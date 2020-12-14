WMMARY
Time Team Play Score
0:08   Colonials 60 second timeout  
0:13 +2 Luke Loewe makes two point layup 85-84
0:20   Tribe 30 second timeout  
0:27 +2 Matt Moyer makes two point tip shot 83-84
0:27   Matt Moyer offensive rebound  
0:29   Jameer Nelson Jr. misses two point layup  
0:38   Colonials 30 second timeout  
0:46 +2 Luke Loewe makes two point layup 83-82
1:00   Jump ball. Quinn Blair vs. Jamison Battle (Tribe gains possession)  
0:59   Quinn Blair offensive rebound  
1:01   Luke Loewe misses two point layup  
1:12   Official timeout  
1:13   Tribe offensive rebound  
1:15   Yuri Covington misses two point layup  
1:32 +1 Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 2 of 2 81-82
1:32 +1 Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 1 of 2 81-81
1:32   Mehkel Harvey personal foul (Matt Moyer draws the foul)  
1:32   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
1:34   Luke Loewe misses two point layup  
1:57   Yuri Covington defensive rebound  
1:59   Mehkel Harvey blocks Chase Paar's two point dunk  
2:27 +2 Mehkel Harvey makes two point tip shot 81-80
2:28   Mehkel Harvey offensive rebound  
2:30   Luke Loewe misses two point layup  
3:00 +3 Maceo Jack makes three point jump shot (James Bishop assists) 79-80
3:31 +2 Yuri Covington makes two point layup 79-77
3:49   Quinn Blair defensive rebound  
3:51   Maceo Jack misses three point jump shot  
4:18 +2 Yuri Covington makes two point layup 77-77
4:35 +2 Maceo Jack makes two point jump shot 75-77
5:00   Mehkel Harvey vs. Matt Moyer (Jamison Battle gains possession)  

2nd Half
WMMARY
Tribe
44
GWASH
Colonials
29

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
0:02   Luke Loewe misses two point jump shot  
0:09 +1 Sloan Seymour makes regular free throw 3 of 3 75-75
0:09   Sloan Seymour misses regular free throw 2 of 3  
0:09 +1 Sloan Seymour makes regular free throw 1 of 3 75-74
0:09   Quinn Blair shooting foul (Sloan Seymour draws the foul)  
0:19   Colonials 30 second timeout  
0:33   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
0:33   Luke Loewe misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:33   Matt Moyer personal foul (Luke Loewe draws the foul)  
0:37   Tribe 30 second timeout  
0:37 +1 Jamison Battle makes regular free throw 2 of 2 75-73
0:37   Jamison Battle misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:37   Quinn Blair shooting foul (Jamison Battle draws the foul)  
0:52 +2 Yuri Covington makes two point layup 75-72
1:13   Tribe 30 second timeout  
1:21   Yuri Covington defensive rebound  
1:23   Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot  
1:41 +2 Yuri Covington makes two point layup 73-72
1:57 +2 James Bishop makes two point layup 71-72
2:22 +2 Luke Loewe makes two point layup 71-70
2:45 +2 Chase Paar makes two point layup 69-70
3:08 +1 Quinn Blair makes regular free throw 2 of 2 69-68
3:08 +1 Quinn Blair makes regular free throw 1 of 2 68-68
3:08   Chase Paar personal foul (Quinn Blair draws the foul)  
3:34 +2 Jameer Nelson Jr. makes two point layup (Jamison Battle assists) 67-68
3:41   Yuri Covington turnover (lost ball) (Jameer Nelson Jr. steals)  
3:47 +1 James Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2 67-66
3:47 +1 James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2 67-65
3:47   TV timeout  
3:47   Mehkel Harvey shooting foul (James Bishop draws the foul)  
4:10 +2 Luke Loewe makes two point layup 67-64
4:32   Colonials turnover (shot clock violation)  
4:32   Colonials offensive rebound  
4:34   Mehkel Harvey blocks Matt Moyer's three point jump shot  
4:37   Official timeout  
4:41   Maceo Jack offensive rebound  
4:43   Jameer Nelson Jr. misses two point jump shot  
5:03 +2 Quinn Blair makes two point layup 65-64
5:09   Quinn Blair offensive rebound  
5:11   Luke Loewe misses three point jump shot  
5:38 +2 James Bishop makes two point jump shot 63-64
6:08 +2 Mehkel Harvey makes two point layup (Luke Loewe assists) 63-62
6:28 +1 Jamison Battle makes regular free throw 2 of 2 61-62
6:28 +1 Jamison Battle makes regular free throw 1 of 2 61-61
6:28   Ben Wight shooting foul (Jamison Battle draws the foul)  
6:43 +1 Luke Loewe makes regular free throw 1 of 1 61-60
6:43   Maceo Jack shooting foul (Luke Loewe draws the foul)  
6:43 +2 Luke Loewe makes two point layup 60-60
7:02 +1 James Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2 58-60
7:02 +1 James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2 58-59
7:02   Ben Wight personal foul (James Bishop draws the foul)  
7:19   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
7:21   Luke Loewe misses three point jump shot  
7:42   TV timeout  
7:42   Jameer Nelson Jr. turnover (traveling)  
7:56 +2 Luke Loewe makes two point jump shot 58-58
8:12   Maceo Jack turnover (traveling)  
8:28 +1 Yuri Covington makes regular free throw 2 of 2 56-58
8:28 +1 Yuri Covington makes regular free throw 1 of 2 55-58
8:28 +1 Luke Loewe makes technical free throw 2 of 2 54-58
8:28 +1 Luke Loewe makes technical free throw 1 of 2 53-58
8:28   Maceo Jack technical foul  
8:28   Maceo Jack shooting foul (Yuri Covington draws the foul)  
8:42 +1 James Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2 52-58
8:42 +1 James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2 52-57
8:42   Quinn Blair personal foul (James Bishop draws the foul)  
9:13 +2 Yuri Covington makes two point jump shot 52-56
9:25 +1 Jamison Battle makes regular free throw 1 of 1 50-56
9:25   Thornton Scott shooting foul (Jamison Battle draws the foul)  
9:25 +2 Jamison Battle makes two point jump shot 50-55
9:47 +2 Ben Wight makes two point layup (Quinn Blair assists) 50-53
10:01   James Bishop personal foul (Yuri Covington draws the foul)  
10:11 +1 Maceo Jack makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-53
10:11 +1 Maceo Jack makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-52
10:11   Thatcher Stone shooting foul (Maceo Jack draws the foul)  
10:30   Jameer Nelson Jr. defensive rebound  
10:32   Thatcher Stone misses three point jump shot  
10:54   Jamison Battle turnover (lost ball) (Yuri Covington steals)  
10:57   Thatcher Stone personal foul (Chase Paar draws the foul)  
11:28 +2 Yuri Covington makes two point layup 48-51
11:45   James Bishop turnover (bad pass)  
11:45   TV timeout  
11:45   Miguel Ayesa personal foul (Chase Paar draws the foul)  
11:45   Chase Paar offensive rebound  
11:47   James Bishop misses two point jump shot  
12:06 +3 Miguel Ayesa makes three point jump shot (Yuri Covington assists) 46-51
12:32   James Bishop turnover (lost ball) (Thatcher Stone steals)  
12:50   Tribe turnover (shot clock violation)  
12:50   Tribe offensive rebound  
12:52   James Bishop blocks Luke Loewe's two point layup  
13:23   Ace Stallings turnover (lost ball)  
13:41   Jamison Battle defensive rebound  
13:43   Jake Milkereit misses three point jump shot  
14:03   Mehkel Harvey defensive rebound  
14:05   Jameer Nelson Jr. misses three point jump shot  
14:36 +2 Luke Loewe makes two point layup 43-51
14:46   Luke Loewe defensive rebound  
14:48   Mehkel Harvey blocks Matt Moyer's two point layup  
15:04 +1 Jake Milkereit makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-51
15:04 +1 Jake Milkereit makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-51
15:04   Ace Stallings shooting foul (Jake Milkereit draws the foul)  
15:12   Thornton Scott defensive rebound  
15:14   James Bishop misses three point jump shot  
15:19   Ace Stallings offensive rebound  
15:21   Jamison Battle misses two point jump shot  
15:29   James Bishop defensive rebound  
15:31   Thornton Scott misses three point jump shot  
15:52   Luke Loewe defensive rebound  
15:52   James Bishop misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:52   James Bishop misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:52   TV timeout  
15:52   Ben Wight shooting foul (James Bishop draws the foul)  
16:14 +1 Ben Wight makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-51
16:14 +1 Ben Wight makes regular free throw 1 of 2 38-51
16:14   Ace Stallings shooting foul (Ben Wight draws the foul)  
16:27   Tribe offensive rebound  
16:27   Ben Wight misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
16:27   Matt Moyer shooting foul (Ben Wight draws the foul)  
16:27 +2 Ben Wight makes two point dunk (Thornton Scott assists) 37-51
16:40   Chase Paar turnover (lost ball) (Luke Loewe steals)  
16:53   Ben Wight personal foul (Jamison Battle draws the foul)  
17:06   TV timeout  
17:06 +2 Quinn Blair makes two point layup (Thornton Scott assists) 35-51
17:11   Chase Paar turnover (bad pass) (Thornton Scott steals)  
17:13   Chase Paar defensive rebound  
17:15   Chase Paar blocks Yuri Covington's two point layup  
17:22   Maceo Jack turnover (bad pass) (Quinn Blair steals)  
17:27   Maceo Jack offensive rebound  
17:28   Chase Paar misses two point layup  
17:29   Chase Paar offensive rebound  
17:31   Chase Paar misses two point layup  
17:46   Quinn Blair personal foul (Matt Moyer draws the foul)  
17:46   Matt Moyer offensive rebound  
17:48   Maceo Jack misses three point jump shot  
17:57   Ben Wight turnover (bad pass) (Matt Moyer steals)  
18:26 +2 James Bishop makes two point jump shot 33-51
18:38   James Bishop defensive rebound  
18:40   Luke Loewe misses two point jump shot  
18:45   Matt Moyer turnover (bad pass) (Quinn Blair steals)  
18:50   Jamison Battle defensive rebound  
18:52   Yuri Covington misses three point jump shot  
19:07 +3 Jamison Battle makes three point jump shot (Chase Paar assists) 33-49
19:26   Thornton Scott personal foul (Jamison Battle draws the foul)  
19:37 +2 Ben Wight makes two point layup 33-46
19:40   Ben Wight offensive rebound  
19:42   Quinn Blair misses two point layup  

1st Half
WMMARY
Tribe
31
GWASH
Colonials
46

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00 +2 Ben Wight makes two point dunk 31-46
0:00   Ben Wight offensive rebound  
0:01   Yuri Covington misses two point layup  
0:05   Tribe defensive rebound  
0:07   James Bishop misses three point jump shot  
0:35 +2 Mehkel Harvey makes two point layup (Yuri Covington assists) 29-46
0:56 +2 James Bishop makes two point jump shot 27-46
1:05   James Bishop defensive rebound  
1:07   Luke Loewe misses three point jump shot  
1:32 +2 James Bishop makes two point layup 27-44
1:40   Jake Milkereit turnover (bad pass) (Chase Paar steals)  
1:49   Jake Milkereit defensive rebound  
1:51   Jamison Battle misses two point jump shot  
2:04   Yuri Covington turnover (lost ball) (Jameer Nelson Jr. steals)  
2:34 +3 James Bishop makes three point jump shot (Jameer Nelson Jr. assists) 27-42
2:53   Jake Milkereit personal foul (James Bishop draws the foul)  
2:53   James Bishop defensive rebound  
2:55   Thatcher Stone misses three point jump shot  
3:10 +2 Jamison Battle makes two point jump shot 27-39
3:25   James Bishop defensive rebound  
3:27   Jake Milkereit misses two point jump shot  
3:51 +1 Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-37
3:51 +1 Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-36
3:51   TV timeout  
3:51   Thatcher Stone shooting foul (Matt Moyer draws the foul)  
3:49   Matt Moyer offensive rebound  
3:51