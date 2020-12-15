SEMO
EVAN

OT
SEMO
Redhawks
0
EVAN
Aces
0

Time Team Play Score
3:21   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
3:23   Nygal Russell misses two point jump shot  
3:46   DQ Nicholas defensive rebound  
3:48   Shamar Givance misses two point layup  
4:11   Nygal Russell turnover  
4:11   Nygal Russell offensive foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)  
4:29   Nolan Taylor defensive rebound  
4:31   Iyen Enaruna misses two point layup  
5:00   Nana Akenten vs. Iyen Enaruna (Shamar Givance gains possession)  

2nd Half
SEMO
Redhawks
30
EVAN
Aces
32

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:03   Eric Reed Jr. turnover (traveling)  
0:18   Redhawks 60 second timeout  
0:22 +1 Jawaun Newton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 56-56
0:22 +1 Jawaun Newton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 56-55
0:22   Jordan Love personal foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)  
0:35   Purple Aces 60 second timeout  
0:41   Jawaun Newton defensive rebound  
0:43   Nolan Taylor misses two point layup  
1:06   Eric Reed Jr. defensive rebound  
1:08   Shamar Givance misses two point layup  
1:26 +2 Nolan Taylor makes two point layup 56-54
1:42   Redhawks 30 second timeout  
1:49 +1 Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 1 of 1 54-54
1:49   Nolan Taylor shooting foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)  
1:49 +2 Shamar Givance makes two point layup 54-53
2:02   Nolan Taylor turnover (lost ball)  
2:04   Redhawks offensive rebound  
2:06   Nolan Taylor misses two point layup  
2:33 +3 Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Jawaun Newton assists) 54-51
2:51 +1 Nana Akenten makes regular free throw 2 of 2 54-48
2:51 +1 Nana Akenten makes regular free throw 1 of 2 53-48
2:51   Jax Levitch personal foul (Nana Akenten draws the foul)  
2:51   Nana Akenten offensive rebound  
2:53   Jordan Love misses two point jump shot  
3:10   TV timeout  
3:10   Purple Aces turnover (shot clock violation)  
3:40 +2 Eric Reed Jr. makes two point layup 52-48
3:44   Eric Reed Jr. offensive rebound  
3:46   Iyen Enaruna blocks Nolan Taylor's two point layup  
4:04   Shamar Givance personal foul (Nolan Taylor draws the foul)  
4:04   Nolan Taylor defensive rebound  
4:06   Shamar Givance misses two point layup  
4:24   Chris Harris turnover  
4:24   Chris Harris offensive foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)  
4:41   Nolan Taylor defensive rebound  
4:43   Trey Hall misses two point jump shot  
4:53   Shamar Givance defensive rebound  
4:55   Eric Reed Jr. misses two point jump shot  
5:11 +1 Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 2 of 2 50-48
5:11 +1 Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 1 of 2 50-47
5:11   DQ Nicholas shooting foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)  
5:32 +3 Nana Akenten makes three point jump shot (DQ Nicholas assists) 50-46
5:46   Jawaun Newton turnover  
5:46   Jawaun Newton offensive foul (Nolan Taylor draws the foul)  
5:57   Purple Aces 30 second timeout  
6:07 +3 Eric Reed Jr. makes three point jump shot (DQ Nicholas assists) 47-46
6:12   Nolan Taylor defensive rebound  
6:14   Samari Curtis misses two point layup  
6:49 +2 Nolan Taylor makes two point layup 44-46
7:05   TV timeout  
7:05   Redhawks 30 second timeout  
7:08 +2 Shamar Givance makes two point jump shot 42-46
7:24   Noah Frederking defensive rebound  
7:26   Eric Reed Jr. misses three point jump shot  
7:37   DQ Nicholas defensive rebound  
7:39   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
7:47   DQ Nicholas turnover (bad pass) (Trey Hall steals)  
7:56   DQ Nicholas defensive rebound  
7:58   Shamar Givance misses two point jump shot  
8:19   Noah Frederking defensive rebound  
8:21   Chris Harris misses two point jump shot  
8:40   DQ Nicholas defensive rebound  
8:42   Jawaun Newton misses two point jump shot  
9:00   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
9:02   Eric Reed Jr. misses two point layup  
9:24 +3 Jawaun Newton makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 42-44
9:33   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
9:35   DQ Nicholas misses two point jump shot  
10:02 +2 Shamar Givance makes two point layup 42-41
10:15   DQ Nicholas turnover  
10:15   DQ Nicholas offensive foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)  
10:19   DQ Nicholas defensive rebound  
10:21   Jawaun Newton misses two point jump shot  
10:34   Jordan Love personal foul (Noah Frederking draws the foul)  
10:34   Nate Johnson personal foul (Iyen Enaruna draws the foul)  
10:55 +2 Nygal Russell makes two point layup (Jordan Love assists) 42-39
11:01   Shamar Givance turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Love steals)  
11:20   Jordan Love turnover (traveling)  
11:40 +3 Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Jax Levitch assists) 40-39
11:44   TV timeout  
11:44   Nolan Taylor personal foul (Iyen Enaruna draws the foul)  
11:44   Iyen Enaruna offensive rebound  
11:46   Iyen Enaruna misses two point layup  
12:05   Iyen Enaruna offensive rebound  
12:07   Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot  
12:29   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
12:29   Nolan Taylor misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
12:29   Iyen Enaruna shooting foul (Nolan Taylor draws the foul)  
12:29 +2 Nolan Taylor makes two point layup 40-36
12:47 +2 Shamar Givance makes two point jump shot 38-36
13:04   TV timeout  
13:04   Purple Aces 30 second timeout  
13:09   Nana Akenten personal foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)  
13:38 +3 Eric Reed Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jordan Love assists) 38-34
13:50   Nygal Russell defensive rebound  
13:52   Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot  
14:16   Shamar Givance defensive rebound  
14:18   Nate Johnson misses two point layup  
14:37 +1 Iyen Enaruna makes regular free throw 1 of 1 35-32
14:37   Nate Johnson shooting foul (Iyen Enaruna draws the foul)  
14:37 +2 Iyen Enaruna makes two point layup 35-33
14:53   Jawaun Newton defensive rebound  
14:55   Nygal Russell misses three point jump shot  
15:16   Nygal Russell defensive rebound  
15:18   Iyen Enaruna misses two point jump shot  
15:52 +3 Nana Akenten makes three point jump shot (DQ Nicholas assists) 35-31
15:58   TV timeout  
15:58   Jawaun Newton personal foul (Chris Harris draws the foul)  
16:20 +2 Jawaun Newton makes two point layup 32-31
16:45   Noah Frederking defensive rebound  
16:47   Chris Harris misses three point jump shot  
16:53   Nana Akenten offensive rebound  
16:55   Nana Akenten misses two point jump shot  
16:56   Evan Kuhlman personal foul (Nolan Taylor draws the foul)  
17:07   Nygal Russell defensive rebound  
17:09   Evan Kuhlman misses two point jump shot  
17:37 +2 Nolan Taylor makes two point jump shot 32-29
17:48   Nygal Russell defensive rebound  
17:50   Jawaun Newton misses two point jump shot  
18:05   Chris Harris turnover  
18:05   Chris Harris offensive foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)  
18:19 +3 Evan Kuhlman makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 30-29
18:45 +2 Nolan Taylor makes two point layup 30-26
19:18 +2 Shamar Givance makes two point jump shot 28-26
19:42 +1 Chris Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-24
19:42 +1 Chris Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-24
19:42   Evan Kuhlman shooting foul (Chris Harris draws the foul)  

1st Half
SEMO
Redhawks
26
EVAN
Aces
24

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:23 +2 Nate Johnson makes two point tip shot 26-24
0:25   Nate Johnson offensive rebound  
0:27   Jordan Love misses two point layup  
0:36   Redhawks 30 second timeout  
0:40 +1 Iyen Enaruna makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-24
0:40 +1 Iyen Enaruna makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-23
0:40   Nolan Taylor shooting foul (Iyen Enaruna draws the foul)  
0:58   Samari Curtis defensive rebound  
0:58   Eric Reed Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:58 +1 Eric Reed Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-22
0:58   Jawaun Newton personal foul (Eric Reed Jr. draws the foul)  
1:03   Samari Curtis turnover (lost ball) (Nygal Russell steals)  
1:13   Iyen Enaruna defensive rebound  
1:15   Chris Harris misses two point jump shot  
1:35   Nolan Taylor defensive rebound  
1:35   Iyen Enaruna misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:35   Nolan Taylor personal foul (Iyen Enaruna draws the foul)  
1:36   Iyen Enaruna defensive rebound  
1:36   Chris Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:36   Evan Kuhlman personal foul (Chris Harris draws the foul)  
1:58   Eric Reed Jr. defensive rebound  
2:00   Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot  
2:18   Jawaun Newton defensive rebound  
2:20   Chris Harris misses three point jump shot  
2:23   Chris Harris defensive rebound  
2:25   Samari Curtis misses two point layup  
2:31   Jordan Love turnover (lost ball) (Samari Curtis steals)  
2:47 +3 Jawaun Newton makes three point jump shot 23-22
3:02   Jordan Love turnover (traveling)  
3:21   Nolan Taylor defensive rebound  
3:23   Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot  
3:42   Samari Curtis defensive rebound  
3:42   Eric Reed Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:42   TV timeout  
3:42   Shamar Givance personal foul (Eric Reed Jr. draws the foul)  
3:57 +2 Noah Frederking makes two point layup (Evan Kuhlman assists) 23-19
4:02   Evan Kuhlman offensive rebound  
4:04   Evan Kuhlman misses two point jump shot  
4:25 +2 Eric Reed Jr. makes two point jump shot 23-17
4:33   Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander personal foul (Jordan Love draws the foul)  
4:40   Jordan Love defensive rebound  
4:42   Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander misses two point jump shot  
5:18 +3 Eric Reed Jr. makes three point jump shot (Dylan Branson assists) 21-17
5:27   Chris Harris defensive rebound  
5:29   Trey Hall misses three point jump shot  
5:46   Trey Hall defensive rebound  
5:48   Jordan Love misses two point layup  
5:53   Jordan Love offensive rebound  
5:55   Jordan Love misses two point jump shot  
6:07   Purple Aces turnover (shot clock violation)  
6:36 +1 Nate Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-17
6:36 +1 Nate Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-17
6:36   Shamar Givance shooting foul (Nate Johnson draws the foul)  
6:39   Nate Johnson offensive rebound  
6:41   Eric Reed Jr. misses two point jump shot  
6:48   Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander personal foul (Chris Harris draws the foul)  
6:57   Nygal Russell defensive rebound  
6:59   Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander misses three point jump shot  
7:12   Nygal Russell turnover (lost ball) (Shamar Givance steals)  
7:26   Trey Hall turnover  
7:26   Trey Hall offensive foul (Chris Harris draws the foul)  
7:40   Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound  
7:42   Evan Kuhlman blocks Chris Harris's two point layup  
7:57   TV timeout  
7:57   Redhawks defensive rebound  
7:59   Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot  
8:17   DQ Nicholas turnover  
8:17   DQ Nicholas offensive foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)  
8:25   Eric Reed Jr. defensive rebound  
8:27   Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot  
8:46   Iyen Enaruna defensive rebound  
8:48   DQ Nicholas misses three point jump shot  
9:07   Iyen Enaruna turnover  
9:07   Iyen Enaruna offensive foul (Chris Harris draws the foul)  
9:21   Samari Curtis defensive rebound  
9:23   Chris Harris misses two point layup  
9:43 +2 Iyen Enaruna makes two point layup 16-17
9:46   Iyen Enaruna offensive rebound  
9:48   Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot  
9:54   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
9:56