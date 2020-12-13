UMASS
NEAST

2nd Half
UMASS
Minutemen
22
NEAST
Huskies
30

Time Team Play Score
7:06   TV timeout  
7:06   Jovohn Garcia shooting foul (Tyson Walker draws the foul)  
7:30 +3 Jovohn Garcia makes three point jump shot 52-61
7:46 +3 Jason Strong makes three point jump shot (Jahmyl Telfort assists) 49-61
8:01 +1 T.J. Weeks makes regular free throw 2 of 2 49-58
8:01   T.J. Weeks misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:01   Coleman Stucke shooting foul (T.J. Weeks draws the foul)  
8:07   Jason Strong turnover (bad pass) (T.J. Weeks steals)  
8:21 +1 Ronnie DeGray III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-58
8:21 +1 Ronnie DeGray III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 47-58
8:21   Shaquille Walters shooting foul (Ronnie DeGray III draws the foul)  
8:40 +1 Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 46-58
8:40 +1 Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 46-57
8:40   Noah Fernandes personal foul (Tyson Walker draws the foul)  
8:57 +2 Ronnie DeGray III makes two point dunk (Jovohn Garcia assists) 46-56
9:05   Shaquille Walters turnover (lost ball) (Tre Mitchell steals)  
9:05   Jump ball. Shaquille Walters vs. Tre Mitchell (Tre Mitchell gains possession)  
9:17 +1 Jovohn Garcia makes regular free throw 2 of 2 44-56
9:17 +1 Jovohn Garcia makes regular free throw 1 of 2 43-56
9:17   Shaquille Walters shooting foul (Jovohn Garcia draws the foul)  
9:41 +2 Jahmyl Telfort makes two point layup (Tyson Walker assists) 42-56
10:06   Shaquille Walters defensive rebound  
10:08   Tre Mitchell misses two point hook shot  
10:26   Greg Eboigbodin personal foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)  
10:50 +1 Jason Strong makes regular free throw 1 of 1 42-54
10:50   Tre Mitchell shooting foul (Jason Strong draws the foul)  
10:50 +2 Jason Strong makes two point layup 42-53
11:03 +2 Tre Mitchell makes two point hook shot 42-51
11:13   Greg Eboigbodin personal foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)  
11:31   TV timeout  
11:51   Shaquille Walters turnover (lost ball) (Kolton Mitchell steals)  
11:54   Shaquille Walters defensive rebound  
11:56   Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
12:13 +1 Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 1 40-51
12:13   Dyondre Dominguez shooting foul (Tyson Walker draws the foul)  
12:13 +2 Tyson Walker makes two point layup 40-50
12:20   Jason Strong defensive rebound  
12:22   Dyondre Dominguez misses three point jump shot  
12:34 +3 Shaquille Walters makes three point jump shot (Jahmyl Telfort assists) 40-48
12:57 +1 Jovohn Garcia makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-45
12:57   Jovohn Garcia misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:57   Chris Doherty shooting foul (Jovohn Garcia draws the foul)  
13:09 +2 Jason Strong makes two point hook shot 39-45
13:29 +2 T.J. Weeks makes two point layup 39-43
13:47   Chris Doherty personal foul (T.J. Weeks draws the foul)  
13:47   T.J. Weeks defensive rebound  
13:49   Tyson Walker misses three point jump shot  
14:01   T.J. Weeks personal foul (Shaquille Walters draws the foul)  
14:01   Jovohn Garcia turnover (bad pass) (Shaquille Walters steals)  
14:21 +1 Chris Doherty makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-43
14:21 +1 Chris Doherty makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-42
14:21   Noah Fernandes shooting foul (Chris Doherty draws the foul)  
14:29   Jahmyl Telfort defensive rebound  
14:31   Mark Gasperini misses two point layup  
14:43 +1 Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-41
14:43   Tyson Walker misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:43   TV timeout  
14:43   Carl Pierre shooting foul (Tyson Walker draws the foul)  
14:52   Shaquille Walters defensive rebound  
14:54   Mark Gasperini misses three point jump shot  
15:01   Noah Fernandes defensive rebound  
15:03   Coleman Stucke misses three point jump shot  
15:25 +3 Jovohn Garcia makes three point jump shot (Carl Pierre assists) 37-40
15:49   TV timeout  
15:49   Minutemen 30 second timeout  
15:51 +2 Jason Strong makes two point layup (Shaquille Walters assists) 34-40
16:01   Tre Mitchell turnover  
16:01   Tre Mitchell offensive foul (Greg Eboigbodin draws the foul)  
16:24 +2 Shaquille Walters makes two point layup 34-38
16:31   Tyson Walker defensive rebound  
16:33   Greg Eboigbodin blocks Carl Pierre's two point layup  
16:39   Noah Fernandes defensive rebound  
16:41   Jason Strong misses three point jump shot  
17:04   Tre Mitchell turnover (bad pass)  
17:27 +2 Greg Eboigbodin makes two point dunk (Tyson Walker assists) 34-36
17:43   Greg Eboigbodin defensive rebound  
17:45   Noah Fernandes misses three point jump shot  
17:50   Tre Mitchell defensive rebound  
17:52   Jason Strong misses two point layup  
18:27 +2 Noah Fernandes makes two point layup 34-34
18:44   Jason Strong turnover (traveling)  
18:49   Jason Strong defensive rebound  
18:51   Jovohn Garcia misses two point layup  
19:11 +3 Jason Strong makes three point jump shot (Tyson Walker assists) 32-34
19:34 +2 Jovohn Garcia makes two point jump shot 32-31
19:47   Shaquille Walters turnover (bad pass)  
0:00   End of period  

1st Half
UMASS
Minutemen
30
NEAST
Huskies
31

Time Team Play Score
0:04   Jahmyl Telfort defensive rebound  
0:06   Jovohn Garcia misses two point dunk  
0:17 +2 Chris Doherty makes two point layup (Jason Strong assists) 30-31
0:34   Chris Doherty offensive rebound  
0:34   Shaquille Walters misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:34   Noah Fernandes personal foul (Shaquille Walters draws the foul)  
0:41   Jason Strong defensive rebound  
0:43   Jovohn Garcia misses two point layup  
0:52 +1 Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-29
0:52 +1 Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-28
0:52   Tre Mitchell personal foul (Tyson Walker draws the foul)  
0:52   Tyson Walker defensive rebound  
0:54   T.J. Weeks misses three point jump shot  
1:05   T.J. Weeks defensive rebound  
1:07   Jahmyl Telfort misses two point jump shot  
1:35   Minutemen turnover (shot clock violation)  
1:35   Minutemen offensive rebound  
1:37   Jovohn Garcia misses two point layup  
2:07   Shaquille Walters turnover (bad pass)  
2:14 +3 Ronnie DeGray III makes three point jump shot (Jovohn Garcia assists) 30-27
2:20   Jovohn Garcia defensive rebound  
2:22   Jason Strong misses three point jump shot  
2:27   Shaquille Walters defensive rebound  
2:29   Tre Mitchell misses two point layup  
2:43   Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound  
2:45   Jason Strong misses two point layup  
2:51   Jason Strong offensive rebound  
2:53   Coleman Stucke misses three point jump shot  
3:02 +1 Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-27
3:02 +1 Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-27
3:02   Greg Eboigbodin personal foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)  
3:14   Jovohn Garcia defensive rebound  
3:16   T.J. Weeks blocks Jason Strong's two point layup  
3:20   TV timeout  
3:20   Huskies offensive rebound  
3:21   Jahmyl Telfort misses two point jump shot  
3:33   Coleman Stucke defensive rebound  
3:35   Noah Fernandes misses three point jump shot  
4:01 +2 Shaquille Walters makes two point jump shot 25-27
4:25   Noah Fernandes turnover (bad pass)  
4:37   Tre Mitchell defensive rebound  
4:39   Jahmyl Telfort misses three point jump shot  
4:49   Ronnie DeGray III personal foul (Tyson Walker draws the foul)  
4:54 +1 Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 1 25-25
4:54   Chris Doherty shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)  
4:54 +2 Tre Mitchell makes two point layup 24-25
5:04   Tre Mitchell defensive rebound  
5:07   Tyson Walker misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:07 +1 Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-25
5:07   Kolton Mitchell personal foul (Tyson Walker draws the foul)  
5:24   Chris Doherty defensive rebound  
5:26   Ronnie DeGray III misses two point jump shot  
5:45 +2 Coleman Stucke makes two point layup (Chris Doherty assists) 22-24
5:51   Chris Doherty defensive rebound  
5:53   Kolton Mitchell misses two point layup  
5:53   Kolton Mitchell defensive rebound  
6:15   Coleman Stucke misses two point layup  
6:23   Jovohn Garcia turnover (traveling)  
6:49 +3 Coleman Stucke makes three point jump shot (Jahmyl Telfort assists) 22-22
7:14 +1 Ronnie DeGray III makes regular free throw 1 of 1 22-19
7:14   TV timeout  
7:14   Jason Strong shooting foul (Ronnie DeGray III draws the foul)  
7:14 +2 Ronnie DeGray III makes two point layup 21-19
7:38   Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound  
7:40   Tyson Walker misses three point jump shot  
7:47   Jovohn Garcia turnover (bad pass) (Tyson Walker steals)  
8:00   Minutemen offensive rebound  
8:02   Carl Pierre misses two point layup  
8:21 +3 Jahmyl Telfort makes three point jump shot (Tyson Walker assists) 19-19
8:44 +1 Noah Fernandes makes regular free throw 1 of 1 19-16
8:44   Jason Strong shooting foul (Noah Fernandes draws the foul)  
8:44 +2 Noah Fernandes makes two point layup 18-16
8:51   Noah Fernandes offensive rebound  
8:53   Dyondre Dominguez misses three point jump shot  
9:10 +2 Tyson Walker makes two point layup 16-16
9:30 +3 Noah Fernandes makes three point jump shot (Mark Gasperini assists) 16-14
9:47   Dyondre Dominguez defensive rebound  
9:49   Shaquille Walters misses three point jump shot  
10:12   Huskies defensive rebound  
10:14   Dibaji Walker misses three point jump shot  
10:25   T.J. Weeks defensive rebound  
10:27   Jahmyl Telfort misses two point layup  
10:27   Jahmyl Telfort defensive rebound  
10:27   Dibaji Walker misses two point jump shot  
10:40   Dibaji Walker offensive rebound  
10:42   T.J. Weeks misses two point layup  
10:54   T.J. Weeks defensive rebound  
10:56   Shaquille Walters misses two point dunk  
11:02   Dibaji Walker turnover (bad pass) (Shaquille Walters steals)  
11:26 +2 Greg Eboigbodin makes two point layup (Shaquille Walters assists) 13-14
11:29   Noah Fernandes personal foul (Shaquille Walters draws the foul)  
11:29   Noah Fernandes personal foul (Shaquille Walters draws the foul)  
11:38   Dyondre Dominguez turnover (traveling)  
11:39   Dyondre Dominguez offensive rebound  
11:40   Tre Mitchell misses two point layup  
11:51   Noah Fernandes defensive rebound  
11:53   Jason Strong misses two point layup  
12:04   Shaquille Walters defensive rebound  
12:06   Dyondre Dominguez misses three point jump shot  
12:10   Tyson Walker personal foul (Noah Fernandes draws the foul)  
12:22   Greg Eboigbodin turnover (lost ball) (Noah Fernandes steals)  
12:47 +2 Noah Fernandes makes two point layup (Tre Mitchell assists) 13-12
13:01 +1 Greg Eboigbodin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-12
13:01 +1 Greg Eboigbodin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-11
13:01   Tre Mitchell shooting foul (Greg Eboigbodin draws the foul)  
13:07   Tyson Walker defensive rebound  
13:18   Tyson Walker turnover  
13:18   Tyson Walker offensive foul (Jovohn Garcia draws the foul)  
13:35 +3 T.J. Weeks makes three point jump shot 11-10
13:42   T.J. Weeks defensive rebound  
13:47   Shaquille Walters misses two point layup  
13:47   Shaquille Walters defensive rebound  
13:59   Jovohn Garcia misses two point layup  
14:08   Jahmyl Telfort turnover (bad pass) (Jovohn Garcia steals)  
14:10   Greg Eboigbodin defensive rebound  
14:10   Carl Pierre misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
14:10   Vito Cubrilo shooting foul (Dibaji Walker draws the foul)  
14:10 +2 Carl Pierre makes two point layup (Ronnie DeGray III assists) 8-10
14:34 +3 Jason Strong makes three point jump shot (Jahmyl Telfort assists) 6-10
14:57   Jason Strong defensive rebound  
14:59   T.J. Weeks misses two point jump shot  
15:16   Tre Mitchell defensive rebound  
15:16   Shaquille Walters misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
15:16   Ronnie DeGray III shooting foul (Shaquille Walters draws the foul)  
15:16 +2 Shaquille Walters makes two point layup (Chris Doherty assists) 6-7
15:24   Chris Doherty offensive rebound  
15:26   Shaquille Walters misses three point jump shot  
15:30   TV timeout  
15:40   Chris Doherty defensive rebound  
15:42   Carl Pierre misses two point layup  
15:50   Tre Mitchell defensive rebound  
15:52   Vito Cubrilo misses three point jump shot  
16:00   Shaquille Walters defensive rebound  
16:02   Noah Fernandes misses three point jump shot  
16:12   Coleman Stucke turnover (traveling)  
16:21   Noah Fernandes turnover  
16:26   Coleman Stucke misses three point jump shot  
16:27 +2 Jovohn Garcia makes two point layup 6-5
16:34   Tre Mitchell defensive rebound  
16:36   Greg Eboigbodin misses two point layup  
16:45