CHARLO
DAVID

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
CHARLO
49ers
33
DAVID
Wildcats
27

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Milos Supica vs. Luka Brajkovic (49ers gains possession)  
19:43   Milos Supica misses two point driving layup  
19:41   Kellan Grady defensive rebound  
19:29 +3 Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Carter Collins assists) 0-3
19:06 +2 Brice Williams makes two point pullup jump shot 2-3
18:46 +3 Hyunjung Lee makes three point jump shot (Kellan Grady assists) 2-6
18:22 +3 Jhery Matos makes three point jump shot (Jahmir Young assists) 5-6
17:55   Carter Collins misses three point jump shot  
17:53   Jahmir Young defensive rebound  
17:27   Brice Williams misses two point jump shot  
17:25   Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound  
17:11   Kellan Grady turnover (bad pass) (Jahmir Young steals)  
17:03 +2 Jahmir Young makes two point driving layup 7-6
16:41   Luka Brajkovic misses three point jump shot  
16:39   Jordan Shepherd defensive rebound  
16:31   Jahmir Young misses three point jump shot  
16:29   Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound  
16:06   Luka Brajkovic turnover (bad pass) (Jhery Matos steals)  
16:02 +2 Jordan Shepherd makes two point layup (Jhery Matos assists) 9-6
16:02   Hyunjung Lee shooting foul (Jordan Shepherd draws the foul)  
16:02 +1 Jordan Shepherd makes regular free throw 1 of 1 10-6
15:48   Carter Collins misses three point jump shot  
15:46   Brice Williams defensive rebound  
15:29   Jhery Matos misses three point jump shot  
15:27   Kellan Grady defensive rebound  
15:14   Michael Jones turnover (bad pass) (Jhery Matos steals)  
15:05   Anzac Rissetto misses two point layup  
15:03   Kellan Grady defensive rebound  
14:50   Anzac Rissetto personal foul (Kellan Grady draws the foul)  
14:50   TV timeout  
14:31   Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot  
14:29   Brice Williams defensive rebound  
14:09   Jhery Matos turnover (bad pass)  
13:56   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Shepherd steals)  
13:30   Jahmir Young misses two point pullup jump shot  
13:28   Carter Collins defensive rebound  
13:12   Anzac Rissetto personal foul (Michael Jones draws the foul)  
13:07   Hyunjung Lee turnover (out of bounds)  
12:44   Jordan Shepherd turnover (bad pass) (Grant Huffman steals)  
12:39   Grant Huffman turnover (traveling)  
12:12   Brice Williams turnover (lost ball) (Kellan Grady steals)  
11:49   Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot  
11:47   Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound  
11:36   Sam Mennenga misses two point floating jump shot  
11:34   Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound  
11:33 +2 Luka Brajkovic makes two point putback layup 10-8
11:21 +2 Jordan Shepherd makes two point layup 12-8
11:21   Grant Huffman shooting foul (Jordan Shepherd draws the foul)  
11:21   TV timeout  
11:21 +1 Jordan Shepherd makes regular free throw 1 of 1 13-8
11:08 +3 Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Sam Mennenga assists) 13-11
10:48 +2 Milos Supica makes two point fadeaway jump shot 15-11
10:35   Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot  
10:33   Jhery Matos defensive rebound  
10:19 +2 Jahmir Young makes two point driving layup (Jhery Matos assists) 17-11
10:11   Jhery Matos personal foul (Sam Mennenga draws the foul)  
10:07   Sam Mennenga turnover (lost ball)  
9:45 +2 Milos Supica makes two point layup (Jhery Matos assists) 19-11
9:45   Grant Huffman shooting foul (Milos Supica draws the foul)  
9:45 +1 Milos Supica makes regular free throw 1 of 1 20-11
9:19   Milos Supica shooting foul (Luka Brajkovic draws the foul)  
9:19 +1 Luka Brajkovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-12
9:19 +1 Luka Brajkovic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-13
9:04   Milos Supica misses two point jump shot  
9:02   Milos Supica offensive rebound  
8:58 +2 Milos Supica makes two point putback layup 22-13
8:43 +2 Sam Mennenga makes two point layup (Luka Brajkovic assists) 22-15
8:15   Sam Mennenga blocks Caleb Stone-Carrawell's two point driving layup  
8:13   Carter Collins defensive rebound  
8:06   Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot  
8:04   Jackson Threadgill defensive rebound  
7:46   Milos Supica misses two point jump shot  
7:44   Kellan Grady defensive rebound  
7:37 +2 Kellan Grady makes two point finger roll layup 22-17
7:16 +2 Jordan Shepherd makes two point pullup jump shot 24-17
7:12   49ers 30 second timeout  
7:12   TV timeout  
7:03   Sam Mennenga misses two point jump shot  
7:01   Jahmir Young defensive rebound  
6:44   Jahmir Young misses three point jump shot  
6:42   Sam Mennenga defensive rebound  
6:33   Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot  
6:31   Jordan Shepherd defensive rebound  
6:21   Bates Jones personal foul (Jordan Shepherd draws the foul)  
6:21   Jhery Matos offensive foul  
6:21   Jhery Matos turnover  
6:08 +3 Hyunjung Lee makes three point jump shot (Bates Jones assists) 24-20
5:40   Jared Garcia misses three point jump shot  
5:38   Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound  
5:16   Jahmir Young blocks Carter Collins's two point layup  
5:14   Wildcats offensive rebound  
5:11   Hyunjung Lee misses two point jump shot  
5:09   Bates Jones offensive rebound  
5:03   Michael Jones misses three point jump shot  
5:01   Jared Garcia defensive rebound  
5:01   Luka Brajkovic personal foul (Jared Garcia draws the foul)  
4:50   Jared Garcia misses two point jump shot  
4:48   Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound  
4:39   Michael Jones misses three point jump shot  
4:37   Hyunjung Lee offensive rebound  
4:37   Jackson Threadgill personal foul (Hyunjung Lee draws the foul)  
4:33   Hyunjung Lee turnover (bad pass)  
4:15 +2 Milos Supica makes two point layup (Jahmir Young assists) 26-20
3:57   Milos Supica personal foul (Luka Brajkovic draws the foul)  
3:57   TV timeout  
3:57 +1 Luka Brajkovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-21
3:57 +1 Luka Brajkovic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-22
3:46   Bates Jones shooting foul (Brice Williams draws the foul)  
3:46 +1 Brice Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-22
3:46   Brice Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:46   Bates Jones defensive rebound  
3:26   Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot  
3:24   Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound  
3:21 +2 Luka Brajkovic makes two point putback layup 27-24
2:58   Jared Garcia misses two point driving layup  
2:56   Bates Jones defensive rebound  
2:33   Carter Collins misses three point jump shot  
2:31   Jordan Shepherd defensive rebound  
2:00 +2 Jahmir Young makes two point driving layup 29-24
1:39   Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot  
1:37   Jahmir Young defensive rebound  
1:19 +3 Jared Garcia makes three point jump shot (Brice Williams assists) 32-24
1:13   Wildcats 30 second timeout  
0:59 +3 Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Sam Mennenga assists) 32-27
0:32   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom personal foul (Jared Garcia draws the foul)  
0:32 +1 Jared Garcia makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-27
0:32   Jared Garcia misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:32   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound  
0:06   Hyunjung Lee turnover (traveling)  
0:01   Carter Collins blocks Jahmir Young's three point jump shot  
0:00   Wildcats defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
CHARLO
49ers
30
DAVID
Wildcats
25

Time Team Play Score
19:37   Sam Mennenga misses two point layup  
19:35   Jordan Shepherd defensive rebound  
19:12   Luka Brajkovic blocks Milos Supica's two point turnaround hook shot  
19:10   Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound  
19:03 +2 Kellan Grady makes two point jump shot 33-29
18:47 +2 Jhery Matos makes two point floating jump shot 35-29
18:16   Hyunjung Lee turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Shepherd steals)  
18:09   Luka Brajkovic shooting foul (Jordan Shepherd draws the foul)  
18:09 +1 Jordan Shepherd makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-29
18:09 +1 Jordan Shepherd makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-29
17:57 +3 Hyunjung Lee makes three point jump shot (Carter Collins assists) 37-32
17:33   Jhery Matos misses three point jump shot  
17:31   Kellan Grady defensive rebound  
17:24   Jordan Shepherd personal foul (Kellan Grady draws the foul)  
17:07 +3 Kellan Grady makes three point step back jump shot 37-35
16:44   Carter Collins shooting foul (Jahmir Young draws the foul)  
16:44 +1 Jahmir Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2 38-35
16:44 +1 Jahmir Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-35
16:30 +2 Carter Collins makes two point driving dunk (Kellan Grady assists) 39-37
16:11 +2 Jordan Shepherd makes two point driving layup 41-37
16:01   Brice Williams personal foul  
15:45   Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot  
15:43   Brice Williams defensive rebound  
15:25   Brice Williams misses two point driving layup  
15:23   Jahmir Young offensive rebound  
15:22   Bates Jones shooting foul (Jahmir Young draws the foul)  
15:22   TV timeout  
15:22 +1 Jahmir Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-37
15:22 +1 Jahmir Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-37
14:58   Carter Collins misses three point jump shot  
14:56   Jahmir Young defensive rebound  
14:31   Jahmir Young misses three point jump shot  
14:29   Milos Supica offensive rebound  
14:25   Luka Brajkovic blocks Milos Supica's two point putback layup  
14:23   Jhery Matos offensive rebound  
14:18 +2 Jhery Matos makes two point putback layup 45-37
14:05 +3 Hyunjung Lee makes three point jump shot 45-40
13:32   Luka Brajkovic shooting foul (Jordan Shepherd draws the foul)  
13:32   Jordan Shepherd misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:32 +1 Jordan Shepherd makes regular free throw 2 of 2 46-40
13:14   Anzac Rissetto blocks Grant Huffman's two point driving layup  
13:12   Caleb Stone-Carrawell defensive rebound  
12:53   Jhery Matos misses two point jump shot  
12:51   Kellan Grady defensive rebound  
12:26   Kellan Grady misses two point driving layup  
12:24   Hyunjung Lee offensive rebound  
12:24   Anzac Rissetto personal foul (Hyunjung Lee draws the foul)  
12:13   Sam Mennenga turnover (traveling)  
11:49   Jhery Matos turnover (bad pass)  
11:49   TV timeout  
11:30 +2 Kellan Grady makes two point floating jump shot 46-42
11:00   Jordan Shepherd misses two point driving layup  
10:58   Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound  
10:41   Jackson Threadgill personal foul (Kellan Grady draws the foul)  
10:33   Michael Jones offensive foul  
10:33   Michael Jones turnover  
10:05   Jackson Threadgill misses three point jump shot  
10:03   Kellan Grady defensive rebound  
9:48   Milos Supica personal foul (Kellan Grady draws the foul)  
9:31   Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot  
9:29   Jordan Shepherd defensive rebound  
9:08   Hyunjung Lee blocks Jahmir Young's two point layup  
9:06   Wildcats defensive rebound  
8:57   Hyunjung Lee offensive foul (Jhery Matos draws the foul)  
8:57   Hyunjung Lee turnover  
8:34 +2 Jahmir Young makes two point layup 48-42
8:09 +3 Kellan Grady makes three point fadeaway jump shot (Michael Jones assists) 48-45
7:45   Sam Mennenga shooting foul (Jahmir Young draws the foul)  
7:45   TV timeout  
7:45 +1 Jahmir Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2 49-45
7:45 +1 Jahmir Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2 50-45
7:26   Hyunjung Lee misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
7:24   Michael Jones offensive rebound  
7:18   Anzac Rissetto shooting foul (Michael Jones draws the foul)  
7:18 +1 Michael Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2 50-46
7:18   Michael Jones misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:18   Brice Williams defensive rebound  
7:01   Kellan Grady personal foul (Jahmir Young draws the foul)  
7:01 +1 Jahmir Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2 51-46
7:01 +1 Jahmir Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2 52-46
6:48   Luka Brajkovic turnover (bad pass)  
6:26 +2 Brice Williams makes two point pullup jump shot 54-46
5:59   Jordan Shepherd shooting foul (Hyunjung Lee draws the foul)  
5:59 +1 Hyunjung Lee makes regular free throw 1 of 2 54-47
5:59 +1 Hyunjung Lee makes regular free throw 2 of 2 54-48
5:33   Milos Supica turnover (lost ball) (Michael Jones steals)  
5:09   Carter Collins misses three point jump shot  
5:07   49ers defensive rebound  
4:44   Jordan Shepherd turnover (bad pass) (Carter Collins steals)  
4:38 +2 Kellan Grady makes two point dunk (Carter Collins assists) 54-50
4:18   Brice Williams turnover (bad pass) (Carter Collins steals)  
4:18