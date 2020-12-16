CARK
MISSST
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:27
|
|+3
|Andersson Garcia makes three point jump shot (Keondre Montgomery assists)
|65-81
|0:41
|
|+2
|Eddy Kayouloud makes two point layup
|65-78
|0:45
|
|Eddy Kayouloud defensive rebound
|0:47
|
|Keondre Montgomery misses three point jump shot
|1:04
|
|Bears 60 second timeout
|1:07
|
|+3
|Masai Olowokere makes three point jump shot (Eddy Kayouloud assists)
|63-78
|1:17
|
|Bulldogs 60 second timeout
|1:19
|
|+2
|Jalen Johnson makes two point hook shot (Cameron Matthews assists)
|60-78
|1:44
|
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|1:47
|
|+3
|Eddy Kayouloud makes three point jump shot (DeAndre Jones assists)
|60-76
|2:12
|
|+3
|Jalen Johnson makes three point jump shot (D.J. Stewart Jr. assists)
|57-76
|2:29
|
|Iverson Molinar defensive rebound
|2:31
|
|Samson George misses two point jump shot
|2:45
|
|+2
|Abdul Ado makes two point hook shot (D.J. Stewart Jr. assists)
|57-73
|3:08
|
|TV timeout
|3:08
|
|Eddy Kayouloud turnover (bad pass)
|3:09
|
|Eddy Kayouloud defensive rebound
|3:11
|
|Iverson Molinar misses two point jump shot
|3:39
|
|+2
|Samson George makes two point hook shot
|57-71
|4:06
|
|+2
|Abdul Ado makes two point jump shot
|55-71
|4:14
|
|Abdul Ado offensive rebound
|4:16
|
|Jalen Johnson misses two point jump shot
|4:37
|
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|4:37
|
|+2
|Rylan Bergersen makes two point dunk
|55-69
|4:42
|
|DeAndre Jones defensive rebound
|4:44
|
|Tolu Smith misses two point jump shot
|5:06
|
|+1
|Eddy Kayouloud makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-69
|5:06
|
|+1
|Eddy Kayouloud makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-69
|5:06
|
|D.J. Stewart Jr. personal foul (Eddy Kayouloud draws the foul)
|5:20
|
|+1
|Iverson Molinar makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-69
|5:20
|
|Iverson Molinar misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:20
|
|DeAndre Jones personal foul (Iverson Molinar draws the foul)
|5:34
|
|Iverson Molinar offensive rebound
|5:34
|
|Javian Davis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:34
|
|+1
|Javian Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-68
|5:34
|
|Rylan Bergersen personal foul (Javian Davis draws the foul)
|5:36
|
|Javian Davis defensive rebound
|5:36
|
|Rylan Bergersen misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:36
|
|Javian Davis personal foul (Rylan Bergersen draws the foul)
|5:37
|
|Rylan Bergersen defensive rebound
|5:39
|
|D.J. Stewart Jr. misses three point jump shot
|5:53
|
|+2
|Eddy Kayouloud makes two point layup
|51-67
|6:00
|
|Iverson Molinar turnover (bad pass) (Eddy Kayouloud steals)
|6:25
|
|Javian Davis defensive rebound
|6:27
|
|Masai Olowokere misses three point jump shot
|6:52
|
|+2
|D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point layup
|49-67
|6:57
|
|Masai Olowokere turnover (bad pass) (D.J. Stewart Jr. steals)
|6:59
|
|Tolu Smith personal foul (SK Shittu draws the foul)
|7:19
|
|+1
|Jalen Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-65
|7:19
|
|+1
|Jalen Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-64
|7:18
|
|DeAndre Jones personal foul (Jalen Johnson draws the foul)
|7:25
|
|Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
|7:27
|
|Jalen Johnson blocks Masai Olowokere's two point layup
|7:28
|
|Masai Olowokere offensive rebound
|7:30
|
|DeAndre Jones misses three point jump shot
|7:35
|
|Masai Olowokere offensive rebound
|7:37
|
|Jared Chatham misses three point jump shot
|7:52
|
|Jared Chatham defensive rebound
|7:52
|
|Abdul Ado misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:52
|
|TV timeout
|7:52
|
|SK Shittu personal foul (Abdul Ado draws the foul)
|8:04
|
|+1
|SK Shittu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-63
|8:04
|
|+1
|SK Shittu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-63
|8:04
|
|Jalen Johnson shooting foul (SK Shittu draws the foul)
|8:05
|
|SK Shittu offensive rebound
|8:07
|
|Jared Chatham misses two point jump shot
|8:18
|
|Tolu Smith turnover
|8:18
|
|Tolu Smith offensive foul (Jared Chatham draws the foul)
|8:41
|
|Abdul Ado defensive rebound
|8:43
|
|Samson George misses two point layup
|8:51
|
|+3
|Iverson Molinar makes three point jump shot
|47-63
|9:13
|
|Tolu Smith defensive rebound
|9:15
|
|Tolu Smith blocks Jared Chatham's two point layup
|9:31
|
|Cameron Matthews personal foul (Eddy Kayouloud draws the foul)
|9:31
|
|Eddy Kayouloud defensive rebound
|9:32
|
|D.J. Stewart Jr. misses two point jump shot
|9:48
|
|+3
|Eddy Kayouloud makes three point jump shot (Samson George assists)
|47-60
|9:56
|
|Jump ball. Jared Chatham vs. Cameron Matthews (Bears gains possession)
|10:01
|
|Jared Chatham offensive rebound
|10:03
|
|Cameron Matthews blocks Samson George's two point layup
|10:19
|
|Tolu Smith personal foul (SK Shittu draws the foul)
|10:19
|
|SK Shittu defensive rebound
|10:21
|
|Deivon Smith misses three point jump shot
|10:36
|
|Tolu Smith defensive rebound
|10:38
|
|SK Shittu misses two point jump shot
|10:49
|
|Cameron Matthews turnover (bad pass) (Rylan Bergersen steals)
|10:58
|
|Tolu Smith defensive rebound
|11:00
|
|Rylan Bergersen misses two point layup
|11:05
|
|Eddy Kayouloud offensive rebound
|11:07
|
|Jaxson Baker misses three point jump shot
|11:21
|
|+3
|D.J. Stewart Jr. makes three point jump shot (Cameron Matthews assists)
|44-60
|11:35
|
|Eddy Kayouloud turnover
|11:35
|
|Eddy Kayouloud offensive foul (Deivon Smith draws the foul)
|11:52
|
|Rylan Bergersen offensive rebound
|11:52
|
|Rylan Bergersen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:52
|
|+1
|Rylan Bergersen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-57
|11:52
|
|TV timeout
|11:52
|
|Iverson Molinar shooting foul (Rylan Bergersen draws the foul)
|11:57
|
|+2
|Javian Davis makes two point layup
|43-57
|11:57
|
|Javian Davis offensive rebound
|12:02
|
|Javian Davis misses two point layup
|11:59
|
|Javian Davis offensive rebound
|12:01
|
|Javian Davis misses two point layup
|12:06
|
|Javian Davis offensive rebound
|12:08
|
|Tolu Smith misses two point jump shot
|12:30
|
|Khaleem Bennett personal foul (Iverson Molinar draws the foul)
|12:40
|
|+2
|SK Shittu makes two point dunk (Khaleem Bennett assists)
|43-55
|12:47
|
|Iverson Molinar turnover (lost ball) (DeAndre Jones steals)
|12:51
|
|DeAndre Jones turnover (lost ball) (Iverson Molinar steals)
|13:01
|
|SK Shittu defensive rebound
|13:03
|
|Iverson Molinar misses three point jump shot
|13:17
|
|Rylan Bergersen personal foul (Jalen Johnson draws the foul)
|13:14
|
|Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
|13:16
|
|SK Shittu misses two point layup
|13:19
|
|SK Shittu offensive rebound
|13:21
|
|Rylan Bergersen misses two point layup
|13:31
|
|SK Shittu defensive rebound
|13:33
|
|Iverson Molinar misses two point layup
|13:49
|
|Tolu Smith defensive rebound
|13:51
|
|Rylan Bergersen misses two point jump shot
|14:07
|
|+1
|Tolu Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-55
|14:07
|
|Tolu Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:07
|
|Samson George shooting foul (Tolu Smith draws the foul)
|14:13
|
|Javian Davis defensive rebound
|14:15
|
|Samson George misses two point jump shot
|14:44
|
|+3
|Jalen Johnson makes three point jump shot (D.J. Stewart Jr. assists)
|41-54
|15:11
|
|D.J. Stewart Jr. defensive rebound
|15:13
|
|Jared Chatham misses two point hook shot
|15:36
|
|+1
|Javian Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-51
|15:36
|
|+1
|Javian Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-50
|15:36
|
|TV timeout
|15:36
|
|Jared Chatham shooting foul (Javian Davis draws the foul)
|15:39
|
|DeAndre Jones turnover (lost ball) (Iverson Molinar steals)
|15:49
|
|+2
|Javian Davis makes two point layup (D.J. Stewart Jr. assists)
|41-49
|16:11
|
|+2
|Eddy Kayouloud makes two point jump shot (Rylan Bergersen assists)
|41-47
|16:24
|
|Abdul Ado turnover (traveling)
|16:51
|
|+2
|DeAndre Jones makes two point layup (Rylan Bergersen assists)
|39-47
|17:18
|
|+1
|Iverson Molinar makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-47
|17:18
|
|Iverson Molinar misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:18
|
|TV timeout
|17:18
|
|Bears 30 second timeout
|17:18
|
|Rylan Bergersen shooting foul (Iverson Molinar draws the foul)
|17:19
|
|Abdul Ado defensive rebound
|17:23
|
|DeAndre Jones misses two point jump shot
|17:29
|
|+2
|Tolu Smith makes two point layup
|37-46
|17:33
|
|Tolu Smith offensive rebound
|17:35
|
|Iverson Molinar misses three point jump shot
|17:54
|
|+2
|Jared Chatham makes two point jump shot (DeAndre Jones assists)
|37-44
|18:14
|
|+2
|D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point layup
|35-44
|18:20
|
|D.J. Stewart Jr. defensive rebound
|18:22
|
|Jared Chatham misses three point jump shot
|18:46
|
|Bears defensive rebound
|18:48
|
|Jalen Johnson misses three point jump shot
|19:09
|
|D.J. Stewart Jr. defensive rebound
|19:11
|
|DeAndre Jones misses three point jump shot
|19:20
|
|D.J. Stewart Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|19:27
|
|D.J. Stewart Jr. defensive rebound
|19:29
|
|Rylan Bergersen misses two point jump shot
|19:31
|
|Bears offensive rebound
|19:33
|
|Khaleem Bennett misses two point jump shot
|19:41
|
|+3
|Iverson Molinar makes three point jump shot
|35-42
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:02
|
|+2
|D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point jump shot
|35-39
|0:28
|
|+1
|Samson George makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-37
|0:28
|
|+1
|Samson George makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-37
|0:28
|
|Abdul Ado shooting foul (Samson George draws the foul)
|0:43
|
|+1
|Jalen Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-37
|0:43
|
|+1
|Jalen Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-36
|0:43
|
|Khaleem Bennett shooting foul (Jalen Johnson draws the foul)
|0:44
|
|Eddy Kayouloud personal foul (Abdul Ado draws the foul)
|0:46
|
|Abdul Ado offensive rebound
|0:48
|
|Abdul Ado misses two point hook shot
|1:09
|
|+2
|Khaleem Bennett makes two point jump shot
|33-35
|1:12
|
|Abdul Ado personal foul (Samson George draws the foul)
|1:18
|
|+1
|Jalen Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-35
|1:18
|
|+1
|Jalen Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-34
|1:18
|
|Samson George shooting foul (Jalen Johnson draws the foul)
|1:38
|
|Abdul Ado defensive rebound
|1:40
|
|Rylan Bergersen misses two point jump shot
|1:55
|
|Bears defensive rebound
|1:59
|
|D.J. Stewart Jr. misses three point jump shot
|2:20
|
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|2:20
|
|+2
|Rylan Bergersen makes two point layup
|31-33
|2:23
|
|D.J. Stewart Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Rylan Bergersen steals)
|2:40
|
|+3
|DeAndre Jones makes three point jump shot (Rylan Bergersen assists)
|29-33
|3:00
|
|Eddy Kayouloud defensive rebound
|3:02
|
|Deivon Smith misses two point jump shot
|3:18
|
|Khaleem Bennett turnover
|3:18
|
|Khaleem Bennett offensive foul (D.J. Stewart Jr. draws the foul)
|3:23
|
|DeAndre Jones defensive rebound
|3:25
|
|Jalen Johnson misses three point jump shot
|3:39
|
|Bears turnover (shot clock violation)
|3:51
|
|TV timeout
|3:51
|
|Jump ball. Khaleem Bennett vs. Deivon Smith (Bears gains possession)
|4:05
|
|+2
|Quinten Post makes two point layup
|26-33
|4:08
|
|Quinten Post offensive rebound
|4:10
|
|Iverson Molinar misses two point jump shot
|4:38
|
|DeAndre Jones turnover (bad pass)
|4:42
|
|Samson George defensive rebound
|4:44
|
|Samson George blocks Quinten Post's two point jump shot
|5:03
|
|+2
|Samson George makes two point dunk (DeAndre Jones assists)
|26-31
|5:23
|
|Jared Chatham defensive rebound
|5:25
|
|D.J. Stewart Jr. misses two point hook shot
|5:57
|
|Javian Davis defensive rebound
|5:59
|
|DeAndre Jones misses three point jump shot
|6:14
|
|TV timeout
|6:14
|
|Bears 30 second timeout
|6:25
|
|+2
|Tolu Smith makes two point layup
|24-31
|6:29
|
|Tolu Smith offensive rebound
|6:31
|
|Deivon Smith misses three point jump shot
|6:53
|
|D.J. Stewart Jr. defensive rebound
|6:55
|
|Rylan Bergersen misses two point layup
|7:12
|
|+3
|Cameron Matthews makes three point jump shot (D.J. Stewart Jr. assists)
|24-29
|7:39