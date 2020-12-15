|
4:53
+1
Kyle Owens makes regular free throw 1 of 2
26-14
4:53
Quade Green personal foul (Kyle Owens draws the foul)
4:51
Grizzlies offensive rebound
4:55
Kyle Owens misses two point layup
5:00
Erik Stevenson turnover (lost ball)
5:09
+1
|
Josh Vazquez makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-14
|
5:09
+1
|
Josh Vazquez makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-14
|
5:09
Quade Green personal foul (Josh Vazquez draws the foul)
5:17
Quade Green personal foul (Cameron Parker draws the foul)
5:20
Derrick Carter-Hollinger defensive rebound
5:22
Erik Stevenson misses three point jump shot
5:32
Josh Bannan turnover (bad pass) (Erik Stevenson steals)
6:00
Josh Vazquez defensive rebound
6:00
Nate Roberts misses regular free throw 1 of 1
6:00
Derrick Carter-Hollinger personal foul (Nate Roberts draws the foul)
6:04
Erik Stevenson defensive rebound
6:06
Kyle Owens misses three point jump shot
6:24
Cole Bajema turnover (traveling)
6:37
Huskies defensive rebound
6:39
Kyle Owens misses two point layup
6:48
Marcus Tsohonis turnover (bad pass) (Josh Vazquez steals)
7:03
Hameir Wright defensive rebound
7:05
Brandon Whitney misses two point jump shot
7:18
+2
|
Erik Stevenson makes two point driving layup
|
23-14
|
7:34
TV timeout
7:34
Grizzlies 30 second timeout
7:34
+2
|
Josh Bannan makes two point layup
|
23-12
|
7:41
+2
|
Nate Roberts makes two point layup
|
21-12
|
7:46
Nate Roberts offensive rebound
7:48
Marcus Tsohonis misses three point jump shot
8:12
+3
|
Josh Vazquez makes three point jump shot
|
21-10
|
8:40
+2
|
Nate Roberts makes two point dunk (Marcus Tsohonis assists)
|
18-10
|
8:56
Cameron Parker personal foul (Erik Stevenson draws the foul)
8:57
Cameron Parker turnover (bad pass) (Erik Stevenson steals)
9:02
Josh Vazquez defensive rebound
9:04
Quade Green misses two point jump shot
9:12
Josh Bannan personal foul (Erik Stevenson draws the foul)
9:16
Quade Green defensive rebound
9:18
Josh Bannan misses two point jump shot
9:35
Josh Bannan defensive rebound
9:35
Jamal Bey misses regular free throw 2 of 2
9:35
Jamal Bey misses regular free throw 1 of 2
9:35
Michael Steadman shooting foul (Jamal Bey draws the foul)
9:54
Michael Steadman turnover (traveling)
10:07
Erik Stevenson turnover (bad pass)
10:25
+2
|
Michael Steadman makes two point jump shot (Cameron Parker assists)
|
18-8
|
10:45
Josh Vazquez defensive rebound
10:45
Nate Roberts misses regular free throw 2 of 2
10:45
+1
|
Nate Roberts makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-8
|
10:45
Derrick Carter-Hollinger shooting foul (Nate Roberts draws the foul)
10:46
Josh Vazquez personal foul (Marcus Tsohonis draws the foul)
10:59
Raequan Battle offensive rebound
11:01
Erik Stevenson misses three point jump shot
11:13
+2
|
Michael Steadman makes two point jump shot (Kyle Owens assists)
|
16-7
|
11:28
TV timeout
11:28
Grizzlies defensive rebound
11:30
Raequan Battle misses three point jump shot
11:50
+2
|
Cameron Parker makes two point layup
|
14-7
|
11:54
Cameron Parker defensive rebound
11:56
Marcus Tsohonis misses two point jump shot
12:03
Raequan Battle defensive rebound
12:09
Jamal Bey blocks Kyle Owens's two point layup
12:10
Kyle Owens offensive rebound
12:12
Derrick Carter-Hollinger misses two point layup
12:23
Raequan Battle turnover
12:23
Raequan Battle offensive foul (Kyle Owens draws the foul)
12:35
+1
|
Michael Steadman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-7
|
12:35
+1
|
Michael Steadman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-7
|
12:35
Riley Sorn shooting foul (Michael Steadman draws the foul)
12:53
Riley Sorn personal foul (Derrick Carter-Hollinger draws the foul)
12:53
Grizzlies defensive rebound
12:55
Nate Pryor misses two point layup
13:16
+2
|
Kyle Owens makes two point jump shot (Derrick Carter-Hollinger assists)
|
10-7
|
13:33
+2
|
Raequan Battle makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
8-7
|
13:53
Brandon Whitney turnover (out of bounds)
14:02
Derrick Carter-Hollinger defensive rebound
14:04
Quade Green misses two point jump shot
14:17
Huskies 30 second timeout
14:24
+2
|
Cameron Parker makes two point jump shot
|
8-5
|
14:39
Kyle Owens offensive rebound
14:41
Kyle Owens misses two point jump shot
14:57
Nate Roberts turnover (bad pass)
15:11
+2
|
Kyle Owens makes two point layup
|
6-5
|
15:23
Brandon Whitney defensive rebound
15:25
Nate Pryor misses two point floating jump shot
15:51
Nate Roberts defensive rebound
15:53
Kyle Owens misses two point jump shot
15:55
TV timeout
15:55
Grizzlies offensive rebound
15:57
Nate Roberts blocks Kyle Owens's two point layup
16:04
Erik Stevenson turnover (bad pass) (Josh Vazquez steals)
16:13
Hameir Wright defensive rebound
16:15
Brandon Whitney misses three point jump shot
16:39
Josh Bannan defensive rebound
16:41
Jamal Bey misses two point layup
16:43
Michael Steadman personal foul (Nate Roberts draws the foul)
16:43
Huskies offensive rebound
16:45
Hameir Wright misses three point jump shot
16:49
Jamal Bey defensive rebound
16:51
Josh Vazquez misses two point jump shot
17:07
Jamal Bey turnover (traveling)
17:23
+3
|
Brandon Whitney makes three point jump shot (Josh Bannan assists)
|
4-5
|
17:49
+2
|
Nate Roberts makes two point layup (Erik Stevenson assists)
|
1-5
|
18:02
Josh Bannan turnover (traveling)
18:25
+3
|
Hameir Wright makes three point jump shot (Erik Stevenson assists)
|
1-3
|
18:39
Hameir Wright defensive rebound
18:39
Kyle Owens misses regular free throw 2 of 2
18:39
+1
|
Kyle Owens makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1-0
|
18:39
Nate Roberts shooting foul (Kyle Owens draws the foul)
18:47
Kyle Owens offensive rebound
18:49
Michael Steadman misses two point layup
19:10
Josh Bannan defensive rebound
19:12
Quade Green misses two point jump shot
19:27
Nate Roberts defensive rebound
19:29
Kyle Owens misses two point jump shot
19:42
Hameir Wright turnover
19:42
Hameir Wright offensive foul (Kyle Owens draws the foul)
20:00
Michael Steadman vs. Nate Roberts (Huskies gains possession)
