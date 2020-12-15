WCAR
VCU

2nd Half
WCAR
Catamounts
38
VCU
Rams
50

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:17   Arnold Henderson VI defensive rebound  
0:19   Josh Massey misses three point jump shot  
0:31   Ahmir Langlais defensive rebound  
0:33   Jamir Watkins misses three point jump shot  
0:41 +1 Sin'Cere McMahon makes regular free throw 1 of 1 68-93
0:41   Jamir Watkins shooting foul (Sin'Cere McMahon draws the foul)  
0:41 +2 Sin'Cere McMahon makes two point jump shot 67-93
0:50 +3 Jamir Watkins makes three point jump shot 65-93
1:05 +3 Tyler McGhie makes three point jump shot (Sin'Cere McMahon assists) 65-90
1:09   Catamounts offensive rebound  
1:11   Ahmir Langlais misses two point hook shot  
1:29   Rams 30 second timeout  
1:29 +3 Jamir Watkins makes three point jump shot (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists) 62-90
1:38   Adrian Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound  
1:40   Mason Faulkner misses two point layup  
1:56 +2 Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point layup 62-87
2:10 +2 Travion McCray makes two point layup 62-85
2:17   Xavier Cork defensive rebound  
2:19   Vince Williams misses three point jump shot  
2:33   Rams 30 second timeout  
2:33   Hason Ward defensive rebound  
2:35   Mason Faulkner misses three point jump shot  
2:43   Tyler Harris defensive rebound  
2:45   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
3:01   Vince Williams defensive rebound  
3:03   Tyler Harris misses three point jump shot  
3:27 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot (Hason Ward assists) 60-85
3:41   Mason Faulkner turnover (bad pass) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)  
3:55 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot (Hason Ward assists) 60-82
4:01   Xavier Cork turnover (lost ball) (Corey Douglas steals)  
4:11   Mason Faulkner defensive rebound  
4:13   Corey Douglas misses two point layup  
4:29   TV timeout  
4:29   Catamounts 30 second timeout  
4:30 +2 Xavier Cork makes two point layup (Travion McCray assists) 60-79
4:44   Xavier Cork defensive rebound  
4:46   Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses three point jump shot  
4:51   Xavier Cork turnover (lost ball)  
5:03   Catamounts offensive rebound  
5:05   Xavier Cork misses two point jump shot  
5:25 +2 Corey Douglas makes two point hook shot 58-79
5:36   Travion McCray turnover (bad pass) (Levi Stockard III steals)  
5:54 +2 Corey Douglas makes two point layup (Vince Williams assists) 58-77
6:05   Corey Douglas defensive rebound  
6:07   Travion McCray misses three point jump shot  
6:21 +2 Levi Stockard III makes two point hook shot (Josh Banks assists) 58-75
6:41   Levi Stockard III defensive rebound  
6:43   Mason Faulkner misses two point layup  
7:03   TV timeout  
7:03   Levi Stockard III turnover (3-second violation)  
7:24 +2 Xavier Cork makes two point jump shot 58-73
7:46 +2 Levi Stockard III makes two point layup (Vince Williams assists) 56-73
8:02   Vince Williams defensive rebound  
8:04   Vince Williams blocks Marcus Thomas's two point layup  
8:17 +1 Vince Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 56-71
8:17   Vince Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:17   Tyler Harris shooting foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)  
8:24   Vince Williams defensive rebound  
8:26   Sin'Cere McMahon misses three point jump shot  
8:34   Tyler Harris defensive rebound  
8:36   Josh Banks misses two point jump shot  
8:52 +1 Matt Halvorsen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 56-70
8:52 +1 Matt Halvorsen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 55-70
8:52   Jimmy Clark III shooting foul (Matt Halvorsen draws the foul)  
9:04 +2 Jimmy Clark III makes two point dunk (Levi Stockard III assists) 54-70
9:08   Mason Faulkner turnover (lost ball) (Levi Stockard III steals)  
9:16   Xavier Cork defensive rebound  
9:18   Jimmy Clark III misses two point layup  
9:30 +3 Matt Halvorsen makes three point jump shot (Mason Faulkner assists) 54-68
9:45 +2 Josh Banks makes two point layup 51-68
9:50   Levi Stockard III defensive rebound  
9:52   Travion McCray misses two point layup  
10:01   Levi Stockard III turnover (traveling)  
10:21 +3 Tyler Harris makes three point jump shot (Matt Halvorsen assists) 51-66
10:37   Jamir Watkins personal foul (Matt Halvorsen draws the foul)  
10:55 +2 Hason Ward makes two point dunk (Vince Williams assists) 48-66
11:14   Mason Faulkner personal foul (Jamir Watkins draws the foul)  
11:15   Jamir Watkins defensive rebound  
11:17   Matt Halvorsen misses three point jump shot  
11:46 +1 Hason Ward makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-64
11:46 +1 Hason Ward makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-63
11:46   TV timeout  
11:46   Ahmir Langlais shooting foul (Hason Ward draws the foul)  
12:06   Tyler Harris personal foul (Jimmy Clark III draws the foul)  
12:06   Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound  
12:08   Mason Faulkner misses three point jump shot  
12:26   Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (bad pass)  
12:38   Jamir Watkins defensive rebound  
12:40   Mason Faulkner misses three point jump shot  
12:54 +2 Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point layup 48-62
12:58   Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound  
13:00   Xavier Cork misses two point hook shot  
13:26 +2 Jimmy Clark III makes two point dunk 48-60
13:29   Tyler Harris turnover (bad pass) (Jimmy Clark III steals)  
13:33   Catamounts defensive rebound  
13:35   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
13:48 +2 Xavier Cork makes two point jump shot 48-58
14:06   Hason Ward turnover (traveling)  
14:24   TV timeout  
14:24   Catamounts 30 second timeout  
14:25 +2 Xavier Cork makes two point layup 46-58
14:30   Xavier Cork offensive rebound  
14:32   Tyler Harris misses three point jump shot  
14:52 +2 Hason Ward makes two point layup (Nah'Shon Hyland assists) 44-58
15:04 +2 Tyler Harris makes two point layup (Xavier Cork assists) 44-56
15:19   Tyler Harris defensive rebound  
15:21   Jamir Watkins misses three point jump shot  
15:41 +3 Matt Halvorsen makes three point jump shot (Tyler Harris assists) 42-56
15:49   TV timeout  
15:54 +2 Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point layup 39-56
16:20 +2 Travion McCray makes two point layup 39-54
16:29 +3 Jamir Watkins makes three point jump shot (Corey Douglas assists) 37-54
17:00   Catamounts turnover (shot clock violation)  
17:19   Adrian Baldwin Jr. personal foul  
17:29   Levi Stockard III personal foul (Mason Faulkner draws the foul)  
17:41 +1 Levi Stockard III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-51
17:41 +1 Levi Stockard III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-50
17:41   Travion McCray shooting foul (Levi Stockard III draws the foul)  
17:57 +1 Xavier Cork makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-49
17:57 +1 Xavier Cork makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-49
17:57   Levi Stockard III shooting foul (Xavier Cork draws the foul)  
18:07   Mason Faulkner defensive rebound  
18:09   Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point jump shot  
18:31 +2 Travion McCray makes two point layup 35-49
18:50   Vince Williams turnover  
18:50   Vince Williams offensive foul (Matt Halvorsen draws the foul)  
19:10   Travion McCray turnover (bad pass)  
19:22 +2 Vince Williams makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists) 33-49
19:34 +1 Matt Halvorsen makes regular free throw 3 of 3 33-47
19:34 +1 Matt Halvorsen makes regular free throw 2 of 3 32-47
19:34 +1 Matt Halvorsen makes regular free throw 1 of 3 31-47
19:34   Nah'Shon Hyland shooting foul (Matt Halvorsen draws the foul)  
19:48 +1 Nah'Shon Hyland makes regular free throw 1 of 1 30-47
19:48   Travion McCray shooting foul (Nah'Shon Hyland draws the foul)  
19:48 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot (Levi Stockard III assists) 30-46
20:00   (Rams gains possession)  

1st Half
WCAR
Catamounts
30
VCU
Rams
43

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   Sin'Cere McMahon turnover (bad pass) (Jamir Watkins steals)  
0:13   Matt Halvorsen misses technical free throw 2 of 2  
0:13 +1 Matt Halvorsen makes technical free throw 1 of 2 30-43
0:13   Vince Williams technical foul  
0:13   Vince Williams personal foul  
0:23 +2 Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes two point layup 29-43
0:29   Hason Ward defensive rebound  
0:31   Mason Faulkner misses two point jump shot  
1:00   Tyler Harris defensive rebound  
1:02   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
1:28   Sin'Cere McMahon turnover (lost ball)  
1:34 +2 Hason Ward makes two point dunk (Nah'Shon Hyland assists) 29-41
1:41   Mason Faulkner turnover (lost ball) (Hason Ward steals)  
2:10 +3 Vince Williams makes three point jump shot (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists) 29-39
2:15   Adrian Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound  
2:17   Ahmir Langlais misses two point layup  
2:34 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot 29-36
2:59   Mason Faulkner turnover (bad pass)  
3:07 +1 Nah'Shon Hyland makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-33
3:07 +1 Nah'Shon Hyland makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-32
3:07   Tyler Harris shooting foul (Nah'Shon Hyland draws the foul)  
3:19   Hason Ward defensive rebound  
3:21   Travion McCray misses three point jump shot  
3:51   Nah'Shon Hyland turnover  
3:51   Nah'Shon Hyland offensive foul (Travion McCray draws the foul)  
4:04   Xavier Cork turnover  
4:04   Xavier Cork offensive foul (Nah'Shon Hyland draws the foul)  
4:12   TV timeout  
4:12   Catamounts 30 second timeout  
4:13   Catamounts offensive rebound  
4:15   Matt Halvorsen misses three point jump shot  
4:28 +2 Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point layup 29-31
4:36   Hason Ward offensive rebound  
4:38   Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses three point jump shot  
4:45 +2 Xavier Cork makes two point layup (Tyler Harris assists) 29-29
4:58   Rams turnover (shot clock violation)  
5:04   Mikeal Brown-Jones offensive rebound  
5:06   Xavier Cork blocks Mikeal Brown-Jones's two point layup  
5:34 +3 Mason Faulkner makes three point jump shot 27-29
5:45   Matt Halvorsen defensive rebound  
5:47   Vince Williams misses two point jump shot  
5:47   Josh Banks offensive rebound  
5:49   Josh Banks misses two point layup  
6:10 +2 Xavier Cork makes two point dunk (Travion McCray assists) 24-29
6:41 +2 Josh Banks makes two point layup (Vince Williams assists) 22-29
6:57   Vince Williams defensive rebound  
6:59   Travion McCray misses two point layup  
7:20   TV timeout  
7:20   Catamounts offensive rebound  
7:22   Vince Williams blocks Ahmir Langlais's two point layup  
7:30   Ahmir Langlais defensive rebound  
7:32   Vince Williams misses three point jump shot  
7:36   Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound  
7:38   Mason Faulkner misses two point jump shot  
7:54   Ahmir Langlais defensive rebound  
7:56   Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot  
8:39 +3 Travion McCray makes three point jump shot (Tyler Harris assists) 22-27
8:39 +2 Vince Williams makes two point layup (Jimmy Clark III assists) 19-27
8:44   Travion McCray turnover (bad pass) (Jimmy Clark III steals)  
9:11 +2 Vince Williams makes two point layup 19-25
9:21 +2 Tyler Harris makes two point layup 19-23
9:24   Tyler Harris offensive rebound  
9:26   Matt Halvorsen misses three point jump shot  
9:50   Jimmy Clark III personal foul  
9:56   Tyler Harris defensive rebound  
9:58   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
10:11 +2 Ahmir Langlais makes two point layup (Matt Halvorsen assists) 17-23
10:27   Mason Faulkner defensive rebound  
10:29   Jamir Watkins misses two point dunk  
10:34   Matt Halvorsen turnover (bad pass) (Corey Douglas steals)  
10:41   Jimmy Clark III turnover (bad pass) (Matt Halvorsen steals)  
10:41   Tyler Harris turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Clark III steals)  
10:57 +2 Jimmy Clark III makes two point jump shot 15-23
11:12   Tyler Harris turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Clark III steals)  
11:29 +2 Jamir Watkins makes two point layup (Corey Douglas assists) 15-21
11:46 +2 Ahmir Langlais makes two point layup (Travion McCray assists) 15-19
11:57   TV timeout  
11:57   Jamir Watkins personal foul  
11:54   Ahmir Langlais defensive rebound  
11:56   Jamir Watkins misses two point layup  
12:03   Jamir Watkins defensive rebound  
12:05   Travion McCray misses three point jump shot  
12:22 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot 13-19
12:28   Mason Faulkner turnover (bad pass) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)  