INDST
STLOU

1st Half
INDST
Sycamores
28
STLOU
Billikens
35

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Jordan Goodwin misses three point pullup jump shot  
0:06 +2 Jake Laravia makes two point driving layup 28-35
0:28   Yuri Collins turnover (traveling)  
0:34   Yuri Collins defensive rebound  
0:36   Cobie Barnes misses three point jump shot  
1:11 +2 Gibson Jimerson makes two point pullup jump shot 26-35
1:32 +1 Randy Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-33
1:32   Randy Miller Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:32   Javonte Perkins shooting foul (Randy Miller Jr. draws the foul)  
1:37   Tre Williams offensive rebound  
1:39   Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot  
1:44   Cobie Barnes offensive rebound  
1:46   Tobias Howard Jr. misses three point jump shot  
1:55   Cobie Barnes defensive rebound  
1:57   Jordan Goodwin misses two point pullup jump shot  
2:12 +2 Cobie Barnes makes two point driving layup 25-33
2:36   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
2:36   Javonte Perkins misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:36 +1 Javonte Perkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-33
2:36   Jake Laravia shooting foul (Javonte Perkins draws the foul)  
2:58 +1 Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-32
2:58 +1 Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-32
2:58   TV timeout  
2:58   Javonte Perkins personal foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)  
3:09   Jake Laravia defensive rebound  
3:11   Javonte Perkins misses two point floating jump shot  
3:37 +2 Tre Williams makes two point reverse layup (Tyreke Key assists) 21-32
3:45   Jake Laravia defensive rebound  
3:47   Demarius Jacobs misses two point floating jump shot  
4:11 +3 Tre Williams makes three point jump shot (Tobias Howard Jr. assists) 19-32
4:43 +3 Javonte Perkins makes three point jump shot (Yuri Collins assists) 16-32
4:51   Billikens 30 second timeout  
4:51 +2 Tyreke Key makes two point layup (Randy Miller Jr. assists) 16-29
4:56   Javonte Perkins turnover (lost ball) (Randy Miller Jr. steals)  
5:05   Tyreke Key turnover (traveling)  
5:19   Yuri Collins turnover  
5:19   Yuri Collins offensive foul (Julian Larry draws the foul)  
5:44 +3 Tyreke Key makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists) 14-29
6:09 +2 Jordan Goodwin makes two point tip shot 11-29
6:12   Jordan Goodwin offensive rebound  
6:14   Gibson Jimerson misses three point jump shot  
6:24   Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound  
6:26   Julian Larry misses three point jump shot  
6:43   Jake Laravia defensive rebound  
6:45   Yuri Collins misses three point jump shot  
7:06   Hasahn French defensive rebound  
7:08   Tre Williams misses two point turnaround hook shot  
7:27 +2 Hasahn French makes two point hook shot 11-27
7:33   TV timeout  
7:37   Billikens offensive rebound  
7:39   Javonte Perkins misses three point jump shot  
8:07 +3 Jake Laravia makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists) 11-25
8:35   Sycamores 30 second timeout  
8:39 +3 Gibson Jimerson makes three point jump shot (Yuri Collins assists) 8-25
8:47   Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound  
8:49   Cooper Neese misses two point floating jump shot  
9:16 +2 Hasahn French makes two point dunk (Javonte Perkins assists) 8-22
9:22   Jake Laravia turnover  
9:22   Jake Laravia offensive foul (Yuri Collins draws the foul)  
9:23   Jake Laravia defensive rebound  
9:25   Hasahn French misses two point putback layup  
9:29   Hasahn French offensive rebound  
9:31   Gibson Jimerson misses three point jump shot  
9:52   Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound  
9:54   Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot  
10:01   Jordan Goodwin personal foul (Julian Larry draws the foul)  
10:05   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
10:07   Jordan Goodwin misses two point putback layup  
10:11   Jordan Goodwin offensive rebound  
10:13   Gibson Jimerson misses two point pullup jump shot  
10:38   Jared Hankins personal foul (Javonte Perkins draws the foul)  
10:39   Javonte Perkins defensive rebound  
10:41   Julian Larry misses two point pullup jump shot  
10:44   Fred Thatch Jr. personal foul (Julian Larry draws the foul)  
11:06 +2 Javonte Perkins makes two point dunk (Yuri Collins assists) 8-20
11:13   Cooper Neese turnover (bad pass) (Javonte Perkins steals)  
11:22   Fred Thatch Jr. personal foul (Julian Larry draws the foul)  
11:42 +2 Yuri Collins makes two point floating jump shot 8-18
11:59   Hasahn French defensive rebound  
11:59   Tre Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:59   Tre Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:59   TV timeout  
11:59   Marten Linssen shooting foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)  
12:28 +2 Demarius Jacobs makes two point driving layup 8-16
12:39   Cooper Neese turnover (bad pass) (Marten Linssen steals)  
12:50   Tyreke Key defensive rebound  
12:52   Jordan Goodwin misses three point pullup jump shot  
12:58   Terrence Hargrove Jr. defensive rebound  
13:00   Marten Linssen blocks Tre Williams's two point layup  
13:19 +1 Demarius Jacobs makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-14
13:00   Marten Linssen blocks Tre Williams's two point layup  
13:19   Demarius Jacobs misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:19   Tobias Howard Jr. shooting foul (Demarius Jacobs draws the foul)  
13:32   Marten Linssen defensive rebound  
13:34   Tyreke Key misses three point pullup jump shot  
13:57 +2 Marten Linssen makes two point layup (Fred Thatch Jr. assists) 8-13
14:15 +1 Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 3 of 3 8-11
14:15 +1 Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 2 of 3 7-11
14:15 +1 Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 1 of 3 6-11
14:15   Demarius Jacobs shooting foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)  
14:26   Tyreke Key defensive rebound  
14:15   Marten Linssen misses two point putback layup  
14:28   Marten Linssen offensive rebound  
14:30   Javonte Perkins misses two point pullup jump shot  
14:30   Tobias Howard Jr. personal foul (Yuri Collins draws the foul)  
14:38   Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound  
14:40   Randy Miller Jr. misses three point jump shot  
14:52   Jump ball. (Sycamores gains possession)  
14:54   Sycamores 30 second timeout  
14:54 +2 Yuri Collins makes two point dunk 5-11
15:01   Randy Miller Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Yuri Collins steals)  
15:20 +3 Javonte Perkins makes three point jump shot (Jordan Goodwin assists) 5-9
15:28   Javonte Perkins defensive rebound  
15:30   Jake Laravia misses two point putback layup  
15:35   Jake Laravia offensive rebound  
15:37   Cam Bacote misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
15:50   TV timeout  
15:50   Sycamores offensive rebound  
15:52   Hasahn French blocks Jake Laravia's two point layup  
16:05   Sycamores defensive rebound  
16:07   Jake Laravia blocks Javonte Perkins's two point floating jump shot  
16:17   Yuri Collins defensive rebound  
16:18   Jake Laravia misses three point jump shot  
16:24   Julian Larry offensive rebound  
16:26   Julian Larry misses two point floating jump shot  
16:49   Gibson Jimerson turnover (traveling)  
16:50   Ndongo Ndaw personal foul (Hasahn French draws the foul)  
17:01   Billikens offensive rebound  
17:03   Gibson Jimerson misses three point jump shot  
17:32 +3 Jake Laravia makes three point jump shot (Tyreke Key assists) 5-6
17:55 +2 Jordan Goodwin makes two point turnaround jump shot 2-6
18:14   Tre Williams turnover (traveling)  
18:22 +2 Jordan Goodwin makes two point pullup jump shot 2-4
18:36 +2 Jake Laravia makes two point layup (Julian Larry assists) 2-2
18:42   Hasahn French turnover (lost ball) (Julian Larry steals)  
18:55   Tre Williams turnover  
18:55   Tre Williams offensive foul (Hasahn French draws the foul)  
19:21 +2 Jordan Goodwin makes two point layup (Yuri Collins assists) 0-2
19:24   Jump ball. Hasahn French vs. Tre Williams (Billikens gains possession)  
19:40   Gibson Jimerson defensive rebound  
19:42   Tyreke Key misses two point jump shot  
20:00   Tre Williams vs. Hasahn French (Julian Larry gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 28 35
Field Goals 9-26 (34.6%) 15-30 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 4-12 (33.3%) 3-9 (33.3%)
Free Throws 6-9 (66.7%) 2-4 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 15 19
Offensive 4 4
Defensive 9 13
Team 2 2
Assists 7 7
Steals 2 3
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 7 5
Fouls 7 8
Technicals 0 0
11
T. Key G
10 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
3
J. Perkins G
9 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
Team Stats
Key Players
Top Scorers
3
J. LaRavia G 10 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
3
J. Perkins G 9 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
34.6 FG% 50.0
33.3 3PT FG% 33.3
66.7 FT% 50.0
Indiana State
Starters
T. Key
J. LaRavia
C. Barnes
R. Miller Jr.
T. Howard, Jr.
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Key 10 2 2 2/5 1/3 5/5 0 19 0 0 1 0 2
J. LaRavia 10 5 0 4/7 2/3 0/0 2 16 0 1 1 1 4
C. Barnes 2 2 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 1 1
R. Miller Jr. 1 0 1 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 7 1 0 1 0 0
T. Howard, Jr. 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 7 0 0 0 0 0
On Court
T. Key
J. LaRavia
C. Barnes
R. Miller Jr.
T. Howard, Jr.
On Bench
C. Bacote
J. Hankins
N. Ndaw
K. Sellers
K. Stephens
N. Hittle
S. Mervis
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Bacote 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Hankins 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
N. Ndaw 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
K. Sellers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Stephens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Hittle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mervis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 28 13 7 9/26 4/12 6/9 7 58 2 1 7 4 9
Saint Louis
Starters
J. Goodwin
H. French
Y. Collins
D. Jacobs
T. Hargrove Jr.
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Goodwin 8 6 1 4/7 0/1 0/0 1 19 0 0 0 2 4
H. French 4 3 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 15 0 1 1 1 2
Y. Collins 4 2 4 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 17 1 0 2 0 2
D. Jacobs 3 0 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 1 10 0 0 0 0 0
T. Hargrove Jr. 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
On Court
J. Goodwin
H. French
Y. Collins
D. Jacobs
T. Hargrove Jr.
On Bench
M. Linssen
F. Thatch Jr.
J. Bell Jr.
A. Lorentsson
P. Russell
M. Strickland
F. Okoro
B. Courtney
J. Hightower
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Linssen 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 3 1 1 0 1 1
F. Thatch Jr. 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 4 0 0 0 0 0
J. Bell Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Lorentsson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Russell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Strickland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Okoro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Courtney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hightower - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 35 17 7 15/30 3/9 2/4 8 73 3 2 5 4 13
