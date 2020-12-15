|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:17
|
|
|
Arnold Henderson VI defensive rebound
|
|
0:19
|
|
|
Josh Massey misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Ahmir Langlais defensive rebound
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Jamir Watkins misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:41
|
|
+1
|
Sin'Cere McMahon makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
68-93
|
0:41
|
|
|
Jamir Watkins shooting foul (Sin'Cere McMahon draws the foul)
|
|
0:41
|
|
+2
|
Sin'Cere McMahon makes two point jump shot
|
67-93
|
0:50
|
|
+3
|
Jamir Watkins makes three point jump shot
|
65-93
|
1:05
|
|
+3
|
Tyler McGhie makes three point jump shot (Sin'Cere McMahon assists)
|
65-90
|
1:09
|
|
|
Catamounts offensive rebound
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Ahmir Langlais misses two point hook shot
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Rams 30 second timeout
|
|
1:29
|
|
+3
|
Jamir Watkins makes three point jump shot (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
|
62-90
|
1:38
|
|
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Mason Faulkner misses two point layup
|
|
1:56
|
|
+2
|
Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point layup
|
62-87
|
2:10
|
|
+2
|
Travion McCray makes two point layup
|
62-85
|
2:17
|
|
|
Xavier Cork defensive rebound
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Vince Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Rams 30 second timeout
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Hason Ward defensive rebound
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Mason Faulkner misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Tyler Harris defensive rebound
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Vince Williams defensive rebound
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Tyler Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:27
|
|
+3
|
Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot (Hason Ward assists)
|
60-85
|
3:41
|
|
|
Mason Faulkner turnover (bad pass) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)
|
|
3:55
|
|
+3
|
Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot (Hason Ward assists)
|
60-82
|
4:01
|
|
|
Xavier Cork turnover (lost ball) (Corey Douglas steals)
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Mason Faulkner defensive rebound
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Corey Douglas misses two point layup
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Catamounts 30 second timeout
|
|
4:30
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Cork makes two point layup (Travion McCray assists)
|
60-79
|
4:44
|
|
|
Xavier Cork defensive rebound
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Xavier Cork turnover (lost ball)
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Catamounts offensive rebound
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Xavier Cork misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:25
|
|
+2
|
Corey Douglas makes two point hook shot
|
58-79
|
5:36
|
|
|
Travion McCray turnover (bad pass) (Levi Stockard III steals)
|
|
5:54
|
|
+2
|
Corey Douglas makes two point layup (Vince Williams assists)
|
58-77
|
6:05
|
|
|
Corey Douglas defensive rebound
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Travion McCray misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:21
|
|
+2
|
Levi Stockard III makes two point hook shot (Josh Banks assists)
|
58-75
|
6:41
|
|
|
Levi Stockard III defensive rebound
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Mason Faulkner misses two point layup
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Levi Stockard III turnover (3-second violation)
|
|
7:24
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Cork makes two point jump shot
|
58-73
|
7:46
|
|
+2
|
Levi Stockard III makes two point layup (Vince Williams assists)
|
56-73
|
8:02
|
|
|
Vince Williams defensive rebound
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Vince Williams blocks Marcus Thomas's two point layup
|
|
8:17
|
|
+1
|
Vince Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
56-71
|
8:17
|
|
|
Vince Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Tyler Harris shooting foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Vince Williams defensive rebound
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
Sin'Cere McMahon misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Tyler Harris defensive rebound
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Josh Banks misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:52
|
|
+1
|
Matt Halvorsen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
56-70
|
8:52
|
|
+1
|
Matt Halvorsen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
55-70
|
8:52
|
|
|
Jimmy Clark III shooting foul (Matt Halvorsen draws the foul)
|
|
9:04
|
|
+2
|
Jimmy Clark III makes two point dunk (Levi Stockard III assists)
|
54-70
|
9:08
|
|
|
Mason Faulkner turnover (lost ball) (Levi Stockard III steals)
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Xavier Cork defensive rebound
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Jimmy Clark III misses two point layup
|
|
9:30
|
|
+3
|
Matt Halvorsen makes three point jump shot (Mason Faulkner assists)
|
54-68
|
9:45
|
|
+2
|
Josh Banks makes two point layup
|
51-68
|
9:50
|
|
|
Levi Stockard III defensive rebound
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Travion McCray misses two point layup
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Levi Stockard III turnover (traveling)
|
|
10:21
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Harris makes three point jump shot (Matt Halvorsen assists)
|
51-66
|
10:37
|
|
|
Jamir Watkins personal foul (Matt Halvorsen draws the foul)
|
|
10:55
|
|
+2
|
Hason Ward makes two point dunk (Vince Williams assists)
|
48-66
|
11:14
|
|
|
Mason Faulkner personal foul (Jamir Watkins draws the foul)
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Jamir Watkins defensive rebound
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Matt Halvorsen misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:46
|
|
+1
|
Hason Ward makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
48-64
|
11:46
|
|
+1
|
Hason Ward makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
48-63
|
11:46
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Ahmir Langlais shooting foul (Hason Ward draws the foul)
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Tyler Harris personal foul (Jimmy Clark III draws the foul)
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Mason Faulkner misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (bad pass)
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Jamir Watkins defensive rebound
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Mason Faulkner misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:54
|
|
+2
|
Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point layup
|
48-62
|
12:58
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Xavier Cork misses two point hook shot
|
|
13:26
|
|
+2
|
Jimmy Clark III makes two point dunk
|
48-60
|
13:29
|
|
|
Tyler Harris turnover (bad pass) (Jimmy Clark III steals)
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Catamounts defensive rebound
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:48
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Cork makes two point jump shot
|
48-58
|
14:06
|
|
|
Hason Ward turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Catamounts 30 second timeout
|
|
14:25
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Cork makes two point layup
|
46-58
|
14:30
|
|
|
Xavier Cork offensive rebound
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Tyler Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:52
|
|
+2
|
Hason Ward makes two point layup (Nah'Shon Hyland assists)
|
44-58
|
15:04
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Harris makes two point layup (Xavier Cork assists)
|
44-56
|
15:19
|
|
|
Tyler Harris defensive rebound
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Jamir Watkins misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:41
|
|
+3
|
Matt Halvorsen makes three point jump shot (Tyler Harris assists)
|
42-56
|
15:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:54
|
|
+2
|
Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point layup
|
39-56
|
16:20
|
|
+2
|
Travion McCray makes two point layup
|
39-54
|
16:29
|
|
+3
|
Jamir Watkins makes three point jump shot (Corey Douglas assists)
|
37-54
|
17:00
|
|
|
Catamounts turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. personal foul
|
|
17:29
|
|
|
Levi Stockard III personal foul (Mason Faulkner draws the foul)
|
|
17:41
|
|
+1
|
Levi Stockard III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
37-51
|
17:41
|
|
+1
|
Levi Stockard III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
37-50
|
17:41
|
|
|
Travion McCray shooting foul (Levi Stockard III draws the foul)
|
|
17:57
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Cork makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
37-49
|
17:57
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Cork makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-49
|
17:57
|
|
|
Levi Stockard III shooting foul (Xavier Cork draws the foul)
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Mason Faulkner defensive rebound
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:31
|
|
+2
|
Travion McCray makes two point layup
|
35-49
|
18:50
|
|
|
Vince Williams turnover
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Vince Williams offensive foul (Matt Halvorsen draws the foul)
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Travion McCray turnover (bad pass)
|
|
19:22
|
|
+2
|
Vince Williams makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
|
33-49
|
19:34
|
|
+1
|
Matt Halvorsen makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
33-47
|
19:34
|
|
+1
|
Matt Halvorsen makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
32-47
|
19:34
|
|
+1
|
Matt Halvorsen makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
31-47
|
19:34
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland shooting foul (Matt Halvorsen draws the foul)
|
|
19:48
|
|
+1
|
Nah'Shon Hyland makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
30-47
|
19:48
|
|
|
Travion McCray shooting foul (Nah'Shon Hyland draws the foul)
|
|
19:48
|
|
+3
|
Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot (Levi Stockard III assists)
|
30-46
|
20:00
|
|
|
(Rams gains possession)
|