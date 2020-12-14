|
0:32
Wolverines 30 second timeout
0:32
Blaze Nield personal foul (Branden Carlson draws the foul)
0:40
Evan Cole turnover (traveling)
0:51
Utes turnover (shot clock violation)
0:48
Utes offensive rebound
0:50
Riley Battin misses three point jump shot
0:57
Jump ball. Rylan Jones vs. Jaden McClanahan (Utes gains possession)
1:21
Trey Woodbury turnover (bad pass) (Timmy Allen steals)
1:34
Fardaws Aimaq defensive rebound
1:34
Branden Carlson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
1:34
Fardaws Aimaq shooting foul (Branden Carlson draws the foul)
1:34
+2
Branden Carlson makes two point layup (Riley Battin assists)
67-72
|
1:51
Utes 30 second timeout
2:02
Trey Woodbury turnover (bad pass) (Rylan Jones steals)
2:20
Evan Cole defensive rebound
2:22
Branden Carlson misses two point jump shot
2:50
Rylan Jones defensive rebound
2:52
Trey Woodbury misses three point jump shot
3:03
+1
Rylan Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
67-70
|
3:03
+1
Rylan Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
67-69
|
3:03
Jordan Brinson shooting foul (Rylan Jones draws the foul)
3:09
Jordan Brinson personal foul (Pelle Larsson draws the foul)
3:21
+2
Trey Woodbury makes two point driving jump shot
67-68
|
3:38
TV timeout
3:38
Wolverines defensive rebound
3:40
Alfonso Plummer misses two point layup
4:07
+2
Fardaws Aimaq makes two point dunk (Trey Woodbury assists)
65-68
|
4:16
Rylan Jones turnover (out of bounds)
4:37
+1
Evan Cole makes regular free throw 1 of 1
63-68
|
4:37
Alfonso Plummer shooting foul (Evan Cole draws the foul)
4:37
+2
Evan Cole makes two point layup (Trey Woodbury assists)
62-68
|
4:57
+3
Alfonso Plummer makes three point jump shot (Timmy Allen assists)
60-68
|
5:12
Utes 30 second timeout
5:22
+3
Evan Cole makes three point jump shot (Trey Woodbury assists)
60-65
|
5:32
Fardaws Aimaq defensive rebound
5:34
Fardaws Aimaq blocks Timmy Allen's two point layup
6:03
Mikael Jantunen defensive rebound
6:05
Fardaws Aimaq misses two point reverse layup
6:18
+2
Rylan Jones makes two point driving layup
57-65
|
6:41
+2
Evan Cole makes two point layup (Trey Woodbury assists)
57-63
|
6:53
+2
Rylan Jones makes two point driving layup
55-63
|
7:15
+2
Trey Woodbury makes two point driving layup
55-61
|
7:19
Jaden McClanahan defensive rebound
7:21
Evan Cole blocks Timmy Allen's two point jump shot
7:45
+2
Evan Cole makes two point turnaround hook shot
53-61
|
7:48
TV timeout
8:08
+2
Ian Martinez makes two point pullup jump shot
51-61
|
8:37
+3
Jaden McClanahan makes three point jump shot (Blaze Nield assists)
51-59
|
8:43
Evan Cole defensive rebound
8:45
Branden Carlson misses two point jump shot
8:49
Trey Woodbury personal foul (Timmy Allen draws the foul)
9:07
Mikael Jantunen defensive rebound
9:07
Evan Cole misses regular free throw 2 of 2
9:07
+1
Evan Cole makes regular free throw 1 of 2
48-59
|
9:07
Timmy Allen shooting foul (Evan Cole draws the foul)
9:36
+2
Mikael Jantunen makes two point jump shot (Rylan Jones assists)
47-59
|
9:52
+1
Evan Cole makes regular free throw 2 of 2
47-57
|
9:52
+1
Evan Cole makes regular free throw 1 of 2
46-57
|
9:52
Ian Martinez personal foul (Evan Cole draws the foul)
10:19
+1
Timmy Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 1
45-57
|
10:19
Colby Leifson shooting foul (Timmy Allen draws the foul)
10:19
+2
Timmy Allen makes two point layup (Riley Battin assists)
45-56
|
10:43
+2
Fardaws Aimaq makes two point dunk (Jaden McClanahan assists)
45-54
|
10:54
Fardaws Aimaq defensive rebound
10:56
Ian Martinez misses three point jump shot
11:23
TV timeout
11:23
Fardaws Aimaq turnover
11:23
Fardaws Aimaq offensive foul (Pelle Larsson draws the foul)
11:33
Fardaws Aimaq defensive rebound
11:35
Mikael Jantunen misses two point jump shot
12:05
+2
Evan Cole makes two point driving hook shot
43-54
|
12:08
Riley Battin personal foul (Evan Cole draws the foul)
12:24
Alfonso Plummer turnover
12:24
Alfonso Plummer offensive foul (Colby Leifson draws the foul)
12:28
Alfonso Plummer defensive rebound
12:30
Jaden McClanahan misses two point jump shot
12:39
Fardaws Aimaq defensive rebound
12:41
Alfonso Plummer misses two point jump shot
12:45
Le'Tre Darthard personal foul (Rylan Jones draws the foul)
12:57
+1
Fardaws Aimaq makes regular free throw 2 of 2
41-54
|
12:57
Fardaws Aimaq misses regular free throw 1 of 2
12:57
Pelle Larsson shooting foul (Fardaws Aimaq draws the foul)
13:10
Jaden McClanahan defensive rebound
13:12
Timmy Allen misses two point jump shot
13:30
Pelle Larsson defensive rebound
13:30
Evan Cole misses regular free throw 2 of 2
13:30
+1
Evan Cole makes regular free throw 1 of 2
40-54
|
13:30
Riley Battin shooting foul (Evan Cole draws the foul)
13:51
+2
Alfonso Plummer makes two point step back jump shot
39-54
|
14:21
+2
Fardaws Aimaq makes two point dunk (Jaden McClanahan assists)
39-52
|
14:36
Fardaws Aimaq defensive rebound
14:38
Riley Battin misses two point layup
14:51
Jaden McClanahan personal foul (Timmy Allen draws the foul)
15:09
Timmy Allen defensive rebound
15:11
Le'Tre Darthard misses three point jump shot
15:33
+2
Timmy Allen makes two point driving dunk (Branden Carlson assists)
37-52
|
15:38
Trey Woodbury turnover (lost ball) (Branden Carlson steals)
15:51
Evan Cole defensive rebound
15:53
Timmy Allen misses two point layup
15:56
TV timeout
15:56
Jordan Brinson personal foul (Pelle Larsson draws the foul)
16:14
Evan Cole turnover (bad pass)
16:15
Utes 30 second timeout
16:15
+2
Timmy Allen makes two point dunk
37-50
|
16:17
Fardaws Aimaq turnover (Timmy Allen steals)
16:39
Rylan Jones personal foul
16:39
+3
Rylan Jones makes three point jump shot (Mikael Jantunen assists)
37-48
|
16:52
Trey Woodbury turnover (lost ball)
17:09
Evan Cole defensive rebound
17:11
Branden Carlson misses two point jump shot
17:31
+2
Evan Cole makes two point alley-oop dunk (Fardaws Aimaq assists)
37-45
|
17:36
Jordan Brinson defensive rebound
17:38
Rylan Jones misses three point jump shot
17:35
Mikael Jantunen defensive rebound
17:37
Branden Carlson blocks Fardaws Aimaq's two point jump shot
17:51
Fardaws Aimaq offensive rebound
17:53
Evan Cole misses two point jump shot
17:58
Evan Cole offensive rebound
18:00
Jordan Brinson misses three point jump shot
18:23
+2
Timmy Allen makes two point layup
35-45
|
18:28
Timmy Allen offensive rebound
18:30
Trey Woodbury blocks Timmy Allen's two point layup
18:41
Jordan Brinson turnover (bad pass)
18:55
Jordan Brinson defensive rebound
18:57
Alfonso Plummer misses two point pullup jump shot
19:16
Evan Cole kicked ball violation
19:26
Fardaws Aimaq turnover (3-second violation)
19:52
+2
Alfonso Plummer makes two point layup (Mikael Jantunen assists)
35-43