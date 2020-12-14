NAU
COLOST

2nd Half
NAU
Lumberjacks
5
COLOST
Rams
16

Time Team Play Score
14:54   Lumberjacks 30 second timeout  
14:54   John Tonje personal foul  
15:01   Cameron Shelton defensive rebound  
15:03   Isaiah Stevens misses two point jump shot  
15:20 +2 Cameron Shelton makes two point jump shot 37-51
15:41 +2 James Moors makes two point layup (Isaiah Stevens assists) 35-51
15:49   TV timeout  
15:49   Isaiah Lewis turnover (lost ball)  
16:09 +3 David Roddy makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists) 35-49
16:17   Jump ball. Adam Thistlewood vs. Luke Avdalovic (Rams gains possession)  
16:22   Luke Avdalovic turnover (lost ball) (Adam Thistlewood steals)  
16:31   David Roddy personal foul  
16:59 +2 Isaiah Stevens makes two point layup 35-46
17:14 +3 Luke Avdalovic makes three point jump shot (Nik Mains assists) 35-44
17:33 +3 Adam Thistlewood makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists) 32-44
17:47   Cameron Shelton turnover (bad pass) (David Roddy steals)  
17:52   Isaiah Stevens personal foul  
18:08   TV timeout  
18:08   Lumberjacks 60 second timeout  
18:26 +3 Adam Thistlewood makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists) 32-41
18:24   David Roddy defensive rebound  
18:26   Cameron Shelton misses two point jump shot  
18:26   Isaiah Rivera personal foul  
18:28   Kendle Moore personal foul  
18:41   Jackson Larsen defensive rebound  
18:43   David Roddy misses two point layup  
18:49   Dischon Thomas offensive rebound  
18:51   David Roddy misses two point layup  
18:59   David Roddy defensive rebound  
19:01   Carson Towt misses two point layup  
19:23 +3 Kendle Moore makes three point jump shot (David Roddy assists) 32-38
19:33   Dischon Thomas defensive rebound  
19:35   Cameron Shelton misses two point jump shot  

1st Half
NAU
Lumberjacks
32
COLOST
Rams
35

Time Team Play Score
0:00   Rams defensive rebound  
0:01   Luke Avdalovic misses three point jump shot  
0:18 +2 Kendle Moore makes two point layup 32-35
0:36 +1 Nik Mains makes regular free throw 1 of 1 32-33
0:36   Kendle Moore shooting foul (Nik Mains draws the foul)  
0:36 +2 Nik Mains makes two point layup (Carson Towt assists) 31-33
0:59 +1 Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-33
0:59 +1 Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-32
0:59   Ajang Aguek personal foul (Isaiah Stevens draws the foul)  
1:14 +3 Ajang Aguek makes three point jump shot (Cameron Shelton assists) 29-31
1:47 +3 Isaiah Stevens makes three point jump shot 26-31
2:02 +2 Cameron Shelton makes two point layup 26-28
2:17   Carson Towt defensive rebound  
2:17   James Moors misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:17 +1 James Moors makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-28
2:17   Jay Green shooting foul (James Moors draws the foul)  
2:32 +2 Luke Avdalovic makes two point jump shot 24-27
2:58 +2 David Roddy makes two point layup (Kendle Moore assists) 22-27
3:10 +1 Cameron Shelton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-25
3:10 +1 Cameron Shelton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-25
3:10   Dischon Thomas shooting foul (Cameron Shelton draws the foul)  
3:14   Jay Green offensive rebound  
3:16   Cameron Shelton misses three point jump shot  
3:52   Adam Thistlewood personal foul  
3:52 +1 David Roddy makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-25
3:52 +1 David Roddy makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-24
3:52   Ajang Aguek shooting foul  
4:00 +1 Carson Towt makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-23
3:10   Dischon Thomas shooting foul (Cameron Shelton draws the foul)  
4:00   Carson Towt misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:00   TV timeout  
4:00   Dischon Thomas personal foul  
4:02   Carson Towt offensive rebound  
4:04   Cameron Shelton misses three point jump shot  
4:28 +2 Dischon Thomas makes two point hook shot 19-23
4:55 +3 Luke Avdalovic makes three point jump shot (Jay Green assists) 19-21
5:17   Carson Towt defensive rebound  
5:19   Kendle Moore misses two point layup  
5:26   Jackson Larsen turnover (bad pass) (Kendle Moore steals)  
5:35   David Roddy turnover (bad pass) (Luke Avdalovic steals)  
5:52 +1 Luke Avdalovic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-21
5:52 +1 Luke Avdalovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-21
5:52   Dischon Thomas shooting foul (Luke Avdalovic draws the foul)  
5:56   Dischon Thomas turnover (bad pass) (Luke Avdalovic steals)  
5:19   Kendle Moore misses two point layup  
6:08 +2 Carson Towt makes two point layup (Luke Avdalovic assists) 14-21
6:16   Jay Green defensive rebound  
6:18   Kendle Moore misses three point jump shot  
6:33 +3 Cameron Shelton makes three point jump shot 12-21
7:03   Jackson Larsen defensive rebound  
7:05   P.J. Byrd misses two point jump shot  
7:29 +2 Jackson Larsen makes two point jump shot 9-21
7:32   TV timeout  
7:32   P.J. Byrd personal foul  
7:58 +2 James Moors makes two point dunk (David Roddy assists) 7-21
8:03   Carson Towt shooting foul (David Roddy draws the foul)  
8:03   David Roddy offensive rebound  
8:03   David Roddy misses two point layup  
8:17   Lumberjacks turnover (shot clock violation)  
8:20   Keith Haymon offensive rebound  
8:22   David Roddy blocks Cameron Shelton's two point jump shot  
8:47 +1 Isaiah Rivera makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-19
8:03   David Roddy misses two point layup  
8:47   Isaiah Rivera misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:47   Ajang Aguek shooting foul (Isaiah Rivera draws the foul)  
8:53   James Moors defensive rebound  
8:55   Isaiah Lewis misses three point jump shot  
9:07 +1 Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 1 of 1 7-18
9:07   Nik Mains shooting foul (Isaiah Stevens draws the foul)  
9:07 +2 Isaiah Stevens makes two point layup 7-17
9:16   Kendle Moore defensive rebound  
9:18   Isaiah Lewis misses two point jump shot  
9:07 +1 Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 1 of 1 7-18
9:46 +2 John Tonje makes two point layup 7-15
9:52   John Tonje offensive rebound  
9:54   John Tonje misses two point layup  
10:12   Jay Green turnover (bad pass)  
10:41   Kendle Moore turnover (bad pass)  
10:55   Luke Avdalovic personal foul  
11:02   Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound  
11:04   Keith Haymon misses three point jump shot  
10:41   Kendle Moore turnover (bad pass)  
11:24 +2 John Tonje makes two point layup (Isaiah Stevens assists) 7-13
11:29   Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound  
11:31   Isaiah Lewis misses two point jump shot  
11:49 +2 David Roddy makes two point layup 7-11
12:12   Carter Mahaney turnover (out of bounds)  
12:26 +1 David Roddy makes regular free throw 1 of 1 7-9
12:26   Nik Mains shooting foul (David Roddy draws the foul)  
12:26 +2 David Roddy makes two point layup 7-8
12:39   Ajang Aguek turnover  
12:48   Ajang Aguek defensive rebound  
12:50   Dischon Thomas misses three point jump shot  
12:59   Adam Thistlewood defensive rebound  
13:01   Cameron Shelton misses three point jump shot  
13:29   Luke Avdalovic defensive rebound  
13:31   David Roddy misses three point jump shot  
13:50 +2 Isaiah Lewis makes two point layup (Ajang Aguek assists) 7-6
14:06   Isaiah Lewis defensive rebound  
14:08   Ajang Aguek blocks Kendle Moore's two point jump shot  
14:14   Ajang Aguek turnover (Kendle Moore steals)  
14:34 +2 Isaiah Stevens makes two point jump shot (Kendle Moore assists) 5-6
14:44   David Roddy defensive rebound  
14:46   Isaiah Lewis misses two point jump shot  
15:06   TV timeout  
15:06   Kendle Moore personal foul (Cameron Shelton draws the foul)  
15:22 +2 Kendle Moore makes two point layup (David Roddy assists) 5-4
15:27   David Roddy defensive rebound  
15:29   Cameron Shelton misses three point jump shot  
15:52   Isaiah Stevens turnover (lost ball) (Luke Avdalovic steals)  
16:02   Dischon Thomas defensive rebound  
16:04   Luke Avdalovic misses three point jump shot  
16:12   Luke Avdalovic defensive rebound  
16:14   David Roddy misses three point jump shot  
16:30   Cameron Shelton turnover (bad pass)  
16:38   Carson Towt defensive rebound  
16:40   Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot  
16:46   Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound  
16:48   Jay Green misses three point pullup jump shot  
17:16   Lumberjacks defensive rebound  
17:18   Isaiah Stevens misses three point jump shot  
17:40 +3 Nik Mains makes three point jump shot (Luke Avdalovic assists) 5-2
17:51   Carson Towt defensive rebound  
17:53   Adam Thistlewood misses two point jump shot  
18:04   Nik Mains turnover  
18:04   Nik Mains offensive foul  
18:20   Nik Mains defensive rebound  
18:22   Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot  
18:29   Dischon Thomas offensive rebound  
18:31   Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot  
18:38   Adam Thistlewood defensive rebound  
18:40   Jay Green misses three point jump shot  
19:00 +2 David Roddy makes two point jump shot 2-2
19:20 +2 Nik Mains makes two point jump shot (Carson Towt assists) 2-0
19:49   Isaiah Stevens turnover (bad pass)  
20:00   Nik Mains vs. Dischon Thomas (Isaiah Stevens gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 37 51
Field Goals 13-30 (43.3%) 19-36 (52.8%)
3-Pointers 5-15 (33.3%) 5-13 (38.5%)
Free Throws 6-7 (85.7%) 8-10 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 17 18
Offensive 3 4
Defensive 13 13
Team 1 1
Assists 8 10
Steals 3 4
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 10 5
Fouls 9 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
21
L. Avdalovic G
10 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
21
D. Roddy G
14 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
N. Arizona
Starters
L. Avdalovic
C. Shelton
N. Mains
C. Towt
J. Green
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Avdalovic 10 2 2 3/5 2/4 2/2 1 - 3 0 1 0 2
C. Shelton 9 1 1 3/10 1/5 2/2 0 - 0 0 2 0 1
N. Mains 8 1 1 3/3 1/1 1/1 3 - 0 0 1 0 1
C. Towt 3 5 2 1/2 0/0 1/2 1 - 0 0 0 1 4
J. Green 0 2 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 1 1
Bench
A. Aguek
J. Larsen
I. Lewis
K. Haymon
C. Mahaney
C. Burns
D. Cummard
O. Dmochewicz
W. Brown
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Aguek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Larsen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Haymon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Mahaney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Burns - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cummard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Dmochewicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 37 16 8 13/30 5/15 6/7 9 0 3 1 10 3 13
Colorado St.
Starters
D. Roddy
I. Stevens
K. Moore
A. Thistlewood
D. Thomas
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Roddy 14 5 3 5/10 1/3 3/3 1 - 1 1 1 1 4
I. Stevens 12 3 5 4/6 1/2 3/3 1 - 0 0 2 0 3
K. Moore 7 1 2 3/6 1/2 0/0 3 - 2 0 1 0 1
A. Thistlewood 6 2 0 2/6 2/5 0/0 1 - 1 0 0 0 2
D. Thomas 2 4 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 3 - 0 0 1 2 2
Bench
J. Moors
J. Tonje
I. Rivera
P. Byrd
N. Bassett
J. Jennissen
T. Young
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Moors - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tonje - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rivera - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Byrd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Bassett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jennissen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 17 10 19/36 5/13 8/10 12 0 4 1 5 4 13
