0:00
End of period
0:00
Jordan Goodwin misses three point pullup jump shot
0:06
+2
Jake Laravia makes two point driving layup
28-35
0:28
Yuri Collins turnover (traveling)
0:34
Yuri Collins defensive rebound
0:36
Cobie Barnes misses three point jump shot
1:11
+2
Gibson Jimerson makes two point pullup jump shot
26-35
1:32
+1
Randy Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
26-33
1:32
Randy Miller Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
1:32
Javonte Perkins shooting foul (Randy Miller Jr. draws the foul)
1:37
Tre Williams offensive rebound
1:39
Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot
1:44
Cobie Barnes offensive rebound
1:46
Tobias Howard Jr. misses three point jump shot
1:55
Cobie Barnes defensive rebound
1:57
Jordan Goodwin misses two point pullup jump shot
2:12
+2
Cobie Barnes makes two point driving layup
25-33
2:36
Tre Williams defensive rebound
2:36
Javonte Perkins misses regular free throw 2 of 2
2:36
+1
Javonte Perkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
23-33
2:36
Jake Laravia shooting foul (Javonte Perkins draws the foul)
2:58
+1
Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 2 of 2
23-32
2:58
+1
Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-32
2:58
TV timeout
2:58
Javonte Perkins personal foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)
3:09
Jake Laravia defensive rebound
3:11
Javonte Perkins misses two point floating jump shot
3:37
+2
Tre Williams makes two point reverse layup (Tyreke Key assists)
21-32
3:45
Jake Laravia defensive rebound
3:47
Demarius Jacobs misses two point floating jump shot
4:11
+3
Tre Williams makes three point jump shot (Tobias Howard Jr. assists)
19-32
4:43
+3
Javonte Perkins makes three point jump shot (Yuri Collins assists)
16-32
4:51
Billikens 30 second timeout
4:51
+2
Tyreke Key makes two point layup (Randy Miller Jr. assists)
16-29
4:56
Javonte Perkins turnover (lost ball) (Randy Miller Jr. steals)
5:05
Tyreke Key turnover (traveling)
5:19
Yuri Collins turnover
5:19
Yuri Collins offensive foul (Julian Larry draws the foul)
5:44
+3
Tyreke Key makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists)
14-29
6:09
+2
Jordan Goodwin makes two point tip shot
11-29
6:12
Jordan Goodwin offensive rebound
6:14
Gibson Jimerson misses three point jump shot
6:24
Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound
6:26
Julian Larry misses three point jump shot
6:43
Jake Laravia defensive rebound
6:45
Yuri Collins misses three point jump shot
7:06
Hasahn French defensive rebound
7:08
Tre Williams misses two point turnaround hook shot
7:27
+2
Hasahn French makes two point hook shot
11-27
7:33
TV timeout
7:37
Billikens offensive rebound
7:39
Javonte Perkins misses three point jump shot
8:07
+3
Jake Laravia makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists)
11-25
8:35
Sycamores 30 second timeout
8:39
+3
Gibson Jimerson makes three point jump shot (Yuri Collins assists)
8-25
8:47
Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound
8:49
Cooper Neese misses two point floating jump shot
9:16
+2
Hasahn French makes two point dunk (Javonte Perkins assists)
8-22
9:22
Jake Laravia turnover
9:22
Jake Laravia offensive foul (Yuri Collins draws the foul)
9:23
Jake Laravia defensive rebound
9:25
Hasahn French misses two point putback layup
9:29
Hasahn French offensive rebound
9:31
Gibson Jimerson misses three point jump shot
9:52
Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound
9:54
Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot
10:01
Jordan Goodwin personal foul (Julian Larry draws the foul)
10:05
Tre Williams defensive rebound
10:07
Jordan Goodwin misses two point putback layup
10:11
Jordan Goodwin offensive rebound
10:13
Gibson Jimerson misses two point pullup jump shot
10:38
Jared Hankins personal foul (Javonte Perkins draws the foul)
10:39
Javonte Perkins defensive rebound
10:41
Julian Larry misses two point pullup jump shot
10:44
Fred Thatch Jr. personal foul (Julian Larry draws the foul)
11:06
+2
Javonte Perkins makes two point dunk (Yuri Collins assists)
8-20
11:13
Cooper Neese turnover (bad pass) (Javonte Perkins steals)
11:22
Fred Thatch Jr. personal foul (Julian Larry draws the foul)
11:42
+2
Yuri Collins makes two point floating jump shot
8-18
11:59
Hasahn French defensive rebound
11:59
Tre Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
11:59
Tre Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
11:59
TV timeout
11:59
Marten Linssen shooting foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)
12:28
+2
Demarius Jacobs makes two point driving layup
8-16
12:39
Cooper Neese turnover (bad pass) (Marten Linssen steals)
12:50
Tyreke Key defensive rebound
12:52
Jordan Goodwin misses three point pullup jump shot
12:58
Terrence Hargrove Jr. defensive rebound
13:00
Marten Linssen blocks Tre Williams's two point layup
13:19
+1
Demarius Jacobs makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-14
13:00
Marten Linssen blocks Tre Williams's two point layup
13:19
Demarius Jacobs misses regular free throw 1 of 2
13:19
Tobias Howard Jr. shooting foul (Demarius Jacobs draws the foul)
13:32
Marten Linssen defensive rebound
13:34
Tyreke Key misses three point pullup jump shot
13:57
+2
Marten Linssen makes two point layup (Fred Thatch Jr. assists)
8-13
14:15
+1
Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 3 of 3
8-11
14:15
+1
Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 2 of 3
7-11
14:15
+1
Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 1 of 3
6-11
14:15
Demarius Jacobs shooting foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)
14:26
Tyreke Key defensive rebound
14:15
Marten Linssen misses two point putback layup
14:28
Marten Linssen offensive rebound
14:30
Javonte Perkins misses two point pullup jump shot
14:30
Tobias Howard Jr. personal foul (Yuri Collins draws the foul)
14:38
Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound
14:40
Randy Miller Jr. misses three point jump shot
14:52
Jump ball. (Sycamores gains possession)
14:54
Sycamores 30 second timeout
14:54
+2
Yuri Collins makes two point dunk
5-11
15:01
Randy Miller Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Yuri Collins steals)
15:20
+3
Javonte Perkins makes three point jump shot (Jordan Goodwin assists)
5-9
15:28
Javonte Perkins defensive rebound
15:30
Jake Laravia misses two point putback layup
15:35
Jake Laravia offensive rebound
15:37
Cam Bacote misses two point fadeaway jump shot
15:50
TV timeout
15:50
Sycamores offensive rebound
15:52
Hasahn French blocks Jake Laravia's two point layup
16:05
Sycamores defensive rebound
16:07
Jake Laravia blocks Javonte Perkins's two point floating jump shot
16:17
Yuri Collins defensive rebound
16:18
Jake Laravia misses three point jump shot
16:24
Julian Larry offensive rebound
16:26
Julian Larry misses two point floating jump shot
|
16:49
|
|
|
Gibson Jimerson turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Ndongo Ndaw personal foul (Hasahn French draws the foul)
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Billikens offensive rebound
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Gibson Jimerson misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:32
|
|
+3
|
Jake Laravia makes three point jump shot (Tyreke Key assists)
|
5-6
|
17:55
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Goodwin makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
2-6
|
18:14
|
|
|
Tre Williams turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:22
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Goodwin makes two point pullup jump shot
|
2-4
|
18:36
|
|
+2
|
Jake Laravia makes two point layup (Julian Larry assists)
|
2-2
|
18:42
|
|
|
Hasahn French turnover (lost ball) (Julian Larry steals)
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Tre Williams turnover
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Tre Williams offensive foul (Hasahn French draws the foul)
|
|
19:21
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Goodwin makes two point layup (Yuri Collins assists)
|
0-2
|
19:24
|
|
|
Jump ball. Hasahn French vs. Tre Williams (Billikens gains possession)
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Gibson Jimerson defensive rebound
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Tyreke Key misses two point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Tre Williams vs. Hasahn French (Julian Larry gains possession)
|