0:00
End of period
0:03
Zach Nutall defensive rebound
0:05
Gerald Liddell misses three point jump shot
0:20
Andrew Jones defensive rebound
0:22
Demarkus Lampley misses three point jump shot
0:25
Tristan Ikpe offensive rebound
0:27
Bryce Monroe misses two point jump shot
0:52
+3
Andrew Jones makes three point jump shot (Courtney Ramey assists)
26-44
0:56
+1
Tristan Ikpe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
26-41
0:56
Tristan Ikpe misses regular free throw 1 of 2
0:56
Jericho Sims shooting foul (Tristan Ikpe draws the foul)
0:56
Tristan Ikpe defensive rebound
0:58
Courtney Ramey misses two point jump shot
1:28
Tristan Ikpe turnover
1:47
Greg Brown III turnover
1:47
Greg Brown III offensive foul
1:59
+2
Demarkus Lampley makes two point layup (Bryce Monroe assists)
25-41
2:11
Kamaka Hepa turnover
2:24
Javion May turnover
2:46
Bearkats defensive rebound
2:49
Greg Brown III misses two point layup
2:52
Greg Brown III offensive rebound
2:54
Kamaka Hepa misses three point jump shot
3:22
Javion May turnover
3:22
TV timeout
3:37
Gerald Liddell turnover
3:56
+3
Jarren Cook makes three point jump shot (Javion May assists)
23-41
4:03
+3
Matt Coleman III makes three point jump shot (Brock Cunningham assists)
20-41
4:04
Longhorns offensive rebound
4:06
Greg Brown III misses three point jump shot
4:15
Greg Brown III defensive rebound
4:15
Tristan Ikpe misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:15
+1
Tristan Ikpe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-38
4:15
Kai Jones shooting foul (Tristan Ikpe draws the foul)
4:20
Donovan Williams turnover (Jarren Cook steals)
4:25
Kai Jones defensive rebound
4:27
Jarren Cook misses two point jump shot
4:54
Courtney Ramey turnover
5:11
+3
Terryonte Thomas makes three point jump shot (Donte Powers assists)
19-38
5:36
Courtney Ramey turnover
5:48
Courtney Ramey defensive rebound
5:52
Zach Nutall misses two point jump shot
6:22
+3
Courtney Ramey makes three point jump shot
16-38
6:27
Gerald Liddell defensive rebound
6:29
Zach Nutall misses two point jump shot
6:39
+1
Andrew Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
16-35
6:39
+1
Andrew Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
16-34
6:39
Demarkus Lampley shooting foul (Andrew Jones draws the foul)
6:56
+3
Zach Nutall makes three point jump shot (Demarkus Lampley assists)
16-33
7:14
+3
Brock Cunningham makes three point jump shot (Courtney Ramey assists)
13-33
7:33
Bearkats turnover
7:50
TV timeout
8:10
+3
Courtney Ramey makes three point jump shot (Andrew Jones assists)
13-30
8:25
Manny Crump turnover
8:25
Manny Crump offensive foul
8:37
+2
Andrew Jones makes two point jump shot
13-27
8:48
+2
Demarkus Lampley makes two point layup (Manny Crump assists)
13-25
8:53
Manny Crump offensive rebound
8:55
Manny Crump misses two point jump shot
9:15
+2
Andrew Jones makes two point jump shot
11-25
9:40
+2
Javion May makes two point layup
11-23
9:40
Bearkats 30 second timeout
9:45
+3
Greg Brown III makes three point jump shot (Andrew Jones assists)
9-23
9:56
Bryce Monroe turnover (lost ball) (Jericho Sims steals)
10:07
+1
Jericho Sims makes regular free throw 2 of 2
9-20
10:07
Jericho Sims misses regular free throw 1 of 2
10:07
Terryonte Thomas shooting foul (Jericho Sims draws the foul)
10:10
Jericho Sims defensive rebound
10:12
Manny Crump misses three point jump shot
10:28
Longhorns defensive rebound
10:30
Demarkus Lampley misses three point jump shot
10:33
Demarkus Lampley offensive rebound
10:35
Tristan Ikpe misses two point layup
10:45
Zach Nutall defensive rebound
10:47
Donovan Williams misses three point jump shot
11:06
Jericho Sims defensive rebound
11:08
Zach Nutall misses two point layup
11:26
Manny Crump defensive rebound
11:28
Jericho Sims misses two point layup
11:49
+1
Bryce Monroe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
9-19
11:49
+1
Bryce Monroe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
8-19
11:49
TV timeout
11:49
Royce Hamm Jr. shooting foul (Bryce Monroe draws the foul)
12:05
+2
Donovan Williams makes two point jump shot
7-19
12:24
Courtney Ramey defensive rebound
12:24
Dylan Robertson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
12:24
+1
Dylan Robertson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
7-17
12:24
Royce Hamm Jr. personal foul (Dylan Robertson draws the foul)
12:24
Royce Hamm Jr. offensive rebound
12:26
Matt Coleman III misses three point jump shot
12:39
Kai Jones defensive rebound
12:41
Zach Nutall misses two point layup
13:03
+1
Donovan Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
6-17
13:03
+1
Donovan Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
6-16
13:03
Bryce Monroe shooting foul (Donovan Williams draws the foul)
13:08
Bryce Monroe turnover (Donovan Williams steals)
13:23
+1
Greg Brown III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
6-15
13:23
+1
Greg Brown III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
6-14
13:23
Dylan Robertson shooting foul (Greg Brown III draws the foul)
13:35
Kai Jones defensive rebound
13:37
Jarren Cook misses three point jump shot
14:02
Kai Jones personal foul
14:04
Dylan Robertson defensive rebound
14:06
Greg Brown III misses three point jump shot
14:21
Tristan Ikpe turnover
14:30
Donovan Williams personal foul
14:40
Brock Cunningham personal foul
14:40
Courtney Ramey turnover
14:47
Kai Jones defensive rebound
14:49
Donte Powers misses two point layup
14:53
Donte Powers defensive rebound
14:55
Dylan Robertson blocks Courtney Ramey's two point layup
15:04
Brock Cunningham defensive rebound
15:06
Zach Nutall misses two point jump shot
15:18
Javion May defensive rebound
15:20
Brock Cunningham misses three point jump shot
15:23
Andrew Jones offensive rebound
15:25
Jericho Sims misses two point dunk
15:42
+2
Zach Nutall makes two point layup
6-13
16:05
+2
Jericho Sims makes two point dunk
4-13
16:11
Manny Crump personal foul
16:35
+3
Donte Powers makes three point jump shot
4-11
16:38
Bearkats offensive rebound
16:40
Javion May misses two point layup
16:45
Zach Nutall defensive rebound
16:45
Andrew Jones misses regular free throw 2 of 2
16:45
Andrew Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 2
16:45
Manny Crump shooting foul (Andrew Jones draws the foul)
17:05
+1
Tristan Ikpe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
1-11
17:05
Tristan Ikpe misses regular free throw 1 of 2
17:05
Courtney Ramey shooting foul (Tristan Ikpe draws the foul)
17:16
Matt Coleman III personal foul
17:42
+3
Courtney Ramey makes three point jump shot
0-11
17:56
Matt Coleman III defensive rebound
18:01
Zach Nutall misses two point layup
18:17
Bearkats 30 second timeout
18:23
+3
Courtney Ramey makes three point jump shot (Matt Coleman III assists)
0-8
18:27
Greg Brown III defensive rebound
18:29
Zach Nutall misses two point layup
18:40
+1
Greg Brown III makes regular free throw 1 of 1
0-5
18:40
Zach Nutall shooting foul (Greg Brown III draws the foul)
18:40
+2
Greg Brown III makes two point layup (Jericho Sims assists)
0-4
18:42
Jericho Sims offensive rebound
18:44
Greg Brown III misses three point jump shot
18:55
Manny Crump turnover (Andrew Jones steals)
19:18
Andrew Jones turnover
19:18
Andrew Jones offensive foul
19:27
Greg Brown III defensive rebound
19:29
Greg Brown III blocks Manny Crump's two point layup
19:47
+2
Matt Coleman III makes two point layup (Courtney Ramey assists)
0-2
20:00
Zach Nutall vs. Jericho Sims (Matt Coleman III gains possession)
