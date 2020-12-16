CARK
MISSST

2nd Half
CARK
Bears
30
MISSST
Bulldogs
42

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:27 +3 Andersson Garcia makes three point jump shot (Keondre Montgomery assists) 65-81
0:41 +2 Eddy Kayouloud makes two point layup 65-78
0:45   Eddy Kayouloud defensive rebound  
0:47   Keondre Montgomery misses three point jump shot  
1:04   Bears 60 second timeout  
1:07 +3 Masai Olowokere makes three point jump shot (Eddy Kayouloud assists) 63-78
1:17   Bulldogs 60 second timeout  
1:19 +2 Jalen Johnson makes two point hook shot (Cameron Matthews assists) 60-78
1:44   Bulldogs 30 second timeout  
1:47 +3 Eddy Kayouloud makes three point jump shot (DeAndre Jones assists) 60-76
2:12 +3 Jalen Johnson makes three point jump shot (D.J. Stewart Jr. assists) 57-76
2:29   Iverson Molinar defensive rebound  
2:31   Samson George misses two point jump shot  
2:45 +2 Abdul Ado makes two point hook shot (D.J. Stewart Jr. assists) 57-73
3:08   TV timeout  
3:08   Eddy Kayouloud turnover (bad pass)  
3:09   Eddy Kayouloud defensive rebound  
3:11   Iverson Molinar misses two point jump shot  
3:39 +2 Samson George makes two point hook shot 57-71
4:06 +2 Abdul Ado makes two point jump shot 55-71
4:14   Abdul Ado offensive rebound  
4:16   Jalen Johnson misses two point jump shot  
4:37   Bulldogs 30 second timeout  
4:37 +2 Rylan Bergersen makes two point dunk 55-69
4:42   DeAndre Jones defensive rebound  
4:44   Tolu Smith misses two point jump shot  
5:06 +1 Eddy Kayouloud makes regular free throw 2 of 2 53-69
5:06 +1 Eddy Kayouloud makes regular free throw 1 of 2 52-69
5:06   D.J. Stewart Jr. personal foul (Eddy Kayouloud draws the foul)  
5:20 +1 Iverson Molinar makes regular free throw 2 of 2 51-69
5:20   Iverson Molinar misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:20   DeAndre Jones personal foul (Iverson Molinar draws the foul)  
5:34   Iverson Molinar offensive rebound  
5:34   Javian Davis misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:34 +1 Javian Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 51-68
5:34   Rylan Bergersen personal foul (Javian Davis draws the foul)  
5:36   Javian Davis defensive rebound  
5:36   Rylan Bergersen misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:36   Javian Davis personal foul (Rylan Bergersen draws the foul)  
5:37   Rylan Bergersen defensive rebound  
5:39   D.J. Stewart Jr. misses three point jump shot  
5:53 +2 Eddy Kayouloud makes two point layup 51-67
6:00   Iverson Molinar turnover (bad pass) (Eddy Kayouloud steals)  
6:25   Javian Davis defensive rebound  
6:27   Masai Olowokere misses three point jump shot  
6:52 +2 D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point layup 49-67
6:57   Masai Olowokere turnover (bad pass) (D.J. Stewart Jr. steals)  
6:59   Tolu Smith personal foul (SK Shittu draws the foul)  
7:19 +1 Jalen Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 49-65
7:19 +1 Jalen Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 49-64
7:18   DeAndre Jones personal foul (Jalen Johnson draws the foul)  
7:25   Jalen Johnson defensive rebound  
7:27   Jalen Johnson blocks Masai Olowokere's two point layup  
7:28   Masai Olowokere offensive rebound  
7:30   DeAndre Jones misses three point jump shot  
7:35   Masai Olowokere offensive rebound  
7:37   Jared Chatham misses three point jump shot  
7:52   Jared Chatham defensive rebound  
7:52   Abdul Ado misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:52   TV timeout  
7:52   SK Shittu personal foul (Abdul Ado draws the foul)  
8:04 +1 SK Shittu makes regular free throw 2 of 2 49-63
8:04 +1 SK Shittu makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-63
8:04   Jalen Johnson shooting foul (SK Shittu draws the foul)  
8:05   SK Shittu offensive rebound  
8:07   Jared Chatham misses two point jump shot  
8:18   Tolu Smith turnover  
8:18   Tolu Smith offensive foul (Jared Chatham draws the foul)  
8:41   Abdul Ado defensive rebound  
8:43   Samson George misses two point layup  
8:51 +3 Iverson Molinar makes three point jump shot 47-63
9:13   Tolu Smith defensive rebound  
9:15   Tolu Smith blocks Jared Chatham's two point layup  
9:31   Cameron Matthews personal foul (Eddy Kayouloud draws the foul)  
9:31   Eddy Kayouloud defensive rebound  
9:32   D.J. Stewart Jr. misses two point jump shot  
9:48 +3 Eddy Kayouloud makes three point jump shot (Samson George assists) 47-60
9:56   Jump ball. Jared Chatham vs. Cameron Matthews (Bears gains possession)  
10:01   Jared Chatham offensive rebound  
10:03   Cameron Matthews blocks Samson George's two point layup  
10:19   Tolu Smith personal foul (SK Shittu draws the foul)  
10:19   SK Shittu defensive rebound  
10:21   Deivon Smith misses three point jump shot  
10:36   Tolu Smith defensive rebound  
10:38   SK Shittu misses two point jump shot  
10:49   Cameron Matthews turnover (bad pass) (Rylan Bergersen steals)  
10:58   Tolu Smith defensive rebound  
11:00   Rylan Bergersen misses two point layup  
11:05   Eddy Kayouloud offensive rebound  
11:07   Jaxson Baker misses three point jump shot  
11:21 +3 D.J. Stewart Jr. makes three point jump shot (Cameron Matthews assists) 44-60
11:35   Eddy Kayouloud turnover  
11:35   Eddy Kayouloud offensive foul (Deivon Smith draws the foul)  
11:52   Rylan Bergersen offensive rebound  
11:52   Rylan Bergersen misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:52 +1 Rylan Bergersen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 44-57
11:52   TV timeout  
11:52   Iverson Molinar shooting foul (Rylan Bergersen draws the foul)  
11:57 +2 Javian Davis makes two point layup 43-57
11:57   Javian Davis offensive rebound  
12:02   Javian Davis misses two point layup  
11:59   Javian Davis offensive rebound  
12:01   Javian Davis misses two point layup  
12:06   Javian Davis offensive rebound  
12:08   Tolu Smith misses two point jump shot  
12:30   Khaleem Bennett personal foul (Iverson Molinar draws the foul)  
12:40 +2 SK Shittu makes two point dunk (Khaleem Bennett assists) 43-55
12:47   Iverson Molinar turnover (lost ball) (DeAndre Jones steals)  
12:51   DeAndre Jones turnover (lost ball) (Iverson Molinar steals)  
13:01   SK Shittu defensive rebound  
13:03   Iverson Molinar misses three point jump shot  
13:17   Rylan Bergersen personal foul (Jalen Johnson draws the foul)  
13:14   Jalen Johnson defensive rebound  
13:16   SK Shittu misses two point layup  
13:19   SK Shittu offensive rebound  
13:21   Rylan Bergersen misses two point layup  
13:31   SK Shittu defensive rebound  
13:33   Iverson Molinar misses two point layup  
13:49   Tolu Smith defensive rebound  
13:51   Rylan Bergersen misses two point jump shot  
14:07 +1 Tolu Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-55
14:07   Tolu Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:07   Samson George shooting foul (Tolu Smith draws the foul)  
14:13   Javian Davis defensive rebound  
14:15   Samson George misses two point jump shot  
14:44 +3 Jalen Johnson makes three point jump shot (D.J. Stewart Jr. assists) 41-54
15:11   D.J. Stewart Jr. defensive rebound  
15:13   Jared Chatham misses two point hook shot  
15:36 +1 Javian Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-51
15:36 +1 Javian Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-50
15:36   TV timeout  
15:36   Jared Chatham shooting foul (Javian Davis draws the foul)  
15:39   DeAndre Jones turnover (lost ball) (Iverson Molinar steals)  
15:49 +2 Javian Davis makes two point layup (D.J. Stewart Jr. assists) 41-49
16:11 +2 Eddy Kayouloud makes two point jump shot (Rylan Bergersen assists) 41-47
16:24   Abdul Ado turnover (traveling)  
16:51 +2 DeAndre Jones makes two point layup (Rylan Bergersen assists) 39-47
17:18 +1 Iverson Molinar makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-47
17:18   Iverson Molinar misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:18   TV timeout  
17:18   Bears 30 second timeout  
17:18   Rylan Bergersen shooting foul (Iverson Molinar draws the foul)  
17:19   Abdul Ado defensive rebound  
17:23   DeAndre Jones misses two point jump shot  
17:29 +2 Tolu Smith makes two point layup 37-46
17:33   Tolu Smith offensive rebound  
17:35   Iverson Molinar misses three point jump shot  
17:54 +2 Jared Chatham makes two point jump shot (DeAndre Jones assists) 37-44
18:14 +2 D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point layup 35-44
18:20   D.J. Stewart Jr. defensive rebound  
18:22   Jared Chatham misses three point jump shot  
18:46   Bears defensive rebound  
18:48   Jalen Johnson misses three point jump shot  
19:09   D.J. Stewart Jr. defensive rebound  
19:11   DeAndre Jones misses three point jump shot  
19:20   D.J. Stewart Jr. turnover (bad pass)  
19:27   D.J. Stewart Jr. defensive rebound  
19:29   Rylan Bergersen misses two point jump shot  
19:31   Bears offensive rebound  
19:33   Khaleem Bennett misses two point jump shot  
19:41 +3 Iverson Molinar makes three point jump shot 35-42

1st Half
CARK
Bears
35
MISSST
Bulldogs
39

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:02 +2 D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point jump shot 35-39
0:28 +1 Samson George makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-37
0:28 +1 Samson George makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-37
0:28   Abdul Ado shooting foul (Samson George draws the foul)  
0:43 +1 Jalen Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-37
0:43 +1 Jalen Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-36
0:43   Khaleem Bennett shooting foul (Jalen Johnson draws the foul)  
0:44   Eddy Kayouloud personal foul (Abdul Ado draws the foul)  
0:46   Abdul Ado offensive rebound  
0:48   Abdul Ado misses two point hook shot  
1:09 +2 Khaleem Bennett makes two point jump shot 33-35
1:12   Abdul Ado personal foul (Samson George draws the foul)  
1:18 +1 Jalen Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-35
1:18 +1 Jalen Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-34
1:18   Samson George shooting foul (Jalen Johnson draws the foul)  
1:38   Abdul Ado defensive rebound  
1:40   Rylan Bergersen misses two point jump shot  
1:55   Bears defensive rebound  
1:59   D.J. Stewart Jr. misses three point jump shot  
2:20   Bulldogs 30 second timeout  
2:20 +2 Rylan Bergersen makes two point layup 31-33
2:23   D.J. Stewart Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Rylan Bergersen steals)  
2:40 +3 DeAndre Jones makes three point jump shot (Rylan Bergersen assists) 29-33
3:00   Eddy Kayouloud defensive rebound  
3:02   Deivon Smith misses two point jump shot  
3:18   Khaleem Bennett turnover  
3:18   Khaleem Bennett offensive foul (D.J. Stewart Jr. draws the foul)  
3:23   DeAndre Jones defensive rebound  
3:25   Jalen Johnson misses three point jump shot  
3:39   Bears turnover (shot clock violation)  
3:51   TV timeout  
3:51   Jump ball. Khaleem Bennett vs. Deivon Smith (Bears gains possession)  
4:05 +2 Quinten Post makes two point layup 26-33
4:08   Quinten Post offensive rebound  
4:10   Iverson Molinar misses two point jump shot  
4:38   DeAndre Jones turnover (bad pass)  
4:42   Samson George defensive rebound  
4:44   Samson George blocks Quinten Post's two point jump shot  
5:03 +2 Samson George makes two point dunk (DeAndre Jones assists) 26-31
5:23   Jared Chatham defensive rebound  
5:25   D.J. Stewart Jr. misses two point hook shot  
5:57   Javian Davis defensive rebound  
5:59   DeAndre Jones misses three point jump shot  
6:14   TV timeout  
6:14   Bears 30 second timeout  
6:25 +2 Tolu Smith makes two point layup 24-31
6:29   Tolu Smith offensive rebound  
6:31   Deivon Smith misses three point jump shot  
6:53   D.J. Stewart Jr. defensive rebound  
6:55   Rylan Bergersen misses two point layup  
7:12 +3 Cameron Matthews makes three point jump shot (D.J. Stewart Jr. assists) 24-29
7:39