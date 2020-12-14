|
0:03
|
|
+1
|
Selton Miguel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
74-65
|
0:03
|
|
+1
|
Selton Miguel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
73-65
|
0:03
|
|
|
Darlinstone Dubar personal foul (Selton Miguel draws the foul)
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton turnover (lost ball)
|
|
0:07
|
|
+1
|
DaJuan Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
72-65
|
0:07
|
|
+1
|
DaJuan Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
71-65
|
0:07
|
|
|
Tyler Harris personal foul (DaJuan Gordon draws the foul)
|
|
0:13
|
|
|
Wildcats 60 second timeout
|
|
0:15
|
|
|
Cyclones 30 second timeout
|
|
0:17
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands makes three point step back jump shot (Rasir Bolton assists)
|
70-65
|
0:27
|
|
|
Solomon Young defensive rebound
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
Rudi Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:27
|
|
+1
|
Rudi Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
70-62
|
0:27
|
|
|
Tyler Harris personal foul (Rudi Williams draws the foul)
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Cyclones 30 second timeout
|
|
0:34
|
|
+2
|
Rasir Bolton makes two point driving layup
|
69-62
|
0:41
|
|
+1
|
DaJuan Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
69-60
|
0:41
|
|
+1
|
DaJuan Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
68-60
|
0:41
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands personal foul (DaJuan Gordon draws the foul)
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl shooting foul (Rasir Bolton draws the foul)
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Solomon Young defensive rebound
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Nijel Pack misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Wildcats 30 second timeout
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Cyclones 30 second timeout
|
|
1:36
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Harris makes three point jump shot (Rasir Bolton assists)
|
67-60
|
1:51
|
|
+2
|
Nijel Pack makes two point driving layup
|
67-57
|
1:58
|
|
|
Darlinstone Dubar turnover (lost ball) (Nijel Pack steals)
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Darlinstone Dubar offensive rebound
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Tyler Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands defensive rebound
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:48
|
|
+1
|
Tyler Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
65-57
|
2:48
|
|
+1
|
Tyler Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
65-56
|
2:48
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl shooting foul (Tyler Harris draws the foul)
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Davion Bradford turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Harris steals)
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Tyler Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon turnover (lost ball) (Xavier Foster steals)
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon offensive rebound
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Davion Bradford defensive rebound
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Darlinstone Dubar misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:53
|
|
+1
|
Darlinstone Dubar makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
65-55
|
3:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Selton Miguel personal foul (Darlinstone Dubar draws the foul)
|
|
4:10
|
|
+2
|
Nijel Pack makes two point step back jump shot
|
65-54
|
4:33
|
|
+2
|
Rasir Bolton makes two point reverse layup
|
63-54
|
4:48
|
|
+1
|
Davion Bradford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
63-52
|
4:48
|
|
+1
|
Davion Bradford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
62-52
|
4:48
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton personal foul (Davion Bradford draws the foul)
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Wildcats 30 second timeout
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton turnover (lost ball) (Nijel Pack steals)
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Darlinstone Dubar defensive rebound
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Xavier Foster blocks Mike McGuirl's two point layup
|
|
5:47
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Foster makes two point alley-oop dunk (Rasir Bolton assists)
|
61-52
|
6:21
|
|
+2
|
Davion Bradford makes two point dunk (Selton Miguel assists)
|
61-50
|
6:28
|
|
|
Nijel Pack defensive rebound
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton misses two point driving layup
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Xavier Foster defensive rebound
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:06
|
|
+2
|
Rasir Bolton makes two point pullup jump shot
|
59-50
|
7:26
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Rudi Williams turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
7:56
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Harris makes three point jump shot (Rasir Bolton assists)
|
59-48
|
8:08
|
|
+1
|
Mike McGuirl makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
59-45
|
8:08
|
|
+1
|
Mike McGuirl makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
58-45
|
8:08
|
|
|
Xavier Foster personal foul (Mike McGuirl draws the foul)
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Xavier Foster misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
8:20
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Foster makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
57-45
|
8:20
|
|
|
Nijel Pack shooting foul (Xavier Foster draws the foul)
|
|
8:33
|
|
+2
|
Selton Miguel makes two point driving layup
|
57-44
|
8:54
|
|
+1
|
Rasir Bolton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
55-44
|
8:54
|
|
+1
|
Rasir Bolton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
55-43
|
8:54
|
|
|
Carlton Linguard shooting foul (Rasir Bolton draws the foul)
|
|
9:17
|
|
+2
|
Carlton Linguard makes two point layup
|
55-42
|
9:19
|
|
|
Javan Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Carlton Linguard steals)
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Javan Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Nijel Pack misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Carlton Linguard defensive rebound
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Xavier Foster misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon personal foul (Xavier Foster draws the foul)
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Xavier Foster defensive rebound
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Rudi Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Rudi Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Javan Johnson shooting foul (Rudi Williams draws the foul)
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Tyler Harris turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
10:02
|
|
+1
|
DaJuan Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
53-42
|
10:02
|
|
+1
|
DaJuan Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
52-42
|
10:02
|
|
|
Darlinstone Dubar personal foul (DaJuan Gordon draws the foul)
|
|
10:21
|
|
+3
|
Xavier Foster makes three point jump shot (Rasir Bolton assists)
|
51-42
|
10:32
|
|
+2
|
Carlton Linguard makes two point hook shot (Antonio Gordon assists)
|
51-39
|
11:00
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Foster makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
49-39
|
11:00
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Foster makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
49-38
|
11:00
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon personal foul (Xavier Foster draws the foul)
|
|
11:18
|
|
+1
|
DaJuan Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
49-37
|
11:18
|
|
+1
|
DaJuan Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
48-37
|
11:18
|
|
|
Xavier Foster shooting foul (DaJuan Gordon draws the foul)
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Carlton Linguard defensive rebound
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Darlinstone Dubar misses two point layup
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton defensive rebound
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:06
|
|
+1
|
Rasir Bolton makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
47-37
|
12:06
|
|
|
Carlton Linguard shooting foul (Rasir Bolton draws the foul)
|
|
12:06
|
|
+2
|
Rasir Bolton makes two point driving layup
|
47-36
|
12:25
|
|
+1
|
DaJuan Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
47-34
|
12:23
|
|
|
Javan Johnson shooting foul (DaJuan Gordon draws the foul)
|
|
12:23
|
|
+2
|
DaJuan Gordon makes two point putback layup
|
46-34
|
12:27
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon offensive rebound
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Nijel Pack misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Tyler Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon personal foul (Darlinstone Dubar draws the foul)
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Darlinstone Dubar defensive rebound
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Javan Johnson misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Darlinstone Dubar defensive rebound
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Rudi Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:19
|
|
+2
|
Javan Johnson makes two point driving layup
|
44-34
|
14:24
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl personal foul (Javan Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Cyclones offensive rebound
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Solomon Young defensive rebound
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Nijel Pack misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Tyler Harris personal foul (Nijel Pack draws the foul)
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Solomon Young personal foul (DaJuan Gordon draws the foul)
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Solomon Young offensive rebound
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Cyclones defensive rebound
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Javan Johnson personal foul (Mike McGuirl draws the foul)
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Darlinstone Dubar personal foul (Davion Bradford draws the foul)
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Davion Bradford defensive rebound
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Solomon Young misses two point layup
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Solomon Young offensive rebound
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Javan Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon turnover (bad pass) (Javan Johnson steals)
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl offensive rebound
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
Cyclones offensive rebound
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:04
|
|
+2
|
DaJuan Gordon makes two point reverse layup
|
44-32
|
17:16
|
|
+1
|
Rasir Bolton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
42-32
|
17:16
|
|
+1
|
Rasir Bolton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
42-31
|
17:16
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon shooting foul (Rasir Bolton draws the foul)
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Nijel Pack personal foul (Rasir Bolton draws the foul)
|
|
17:43
|
|
+2
|
Davion Bradford makes two point dunk (Nijel Pack assists)
|
42-30
|
17:50
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Javan Johnson misses two point driving layup
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Solomon Young defensive rebound
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Nijel Pack misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton personal foul (Selton Miguel draws the foul)
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Selton Miguel offensive rebound
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:31
|
|
+2
|
Rasir Bolton makes two point driving layup
|
40-30
|
18:42
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Davion Bradford turnover
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Davion Bradford offensive foul (Solomon Young draws the foul)
|
|
19:02
|
|
+2
|
Darlinstone Dubar makes two point jump shot
|
40-28
|
19:15
|
|
|
Nijel Pack turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Javan Johnson misses two point driving layup
|
|
19:48
|
|
|
Darlinstone Dubar defensive rebound
|
|
19:50
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl misses three point jump shot
|