Jahmyl Telfort defensive rebound
|14:31
|
|Mark Gasperini misses two point layup
|14:43
|
|+1
|Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-41
|14:43
|
|Tyson Walker misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:43
|
|TV timeout
|14:43
|
|Carl Pierre shooting foul (Tyson Walker draws the foul)
|14:52
|
|Shaquille Walters defensive rebound
|14:54
|
|Mark Gasperini misses three point jump shot
|15:01
|
|Noah Fernandes defensive rebound
|15:03
|
|Coleman Stucke misses three point jump shot
|15:25
|
|+3
|Jovohn Garcia makes three point jump shot (Carl Pierre assists)
|37-40
|15:49
|
|TV timeout
|15:49
|
|Minutemen 30 second timeout
|15:51
|
|+2
|Jason Strong makes two point layup (Shaquille Walters assists)
|34-40
|16:01
|
|Tre Mitchell turnover
|16:01
|
|Tre Mitchell offensive foul (Greg Eboigbodin draws the foul)
|16:24
|
|+2
|Shaquille Walters makes two point layup
|34-38
|16:31
|
|Tyson Walker defensive rebound
|16:33
|
|Greg Eboigbodin blocks Carl Pierre's two point layup
|16:39
|
|Noah Fernandes defensive rebound
|16:41
|
|Jason Strong misses three point jump shot
|17:04
|
|Tre Mitchell turnover (bad pass)
|17:27
|
|+2
|Greg Eboigbodin makes two point dunk (Tyson Walker assists)
|34-36
|17:43
|
|Greg Eboigbodin defensive rebound
|17:45
|
|Noah Fernandes misses three point jump shot
|17:50
|
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|17:52
|
|Jason Strong misses two point layup
|18:27
|
|+2
|Noah Fernandes makes two point layup
|34-34
|18:44
|
|Jason Strong turnover (traveling)
|18:49
|
|Jason Strong defensive rebound
|18:51
|
|Jovohn Garcia misses two point layup
|19:11
|
|+3
|Jason Strong makes three point jump shot (Tyson Walker assists)
|32-34
|19:34
|
|+2
|Jovohn Garcia makes two point jump shot
|32-31
|19:47
|
|Shaquille Walters turnover (bad pass)
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:04
|
|Jahmyl Telfort defensive rebound
|0:06
|
|Jovohn Garcia misses two point dunk
|0:17
|
|+2
|Chris Doherty makes two point layup (Jason Strong assists)
|30-31
|0:34
|
|Chris Doherty offensive rebound
|0:34
|
|Shaquille Walters misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:34
|
|Noah Fernandes personal foul (Shaquille Walters draws the foul)
|0:41
|
|Jason Strong defensive rebound
|0:43
|
|Jovohn Garcia misses two point layup
|0:52
|
|+1
|Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-29
|0:52
|
|+1
|Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-28
|0:52
|
|Tre Mitchell personal foul (Tyson Walker draws the foul)
|0:52
|
|Tyson Walker defensive rebound
|0:54
|
|T.J. Weeks misses three point jump shot
|1:05
|
|T.J. Weeks defensive rebound
|1:07
|
|Jahmyl Telfort misses two point jump shot
|1:35
|
|Minutemen turnover (shot clock violation)
|1:35
|
|Minutemen offensive rebound
|1:37
|
|Jovohn Garcia misses two point layup
|2:07
|
|Shaquille Walters turnover (bad pass)
|2:14
|
|+3
|Ronnie DeGray III makes three point jump shot (Jovohn Garcia assists)
|30-27
|2:20
|
|Jovohn Garcia defensive rebound
|2:22
|
|Jason Strong misses three point jump shot
|2:27
|
|Shaquille Walters defensive rebound
|2:29
|
|Tre Mitchell misses two point layup
|2:43
|
|Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound
|2:45
|
|Jason Strong misses two point layup
|2:51
|
|Jason Strong offensive rebound
|2:53
|
|Coleman Stucke misses three point jump shot
|3:02
|
|+1
|Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-27
|3:02
|
|+1
|Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-27
|3:02
|
|Greg Eboigbodin personal foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|3:14
|
|Jovohn Garcia defensive rebound
|3:16
|
|T.J. Weeks blocks Jason Strong's two point layup
|3:20
|
|TV timeout
|3:20
|
|Huskies offensive rebound
|3:21
|
|Jahmyl Telfort misses two point jump shot
|3:33
|
|Coleman Stucke defensive rebound
|3:35
|
|Noah Fernandes misses three point jump shot
|4:01
|
|+2
|Shaquille Walters makes two point jump shot
|25-27
|4:25
|
|Noah Fernandes turnover (bad pass)
|4:37
|
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|4:39
|
|Jahmyl Telfort misses three point jump shot
|4:49
|
|Ronnie DeGray III personal foul (Tyson Walker draws the foul)
|4:54
|
|+1
|Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|25-25
|4:54
|
|Chris Doherty shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|4:54
|
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point layup
|24-25
|5:04
|
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|5:07
|
|Tyson Walker misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:07
|
|+1
|Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-25
|5:07
|
|Kolton Mitchell personal foul (Tyson Walker draws the foul)
|5:24
|
|Chris Doherty defensive rebound
|5:26
|
|Ronnie DeGray III misses two point jump shot
|5:45
|
|+2
|Coleman Stucke makes two point layup (Chris Doherty assists)
|22-24
|5:51
|
|Chris Doherty defensive rebound
|5:53
|
|Kolton Mitchell misses two point layup
|5:53
|
|Kolton Mitchell defensive rebound
|6:15
|
|Coleman Stucke misses two point layup
|6:23
|
|Jovohn Garcia turnover (traveling)
|6:49
|
|+3
|Coleman Stucke makes three point jump shot (Jahmyl Telfort assists)
|22-22
|7:14
|
|+1
|Ronnie DeGray III makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|22-19
|7:14
|
|TV timeout
|7:14
|
|Jason Strong shooting foul (Ronnie DeGray III draws the foul)
|7:14
|
|+2
|Ronnie DeGray III makes two point layup
|21-19
|7:38
|
|Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound
|7:40
|
|Tyson Walker misses three point jump shot
|7:47
|
|Jovohn Garcia turnover (bad pass) (Tyson Walker steals)
|8:00
|
|Minutemen offensive rebound
|8:02
|
|Carl Pierre misses two point layup
|8:21
|
|+3
|Jahmyl Telfort makes three point jump shot (Tyson Walker assists)
|19-19
|8:44
|
|+1
|Noah Fernandes makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|19-16
|8:44
|
|Jason Strong shooting foul (Noah Fernandes draws the foul)
|8:44
|
|+2
|Noah Fernandes makes two point layup
|18-16
|8:51
|
|Noah Fernandes offensive rebound
|8:53
|
|Dyondre Dominguez misses three point jump shot
|9:10
|
|+2
|Tyson Walker makes two point layup
|16-16
|9:30
|
|+3
|Noah Fernandes makes three point jump shot (Mark Gasperini assists)
|16-14
|9:47
|
|Dyondre Dominguez defensive rebound
|9:49
|
|Shaquille Walters misses three point jump shot
|10:12
|
|Huskies defensive rebound
|10:14
|
|Dibaji Walker misses three point jump shot
|10:25
|
|T.J. Weeks defensive rebound
|10:27
|
|Jahmyl Telfort misses two point layup
|10:27
|
|Jahmyl Telfort defensive rebound
|10:27
|
|Dibaji Walker misses two point jump shot
|10:40
|
|Dibaji Walker offensive rebound
|10:42
|
|T.J. Weeks misses two point layup
|10:54
|
|T.J. Weeks defensive rebound
|10:56
|
|Shaquille Walters misses two point dunk
|11:02
|
|Dibaji Walker turnover (bad pass) (Shaquille Walters steals)
|11:26
|
|+2
|Greg Eboigbodin makes two point layup (Shaquille Walters assists)
|13-14
|11:29
|
|Noah Fernandes personal foul (Shaquille Walters draws the foul)
|11:29
|
|Noah Fernandes personal foul (Shaquille Walters draws the foul)
|11:38
|
|Dyondre Dominguez turnover (traveling)
|11:39
|
|Dyondre Dominguez offensive rebound
|11:40
|
|Tre Mitchell misses two point layup
|11:51
|
|Noah Fernandes defensive rebound
|11:53
|
|Jason Strong misses two point layup
|12:04
|
|Shaquille Walters defensive rebound
|12:06
|
|Dyondre Dominguez misses three point jump shot
|12:10
|
|Tyson Walker personal foul (Noah Fernandes draws the foul)
|12:22
|
|Greg Eboigbodin turnover (lost ball) (Noah Fernandes steals)
|12:47
|
|+2
|Noah Fernandes makes two point layup (Tre Mitchell assists)
|13-12
|13:01
|
|+1
|Greg Eboigbodin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-12
|13:01
|
|+1
|Greg Eboigbodin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-11
|13:01
|
|Tre Mitchell shooting foul (Greg Eboigbodin draws the foul)
|13:07
|
|Tyson Walker defensive rebound
|13:18
|
|Tyson Walker turnover
|13:18
|
|Tyson Walker offensive foul (Jovohn Garcia draws the foul)
|13:35
|
|+3
|T.J. Weeks makes three point jump shot
|11-10
|13:42
|
|T.J. Weeks defensive rebound
|13:47
|
|Shaquille Walters misses two point layup
|13:47
|
|Shaquille Walters defensive rebound
|13:59
|
|Jovohn Garcia misses two point layup
|14:08
|
|Jahmyl Telfort turnover (bad pass) (Jovohn Garcia steals)
|14:10
|
|Greg Eboigbodin defensive rebound
|14:10
|
|Carl Pierre misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|14:10
|
|Vito Cubrilo shooting foul (Dibaji Walker draws the foul)
|14:10
|
|+2
|Carl Pierre makes two point layup (Ronnie DeGray III assists)
|8-10
|14:34
|
|+3
|Jason Strong makes three point jump shot (Jahmyl Telfort assists)
|6-10
|14:57
|
|Jason Strong defensive rebound
|14:59
|
|T.J. Weeks misses two point jump shot
|15:16
|
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|15:16
|
|Shaquille Walters misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|15:16
|
|Ronnie DeGray III shooting foul (Shaquille Walters draws the foul)
|15:16
|
|+2
|Shaquille Walters makes two point layup (Chris Doherty assists)
|6-7
|15:24
|
|Chris Doherty offensive rebound
|15:26
|
|Shaquille Walters misses three point jump shot
|15:30
|
|TV timeout
|15:40
|
|Chris Doherty defensive rebound
|15:42
|
|Carl Pierre misses two point layup
|15:50
|
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|15:52
|
|Vito Cubrilo misses three point jump shot
|16:00
|
|Shaquille Walters defensive rebound
|16:02
|
|Noah Fernandes misses three point jump shot
|16:12
|
|Coleman Stucke turnover (traveling)
|16:21
|
|Noah Fernandes turnover
|16:26
|
|Coleman Stucke misses three point jump shot
|16:27
|
|+2
|Jovohn Garcia makes two point layup
|6-5
|16:34
|
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|16:36
|
|Greg Eboigbodin misses two point layup
|16:45
|