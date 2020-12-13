WEBER
BOISE

2nd Half
WEBER
Wildcats
13
BOISE
Broncos
4

Time Team Play Score
12:16   Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound  
12:18   Seikou Sisoho Jawara misses three point jump shot  
12:38   Mladen Armus personal foul  
12:38   Wildcats defensive rebound  
12:40   Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot  
12:53   Wildcats turnover (bad pass) (Broncos steals)  
13:13 +2 Mladen Armus makes two point layup (Naje Smith assists) 39-39
13:25   Seikou Sisoho Jawara personal foul (Max Rice draws the foul)  
13:28   Max Rice defensive rebound  
13:30   Zahir Porter misses three point jump shot  
13:37   Broncos turnover (shot clock violation)  
13:37   Broncos offensive rebound  
13:39   Abu Kigab misses three point jump shot  
13:50   Emmanuel Akot offensive rebound  
13:52   Michal Kozak blocks Abu Kigab's two point jump shot  
14:12   Abu Kigab turnover (lost ball) (Cody Carlson steals)  
14:23   Abu Kigab offensive rebound  
14:25   Mladen Armus misses two point jump shot  
14:48 +2 Cody Carlson makes two point layup (Zahir Porter assists) 36-37
15:07   Michal Kozak defensive rebound  
15:09   Abu Kigab misses two point tip shot  
15:13   Abu Kigab offensive rebound  
15:15   Max Rice misses three point jump shot  
15:38 +1 Isiah Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-37
15:38 +1 Isiah Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-37
15:38   TV timeout  
15:38   Derrick Alston shooting foul (Isiah Brown draws the foul)  
15:44   Isiah Brown defensive rebound  
15:46   Abu Kigab misses three point jump shot  
15:55   Derrick Alston defensive rebound  
15:57   Michal Kozak misses three point jump shot  
16:16   Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot  
16:23   Mladen Armus defensive rebound  
16:25   Seikou Sisoho Jawara misses three point jump shot  
16:33   Cody Carlson defensive rebound  
16:35   Rayj Dennis misses three point jump shot  
16:51   Michal Kozak turnover  
16:51   Michal Kozak offensive foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)  
17:07 +2 Abu Kigab makes two point driving layup 32-37
17:33 +3 Michal Kozak makes three point jump shot (Isiah Brown assists) 32-35
17:53   Michal Kozak defensive rebound  
17:55   Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot  
18:06 +3 Seikou Sisoho Jawara makes three point jump shot (Zahir Porter assists) 29-35
18:12   Zahir Porter defensive rebound  
18:14   Rayj Dennis misses two point step back jump shot  
18:31   Zahir Porter personal foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)  
18:41   Rayj Dennis defensive rebound  
18:43   Zahir Porter misses three point jump shot  
18:56   Mladen Armus turnover (traveling)  
19:03   Mladen Armus offensive rebound  
19:05   Derrick Alston misses two point jump shot  
19:17   Isiah Brown turnover (lost ball) (Rayj Dennis steals)  
19:17   Jump ball. Isiah Brown vs. Rayj Dennis (Rayj Dennis gains possession)  
19:26   Zahir Porter defensive rebound  
19:28   Mladen Armus misses two point hook shot  
19:36   Seikou Sisoho Jawara turnover (bad pass)  

1st Half
WEBER
Wildcats
26
BOISE
Broncos
35

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:03   Isiah Brown turnover (Emmanuel Akot steals)  
0:18   Rayj Dennis turnover (bad pass)  
0:29   Mladen Armus defensive rebound  
0:29   Seikou Sisoho Jawara misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:29   Emmanuel Akot personal foul (Seikou Sisoho Jawara draws the foul)  
0:35   Michal Kozak defensive rebound  
0:37   Emmanuel Akot misses two point hook shot  
0:40   Seikou Sisoho Jawara turnover (lost ball)  
0:41 +1 Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-35
0:41 +1 Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-34
0:41   Kham Davis personal foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)  
0:49   Mladen Armus defensive rebound  
0:51   Seikou Sisoho Jawara misses three point jump shot  
1:19   Kham Davis defensive rebound  
1:21   Derrick Alston misses two point jump shot  
1:34   Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)  
1:34   Wildcats offensive rebound  
1:36   Cody Carlson misses two point jump shot  
1:38   Official timeout  
1:41   KJ Cunningham offensive rebound  
1:43   Michal Kozak misses three point jump shot  
1:57   TV timeout  
1:57   Abu Kigab personal foul  
2:16 +2 Emmanuel Akot makes two point fadeaway jump shot 26-33
2:45 +2 KJ Cunningham makes two point jump shot 26-31
2:54   Dillon Jones defensive rebound  
2:56   Emmanuel Akot misses two point jump shot  
3:27   Naje Smith defensive rebound  
3:29   KJ Cunningham misses three point jump shot  
3:43 +2 Abu Kigab makes two point layup (Emmanuel Akot assists) 24-31
3:51   Naje Smith defensive rebound  
3:53   Dontay Bassett misses two point hook shot  
4:09   Dillon Jones defensive rebound  
4:09   Abu Kigab misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:09 +1 Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-29
4:09   Isiah Brown shooting foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)  
4:12   Seikou Sisoho Jawara turnover (lost ball) (Naje Smith steals)  
4:32 +1 Rayj Dennis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-28
4:32 +1 Rayj Dennis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-27
4:32   Isiah Brown shooting foul (Rayj Dennis draws the foul)  
4:43   Isiah Brown turnover (bad pass) (Emmanuel Akot steals)  
4:52   Dontay Bassett defensive rebound  
4:54   Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot  
5:07   Isiah Brown turnover (lost ball) (Rayj Dennis steals)  
5:19   Michal Kozak offensive rebound  
5:21   Isiah Brown misses two point jump shot  
5:43 +3 Emmanuel Akot makes three point jump shot 24-26
5:51   Seikou Sisoho Jawara personal foul (Max Rice draws the foul)  
5:51   Broncos offensive rebound  
5:53   Mladen Armus misses two point layup  
6:06   Cody Carlson personal foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)  
6:23   Kham Davis turnover (out of bounds)  
6:30   Dillon Jones defensive rebound  
6:32   Max Rice misses three point jump shot  
6:46   Max Rice defensive rebound  
6:48   Seikou Sisoho Jawara misses two point turnaround jump shot  
7:03   TV timeout  
7:03   Derrick Alston turnover  
7:03   Derrick Alston offensive foul (Cody Carlson draws the foul)  
7:19 +2 Seikou Sisoho Jawara makes two point layup 24-23
7:33 +3 Abu Kigab makes three point jump shot (Emmanuel Akot assists) 22-23
7:42   Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound  
7:44   Dillon Jones misses three point jump shot  
7:48   Abu Kigab turnover (lost ball) (Dillon Jones steals)  
8:08 +2 Cody Carlson makes two point layup (Seikou Sisoho Jawara assists) 22-20
8:26   Abu Kigab turnover (lost ball) (Dillon Jones steals)  
8:45   Zahir Porter personal foul  
8:55 +1 Zahir Porter makes regular free throw 1 of 1 20-20
8:55   Derrick Alston shooting foul (Zahir Porter draws the foul)  
8:55 +2 Zahir Porter makes two point layup 19-20
9:10   Seikou Sisoho Jawara defensive rebound  
9:12   Emmanuel Akot misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
9:26   Zahir Porter personal foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)  
9:43 +1 Dillon Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 1 17-20
9:43   Official timeout  
9:43   Lukas Milner shooting foul (Dillon Jones draws the foul)  
9:43 +2 Dillon Jones makes two point layup 16-20
9:56   Abu Kigab turnover (lost ball) (Dillon Jones steals)  
9:57   Abu Kigab defensive rebound  
9:57   Cody Carlson misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
9:56   Lukas Milner shooting foul (Cody Carlson draws the foul)  
9:56 +2 Cody Carlson makes two point layup 14-20
10:11   Wildcats 30 second timeout  
10:15 +3 Derrick Alston makes three point jump shot (Max Rice assists) 12-20
10:23   Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound  
10:25   Dontay Bassett misses two point jump shot  
10:55 +3 Max Rice makes three point jump shot (Emmanuel Akot assists) 12-17
11:05   Kham Davis turnover (bad pass) (Abu Kigab steals)  
11:18 +2 Lukas Milner makes two point dunk (Emmanuel Akot assists) 12-14
11:33   TV timeout  
11:33   Michal Kozak turnover (lost ball) (Rayj Dennis steals)  
11:33   Jump ball. Michal Kozak vs. Rayj Dennis (Rayj Dennis gains possession)  
11:58 +3 Abu Kigab makes three point jump shot (Rayj Dennis assists) 12-12
12:10   Lukas Milner defensive rebound  
12:12   Kham Davis misses two point jump shot  
12:42   Isiah Brown defensive rebound  
12:44   Rayj Dennis misses three point jump shot  
13:02   Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound  
13:04   Dontay Bassett misses two point layup  
13:21 +2 Max Rice makes two point floating jump shot 12-9
13:44   Abu Kigab defensive rebound  
13:46   Seikou Sisoho Jawara misses three point jump shot  
13:58   Michal Kozak defensive rebound  
14:00   Michal Kozak blocks Abu Kigab's two point jump shot  
14:11   TV timeout  
14:11   TV timeout  
14:13 +3 Isiah Brown makes three point jump shot (Zahir Porter assists) 12-7
14:18   Derrick Alston turnover (bad pass) (Zahir Porter steals)  
14:43 +3 Cody Carlson makes three point jump shot (Seikou Sisoho Jawara assists) 9-7
14:50   Cody Carlson defensive rebound  
14:52   Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot  
15:06 +2 Cody Carlson makes two point layup (Isiah Brown assists) 6-7
15:13   Michal Kozak defensive rebound  
15:15   Rayj Dennis misses three point jump shot  
15:31   Rayj Dennis defensive rebound  
15:33   Isiah Brown misses three point step back jump shot  
15:41   Rayj Dennis turnover (lost ball) (Cody Carlson steals)  
15:59   Naje Smith defensive rebound  
15:59   Zahir Porter misses two point jump shot  
16:12   Cody Carlson defensive rebound  
16:12   Derrick Alston misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
16:12 +1 Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4-7
16:12   Michal Kozak shooting foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)  
16:22   Zahir Porter turnover (bad pass) (Mladen Armus steals)  
16:37   Wildcats defensive rebound  
16:39   Rayj Dennis misses three point jump shot  
16:52 +2 Michal Kozak makes two point turnaround jump shot 4-6
17:11   Michal Kozak defensive rebound  
17:13   Emmanuel Akot misses two point turnaround jump shot  
17:28 +1 Isiah Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-6
17:28 +1 Isiah Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-6
17:28   Abu Kigab shooting foul (Isiah Brown draws the foul)  
17:54 +3 Derrick Alston makes three point jump shot (Abu Kigab assists) 0-6
18:05   Mladen Armus defensive rebound  
18:07   Isiah Brown misses two point pullup jump shot  
18:29 +3 Rayj Dennis makes three point jump shot (Mladen Armus assists) 0-3
18:42   Michal Kozak turnover (traveling)  
18:50   Derrick Alston turnover (lost ball)  
19:01   Cody Carlson turnover (traveling)  
19:03   Cody Carlson offensive rebound  
19:05   Seikou Sisoho Jawara misses three point jump shot  
19:26   Seikou Sisoho Jawara defensive rebound  
19:28   Derrick Alston misses two point jump shot  
19:43   Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound  
19:45   Zahir Porter misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Cody Carlson vs. Mladen Armus (Seikou Sisoho Jawara gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 39 39
Field Goals 14-36 (38.9%) 13-40 (32.5%)
3-Pointers 5-18 (27.8%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 6-8 (75.0%) 6-8 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 26 26
Offensive 3 4
Defensive 20 20
Team 3 2
Assists 8 9
Steals 6 9
Blocks 2 0
Turnovers 14 10
Fouls 12 9
Technicals 0 0
34
C. Carlson F
14 PTS, 4 REB
24
A. Kigab F
11 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Weber State 2-0 261339
home team logo Boise State 3-1 35439
ExtraMile Arena Boise, ID
away team logo Weber State 2-0 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Boise State 3-1 PPG RPG APG
34
C. Carlson F 14 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
24
A. Kigab F 11 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
38.9 FG% 32.5
27.8 3PT FG% 35.0
75.0 FT% 75.0
Weber State
Starters
C. Carlson
I. Brown
M. Kozak
S. Sisoho Jawara
Z. Porter
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Carlson 14 4 0 6/7 2/2 0/1 1 - 2 0 1 1 3
I. Brown 7 2 2 1/4 1/2 4/4 2 - 0 0 4 0 2
M. Kozak 5 7 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 2 - 0 2 3 1 6
S. Sisoho Jawara 5 2 3 2/8 1/6 0/1 2 - 0 0 3 0 2
Z. Porter 3 2 3 1/5 0/3 1/1 4 - 1 0 1 0 2
Bench
D. Jones
K. Cunningham
D. Bassett
K. Davis
J. Sanders
H. Humphreys
J. Furgerson
D. Nzekwesi
D. Kupsas
T. Percy
M. Brizee
D. Hunter
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
