|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:08
|
|Colonials 60 second timeout
|0:13
|
|+2
|Luke Loewe makes two point layup
|85-84
|0:20
|
|Tribe 30 second timeout
|0:27
|
|+2
|Matt Moyer makes two point tip shot
|83-84
|0:27
|
|Matt Moyer offensive rebound
|0:29
|
|Jameer Nelson Jr. misses two point layup
|0:38
|
|Colonials 30 second timeout
|0:46
|
|+2
|Luke Loewe makes two point layup
|83-82
|1:00
|
|Jump ball. Quinn Blair vs. Jamison Battle (Tribe gains possession)
|0:59
|
|Quinn Blair offensive rebound
|1:01
|
|Luke Loewe misses two point layup
|1:12
|
|Official timeout
|1:13
|
|Tribe offensive rebound
|1:15
|
|Yuri Covington misses two point layup
|1:32
|
|+1
|Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|81-82
|1:32
|
|+1
|Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|81-81
|1:32
|
|Mehkel Harvey personal foul (Matt Moyer draws the foul)
|1:32
|
|Matt Moyer defensive rebound
|1:34
|
|Luke Loewe misses two point layup
|1:57
|
|Yuri Covington defensive rebound
|1:59
|
|Mehkel Harvey blocks Chase Paar's two point dunk
|2:27
|
|+2
|Mehkel Harvey makes two point tip shot
|81-80
|2:28
|
|Mehkel Harvey offensive rebound
|2:30
|
|Luke Loewe misses two point layup
|3:00
|
|+3
|Maceo Jack makes three point jump shot (James Bishop assists)
|79-80
|3:31
|
|+2
|Yuri Covington makes two point layup
|79-77
|3:49
|
|Quinn Blair defensive rebound
|3:51
|
|Maceo Jack misses three point jump shot
|4:18
|
|+2
|Yuri Covington makes two point layup
|77-77
|4:35
|
|+2
|Maceo Jack makes two point jump shot
|75-77
|5:00
|
|Mehkel Harvey vs. Matt Moyer (Jamison Battle gains possession)
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:00
|
|Matt Moyer defensive rebound
|0:02
|
|Luke Loewe misses two point jump shot
|0:09
|
|+1
|Sloan Seymour makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|75-75
|0:09
|
|Sloan Seymour misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|0:09
|
|+1
|Sloan Seymour makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|75-74
|0:09
|
|Quinn Blair shooting foul (Sloan Seymour draws the foul)
|0:19
|
|Colonials 30 second timeout
|0:33
|
|Matt Moyer defensive rebound
|0:33
|
|Luke Loewe misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:33
|
|Matt Moyer personal foul (Luke Loewe draws the foul)
|0:37
|
|Tribe 30 second timeout
|0:37
|
|+1
|Jamison Battle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|75-73
|0:37
|
|Jamison Battle misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:37
|
|Quinn Blair shooting foul (Jamison Battle draws the foul)
|0:52
|
|+2
|Yuri Covington makes two point layup
|75-72
|1:13
|
|Tribe 30 second timeout
|1:21
|
|Yuri Covington defensive rebound
|1:23
|
|Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot
|1:41
|
|+2
|Yuri Covington makes two point layup
|73-72
|1:57
|
|+2
|James Bishop makes two point layup
|71-72
|2:22
|
|+2
|Luke Loewe makes two point layup
|71-70
|2:45
|
|+2
|Chase Paar makes two point layup
|69-70
|3:08
|
|+1
|Quinn Blair makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|69-68
|3:08
|
|+1
|Quinn Blair makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|68-68
|3:08
|
|Chase Paar personal foul (Quinn Blair draws the foul)
|3:34
|
|+2
|Jameer Nelson Jr. makes two point layup (Jamison Battle assists)
|67-68
|3:41
|
|Yuri Covington turnover (lost ball) (Jameer Nelson Jr. steals)
|3:47
|
|+1
|James Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|67-66
|3:47
|
|+1
|James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|67-65
|3:47
|
|TV timeout
|3:47
|
|Mehkel Harvey shooting foul (James Bishop draws the foul)
|4:10
|
|+2
|Luke Loewe makes two point layup
|67-64
|4:32
|
|Colonials turnover (shot clock violation)
|4:32
|
|Colonials offensive rebound
|4:34
|
|Mehkel Harvey blocks Matt Moyer's three point jump shot
|4:37
|
|Official timeout
|4:41
|
|Maceo Jack offensive rebound
|4:43
|
|Jameer Nelson Jr. misses two point jump shot
|5:03
|
|+2
|Quinn Blair makes two point layup
|65-64
|5:09
|
|Quinn Blair offensive rebound
|5:11
|
|Luke Loewe misses three point jump shot
|5:38
|
|+2
|James Bishop makes two point jump shot
|63-64
|6:08
|
|+2
|Mehkel Harvey makes two point layup (Luke Loewe assists)
|63-62
|6:28
|
|+1
|Jamison Battle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-62
|6:28
|
|+1
|Jamison Battle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|61-61
|6:28
|
|Ben Wight shooting foul (Jamison Battle draws the foul)
|6:43
|
|+1
|Luke Loewe makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|61-60
|6:43
|
|Maceo Jack shooting foul (Luke Loewe draws the foul)
|6:43
|
|+2
|Luke Loewe makes two point layup
|60-60
|7:02
|
|+1
|James Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-60
|7:02
|
|+1
|James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-59
|7:02
|
|Ben Wight personal foul (James Bishop draws the foul)
|7:19
|
|Matt Moyer defensive rebound
|7:21
|
|Luke Loewe misses three point jump shot
|7:42
|
|TV timeout
|7:42
|
|Jameer Nelson Jr. turnover (traveling)
|7:56
|
|+2
|Luke Loewe makes two point jump shot
|58-58
|8:12
|
|Maceo Jack turnover (traveling)
|8:28
|
|+1
|Yuri Covington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-58
|8:28
|
|+1
|Yuri Covington makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-58
|8:28
|
|+1
|Luke Loewe makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|54-58
|8:28
|
|+1
|Luke Loewe makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|53-58
|8:28
|
|Maceo Jack technical foul
|8:28
|
|Maceo Jack shooting foul (Yuri Covington draws the foul)
|8:42
|
|+1
|James Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-58
|8:42
|
|+1
|James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-57
|8:42
|
|Quinn Blair personal foul (James Bishop draws the foul)
|9:13
|
|+2
|Yuri Covington makes two point jump shot
|52-56
|9:25
|
|+1
|Jamison Battle makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|50-56
|9:25
|
|Thornton Scott shooting foul (Jamison Battle draws the foul)
|9:25
|
|+2
|Jamison Battle makes two point jump shot
|50-55
|9:47
|
|+2
|Ben Wight makes two point layup (Quinn Blair assists)
|50-53
|10:01
|
|James Bishop personal foul (Yuri Covington draws the foul)
|10:11
|
|+1
|Maceo Jack makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-53
|10:11
|
|+1
|Maceo Jack makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-52
|10:11
|
|Thatcher Stone shooting foul (Maceo Jack draws the foul)
|10:30
|
|Jameer Nelson Jr. defensive rebound
|10:32
|
|Thatcher Stone misses three point jump shot
|10:54
|
|Jamison Battle turnover (lost ball) (Yuri Covington steals)
|10:57
|
|Thatcher Stone personal foul (Chase Paar draws the foul)
|11:28
|
|+2
|Yuri Covington makes two point layup
|48-51
|11:45
|
|James Bishop turnover (bad pass)
|11:45
|
|TV timeout
|11:45
|
|Miguel Ayesa personal foul (Chase Paar draws the foul)
|11:45
|
|Chase Paar offensive rebound
|11:47
|
|James Bishop misses two point jump shot
|12:06
|
|+3
|Miguel Ayesa makes three point jump shot (Yuri Covington assists)
|46-51
|12:32
|
|James Bishop turnover (lost ball) (Thatcher Stone steals)
|12:50
|
|Tribe turnover (shot clock violation)
|12:50
|
|Tribe offensive rebound
|12:52
|
|James Bishop blocks Luke Loewe's two point layup
|13:23
|
|Ace Stallings turnover (lost ball)
|13:41
|
|Jamison Battle defensive rebound
|13:43
|
|Jake Milkereit misses three point jump shot
|14:03
|
|Mehkel Harvey defensive rebound
|14:05
|
|Jameer Nelson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|14:36
|
|+2
|Luke Loewe makes two point layup
|43-51
|14:46
|
|Luke Loewe defensive rebound
|14:48
|
|Mehkel Harvey blocks Matt Moyer's two point layup
|15:04
|
|+1
|Jake Milkereit makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-51
|15:04
|
|+1
|Jake Milkereit makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-51
|15:04
|
|Ace Stallings shooting foul (Jake Milkereit draws the foul)
|15:12
|
|Thornton Scott defensive rebound
|15:14
|
|James Bishop misses three point jump shot
|15:19
|
|Ace Stallings offensive rebound
|15:21
|
|Jamison Battle misses two point jump shot
|15:29
|
|James Bishop defensive rebound
|15:31
|
|Thornton Scott misses three point jump shot
|15:52
|
|Luke Loewe defensive rebound
|15:52
|
|James Bishop misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:52
|
|James Bishop misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:52
|
|TV timeout
|15:52
|
|Ben Wight shooting foul (James Bishop draws the foul)
|16:14
|
|+1
|Ben Wight makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-51
|16:14
|
|+1
|Ben Wight makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-51
|16:14
|
|Ace Stallings shooting foul (Ben Wight draws the foul)
|16:27
|
|Tribe offensive rebound
|16:27
|
|Ben Wight misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|16:27
|
|Matt Moyer shooting foul (Ben Wight draws the foul)
|16:27
|
|+2
|Ben Wight makes two point dunk (Thornton Scott assists)
|37-51
|16:40
|
|Chase Paar turnover (lost ball) (Luke Loewe steals)
|16:53
|
|Ben Wight personal foul (Jamison Battle draws the foul)
|17:06
|
|TV timeout
|17:06
|
|+2
|Quinn Blair makes two point layup (Thornton Scott assists)
|35-51
|17:11
|
|Chase Paar turnover (bad pass) (Thornton Scott steals)
|17:13
|
|Chase Paar defensive rebound
|17:15
|
|Chase Paar blocks Yuri Covington's two point layup
|17:22
|
|Maceo Jack turnover (bad pass) (Quinn Blair steals)
|17:27
|
|Maceo Jack offensive rebound
|17:28
|
|Chase Paar misses two point layup
|17:29
|
|Chase Paar offensive rebound
|17:31
|
|Chase Paar misses two point layup
|17:46
|
|Quinn Blair personal foul (Matt Moyer draws the foul)
|17:46
|
|Matt Moyer offensive rebound
|17:48
|
|Maceo Jack misses three point jump shot
|17:57
|
|Ben Wight turnover (bad pass) (Matt Moyer steals)
|18:26
|
|+2
|James Bishop makes two point jump shot
|33-51
|18:38
|
|James Bishop defensive rebound
|18:40
|
|Luke Loewe misses two point jump shot
|18:45
|
|Matt Moyer turnover (bad pass) (Quinn Blair steals)
|18:50
|
|Jamison Battle defensive rebound
|18:52
|
|Yuri Covington misses three point jump shot
|19:07
|
|+3
|Jamison Battle makes three point jump shot (Chase Paar assists)
|33-49
|19:26
|
|Thornton Scott personal foul (Jamison Battle draws the foul)
|19:37
|
|+2
|Ben Wight makes two point layup
|33-46
|19:40
|
|Ben Wight offensive rebound
|19:42
|
|Quinn Blair misses two point layup
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:00
|
|+2
|Ben Wight makes two point dunk
|31-46
|0:00
|
|Ben Wight offensive rebound
|0:01
|
|Yuri Covington misses two point layup
|0:05
|
|Tribe defensive rebound
|0:07
|
|James Bishop misses three point jump shot
|0:35
|
|+2
|Mehkel Harvey makes two point layup (Yuri Covington assists)
|29-46
|0:56
|
|+2
|James Bishop makes two point jump shot
|27-46
|1:05
|
|James Bishop defensive rebound
|1:07
|
|Luke Loewe misses three point jump shot
|1:32
|
|+2
|James Bishop makes two point layup
|27-44
|1:40
|
|Jake Milkereit turnover (bad pass) (Chase Paar steals)
|1:49
|
|Jake Milkereit defensive rebound
|1:51
|
|Jamison Battle misses two point jump shot
|2:04
|
|Yuri Covington turnover (lost ball) (Jameer Nelson Jr. steals)
|2:34
|
|+3
|James Bishop makes three point jump shot (Jameer Nelson Jr. assists)
|27-42
|2:53
|
|Jake Milkereit personal foul (James Bishop draws the foul)
|2:53
|
|James Bishop defensive rebound
|2:55
|
|Thatcher Stone misses three point jump shot
|3:10
|
|+2
|Jamison Battle makes two point jump shot
|27-39
|3:25
|
|James Bishop defensive rebound
|3:27
|
|Jake Milkereit misses two point jump shot
|3:51
|
|+1
|Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-37
|3:51
|
|+1
|Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-36
|3:51
|
|TV timeout
|3:51
|
|Thatcher Stone shooting foul (Matt Moyer draws the foul)
|3:49
|
|Matt Moyer offensive rebound
|3:51
|