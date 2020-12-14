|
11:27
|
|
|
Robby Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Yauhen Massalski misses two point layup
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Yauhen Massalski defensive rebound
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Yauhen Massalski blocks Tre Coleman's two point layup
|
|
11:46
|
|
+1
|
Yauhen Massalski makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-11
|
11:46
|
|
|
Yauhen Massalski misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Robby Robinson shooting foul (Yauhen Massalski draws the foul)
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Toreros defensive rebound
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:21
|
|
|
Chris Herren Jr. personal foul
|
|
12:40
|
|
+3
|
Ben Pyle makes three point jump shot
|
12-10
|
12:56
|
|
+2
|
Kane Milling makes two point jump shot
|
12-7
|
13:14
|
|
+3
|
Joey Calcaterra makes three point jump shot (Marion Humphrey assists)
|
10-7
|
13:27
|
|
|
Marion Humphrey defensive rebound
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Ben Pyle blocks Kane Milling's two point layup
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Warren Washington defensive rebound
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
Chris Herren Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Marion Humphrey defensive rebound
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Zane Meeks defensive rebound
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Joey Calcaterra misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:41
|
|
+2
|
Zane Meeks makes two point hook shot
|
10-4
|
14:58
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Ben Pyle misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Ben Pyle defensive rebound
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Joey Calcaterra turnover (bad pass)
|
|
15:48
|
|
+1
|
Warren Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
8-4
|
15:48
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Marion Humphrey shooting foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Zane Meeks defensive rebound
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Joey Calcaterra misses two point layup
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Marion Humphrey defensive rebound
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:22
|
|
+2
|
Marion Humphrey makes two point jump shot
|
5-4
|
16:37
|
|
+3
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists)
|
5-2
|
16:47
|
|
|
Warren Washington defensive rebound
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Warren Washington blocks Vladimir Pinchuk's two point jump shot
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
Warren Washington turnover (traveling)
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Joey Calcaterra turnover (lost ball) (Tre Coleman steals)
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Toreros offensive rebound
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Tre Coleman blocks Joey Calcaterra's two point layup
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Finn Sullivan steals)
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Yauhen Massalski personal foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)
|
|
18:17
|
|
+2
|
Grant Sherfield makes two point jump shot
|
2-2
|
18:23
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Frankie Hughes misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Warren Washington turnover
|
|
18:51
|
|
+2
|
Josh Parrish makes two point layup (Joey Calcaterra assists)
|
0-2
|
19:04
|
|
|
Toreros defensive rebound
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Yauhen Massalski blocks Grant Sherfield's two point layup
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Tre Coleman offensive rebound
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Yauhen Massalski blocks Zane Meeks's two point layup
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Frankie Hughes misses three point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Warren Washington vs. Yauhen Massalski (Josh Parrish gains possession)
|