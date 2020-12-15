SEMO
EVAN
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|3:21
|
|Jax Levitch defensive rebound
|3:23
|
|Nygal Russell misses two point jump shot
|3:46
|
|DQ Nicholas defensive rebound
|3:48
|
|Shamar Givance misses two point layup
|4:11
|
|Nygal Russell turnover
|4:11
|
|Nygal Russell offensive foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)
|4:29
|
|Nolan Taylor defensive rebound
|4:31
|
|Iyen Enaruna misses two point layup
|5:00
|
|Nana Akenten vs. Iyen Enaruna (Shamar Givance gains possession)
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:03
|
|Eric Reed Jr. turnover (traveling)
|0:18
|
|Redhawks 60 second timeout
|0:22
|
|+1
|Jawaun Newton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-56
|0:22
|
|+1
|Jawaun Newton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-55
|0:22
|
|Jordan Love personal foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)
|0:35
|
|Purple Aces 60 second timeout
|0:41
|
|Jawaun Newton defensive rebound
|0:43
|
|Nolan Taylor misses two point layup
|1:06
|
|Eric Reed Jr. defensive rebound
|1:08
|
|Shamar Givance misses two point layup
|1:26
|
|+2
|Nolan Taylor makes two point layup
|56-54
|1:42
|
|Redhawks 30 second timeout
|1:49
|
|+1
|Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|54-54
|1:49
|
|Nolan Taylor shooting foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)
|1:49
|
|+2
|Shamar Givance makes two point layup
|54-53
|2:02
|
|Nolan Taylor turnover (lost ball)
|2:04
|
|Redhawks offensive rebound
|2:06
|
|Nolan Taylor misses two point layup
|2:33
|
|+3
|Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Jawaun Newton assists)
|54-51
|2:51
|
|+1
|Nana Akenten makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-48
|2:51
|
|+1
|Nana Akenten makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|53-48
|2:51
|
|Jax Levitch personal foul (Nana Akenten draws the foul)
|2:51
|
|Nana Akenten offensive rebound
|2:53
|
|Jordan Love misses two point jump shot
|3:10
|
|TV timeout
|3:10
|
|Purple Aces turnover (shot clock violation)
|3:40
|
|+2
|Eric Reed Jr. makes two point layup
|52-48
|3:44
|
|Eric Reed Jr. offensive rebound
|3:46
|
|Iyen Enaruna blocks Nolan Taylor's two point layup
|4:04
|
|Shamar Givance personal foul (Nolan Taylor draws the foul)
|4:04
|
|Nolan Taylor defensive rebound
|4:06
|
|Shamar Givance misses two point layup
|4:24
|
|Chris Harris turnover
|4:24
|
|Chris Harris offensive foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)
|4:41
|
|Nolan Taylor defensive rebound
|4:43
|
|Trey Hall misses two point jump shot
|4:53
|
|Shamar Givance defensive rebound
|4:55
|
|Eric Reed Jr. misses two point jump shot
|5:11
|
|+1
|Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-48
|5:11
|
|+1
|Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-47
|5:11
|
|DQ Nicholas shooting foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)
|5:32
|
|+3
|Nana Akenten makes three point jump shot (DQ Nicholas assists)
|50-46
|5:46
|
|Jawaun Newton turnover
|5:46
|
|Jawaun Newton offensive foul (Nolan Taylor draws the foul)
|5:57
|
|Purple Aces 30 second timeout
|6:07
|
|+3
|Eric Reed Jr. makes three point jump shot (DQ Nicholas assists)
|47-46
|6:12
|
|Nolan Taylor defensive rebound
|6:14
|
|Samari Curtis misses two point layup
|6:49
|
|+2
|Nolan Taylor makes two point layup
|44-46
|7:05
|
|TV timeout
|7:05
|
|Redhawks 30 second timeout
|7:08
|
|+2
|Shamar Givance makes two point jump shot
|42-46
|7:24
|
|Noah Frederking defensive rebound
|7:26
|
|Eric Reed Jr. misses three point jump shot
|7:37
|
|DQ Nicholas defensive rebound
|7:39
|
|Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
|7:47
|
|DQ Nicholas turnover (bad pass) (Trey Hall steals)
|7:56
|
|DQ Nicholas defensive rebound
|7:58
|
|Shamar Givance misses two point jump shot
|8:19
|
|Noah Frederking defensive rebound
|8:21
|
|Chris Harris misses two point jump shot
|8:40
|
|DQ Nicholas defensive rebound
|8:42
|
|Jawaun Newton misses two point jump shot
|9:00
|
|Jax Levitch defensive rebound
|9:02
|
|Eric Reed Jr. misses two point layup
|9:24
|
|+3
|Jawaun Newton makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|42-44
|9:33
|
|Jax Levitch defensive rebound
|9:35
|
|DQ Nicholas misses two point jump shot
|10:02
|
|+2
|Shamar Givance makes two point layup
|42-41
|10:15
|
|DQ Nicholas turnover
|10:15
|
|DQ Nicholas offensive foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)
|10:19
|
|DQ Nicholas defensive rebound
|10:21
|
|Jawaun Newton misses two point jump shot
|10:34
|
|Jordan Love personal foul (Noah Frederking draws the foul)
|10:34
|
|Nate Johnson personal foul (Iyen Enaruna draws the foul)
|10:55
|
|+2
|Nygal Russell makes two point layup (Jordan Love assists)
|42-39
|11:01
|
|Shamar Givance turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Love steals)
|11:20
|
|Jordan Love turnover (traveling)
|11:40
|
|+3
|Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Jax Levitch assists)
|40-39
|11:44
|
|TV timeout
|11:44
|
|Nolan Taylor personal foul (Iyen Enaruna draws the foul)
|11:44
|
|Iyen Enaruna offensive rebound
|11:46
|
|Iyen Enaruna misses two point layup
|12:05
|
|Iyen Enaruna offensive rebound
|12:07
|
|Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot
|12:29
|
|Jax Levitch defensive rebound
|12:29
|
|Nolan Taylor misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|12:29
|
|Iyen Enaruna shooting foul (Nolan Taylor draws the foul)
|12:29
|
|+2
|Nolan Taylor makes two point layup
|40-36
|12:47
|
|+2
|Shamar Givance makes two point jump shot
|38-36
|13:04
|
|TV timeout
|13:04
|
|Purple Aces 30 second timeout
|13:09
|
|Nana Akenten personal foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)
|13:38
|
|+3
|Eric Reed Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jordan Love assists)
|38-34
|13:50
|
|Nygal Russell defensive rebound
|13:52
|
|Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot
|14:16
|
|Shamar Givance defensive rebound
|14:18
|
|Nate Johnson misses two point layup
|14:37
|
|+1
|Iyen Enaruna makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|35-32
|14:37
|
|Nate Johnson shooting foul (Iyen Enaruna draws the foul)
|14:37
|
|+2
|Iyen Enaruna makes two point layup
|35-33
|14:53
|
|Jawaun Newton defensive rebound
|14:55
|
|Nygal Russell misses three point jump shot
|15:16
|
|Nygal Russell defensive rebound
|15:18
|
|Iyen Enaruna misses two point jump shot
|15:52
|
|+3
|Nana Akenten makes three point jump shot (DQ Nicholas assists)
|35-31
|15:58
|
|TV timeout
|15:58
|
|Jawaun Newton personal foul (Chris Harris draws the foul)
|16:20
|
|+2
|Jawaun Newton makes two point layup
|32-31
|16:45
|
|Noah Frederking defensive rebound
|16:47
|
|Chris Harris misses three point jump shot
|16:53
|
|Nana Akenten offensive rebound
|16:55
|
|Nana Akenten misses two point jump shot
|16:56
|
|Evan Kuhlman personal foul (Nolan Taylor draws the foul)
|17:07
|
|Nygal Russell defensive rebound
|17:09
|
|Evan Kuhlman misses two point jump shot
|17:37
|
|+2
|Nolan Taylor makes two point jump shot
|32-29
|17:48
|
|Nygal Russell defensive rebound
|17:50
|
|Jawaun Newton misses two point jump shot
|18:05
|
|Chris Harris turnover
|18:05
|
|Chris Harris offensive foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)
|18:19
|
|+3
|Evan Kuhlman makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|30-29
|18:45
|
|+2
|Nolan Taylor makes two point layup
|30-26
|19:18
|
|+2
|Shamar Givance makes two point jump shot
|28-26
|19:42
|
|+1
|Chris Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-24
|19:42
|
|+1
|Chris Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-24
|19:42
|
|Evan Kuhlman shooting foul (Chris Harris draws the foul)
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:23
|
|+2
|Nate Johnson makes two point tip shot
|26-24
|0:25
|
|Nate Johnson offensive rebound
|0:27
|
|Jordan Love misses two point layup
|0:36
|
|Redhawks 30 second timeout
|0:40
|
|+1
|Iyen Enaruna makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-24
|0:40
|
|+1
|Iyen Enaruna makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-23
|0:40
|
|Nolan Taylor shooting foul (Iyen Enaruna draws the foul)
|0:58
|
|Samari Curtis defensive rebound
|0:58
|
|Eric Reed Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:58
|
|+1
|Eric Reed Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-22
|0:58
|
|Jawaun Newton personal foul (Eric Reed Jr. draws the foul)
|1:03
|
|Samari Curtis turnover (lost ball) (Nygal Russell steals)
|1:13
|
|Iyen Enaruna defensive rebound
|1:15
|
|Chris Harris misses two point jump shot
|1:35
|
|Nolan Taylor defensive rebound
|1:35
|
|Iyen Enaruna misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:35
|
|Nolan Taylor personal foul (Iyen Enaruna draws the foul)
|1:36
|
|Iyen Enaruna defensive rebound
|1:36
|
|Chris Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:36
|
|Evan Kuhlman personal foul (Chris Harris draws the foul)
|1:58
|
|Eric Reed Jr. defensive rebound
|2:00
|
|Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot
|2:18
|
|Jawaun Newton defensive rebound
|2:20
|
|Chris Harris misses three point jump shot
|2:23
|
|Chris Harris defensive rebound
|2:25
|
|Samari Curtis misses two point layup
|2:31
|
|Jordan Love turnover (lost ball) (Samari Curtis steals)
|2:47
|
|+3
|Jawaun Newton makes three point jump shot
|23-22
|3:02
|
|Jordan Love turnover (traveling)
|3:21
|
|Nolan Taylor defensive rebound
|3:23
|
|Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot
|3:42
|
|Samari Curtis defensive rebound
|3:42
|
|Eric Reed Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:42
|
|TV timeout
|3:42
|
|Shamar Givance personal foul (Eric Reed Jr. draws the foul)
|3:57
|
|+2
|Noah Frederking makes two point layup (Evan Kuhlman assists)
|23-19
|4:02
|
|Evan Kuhlman offensive rebound
|4:04
|
|Evan Kuhlman misses two point jump shot
|4:25
|
|+2
|Eric Reed Jr. makes two point jump shot
|23-17
|4:33
|
|Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander personal foul (Jordan Love draws the foul)
|4:40
|
|Jordan Love defensive rebound
|4:42
|
|Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander misses two point jump shot
|5:18
|
|+3
|Eric Reed Jr. makes three point jump shot (Dylan Branson assists)
|21-17
|5:27
|
|Chris Harris defensive rebound
|5:29
|
|Trey Hall misses three point jump shot
|5:46
|
|Trey Hall defensive rebound
|5:48
|
|Jordan Love misses two point layup
|5:53
|
|Jordan Love offensive rebound
|5:55
|
|Jordan Love misses two point jump shot
|6:07
|
|Purple Aces turnover (shot clock violation)
|6:36
|
|+1
|Nate Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-17
|6:36
|
|+1
|Nate Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-17
|6:36
|
|Shamar Givance shooting foul (Nate Johnson draws the foul)
|6:39
|
|Nate Johnson offensive rebound
|6:41
|
|Eric Reed Jr. misses two point jump shot
|6:48
|
|Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander personal foul (Chris Harris draws the foul)
|6:57
|
|Nygal Russell defensive rebound
|6:59
|
|Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander misses three point jump shot
|7:12
|
|Nygal Russell turnover (lost ball) (Shamar Givance steals)
|7:26
|
|Trey Hall turnover
|7:26
|
|Trey Hall offensive foul (Chris Harris draws the foul)
|7:40
|
|Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound
|7:42
|
|Evan Kuhlman blocks Chris Harris's two point layup
|7:57
|
|TV timeout
|7:57
|
|Redhawks defensive rebound
|7:59
|
|Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot
|8:17
|
|DQ Nicholas turnover
|8:17
|
|DQ Nicholas offensive foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)
|8:25
|
|Eric Reed Jr. defensive rebound
|8:27
|
|Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot
|8:46
|
|Iyen Enaruna defensive rebound
|8:48
|
|DQ Nicholas misses three point jump shot
|9:07
|
|Iyen Enaruna turnover
|9:07
|
|Iyen Enaruna offensive foul (Chris Harris draws the foul)
|9:21
|
|Samari Curtis defensive rebound
|9:23
|
|Chris Harris misses two point layup
|9:43
|
|+2
|Iyen Enaruna makes two point layup
|16-17
|9:46
|
|Iyen Enaruna offensive rebound
|9:48
|
|Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot
|9:54
|
|Jax Levitch defensive rebound
|9:56
|