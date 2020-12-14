NEVADA
USD

1st Half
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
12
USD
Toreros
11

Time Team Play Score
11:27   Robby Robinson defensive rebound  
11:29   Yauhen Massalski misses two point layup  
11:39   Yauhen Massalski defensive rebound  
11:41   Yauhen Massalski blocks Tre Coleman's two point layup  
11:46 +1 Yauhen Massalski makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-11
11:46   Yauhen Massalski misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:46   TV timeout  
11:46   Robby Robinson shooting foul (Yauhen Massalski draws the foul)  
12:07   Toreros defensive rebound  
12:09   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
12:21   Chris Herren Jr. personal foul  
12:40 +3 Ben Pyle makes three point jump shot 12-10
12:56 +2 Kane Milling makes two point jump shot 12-7
13:14 +3 Joey Calcaterra makes three point jump shot (Marion Humphrey assists) 10-7
13:27   Marion Humphrey defensive rebound  
13:29   Ben Pyle blocks Kane Milling's two point layup  
13:38   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
13:40   Chris Herren Jr. misses three point jump shot  
13:46   Marion Humphrey defensive rebound  
13:48   Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot  
14:08   Zane Meeks defensive rebound  
14:10   Joey Calcaterra misses three point jump shot  
14:41 +2 Zane Meeks makes two point hook shot 10-4
14:58   Grant Sherfield defensive rebound  
15:00   Ben Pyle misses three point jump shot  
15:12   Ben Pyle defensive rebound  
15:14   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot  
15:29   Joey Calcaterra turnover (bad pass)  
15:48 +1 Warren Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 1 8-4
15:48   TV timeout  
15:48   Marion Humphrey shooting foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)  
15:56   Zane Meeks defensive rebound  
15:58   Joey Calcaterra misses two point layup  
16:07   Marion Humphrey defensive rebound  
16:09   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot  
16:22 +2 Marion Humphrey makes two point jump shot 5-4
16:37 +3 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists) 5-2
16:47   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
16:49   Warren Washington blocks Vladimir Pinchuk's two point jump shot  
17:17   Warren Washington turnover (traveling)  
17:37   Joey Calcaterra turnover (lost ball) (Tre Coleman steals)  
17:38   Toreros offensive rebound  
17:40   Tre Coleman blocks Joey Calcaterra's two point layup  
17:45   Desmond Cambridge Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Finn Sullivan steals)  
17:55   Yauhen Massalski personal foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)  
18:17 +2 Grant Sherfield makes two point jump shot 2-2
18:23   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
18:25   Frankie Hughes misses three point jump shot  
18:42   Warren Washington turnover  
18:51 +2 Josh Parrish makes two point layup (Joey Calcaterra assists) 0-2
19:04   Toreros defensive rebound  
19:06   Yauhen Massalski blocks Grant Sherfield's two point layup  
19:16   Tre Coleman offensive rebound  
19:18   Yauhen Massalski blocks Zane Meeks's two point layup  
19:41   Grant Sherfield defensive rebound  
19:43   Frankie Hughes misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Warren Washington vs. Yauhen Massalski (Josh Parrish gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Nevada
Starters
D. Cambridge Jr.
W. Washington
G. Sherfield
Z. Meeks
T. Coleman
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Cambridge Jr. 3 1 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
W. Washington 3 3 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 1 - 0 1 2 0 3
G. Sherfield 2 2 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
Z. Meeks 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
T. Coleman 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 1 1 0 1 0
Total 12 10 2 5/13 1/2 1/1 2 0 1 2 3 1 9
San Diego
Starters
J. Calcaterra
J. Parrish
Y. Massalski
F. Hughes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Calcaterra 3 0 1 1/5 1/3 0/0 0 - 0 0 2 0 0
J. Parrish 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
Y. Massalski 1 1 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 1 - 0 3 0 0 1
F. Hughes 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
Total 11 5 2 4/14 2/8 1/2 3 0 1 4 2 0 5
