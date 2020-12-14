|
4:48
|
|
+2
|
Kofi Cockburn makes two point dunk (Andre Curbelo assists)
|
51-82
|
5:05
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Carr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
51-80
|
5:05
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Carr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
50-80
|
5:05
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo shooting foul (Marcus Carr draws the foul)
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen defensive rebound
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:58
|
|
+2
|
Kofi Cockburn makes two point hook shot (Trent Frazier assists)
|
49-80
|
6:13
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Ihnen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
49-78
|
6:13
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Adam Miller shooting foul (Isaiah Ihnen draws the foul)
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur defensive rebound
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen blocks Da'Monte Williams's two point layup
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur turnover
|
|
6:36
|
|
+3
|
Adam Miller makes three point jump shot (Da'Monte Williams assists)
|
48-78
|
6:54
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Liam Robbins misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Liam Robbins misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn personal foul (Liam Robbins draws the foul)
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Fighting Illini turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
7:35
|
|
+3
|
Gabe Kalscheur makes three point jump shot (Both Gach assists)
|
48-75
|
7:40
|
|
+3
|
Adam Miller makes three point jump shot (Ayo Dosunmu assists)
|
45-75
|
7:46
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Liam Robbins misses two point layup
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Liam Robbins offensive rebound
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn blocks Both Gach's two point layup
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen offensive rebound
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Tre' Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo turnover (bad pass) (Tre' Williams steals)
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Golden Gophers 30 second timeout
|
|
8:18
|
|
+2
|
Liam Robbins makes two point layup (Gabe Kalscheur assists)
|
45-72
|
8:37
|
|
+3
|
Trent Frazier makes three point jump shot (Andre Curbelo assists)
|
43-72
|
9:05
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Both Gach misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
9:16
|
|
+3
|
Adam Miller makes three point jump shot (Andre Curbelo assists)
|
43-69
|
9:28
|
|
|
Trent Frazier defensive rebound
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Liam Robbins misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:42
|
|
+1
|
Coleman Hawkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
43-66
|
9:42
|
|
+1
|
Coleman Hawkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
43-65
|
9:42
|
|
|
Eric Curry shooting foul (Coleman Hawkins draws the foul)
|
|
10:05
|
|
+2
|
Eric Curry makes two point hook shot
|
43-64
|
10:18
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes two point layup
|
41-64
|
10:28
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili defensive rebound
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Marcus Carr misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:49
|
|
+2
|
Andre Curbelo makes two point jump shot
|
41-62
|
10:51
|
|
|
Fighting Illini offensive rebound
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson blocks Giorgi Bezhanishvili's two point layup
|
|
11:17
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
41-60
|
11:17
|
|
|
Coleman Hawkins shooting foul (Brandon Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
11:17
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Johnson makes two point driving layup
|
40-60
|
11:29
|
|
+2
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili makes two point putback layup
|
38-60
|
11:34
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili offensive rebound
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo defensive rebound
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Fighting Illini defensive rebound
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo shooting foul (Jamal Mashburn, Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
12:06
|
|
+2
|
Kofi Cockburn makes two point layup (Ayo Dosunmu assists)
|
38-58
|
12:11
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn turnover (bad pass) (Tre' Williams steals)
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
12:29
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
38-56
|
12:29
|
|
|
Coleman Hawkins personal foul (Brandon Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Marcus Carr defensive rebound
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:13
|
|
+1
|
Kofi Cockburn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
37-56
|
13:13
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Eric Curry shooting foul (Kofi Cockburn draws the foul)
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Liam Robbins turnover
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Liam Robbins offensive foul (Andre Curbelo draws the foul)
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Liam Robbins misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili personal foul (Liam Robbins draws the foul)
|
|
13:38
|
|
+3
|
Andre Curbelo makes three point jump shot
|
37-55
|
14:08
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams defensive rebound
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Liam Robbins misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams shooting foul (Liam Robbins draws the foul)
|
|
14:08
|
|
+2
|
Liam Robbins makes two point layup (Gabe Kalscheur assists)
|
37-52
|
14:22
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn personal foul (Liam Robbins draws the foul)
|
|
14:39
|
|
+2
|
Kofi Cockburn makes two point hook shot (Ayo Dosunmu assists)
|
35-52
|
14:51
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson personal foul (Da'Monte Williams draws the foul)
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams defensive rebound
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Golden Gophers defensive rebound
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Golden Gophers 60 second timeout
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur shooting foul (Kofi Cockburn draws the foul)
|
|
15:04
|
|
+2
|
Kofi Cockburn makes two point layup (Andre Curbelo assists)
|
35-50
|
15:18
|
|
|
Eric Curry turnover (lost ball) (Adam Miller steals)
|
|
15:40
|
|
+2
|
Andre Curbelo makes two point driving layup
|
35-48
|
15:45
|
|
|
Liam Robbins personal foul (Kofi Cockburn draws the foul)
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn offensive rebound
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Adam Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:59
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
35-46
|
15:59
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-46
|
15:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams shooting foul (Brandon Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Trent Frazier misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Fighting Illini defensive rebound
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Liam Robbins misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:46
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes two point driving layup
|
33-46
|
16:50
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Marcus Carr misses two point layup
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Marcus Carr defensive rebound
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn misses two point layup
|
|
17:17
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Ihnen makes two point layup (Gabe Kalscheur assists)
|
33-44
|
17:26
|
|
|
Trent Frazier personal foul (Both Gach draws the foul)
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Both Gach defensive rebound
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Trent Frazier misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen personal foul (Ayo Dosunmu draws the foul)
|
|
17:54
|
|
+2
|
Gabe Kalscheur makes two point layup
|
31-44
|
18:02
|
|
|
Adam Miller personal foul
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Golden Gophers offensive rebound
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn blocks Isaiah Ihnen's two point layup
|
|
18:21
|
|
+2
|
Kofi Cockburn makes two point dunk (Da'Monte Williams assists)
|
29-44
|
18:30
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Marcus Carr misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Liam Robbins defensive rebound
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Liam Robbins blocks Ayo Dosunmu's two point layup
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Marcus Carr misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen offensive rebound
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:27
|
|
+1
|
Kofi Cockburn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-42
|
19:27
|
|
+1
|
Kofi Cockburn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-41
|
19:27
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur shooting foul (Kofi Cockburn draws the foul)
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams defensive rebound
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Both Gach misses two point layup
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Adam Miller personal foul
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu turnover (lost ball)
|