0:00
End of period
0:03
Isiah Brown turnover (Emmanuel Akot steals)
0:18
Rayj Dennis turnover (bad pass)
0:29
Mladen Armus defensive rebound
0:29
Seikou Sisoho Jawara misses regular free throw 1 of 1
0:29
Emmanuel Akot personal foul (Seikou Sisoho Jawara draws the foul)
0:35
Michal Kozak defensive rebound
0:37
Emmanuel Akot misses two point hook shot
0:40
Seikou Sisoho Jawara turnover (lost ball)
0:41
+1
Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
26-35
0:41
|
|
|
0:41
Kham Davis personal foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)
0:49
Mladen Armus defensive rebound
0:51
Seikou Sisoho Jawara misses three point jump shot
1:19
Kham Davis defensive rebound
1:21
Derrick Alston misses two point jump shot
1:34
Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)
1:34
Wildcats offensive rebound
1:36
Cody Carlson misses two point jump shot
1:38
Official timeout
1:41
KJ Cunningham offensive rebound
1:43
Michal Kozak misses three point jump shot
1:57
TV timeout
1:57
Abu Kigab personal foul
2:16
|
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
2:54
Dillon Jones defensive rebound
2:56
Emmanuel Akot misses two point jump shot
3:27
Naje Smith defensive rebound
3:29
KJ Cunningham misses three point jump shot
3:43
|
|
|
3:51
Naje Smith defensive rebound
3:53
Dontay Bassett misses two point hook shot
4:09
Dillon Jones defensive rebound
4:09
Abu Kigab misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:09
|
|
|
4:09
Isiah Brown shooting foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)
4:12
Seikou Sisoho Jawara turnover (lost ball) (Naje Smith steals)
4:32
|
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
4:32
Isiah Brown shooting foul (Rayj Dennis draws the foul)
4:43
Isiah Brown turnover (bad pass) (Emmanuel Akot steals)
4:52
Dontay Bassett defensive rebound
4:54
Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot
5:07
Isiah Brown turnover (lost ball) (Rayj Dennis steals)
5:19
Michal Kozak offensive rebound
5:21
Isiah Brown misses two point jump shot
5:43
|
|
|
5:51
Seikou Sisoho Jawara personal foul (Max Rice draws the foul)
5:51
Broncos offensive rebound
5:53
Mladen Armus misses two point layup
6:06
Cody Carlson personal foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)
6:23
Kham Davis turnover (out of bounds)
6:30
Dillon Jones defensive rebound
6:32
Max Rice misses three point jump shot
6:46
Max Rice defensive rebound
6:48
Seikou Sisoho Jawara misses two point turnaround jump shot
7:03
TV timeout
7:03
Derrick Alston turnover
7:03
Derrick Alston offensive foul (Cody Carlson draws the foul)
7:19
|
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
7:42
Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound
7:44
Dillon Jones misses three point jump shot
7:48
Abu Kigab turnover (lost ball) (Dillon Jones steals)
8:08
|
|
|
8:26
Abu Kigab turnover (lost ball) (Dillon Jones steals)
8:45
Zahir Porter personal foul
8:55
|
|
|
8:55
Derrick Alston shooting foul (Zahir Porter draws the foul)
8:55
|
|
|
9:10
Seikou Sisoho Jawara defensive rebound
9:12
Emmanuel Akot misses two point fadeaway jump shot
9:26
Zahir Porter personal foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)
9:43
|
|
|
9:43
Official timeout
9:43
Lukas Milner shooting foul (Dillon Jones draws the foul)
9:43
|
|
|
9:56
Abu Kigab turnover (lost ball) (Dillon Jones steals)
9:57
Abu Kigab defensive rebound
9:57
Cody Carlson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
9:56
Lukas Milner shooting foul (Cody Carlson draws the foul)
9:56
|
|
|
10:11
Wildcats 30 second timeout
10:15
|
|
|
10:23
Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound
10:25
Dontay Bassett misses two point jump shot
10:55
|
|
|
11:05
Kham Davis turnover (bad pass) (Abu Kigab steals)
11:18
|
|
|
11:33
TV timeout
11:33
Michal Kozak turnover (lost ball) (Rayj Dennis steals)
11:33
Jump ball. Michal Kozak vs. Rayj Dennis (Rayj Dennis gains possession)
11:58
|
|
|
12:10
Lukas Milner defensive rebound
12:12
Kham Davis misses two point jump shot
12:42
Isiah Brown defensive rebound
12:44
Rayj Dennis misses three point jump shot
13:02
Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound
13:04
Dontay Bassett misses two point layup
13:21
|
|
|
13:44
Abu Kigab defensive rebound
13:46
Seikou Sisoho Jawara misses three point jump shot
13:58
Michal Kozak defensive rebound
14:00
Michal Kozak blocks Abu Kigab's two point jump shot
14:11
TV timeout
14:11
TV timeout
14:13
|
|
|
14:18
Derrick Alston turnover (bad pass) (Zahir Porter steals)
14:43
|
|
|
14:50
Cody Carlson defensive rebound
14:52
Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot
15:06
|
|
|
15:13
Michal Kozak defensive rebound
15:15
Rayj Dennis misses three point jump shot
15:31
Rayj Dennis defensive rebound
15:33
Isiah Brown misses three point step back jump shot
15:41
Rayj Dennis turnover (lost ball) (Cody Carlson steals)
15:59
Naje Smith defensive rebound
15:59
Zahir Porter misses two point jump shot
16:12
Cody Carlson defensive rebound
16:12
Derrick Alston misses regular free throw 2 of 2
16:12
|
|
|
16:12
Michal Kozak shooting foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)
16:22
Zahir Porter turnover (bad pass) (Mladen Armus steals)
16:37
Wildcats defensive rebound
16:39
Rayj Dennis misses three point jump shot
16:52
|
+2
|
Michal Kozak makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
4-6
|
17:11
|
|
|
Michal Kozak defensive rebound
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Emmanuel Akot misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
17:28
|
|
+1
|
Isiah Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-6
|
17:28
|
|
+1
|
Isiah Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1-6
|
17:28
|
|
|
Abu Kigab shooting foul (Isiah Brown draws the foul)
|
|
17:54
|
|
+3
|
Derrick Alston makes three point jump shot (Abu Kigab assists)
|
0-6
|
18:05
|
|
|
Mladen Armus defensive rebound
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Isiah Brown misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
18:29
|
|
+3
|
Rayj Dennis makes three point jump shot (Mladen Armus assists)
|
0-3
|
18:42
|
|
|
Michal Kozak turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Derrick Alston turnover (lost ball)
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
Cody Carlson turnover (traveling)
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Cody Carlson offensive rebound
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Seikou Sisoho Jawara misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Seikou Sisoho Jawara defensive rebound
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Derrick Alston misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Zahir Porter misses three point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Cody Carlson vs. Mladen Armus (Seikou Sisoho Jawara gains possession)
|