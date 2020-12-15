STNFRD
CSN

2nd Half
STNFRD
Cardinal
8
CSN
Matadors
10

Time Team Play Score
15:47   TV timeout  
15:47   TJ Starks turnover (bad pass)  
16:07   Noah Taitz turnover  
16:07   Noah Taitz offensive foul (Festus Ndumanya draws the foul)  
16:11   Michael O'Connell offensive rebound  
16:13   Ziaire Williams misses three point jump shot  
16:19 +2 TJ Starks makes two point jump shot (Alex Merkviladze assists) 44-43
16:43 +2 Ziaire Williams makes two point dunk 44-41
16:47   Atin Wright personal foul (Daejon Davis draws the foul)  
16:57   Festus Ndumanya personal foul (Oscar da Silva draws the foul)  
17:22 +3 Lance Coleman II makes three point jump shot (TJ Starks assists) 42-41
17:36 +1 Noah Taitz makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-38
17:36 +1 Noah Taitz makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-38
17:36   Atin Wright shooting foul (Noah Taitz draws the foul)  
17:44   Darius Brown II personal foul (Bryce Wills draws the foul)  
18:11 +2 Festus Ndumanya makes two point dunk (TJ Starks assists) 40-38
18:22   TJ Starks defensive rebound  
18:24   Ziaire Williams misses two point jump shot  
18:39 +3 Lance Coleman II makes three point jump shot (Darius Brown II assists) 40-36
18:42   Spencer Jones personal foul  
18:46   Darius Brown II offensive rebound  
18:48   Darius Brown II misses two point jump shot  
18:57   Spencer Jones personal foul  
19:08 +2 Ziaire Williams makes two point jump shot (Michael O'Connell assists) 40-33
19:18   Bryce Wills defensive rebound  
19:20   Lance Coleman II misses three point jump shot  
19:31 +2 Ziaire Williams makes two point jump shot 38-33

1st Half
STNFRD
Cardinal
36
CSN
Matadors
33

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01 +1 Jaiden Delaire makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-33
0:01   Jaiden Delaire misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:01   Festus Ndumanya personal foul (Jaiden Delaire draws the foul)  
0:02   Jaiden Delaire defensive rebound  
0:04   Festus Ndumanya misses two point jump shot  
0:24   Matadors 30 second timeout  
0:24   James Keefe personal foul (Festus Ndumanya draws the foul)  
0:48   James Keefe turnover  
0:48   James Keefe offensive foul (Lance Coleman II draws the foul)  
1:07 +3 TJ Starks makes three point jump shot 35-33
1:14   Festus Ndumanya defensive rebound  
1:14   Bryce Wills misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:14   TJ Starks personal foul (Bryce Wills draws the foul)  
1:24   James Keefe offensive rebound  
1:26   Spencer Jones misses three point jump shot  
1:44   Festus Ndumanya turnover (bad pass)  
1:58 +3 Spencer Jones makes three point jump shot (Noah Taitz assists) 35-30
2:14 +1 Festus Ndumanya makes regular free throw 1 of 1 32-30
2:14   Noah Taitz shooting foul (Festus Ndumanya draws the foul)  
2:14 +2 Festus Ndumanya makes two point layup (Alex Merkviladze assists) 32-29
2:19   TJ Starks offensive rebound  
2:21   Alex Merkviladze misses three point jump shot  
2:35 +2 Oscar da Silva makes two point layup 32-27
2:46   Cardinal defensive rebound  
2:48   Lance Coleman II misses three point jump shot  
3:00 +3 Spencer Jones makes three point jump shot (Noah Taitz assists) 30-27
3:18   Bryce Wills defensive rebound  
3:20   Darius Brown II misses three point jump shot  
3:36 +1 Oscar da Silva makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-27
3:36 +1 Oscar da Silva makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-27
3:36   TV timeout  
3:36   Alex Merkviladze shooting foul (Oscar da Silva draws the foul)  
4:04   Bryce Wills defensive rebound  
4:06   TJ Starks misses two point jump shot  
4:18 +2 Bryce Wills makes two point layup 25-27
4:36 +3 Alex Merkviladze makes three point jump shot (Darius Brown II assists) 23-27
4:40   Darius Brown II offensive rebound  
4:42   TJ Starks misses two point layup  
4:49   Bryce Wills turnover (bad pass) (TJ Starks steals)  
5:03 +3 Lance Coleman II makes three point jump shot 23-24
5:12   Alex Merkviladze defensive rebound  
5:14   Ziaire Williams misses two point layup  
5:33 +2 TJ Starks makes two point layup 23-21
5:46   Jaiden Delaire turnover (lost ball)  
5:45   Ziaire Williams offensive rebound  
5:47   Noah Taitz misses three point jump shot  
5:57   Jaiden Delaire defensive rebound  
5:59   Lance Coleman II misses two point jump shot  
6:10 +1 Oscar da Silva makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-19
6:10 +1 Oscar da Silva makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-19
6:10   Fidelis Okereke personal foul (Oscar da Silva draws the foul)  
6:33   Fidelis Okereke turnover (bad pass) (Ziaire Williams steals)  
6:49   Ziaire Williams turnover (traveling)  
7:03 +2 Lance Coleman II makes two point jump shot 21-19
7:29 +1 Oscar da Silva makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-17
7:29 +1 Oscar da Silva makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-17
7:29   TV timeout  
7:29   Amound Anderson shooting foul (Oscar da Silva draws the foul)  
7:39   Jaiden Delaire defensive rebound  
7:41   Amound Anderson misses three point jump shot  
7:58   Oscar da Silva turnover (bad pass) (Amound Anderson steals)  
8:18   Brendan Harrick turnover (bad pass) (Jaiden Delaire steals)  
8:31   Bryce Wills turnover (bad pass)  
8:45   Fidelis Okereke turnover  
8:45   Fidelis Okereke offensive foul  
8:54   Fidelis Okereke defensive rebound  
8:56   Oscar da Silva misses two point jump shot  
9:12   Noah Taitz defensive rebound  
9:14   Alex Merkviladze misses two point layup  
9:18   Bryce Wills turnover (lost ball) (TJ Starks steals)  
9:19   Ziaire Williams defensive rebound  
9:21   Brendan Harrick misses three point jump shot  
9:30   Fidelis Okereke offensive rebound  
9:32   Ziaire Williams blocks TJ Starks's two point layup  
9:47   Noah Taitz turnover (lost ball) (Miles Brookins steals)  
10:04 +3 TJ Starks makes three point jump shot 19-17
10:12   Amound Anderson defensive rebound  
10:14   Spencer Jones misses three point jump shot  
10:23 +2 Miles Brookins makes two point layup 19-14
10:26   Miles Brookins offensive rebound  
10:28   Brendan Harrick misses two point layup  
10:35   Brendan Harrick offensive rebound  
10:37   Brendan Harrick misses three point jump shot  
10:48 +3 Noah Taitz makes three point jump shot 19-12
10:58   Noah Taitz defensive rebound  
11:00   Spencer Jones blocks Miles Brookins's two point layup  
11:15   TV timeout  
11:15   Michael O'Connell personal foul (TJ Starks draws the foul)  
11:27 +2 Michael O'Connell makes two point layup (Spencer Jones assists) 16-12
11:43 +3 TJ Starks makes three point jump shot 14-12
12:00   Miles Brookins offensive rebound  
12:02   Festus Ndumanya misses two point jump shot  
12:16 +2 Oscar da Silva makes two point layup (Spencer Jones assists) 14-9
12:23 +2 Miles Brookins makes two point layup (Festus Ndumanya assists) 12-9
12:28   Festus Ndumanya offensive rebound  
12:30   TJ Starks misses two point jump shot  
12:43 +2 Noah Taitz makes two point dunk (Oscar da Silva assists) 12-7
13:07   TJ Starks personal foul  
13:33 +3 Brendan Harrick makes three point jump shot (Amound Anderson assists) 10-7
13:40   Michael O'Connell turnover (bad pass) (TJ Starks steals)  
13:58 +1 Miles Brookins makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-4
13:58 +1 Miles Brookins makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-3
13:58   Ziaire Williams shooting foul (Miles Brookins draws the foul)  
14:01   Miles Brookins offensive rebound  
14:03   TJ Starks misses two point jump shot  
14:14   Max Murrell personal foul (Festus Ndumanya draws the foul)  
14:20   Lance Coleman II defensive rebound  
14:22   Max Murrell misses three point jump shot  
14:32   Noah Taitz defensive rebound  
14:34   Lance Coleman II misses three point jump shot  
14:48 +1 Oscar da Silva makes regular free throw 1 of 1 10-2
14:48   Darius Brown II shooting foul (Oscar da Silva draws the foul)  
14:48 +2 Oscar da Silva makes two point layup (Ziaire Williams assists) 9-2
15:06 +2 TJ Starks makes two point jump shot 7-2
15:26 +1 Bryce Wills makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-0
15:26   Bryce Wills misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:26   TV timeout  
15:26   Alex Merkviladze shooting foul (Bryce Wills draws the foul)  
15:28   Bryce Wills defensive rebound  
15:30   Festus Ndumanya misses two point layup  
15:39   TJ Starks offensive rebound  
15:41   Oscar da Silva blocks TJ Starks's two point layup  
16:24 +2 Oscar da Silva makes two point layup 6-0
16:32   Oscar da Silva offensive rebound  
16:34   Ziaire Williams misses two point jump shot  
16:47   Ziaire Williams defensive rebound  
16:49   Darius Brown II misses three point jump shot  
17:04   Oscar da Silva turnover (bad pass) (Festus Ndumanya steals)  
17:10   Oscar da Silva defensive rebound  
17:12   Lance Coleman II misses three point jump shot  
17:20   Alex Merkviladze defensive rebound  
17:22   Michael O'Connell misses three point jump shot  
17:34   Bryce Wills defensive rebound  
17:36   Alex Merkviladze misses three point jump shot  
17:49   Oscar da Silva turnover (lost ball) (Lance Coleman II steals)  
17:51   Oscar da Silva defensive rebound  
17:53   Lance Coleman II misses three point jump shot  
18:09   Ziaire Williams turnover (bad pass) (TJ Starks steals)  
18:16   Ziaire Williams defensive rebound  
18:18   Lance Coleman II misses three point jump shot  
18:29 +2 Oscar da Silva makes two point dunk (Bryce Wills assists) 4-0
18:37   Darius Brown II personal foul (Oscar da Silva draws the foul)  
18:55   TJ Starks turnover (lost ball) (Spencer Jones steals)  
19:17 +2 Bryce Wills makes two point dunk 2-0
19:24   Lance Coleman II turnover (bad pass) (Bryce Wills steals)  
19:47   Ziaire Williams turnover (bad pass)  
20:00   Oscar da Silva vs. Festus Ndumanya (Spencer Jones gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 44 43
Field Goals 15-25 (60.0%) 16-43 (37.2%)
3-Pointers 3-9 (33.3%) 8-21 (38.1%)
Free Throws 11-14 (78.6%) 3-3 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 21 17
Offensive 4 10
Defensive 16 7
Team 1 0
Assists 8 8
Steals 4 8
Blocks 3 0
Turnovers 14 7
Fouls 9 14
Technicals 0 0
Stanford
Starters
O. da Silva
S. Jones
Z. Williams
B. Wills
M. O'Connell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. da Silva 17 3 1 5/6 0/0 7/7 0 - 0 1 3 1 2
S. Jones 6 0 2 2/4 2/4 0/0 2 - 1 1 0 0 0
Z. Williams 6 4 1 3/7 0/1 0/0 1 - 1 1 3 1 3
B. Wills 5 5 1 2/2 0/0 1/3 0 - 1 0 3 0 5
M. O'Connell 2 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 1 0
Starters
O. da Silva
S. Jones
Z. Williams
B. Wills
M. O'Connell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. da Silva 17 3 1 5/6 0/0 7/7 0 0 0 1 3 1 2
S. Jones 6 0 2 2/4 2/4 0/0 2 0 1 1 0 0 0
Z. Williams 6 4 1 3/7 0/1 0/0 1 0 1 1 3 1 3
B. Wills 5 5 1 2/2 0/0 1/3 0 0 1 0 3 0 5
M. O'Connell 2 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0
Bench
N. Taitz
J. Delaire
J. Keefe
M. Murrell
D. Davis
S. Beskind
K. Fitzmorris
L. Kisunas
N. Begovich
D. Begovich
B. Angel
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Taitz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Delaire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Keefe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Murrell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Beskind - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Fitzmorris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kisunas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Begovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Begovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Angel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 44 20 8 15/25 3/9 11/14 9 0 4 3 14 4 16
Northridge
Starters
T. Starks
L. Coleman II
F. Ndumanya
A. Merkviladze
D. Brown II
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Starks 15 3 2 6/12 3/3 0/0 2 - 4 0 2 2 1
L. Coleman II 11 1 0 4/11 3/9 0/0 0 - 1 0 1 0 1
F. Ndumanya 5 2 1 2/5 0/0 1/1 2 - 1 0 1 1 1
A. Merkviladze 3 2 2 1/4 1/3 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 2
D. Brown II 0 2 2 0/3 0/2 0/0 3 - 0 0 0 2 0
Starters
T. Starks
L. Coleman II
F. Ndumanya
A. Merkviladze
D. Brown II
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Starks 15 3 2 6/12 3/3 0/0 2 0 4 0 2 2 1
L. Coleman II 11 1 0 4/11 3/9 0/0 0 0 1 0 1 0 1
F. Ndumanya 5 2 1 2/5 0/0 1/1 2 0 1 0 1 1 1
A. Merkviladze 3 2 2 1/4 1/3 0/0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2
D. Brown II 0 2 2 0/3 0/2 0/0 3 0 0 0 0 2 0
Bench
M. Brookins
B. Harrick
A. Wright
F. Okereke
A. Anderson
M. Stevens
V. Hendrix
R. Artest III
M. Solomon
G. Nwogu
K. Rains
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Brookins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Harrick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Okereke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Stevens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Hendrix - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Artest III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Solomon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Nwogu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Rains - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 43 17 8 16/43 8/21 3/3 14 0 8 0 7 10 7
