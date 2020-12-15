EWASH
MARYCA

2nd Half
EWASH
Eagles
19
MARYCA
Gaels
19

Time Team Play Score
10:13 +1 Logan Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 59-56
10:13 +1 Logan Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 59-55
10:13   Jacob Groves shooting foul (Logan Johnson draws the foul)  
10:17   Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound  
10:19   Casson Rouse misses two point driving layup  
10:25   Leemet Bockler turnover  
10:25   Leemet Bockler offensive foul (Jacob Davison draws the foul)  
10:46 +2 Jacob Groves makes two point hook shot 59-54
11:01   Eagles 30 second timeout  
11:06 +2 Tommy Kuhse makes two point turnaround hook shot 57-54
11:15   Jacob Davison turnover (lost ball) (Logan Johnson steals)  
11:29 +1 Logan Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 57-52
11:29   Logan Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:29   Kim Aiken Jr. shooting foul (Logan Johnson draws the foul)  
11:48   Logan Johnson offensive rebound  
11:48   Dan Fotu misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:48   Dan Fotu misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:48   TV timeout  
11:48   Tyler Robertson shooting foul (Dan Fotu draws the foul)  
11:49   Dan Fotu offensive rebound  
11:51   Matthias Tass misses two point reverse layup  
12:08   Kim Aiken Jr. personal foul (Dan Fotu draws the foul)  
12:33 +2 Kim Aiken Jr. makes two point layup 57-51
12:50 +2 Dan Fotu makes two point hook shot 55-51
13:07   Dan Fotu defensive rebound  
13:09   Ellis Magnuson misses two point driving layup  
13:12   Matthias Tass personal foul (Tyler Robertson draws the foul)  
13:16   Tyler Robertson defensive rebound  
13:18   Tanner Groves blocks Dan Fotu's two point layup  
13:25   Logan Johnson offensive rebound  
13:27   Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot  
13:55   Dan Fotu defensive rebound  
13:57   Tyler Robertson misses two point jump shot  
13:57   Alex Ducas personal foul  
14:04   Ellis Magnuson defensive rebound  
14:06   Quinn Clinton misses three point jump shot  
14:32   Matthias Tass defensive rebound  
14:34   Jacob Davison misses two point driving layup  
14:44 +3 Alex Ducas makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 55-49
14:54 +3 Tyler Robertson makes three point jump shot (Kim Aiken Jr. assists) 55-46
15:00   Kim Aiken Jr. offensive rebound  
15:02   Ellis Magnuson misses two point turnaround jump shot  
15:27 +3 Tommy Kuhse makes three point jump shot 52-46
15:38   Jacob Davison personal foul (Kyle Bowen draws the foul)  
15:40   TV timeout  
15:50   Gaels offensive rebound  
15:42   Tanner Groves blocks Jabe Mullins's two point driving layup  
16:06 +2 Tanner Groves makes two point layup 52-43
16:28 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point layup 50-43
16:48 +3 Tyler Robertson makes three point jump shot (Tanner Groves assists) 50-41
16:55   Tanner Groves offensive rebound  
16:57   Jacob Davison misses two point driving layup  
17:09 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point hook shot 47-41
17:21   Kim Aiken Jr. personal foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)  
17:34   Jacob Davison turnover (bad pass) (Jabe Mullins steals)  
17:41   Jacob Davison defensive rebound  
17:43   Jacob Davison blocks Matthias Tass's two point layup  
17:49   Gaels defensive rebound  
17:51   Jacob Davison misses three point pullup jump shot  
17:57   Tyler Robertson defensive rebound  
17:59   Matthias Tass misses two point layup  
18:28 +2 Jacob Davison makes two point fadeaway jump shot 47-39
18:31   Alex Ducas personal foul  
19:00   Tanner Groves defensive rebound  
19:02   Tommy Kuhse misses three point jump shot  
19:18 +2 Tanner Groves makes two point driving layup (Jacob Davison assists) 45-39
19:26 +2 Tommy Kuhse makes two point driving layup 43-39
19:44 +3 Tyler Robertson makes three point jump shot (Kim Aiken Jr. assists) 43-37
19:49   Matthias Tass personal foul (Tanner Groves draws the foul)  

1st Half
EWASH
Eagles
40
MARYCA
Gaels
37

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01 +1 Casson Rouse makes regular free throw 3 of 3 40-37
0:01 +1 Casson Rouse makes regular free throw 2 of 3 39-37
0:01   Casson Rouse misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
0:01   Jabe Mullins shooting foul (Casson Rouse draws the foul)  
0:11 +2 Tommy Kuhse makes two point layup 38-37
0:14   Casson Rouse turnover (lost ball) (Tommy Kuhse steals)  
0:23   Eagles 30 second timeout  
0:31   Tyler Robertson defensive rebound  
0:31   Matthias Tass misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:31   Tanner Groves shooting foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)  
0:31 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point layup 38-35
0:33   Matthias Tass offensive rebound  
0:35   Tommy Kuhse misses two point driving layup  
0:49 +2 Casson Rouse makes two point floating jump shot 38-33
1:11 +1 Tommy Kuhse makes regular free throw 1 of 1 36-33
1:11   Jacob Davison shooting foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)  
1:11 +2 Tommy Kuhse makes two point layup (Matthias Tass assists) 36-32
1:29 +2 Jacob Davison makes two point layup (Tyler Robertson assists) 36-30
1:42 +2 Alex Ducas makes two point layup (Matthias Tass assists) 34-30
1:58 +3 Tyler Robertson makes three point jump shot (Casson Rouse assists) 34-28
2:06   Ellis Magnuson defensive rebound  
2:08   Tommy Kuhse misses two point floating jump shot  
2:26 +2 Ellis Magnuson makes two point driving layup 31-28
2:42 +2 Quinn Clinton makes two point fadeaway jump shot 29-28
2:46   TV timeout  
2:46   Matthias Tass offensive rebound  
2:48   Matthias Tass misses three point jump shot  
3:07 +2 Jacob Davison makes two point floating jump shot 29-26
3:21   Jacob Groves defensive rebound  
3:23   Matthias Tass misses three point jump shot  
3:41   Dan Fotu defensive rebound  
3:43   Jacob Davison misses three point jump shot  
3:52   Tanner Groves defensive rebound  
3:54   Tommy Kuhse misses two point driving layup  
3:58   Jacob Davison personal foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)  
4:21   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
4:23   Kim Aiken Jr. misses two point driving layup  
4:32   Tyler Robertson defensive rebound  
4:34   Matthias Tass misses two point layup  
4:55   Logan Johnson defensive rebound  
4:57   Kim Aiken Jr. misses three point jump shot  
5:07 +2 Tommy Kuhse makes two point driving layup 27-26
5:14   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
5:16   Casson Rouse misses two point pullup jump shot  
5:28   Leemet Bockler personal foul (Casson Rouse draws the foul)  
5:30   Casson Rouse defensive rebound  
5:32   Leemet Bockler misses two point layup  
5:37   Kyle Bowen offensive rebound  
5:39   Logan Johnson misses two point finger roll layup  
5:54 +2 Tanner Groves makes two point layup (Jacob Davison assists) 27-24
6:00   Casson Rouse offensive rebound  
6:02   Jacob Davison misses three point jump shot  
6:10   Mitchell Saxen turnover (lost ball)  
6:16   Mitchell Saxen offensive rebound  
6:18   Tommy Kuhse misses two point floating jump shot  
6:33   Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound  
6:35   Jacob Davison misses two point floating jump shot  
6:45   Ellis Magnuson defensive rebound  
6:47   Leemet Bockler misses three point jump shot  
6:52   Leemet Bockler offensive rebound  
6:54   Kyle Bowen misses three point jump shot  
7:19 +2 Ellis Magnuson makes two point driving layup 25-24
7:28   Logan Johnson personal foul (Jacob Davison draws the foul)  
7:32   Logan Johnson turnover (traveling)  
7:57   Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound  
7:59   Kim Aiken Jr. misses two point layup  
8:17 +3 Kyle Bowen makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 23-24
8:33 +2 Jacob Groves makes two point turnaround hook shot 23-21
8:55   Kim Aiken Jr. defensive rebound  
8:57   Leemet Bockler misses three point jump shot  
9:23 +3 Kim Aiken Jr. makes three point jump shot 21-21
9:47 +2 Kyle Bowen makes two point finger roll layup 18-21
10:10   Jacob Groves turnover (traveling)  
10:31 +3 Kyle Bowen makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 18-19
10:43   TV timeout  
10:43   Jacob Groves personal foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)  
10:54   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
10:56   Tanner Groves misses three point jump shot  
11:09   Kim Aiken Jr. defensive rebound  
11:11   Tommy Kuhse misses two point floating jump shot  
11:33 +2 Casson Rouse makes two point putback layup 18-16
11:37   Casson Rouse offensive rebound  
11:39   Casson Rouse misses two point floating jump shot  
11:47 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point layup (Leemet Bockler assists) 16-16
12:07   Quinn Clinton defensive rebound  
12:09   Jacob Groves misses two point pullup jump shot  
12:21   Tanner Groves defensive rebound  
12:23   Leemet Bockler misses three point jump shot  
12:32   Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound  
12:34   Tanner Groves misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
12:46   Matthias Tass turnover (traveling)  
13:11 +2 Tanner Groves makes two point fadeaway jump shot 16-14
13:29 +2 Tommy Kuhse makes two point driving layup 14-14
13:43 +2 Jacob Davison makes two point layup 14-12
13:50   Jacob Davison defensive rebound  
13:52   Quinn Clinton misses three point pullup jump shot  
14:08 +2 Tanner Groves makes two point turnaround hook shot 12-12
14:15 +1 Tommy Kuhse makes regular free throw 1 of 1 10-12
14:15   Tanner Groves shooting foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)  
14:15 +2 Tommy Kuhse makes two point jump shot 10-11
14:37 +1 Tyler Robertson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-9
14:37 +1 Tyler Robertson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-9
14:37   Alex Ducas shooting foul (Tyler Robertson draws the foul)  
14:44 +2 Kyle Bowen makes two point floating jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 8-9
15:10   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
15:12   Matthias Tass blocks Jacob Davison's two point driving layup  
15:24   TV timeout  
15:24   Dan Fotu turnover  
15:24   Dan Fotu offensive foul (Tyler Robertson draws the foul)  
15:39   Jabe Mullins defensive rebound  
15:41   Casson Rouse misses three point jump shot  
15:51   Tyler Robertson defensive rebound  
15:53   Tommy Kuhse misses three point jump shot  
16:06   Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound  
16:08   Jacob Davison misses two point finger roll layup  
16:24   Kim Aiken Jr. defensive rebound  
16:26   Jabe Mullins misses two point floating jump shot  
16:33   Jabe Mullins defensive rebound  
16:35   Jacob Davison misses two point reverse layup  
16:51 +2 Tommy Kuhse makes two point floating jump shot 8-7
17:06 +3 Tyler Robertson makes three point jump shot 8-5
17:20   Eagles offensive rebound  
17:22   Matthias Tass blocks Jacob Davison's two point driving layup  
17:36 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point hook shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 5-5
17:45   Matthias Tass defensive rebound  
17:47   Kim Aiken Jr. misses two point jump shot  
17:55   Alex Ducas personal foul  
18:03   Eagles offensive rebound  
18:05   Tyler Robertson misses three point jump shot  
18:21 +3 Jabe Mullins makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 5-3
18:32   Matthias Tass defensive rebound  
18:34   Tanner Groves misses two point layup  
18:56   Dan Fotu turnover (bad pass) (Jacob Davison steals)  
19:16 +3 Jacob Davison makes three point jump shot (Kim Aiken Jr. assists) 5-0
19:22   Casson Rouse defensive rebound  
19:24   Tommy Kuhse misses three point jump shot  
19:44 +2 Jacob Davison makes two point driving layup 2-0
20:00   Casson Rouse vs. Matthias Tass (Jacob Davison gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 59 55
Field Goals 24-50 (48.0%) 23-49 (46.9%)
3-Pointers 7-14 (50.0%) 5-17 (29.4%)
Free Throws 4-5 (80.0%) 4-8 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 25 29
Offensive 4 8
Defensive 19 19
Team 2 2
Assists 8 9
Steals 1 3
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 4 6
Fouls 11 11
Technicals 0 0
15
T. Robertson G
17 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
T. Kuhse G
21 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
12T
E. Washington 1-3
Saint Mary's 6-1
University Credit Union Pavilion Moraga, CA
University Credit Union Pavilion Moraga, CA
Team Stats
E. Washington 1-3 PPG RPG APG
Saint Mary's 6-1 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
. Robertson G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
. Kuhse G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Robertson G 17 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
T. Kuhse G 21 PTS 4 REB 6 AST
48.0 FG% 46.9
50.0 3PT FG% 29.4
80.0 FT% 50.0
E. Washington
Starters
T. Robertson
J. Davison
T. Groves
C. Rouse
K. Aiken Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Robertson 17 5 1 5/7 5/6 2/2 1 - 0 0 0 0 5
J. Davison 13 2 2 6/16 1/4 0/0 3 - 1 1 2 0 2
T. Groves 10 4 1 5/8 0/1 0/0 2 - 0 2 0 1 3
C. Rouse 6 4 1 2/6 0/1 2/3