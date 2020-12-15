CHARLO
DAVID
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Milos Supica vs. Luka Brajkovic (49ers gains possession)
|19:43
|
|Milos Supica misses two point driving layup
|19:41
|
|Kellan Grady defensive rebound
|19:29
|
|+3
|Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Carter Collins assists)
|0-3
|19:06
|
|+2
|Brice Williams makes two point pullup jump shot
|2-3
|18:46
|
|+3
|Hyunjung Lee makes three point jump shot (Kellan Grady assists)
|2-6
|18:22
|
|+3
|Jhery Matos makes three point jump shot (Jahmir Young assists)
|5-6
|17:55
|
|Carter Collins misses three point jump shot
|17:53
|
|Jahmir Young defensive rebound
|17:27
|
|Brice Williams misses two point jump shot
|17:25
|
|Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound
|17:11
|
|Kellan Grady turnover (bad pass) (Jahmir Young steals)
|17:03
|
|+2
|Jahmir Young makes two point driving layup
|7-6
|16:41
|
|Luka Brajkovic misses three point jump shot
|16:39
|
|Jordan Shepherd defensive rebound
|16:31
|
|Jahmir Young misses three point jump shot
|16:29
|
|Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound
|16:06
|
|Luka Brajkovic turnover (bad pass) (Jhery Matos steals)
|16:02
|
|+2
|Jordan Shepherd makes two point layup (Jhery Matos assists)
|9-6
|16:02
|
|Hyunjung Lee shooting foul (Jordan Shepherd draws the foul)
|16:02
|
|+1
|Jordan Shepherd makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|10-6
|15:48
|
|Carter Collins misses three point jump shot
|15:46
|
|Brice Williams defensive rebound
|15:29
|
|Jhery Matos misses three point jump shot
|15:27
|
|Kellan Grady defensive rebound
|15:14
|
|Michael Jones turnover (bad pass) (Jhery Matos steals)
|15:05
|
|Anzac Rissetto misses two point layup
|15:03
|
|Kellan Grady defensive rebound
|14:50
|
|Anzac Rissetto personal foul (Kellan Grady draws the foul)
|14:50
|
|TV timeout
|14:31
|
|Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot
|14:29
|
|Brice Williams defensive rebound
|14:09
|
|Jhery Matos turnover (bad pass)
|13:56
|
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Shepherd steals)
|13:30
|
|Jahmir Young misses two point pullup jump shot
|13:28
|
|Carter Collins defensive rebound
|13:12
|
|Anzac Rissetto personal foul (Michael Jones draws the foul)
|13:07
|
|Hyunjung Lee turnover (out of bounds)
|12:44
|
|Jordan Shepherd turnover (bad pass) (Grant Huffman steals)
|12:39
|
|Grant Huffman turnover (traveling)
|12:12
|
|Brice Williams turnover (lost ball) (Kellan Grady steals)
|11:49
|
|Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot
|11:47
|
|Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound
|11:36
|
|Sam Mennenga misses two point floating jump shot
|11:34
|
|Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound
|11:33
|
|+2
|Luka Brajkovic makes two point putback layup
|10-8
|11:21
|
|+2
|Jordan Shepherd makes two point layup
|12-8
|11:21
|
|Grant Huffman shooting foul (Jordan Shepherd draws the foul)
|11:21
|
|TV timeout
|11:21
|
|+1
|Jordan Shepherd makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|13-8
|11:08
|
|+3
|Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Sam Mennenga assists)
|13-11
|10:48
|
|+2
|Milos Supica makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|15-11
|10:35
|
|Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot
|10:33
|
|Jhery Matos defensive rebound
|10:19
|
|+2
|Jahmir Young makes two point driving layup (Jhery Matos assists)
|17-11
|10:11
|
|Jhery Matos personal foul (Sam Mennenga draws the foul)
|10:07
|
|Sam Mennenga turnover (lost ball)
|9:45
|
|+2
|Milos Supica makes two point layup (Jhery Matos assists)
|19-11
|9:45
|
|Grant Huffman shooting foul (Milos Supica draws the foul)
|9:45
|
|+1
|Milos Supica makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|20-11
|9:19
|
|Milos Supica shooting foul (Luka Brajkovic draws the foul)
|9:19
|
|+1
|Luka Brajkovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-12
|9:19
|
|+1
|Luka Brajkovic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-13
|9:04
|
|Milos Supica misses two point jump shot
|9:02
|
|Milos Supica offensive rebound
|8:58
|
|+2
|Milos Supica makes two point putback layup
|22-13
|8:43
|
|+2
|Sam Mennenga makes two point layup (Luka Brajkovic assists)
|22-15
|8:15
|
|Sam Mennenga blocks Caleb Stone-Carrawell's two point driving layup
|8:13
|
|Carter Collins defensive rebound
|8:06
|
|Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot
|8:04
|
|Jackson Threadgill defensive rebound
|7:46
|
|Milos Supica misses two point jump shot
|7:44
|
|Kellan Grady defensive rebound
|7:37
|
|+2
|Kellan Grady makes two point finger roll layup
|22-17
|7:16
|
|+2
|Jordan Shepherd makes two point pullup jump shot
|24-17
|7:12
|
|49ers 30 second timeout
|7:12
|
|TV timeout
|7:03
|
|Sam Mennenga misses two point jump shot
|7:01
|
|Jahmir Young defensive rebound
|6:44
|
|Jahmir Young misses three point jump shot
|6:42
|
|Sam Mennenga defensive rebound
|6:33
|
|Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot
|6:31
|
|Jordan Shepherd defensive rebound
|6:21
|
|Bates Jones personal foul (Jordan Shepherd draws the foul)
|6:21
|
|Jhery Matos offensive foul
|6:21
|
|Jhery Matos turnover
|6:08
|
|+3
|Hyunjung Lee makes three point jump shot (Bates Jones assists)
|24-20
|5:40
|
|Jared Garcia misses three point jump shot
|5:38
|
|Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound
|5:16
|
|Jahmir Young blocks Carter Collins's two point layup
|5:14
|
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|5:11
|
|Hyunjung Lee misses two point jump shot
|5:09
|
|Bates Jones offensive rebound
|5:03
|
|Michael Jones misses three point jump shot
|5:01
|
|Jared Garcia defensive rebound
|5:01
|
|Luka Brajkovic personal foul (Jared Garcia draws the foul)
|4:50
|
|Jared Garcia misses two point jump shot
|4:48
|
|Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound
|4:39
|
|Michael Jones misses three point jump shot
|4:37
|
|Hyunjung Lee offensive rebound
|4:37
|
|Jackson Threadgill personal foul (Hyunjung Lee draws the foul)
|4:33
|
|Hyunjung Lee turnover (bad pass)
|4:15
|
|+2
|Milos Supica makes two point layup (Jahmir Young assists)
|26-20
|3:57
|
|Milos Supica personal foul (Luka Brajkovic draws the foul)
|3:57
|
|TV timeout
|3:57
|
|+1
|Luka Brajkovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-21
|3:57
|
|+1
|Luka Brajkovic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-22
|3:46
|
|Bates Jones shooting foul (Brice Williams draws the foul)
|3:46
|
|+1
|Brice Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-22
|3:46
|
|Brice Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:46
|
|Bates Jones defensive rebound
|3:26
|
|Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot
|3:24
|
|Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound
|3:21
|
|+2
|Luka Brajkovic makes two point putback layup
|27-24
|2:58
|
|Jared Garcia misses two point driving layup
|2:56
|
|Bates Jones defensive rebound
|2:33
|
|Carter Collins misses three point jump shot
|2:31
|
|Jordan Shepherd defensive rebound
|2:00
|
|+2
|Jahmir Young makes two point driving layup
|29-24
|1:39
|
|Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot
|1:37
|
|Jahmir Young defensive rebound
|1:19
|
|+3
|Jared Garcia makes three point jump shot (Brice Williams assists)
|32-24
|1:13
|
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|0:59
|
|+3
|Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Sam Mennenga assists)
|32-27
|0:32
|
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom personal foul (Jared Garcia draws the foul)
|0:32
|
|+1
|Jared Garcia makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-27
|0:32
|
|Jared Garcia misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:32
|
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound
|0:06
|
|Hyunjung Lee turnover (traveling)
|0:01
|
|Carter Collins blocks Jahmir Young's three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:37
|
|Sam Mennenga misses two point layup
|19:35
|
|Jordan Shepherd defensive rebound
|19:12
|
|Luka Brajkovic blocks Milos Supica's two point turnaround hook shot
|19:10
|
|Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound
|19:03
|
|+2
|Kellan Grady makes two point jump shot
|33-29
|18:47
|
|+2
|Jhery Matos makes two point floating jump shot
|35-29
|18:16
|
|Hyunjung Lee turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Shepherd steals)
|18:09
|
|Luka Brajkovic shooting foul (Jordan Shepherd draws the foul)
|18:09
|
|+1
|Jordan Shepherd makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-29
|18:09
|
|+1
|Jordan Shepherd makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-29
|17:57
|
|+3
|Hyunjung Lee makes three point jump shot (Carter Collins assists)
|37-32
|17:33
|
|Jhery Matos misses three point jump shot
|17:31
|
|Kellan Grady defensive rebound
|17:24
|
|Jordan Shepherd personal foul (Kellan Grady draws the foul)
|17:07
|
|+3
|Kellan Grady makes three point step back jump shot
|37-35
|16:44
|
|Carter Collins shooting foul (Jahmir Young draws the foul)
|16:44
|
|+1
|Jahmir Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-35
|16:44
|
|+1
|Jahmir Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-35
|16:30
|
|+2
|Carter Collins makes two point driving dunk (Kellan Grady assists)
|39-37
|16:11
|
|+2
|Jordan Shepherd makes two point driving layup
|41-37
|16:01
|
|Brice Williams personal foul
|15:45
|
|Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot
|15:43
|
|Brice Williams defensive rebound
|15:25
|
|Brice Williams misses two point driving layup
|15:23
|
|Jahmir Young offensive rebound
|15:22
|
|Bates Jones shooting foul (Jahmir Young draws the foul)
|15:22
|
|TV timeout
|15:22
|
|+1
|Jahmir Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-37
|15:22
|
|+1
|Jahmir Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-37
|14:58
|
|Carter Collins misses three point jump shot
|14:56
|
|Jahmir Young defensive rebound
|14:31
|
|Jahmir Young misses three point jump shot
|14:29
|
|Milos Supica offensive rebound
|14:25
|
|Luka Brajkovic blocks Milos Supica's two point putback layup
|14:23
|
|Jhery Matos offensive rebound
|14:18
|
|+2
|Jhery Matos makes two point putback layup
|45-37
|14:05
|
|+3
|Hyunjung Lee makes three point jump shot
|45-40
|13:32
|
|Luka Brajkovic shooting foul (Jordan Shepherd draws the foul)
|13:32
|
|Jordan Shepherd misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:32
|
|+1
|Jordan Shepherd makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-40
|13:14
|
|Anzac Rissetto blocks Grant Huffman's two point driving layup
|13:12
|
|Caleb Stone-Carrawell defensive rebound
|12:53
|
|Jhery Matos misses two point jump shot
|12:51
|
|Kellan Grady defensive rebound
|12:26
|
|Kellan Grady misses two point driving layup
|12:24
|
|Hyunjung Lee offensive rebound
|12:24
|
|Anzac Rissetto personal foul (Hyunjung Lee draws the foul)
|12:13
|
|Sam Mennenga turnover (traveling)
|11:49
|
|Jhery Matos turnover (bad pass)
|11:49
|
|TV timeout
|11:30
|
|+2
|Kellan Grady makes two point floating jump shot
|46-42
|11:00
|
|Jordan Shepherd misses two point driving layup
|10:58
|
|Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound
|10:41
|
|Jackson Threadgill personal foul (Kellan Grady draws the foul)
|10:33
|
|Michael Jones offensive foul
|10:33
|
|Michael Jones turnover
|10:05
|
|Jackson Threadgill misses three point jump shot
|10:03
|
|Kellan Grady defensive rebound
|9:48
|
|Milos Supica personal foul (Kellan Grady draws the foul)
|9:31
|
|Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot
|9:29
|
|Jordan Shepherd defensive rebound
|9:08
|
|Hyunjung Lee blocks Jahmir Young's two point layup
|9:06
|
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|8:57
|
|Hyunjung Lee offensive foul (Jhery Matos draws the foul)
|8:57
|
|Hyunjung Lee turnover
|8:34
|
|+2
|Jahmir Young makes two point layup
|48-42
|8:09
|
|+3
|Kellan Grady makes three point fadeaway jump shot (Michael Jones assists)
|48-45
|7:45
|
|Sam Mennenga shooting foul (Jahmir Young draws the foul)
|7:45
|
|TV timeout
|7:45
|
|+1
|Jahmir Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-45
|7:45
|
|+1
|Jahmir Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-45
|7:26
|
|Hyunjung Lee misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|7:24
|
|Michael Jones offensive rebound
|7:18
|
|Anzac Rissetto shooting foul (Michael Jones draws the foul)
|7:18
|
|+1
|Michael Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-46
|7:18
|
|Michael Jones misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:18
|
|Brice Williams defensive rebound
|7:01
|
|Kellan Grady personal foul (Jahmir Young draws the foul)
|7:01
|
|+1
|Jahmir Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-46
|7:01
|
|+1
|Jahmir Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-46
|6:48
|
|Luka Brajkovic turnover (bad pass)
|6:26
|
|+2
|Brice Williams makes two point pullup jump shot
|54-46
|5:59
|
|Jordan Shepherd shooting foul (Hyunjung Lee draws the foul)
|5:59
|
|+1
|Hyunjung Lee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-47
|5:59
|
|+1
|Hyunjung Lee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-48
|5:33
|
|Milos Supica turnover (lost ball) (Michael Jones steals)
|5:09
|
|Carter Collins misses three point jump shot
|5:07
|
|49ers defensive rebound
|4:44
|
|Jordan Shepherd turnover (bad pass) (Carter Collins steals)
|4:38
|
|+2
|Kellan Grady makes two point dunk (Carter Collins assists)
|54-50
|4:18
|
|Brice Williams turnover (bad pass) (Carter Collins steals)
|4:18
|