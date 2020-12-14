Rebounding is a sore spot for Utah heading into its home clash with Utah Valley on Tuesday in Salt Lake City.

The Utes have been outrebounded by considerable margins in each of their last two games. It cost them on Saturday in an 82-64 loss to archrival BYU, as the Cougars outrebounded the Utes 44-28. Just a few days earlier, Idaho State eclipsed Utah 41-24 on the glass.

"At the end of the day what really hurt us was being outrebounded by 16," Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak told the Deseret News. "We got a number of stops. Our defense wasn't that poor."

Utah also struggled to find its shot against the Cougars. The Utes shot just 36.4 percent from the floor while BYU connected on 55 percent of its field goal attempts. It didn't help that Timmy Allen and Rylan Jones both struggled offensively. Allen and Jones combined to shoot just 5-of-21 from the floor, leaving the Utes with few options for creating offense.

An inability to score or get stops ended up costing Utah its only real shot at claiming a resume-building victory outside of conference play. Only two nonconference opponents remain on the schedule after a wave of COVID-19 -related cancellations gutted the original slate.

Utah Valley is hoping to make a statement in just its second ever game against Utah. The Wolverines fell 93-88 on Saturday to Wyoming.

Fardaws Aimaq scored a career-high 27 points and collected a school-record 20 rebounds to lead Utah Valley. It wasn't enough to keep the Cowboys from breaking an 85-85 tie with 1:44 left and pulling away in the final minute.

The Wolverines shot 50 percent from the field but allowed Wyoming to make 13 3-pointers.

"The guys competed and executed the game plan almost perfectly in the second half," UVU coach Mark Madsen told the Daily Herald. "We have to build our consistency. As we do that, we are going to be able to weather through the entirety of a game."

Utah and Utah Valley met once previously during the 2016 season. The Utes edged the Wolverines 87-80 in that contest.

--Field Level Media