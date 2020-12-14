|
2:30
|
|
+1
|
Keon Clergeot makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
49-65
|
2:30
|
|
+1
|
Keon Clergeot makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
48-65
|
2:30
|
|
|
Kevin Marfo shooting foul (Keon Clergeot draws the foul)
|
|
2:45
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Marfo makes two point layup
|
47-65
|
2:49
|
|
|
Kevin Marfo offensive rebound
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra misses two point layup
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
LaDamien Bradford defensive rebound
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Isiah Kirby misses two point layup
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Lions defensive rebound
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Byron Smith blocks Kevin Marfo's two point layup
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Aggies 30 second timeout
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Gus Okafor turnover (bad pass)
|
|
3:31
|
|
+1
|
Kevin Marfo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
47-63
|
3:31
|
|
+1
|
Kevin Marfo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
47-62
|
3:31
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Gus Okafor shooting foul (Kevin Marfo draws the foul)
|
|
3:53
|
|
+2
|
Keon Clergeot makes two point jump shot
|
47-61
|
4:07
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Marfo makes two point layup
|
45-61
|
4:28
|
|
|
Gus Okafor turnover (lost ball)
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Kevin Marfo defensive rebound
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Keon Clergeot misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:08
|
|
+2
|
Emanuel Miller makes two point layup (Andre Gordon assists)
|
45-59
|
5:17
|
|
|
Andre Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Gus Okafor misses two point layup
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Brandon Gonzalez turnover (double dribble)
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Kevin Marfo defensive rebound
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Gus Okafor misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Nick Caldwell defensive rebound
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Nick Caldwell personal foul (Quenton Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
6:09
|
|
+3
|
Nick Caldwell makes three point jump shot (Gus Okafor assists)
|
45-57
|
6:16
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler turnover (lost ball) (Gus Okafor steals)
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Keon Clergeot turnover (bad pass)
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra turnover (carrying)
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Lions 30 second timeout
|
|
7:03
|
|
+1
|
Nick Caldwell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
42-57
|
7:02
|
|
+1
|
Nick Caldwell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
41-57
|
7:02
|
|
|
Jaxson Robinson personal foul (Nick Caldwell draws the foul)
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Nick Caldwell defensive rebound
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:23
|
|
+3
|
Nick Caldwell makes three point jump shot (Isiah Kirby assists)
|
40-57
|
7:49
|
|
+1
|
Jay Jay Chandler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
37-57
|
7:49
|
|
+1
|
Jay Jay Chandler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
37-56
|
7:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Nick Caldwell personal foul (Jay Jay Chandler draws the foul)
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler defensive rebound
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Isiah Kirby misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:20
|
|
+2
|
Andre Gordon makes two point layup (Emanuel Miller assists)
|
37-55
|
8:22
|
|
|
Gus Okafor personal foul (Jay Jay Chandler draws the foul)
|
|
8:38
|
|
+1
|
Matthew Strange makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
37-53
|
8:38
|
|
|
LaDamien Bradford shooting foul (Matthew Strange draws the foul)
|
|
8:38
|
|
+3
|
Matthew Strange makes three point jump shot (Keon Clergeot assists)
|
36-53
|
8:56
|
|
+3
|
Jaxson Robinson makes three point jump shot (Andre Gordon assists)
|
33-53
|
9:18
|
|
+3
|
Nick Caldwell makes three point jump shot (Jamon Kemp assists)
|
33-50
|
9:36
|
|
+2
|
Emanuel Miller makes two point jump shot
|
30-50
|
9:54
|
|
|
Nick Caldwell turnover (bad pass) (Jaxson Robinson steals)
|
|
10:17
|
|
+1
|
Kevin Marfo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-48
|
10:17
|
|
+1
|
Kevin Marfo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-47
|
10:17
|
|
|
Max Brackmann shooting foul (Kevin Marfo draws the foul)
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Aggies defensive rebound
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Jamon Kemp misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Nick Caldwell defensive rebound
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Savion Flagg misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:50
|
|
+2
|
Nick Caldwell makes two point layup
|
30-46
|
10:54
|
|
|
Nick Caldwell offensive rebound
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Nick Caldwell misses two point layup
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Nick Caldwell offensive rebound
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Matthew Strange misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:21
|
|
+2
|
Quenton Jackson makes two point layup (Jay Jay Chandler assists)
|
28-46
|
11:29
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra defensive rebound
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Avery Wilson misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:55
|
|
+2
|
Hassan Diarra makes two point jump shot
|
28-44
|
12:21
|
|
+2
|
Jamon Kemp makes two point jump shot (Isiah Kirby assists)
|
28-42
|
12:36
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra turnover
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra offensive foul (Jamon Kemp draws the foul)
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Lions turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler personal foul (Byron Smith draws the foul)
|
|
13:11
|
|
+1
|
Emanuel Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-42
|
13:11
|
|
+1
|
Emanuel Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-41
|
13:11
|
|
|
Pape Diop shooting foul (Emanuel Miller draws the foul)
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Keon Clergeot personal foul (Jay Jay Chandler draws the foul)
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Andre Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Gus Okafor misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:02
|
|
+2
|
Jay Jay Chandler makes two point layup (Quenton Jackson assists)
|
26-40
|
14:10
|
|
|
Pape Diop turnover (lost ball) (Quenton Jackson steals)
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Jump ball. Keon Clergeot vs. Emanuel Miller (Lions gains possession)
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Lions offensive rebound
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Byron Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra turnover
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra offensive foul (Pape Diop draws the foul)
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller defensive rebound
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Pape Diop misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Pape Diop misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Jaxson Robinson shooting foul (Pape Diop draws the foul)
|
|
15:19
|
|
+2
|
Hassan Diarra makes two point layup
|
26-38
|
15:28
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller offensive rebound
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:59
|
|
+1
|
Pape Diop makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-36
|
15:59
|
|
+1
|
Pape Diop makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-36
|
15:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller shooting foul (Pape Diop draws the foul)
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Pape Diop offensive rebound
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Keon Clergeot misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Gus Okafor defensive rebound
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Savion Flagg misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Jonathan Aku defensive rebound
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Byron Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:39
|
|
+1
|
Andre Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-36
|
16:39
|
|
+1
|
Andre Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-35
|
16:39
|
|
|
Byron Smith shooting foul (Andre Gordon draws the foul)
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Aggies offensive rebound
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Isiah Kirby blocks Andre Gordon's two point layup
|
|
17:11
|
|
+3
|
Isiah Kirby makes three point jump shot (JonDarius Warren assists)
|
24-34
|
17:38
|
|
+1
|
Emanuel Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-34
|
17:38
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Elijah Ifejeh shooting foul (Emanuel Miller draws the foul)
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Andre Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Gus Okafor misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:11
|
|
+2
|
Emanuel Miller makes two point layup
|
21-33
|
18:13
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller offensive rebound
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller misses two point layup
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller offensive rebound
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
LaDamien Bradford misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:48
|
|
+2
|
Gus Okafor makes two point layup (Keon Clergeot assists)
|
21-31
|
19:13
|
|
|
Gus Okafor defensive rebound
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Andre Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Keon Clergeot turnover (lost ball)
|
|
19:47
|
|
|
Jonathan Aku turnover (bad pass)
|