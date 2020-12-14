|
0:00
End of period
0:00
Ramblers defensive rebound
0:00
Micah Potter misses two point jump shot
0:00
Micah Potter offensive rebound
0:02
D'Mitrik Trice misses three point jump shot
0:30
Tate Hall turnover (lost ball)
0:32
+2
D'Mitrik Trice makes two point layup (Jonathan Davis assists)
26-31
0:40
Tate Hall turnover (lost ball) (Jonathan Davis steals)
0:52
Braden Norris defensive rebound
0:54
Jonathan Davis misses two point jump shot
1:06
Braden Norris turnover (carrying)
1:17
+1
Micah Potter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
26-29
1:17
+1
Micah Potter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
26-28
1:15
Cameron Krutwig shooting foul (Micah Potter draws the foul)
1:19
Micah Potter offensive rebound
1:21
Cameron Krutwig blocks Micah Potter's two point layup
1:41
+2
Cameron Krutwig makes two point alley-oop layup (Keith Clemons assists)
26-27
2:02
+2
Brad Davison makes two point step back jump shot
24-27
2:18
+1
Cameron Krutwig makes regular free throw 2 of 2
24-25
2:18
+1
Cameron Krutwig makes regular free throw 1 of 2
23-25
2:18
Nate Reuvers shooting foul (Cameron Krutwig draws the foul)
2:37
Ramblers defensive rebound
2:37
Jonathan Davis misses two point layup
2:40
Jonathan Davis offensive rebound
2:42
Jonathan Davis misses two point layup
3:06
+2
Tate Hall makes two point jump shot
22-25
3:25
+3
Nate Reuvers makes three point jump shot
20-25
3:44
+3
Tate Hall makes three point jump shot (Keith Clemons assists)
20-22
3:57
+1
Brad Davison makes regular free throw 2 of 2
17-22
3:57
+1
Brad Davison makes regular free throw 1 of 2
17-21
3:57
TV timeout
3:56
Cooper Kaifes shooting foul (Brad Davison draws the foul)
4:11
+2
Tom Welch makes two point layup (Cooper Kaifes assists)
17-20
4:29
D'Mitrik Trice personal foul (Tate Hall draws the foul)
4:40
Braden Norris defensive rebound
4:42
Aleem Ford misses two point layup
5:00
Cameron Krutwig turnover
5:01
Cameron Krutwig offensive foul (Nate Reuvers draws the foul)
5:27
+3
Nate Reuvers makes three point jump shot (D'Mitrik Trice assists)
15-20
5:36
Nate Reuvers defensive rebound
5:38
Tate Hall misses two point layup
5:50
Tate Hall defensive rebound
5:52
Brad Davison misses two point jump shot
6:05
Nate Reuvers defensive rebound
6:07
Lucas Williamson misses three point jump shot
6:13
Tate Hall offensive rebound
6:15
Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
6:25
Tyler Wahl turnover (bad pass) (Lucas Williamson steals)
6:35
Marquise Kennedy turnover
6:35
Marquise Kennedy offensive foul (Tyler Wahl draws the foul)
6:57
Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
6:59
D'Mitrik Trice misses three point jump shot
7:08
Badgers 30 second timeout
7:07
+3
Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Aher Uguak assists)
15-17
7:14
Aher Uguak defensive rebound
7:16
Cameron Krutwig blocks Nate Reuvers's two point hook shot
7:40
Nate Reuvers defensive rebound
7:40
Aher Uguak misses regular free throw 2 of 2
7:40
Aher Uguak misses regular free throw 1 of 2
7:40
Tyler Wahl shooting foul (Aher Uguak draws the foul)
7:51
Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
7:53
Jonathan Davis misses two point tip shot
7:56
Jonathan Davis offensive rebound
7:58
Nate Reuvers misses two point layup
8:17
+1
Lucas Williamson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
12-17
8:17
+1
Lucas Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
11-17
8:17
Brad Davison shooting foul (Lucas Williamson draws the foul)
8:29
TV timeout
8:29
Ramblers 30 second timeout
8:31
+2
Jonathan Davis makes two point fadeaway jump shot
10-17
8:46
Jonathan Davis defensive rebound
8:48
Keith Clemons misses two point jump shot
8:50
Nate Reuvers personal foul (Cameron Krutwig draws the foul)
8:57
Aher Uguak defensive rebound
8:59
Nate Reuvers misses two point jump shot
9:13
Brad Davison defensive rebound
9:15
Cooper Kaifes misses three point jump shot
9:30
+1
Micah Potter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
10-15
9:30
+1
Micah Potter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
10-14
9:30
Tom Welch shooting foul (Micah Potter draws the foul)
9:34
Micah Potter offensive rebound
9:36
D'Mitrik Trice misses three point jump shot
9:48
Tyler Wahl defensive rebound
9:50
Tate Hall misses three point jump shot
10:04
Keith Clemons offensive rebound
10:06
Cooper Kaifes misses three point jump shot
10:13
Tom Welch offensive rebound
10:15
Keith Clemons misses two point jump shot
10:33
+3
D'Mitrik Trice makes three point jump shot
10-13
10:41
Braden Norris turnover (bad pass) (D'Mitrik Trice steals)
10:52
Trevor Anderson turnover (bad pass)
10:56
Tom Welch personal foul (Micah Potter draws the foul)
11:07
TV timeout
11:07
Tate Hall personal foul (Tyler Wahl draws the foul)
11:10
Tyler Wahl defensive rebound
11:12
Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
11:33
Tom Welch defensive rebound
11:35
Jonathan Davis misses two point turnaround jump shot
11:51
+3
Tom Welch makes three point jump shot (Keith Clemons assists)
10-10
12:08
+3
Jonathan Davis makes three point jump shot (Trevor Anderson assists)
7-10
12:10
Keith Clemons turnover
12:10
Keith Clemons offensive foul
12:13
+2
D'Mitrik Trice makes two point turnaround jump shot
7-7
12:29
Braden Norris personal foul (Tyler Wahl draws the foul)
12:34
Aleem Ford defensive rebound
12:36
Cameron Krutwig misses two point layup
12:57
Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound
12:59
Nate Reuvers misses two point hook shot
13:15
Aleem Ford defensive rebound
13:17
Cameron Krutwig misses two point hook shot
13:45
+2
Aleem Ford makes two point driving hook shot
7-5
14:01
Trevor Anderson defensive rebound
14:03
Tyler Wahl blocks Marquise Kennedy's two point jump shot
14:31
+3
Brad Davison makes three point jump shot (Tyler Wahl assists)
7-3
14:53
Tyler Wahl defensive rebound
14:55
Tyler Wahl blocks Lucas Williamson's three point jump shot
15:20
Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
15:22
Nate Reuvers misses two point hook shot
15:33
TV timeout
15:36
Badgers offensive rebound
15:38
Tyler Wahl misses two point layup
16:08
+3
Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Tate Hall assists)
7-0
16:36
Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
16:38
D'Mitrik Trice misses two point floating jump shot
16:54
Cameron Krutwig turnover (traveling)
16:59
Tate Hall defensive rebound
17:01
Micah Potter misses three point jump shot
17:14
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig makes two point turnaround hook shot
|
4-0
|
17:28
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Brad Davison misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Micah Potter defensive rebound
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Tate Hall defensive rebound
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
D'Mitrik Trice misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Aher Uguak personal foul (Nate Reuvers draws the foul)
|
|
18:34
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup
|
2-0
|
18:38
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
D'Mitrik Trice misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Micah Potter defensive rebound
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Aher Uguak misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Aher Uguak defensive rebound
|
|
19:47
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers misses two point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig vs. Nate Reuvers (Aleem Ford gains possession)
|