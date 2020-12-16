UMASS
LSALLE

2nd Half
UMASS
Minutemen
49
LSALLE
Explorers
31

Time Team Play Score
0:22 +2 David Beatty makes two point floating jump shot 85-66
0:33 +2 Cairo McCrory makes two point putback layup 85-64
0:41   Cairo McCrory offensive rebound  
0:43   Noah Fernandes misses three point jump shot  
1:01   Noah Fernandes defensive rebound  
1:03   Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot  
1:17 +2 Cairo McCrory makes two point alley-oop layup (Tre Mitchell assists) 83-64
1:35 +3 David Beatty makes three point step back jump shot 81-64
1:56 +2 Cairo McCrory makes two point driving layup (Carl Pierre assists) 81-61
2:17   Anwar Gill turnover  
2:17   Anwar Gill offensive foul (Noah Fernandes draws the foul)  
2:24   Cairo McCrory turnover (bad pass) (Anwar Gill steals)  
2:33   Jovohn Garcia defensive rebound  
2:33   Sherif Kenney misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:33 +1 Sherif Kenney makes regular free throw 1 of 2 79-61
2:33   Noah Fernandes shooting foul (Sherif Kenney draws the foul)  
2:36   Noah Fernandes turnover (bad pass) (Scott Spencer steals)  
2:36 +2 David Beatty makes two point layup (Scott Spencer assists) 79-60
2:50   Scott Spencer defensive rebound  
2:52   Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot  
3:04   Tre Mitchell defensive rebound  
3:06   Anwar Gill misses two point layup  
3:21   TV timeout  
3:21   Explorers 30 second timeout  
3:28 +3 Tre Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Noah Fernandes assists) 79-58
3:38   Jovohn Garcia defensive rebound  
3:40   Jhamir Brickus misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
4:18 +2 Tre Mitchell makes two point dunk (Carl Pierre assists) 76-58
4:25 +2 Jack Clark makes two point driving layup (Anwar Gill assists) 74-58
4:21   Anwar Gill defensive rebound  
4:23   Dibaji Walker misses three point jump shot  
4:35   Noah Fernandes offensive rebound  
4:37   Jack Clark blocks Dibaji Walker's two point layup  
4:52   Dibaji Walker offensive rebound  
4:54   Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot  
5:12   Cairo McCrory offensive rebound  
5:14   Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot  
5:25   Cairo McCrory offensive rebound  
5:27   Dibaji Walker misses three point jump shot  
5:44   Dibaji Walker defensive rebound  
5:44   Clifton Moore misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:44   Cairo McCrory personal foul (Clifton Moore draws the foul)  
5:47   Clifton Moore defensive rebound  
5:49   Noah Fernandes misses two point jump shot  
6:00   Minutemen offensive rebound  
6:01   Clifton Moore blocks Cairo McCrory's two point layup  
6:12   Jared Kimbrough turnover  
6:12   Jared Kimbrough offensive foul  
6:22 +1 Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 74-56
6:22 +1 Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 73-56
6:22   Minutemen 30 second timeout  
6:22   Scott Spencer shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)  
6:25   Sherif Kenney turnover (bad pass) (Tre Mitchell steals)  
6:35 +3 Carl Pierre makes three point jump shot (Dibaji Walker assists) 72-56
6:41   Minutemen defensive rebound  
6:43   Anwar Gill misses two point layup  
6:48   Christian Ray offensive rebound  
6:50   Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot  
6:56   Christian Ray offensive rebound  
6:58   Christian Ray misses two point layup  
7:03   Cairo McCrory personal foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)  
7:22   Dibaji Walker turnover (bad pass)  
7:43   Dibaji Walker defensive rebound  
7:43   Anwar Gill misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:43 +1 Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 1 of 2 69-56
7:43   Tre Mitchell shooting foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)  
7:49   TV timeout  
7:49   Dibaji Walker turnover (traveling)  
8:14   Dibaji Walker defensive rebound  
8:14   Sherif Kenney misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:14   Sherif Kenney misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:14   T.J. Weeks shooting foul (Sherif Kenney draws the foul)  
8:43 +2 Tre Mitchell makes two point layup (Dibaji Walker assists) 69-55
8:57 +2 Anwar Gill makes two point driving layup 67-55
9:15   Scott Spencer defensive rebound  
9:15   Tre Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
9:15   Clifton Moore personal foul  
9:15   Minutemen defensive rebound  
9:17   Scott Spencer misses two point jump shot  
9:33   Christian Ray defensive rebound  
9:35   Cairo McCrory misses two point jump shot  
9:57   TV timeout  
9:57   Jared Kimbrough turnover  
9:57   Jared Kimbrough offensive foul  
10:22 +3 Noah Fernandes makes three point step back jump shot 67-53
10:45   Dyondre Dominguez defensive rebound  
10:47   David Beatty misses three point jump shot  
10:52   David Beatty defensive rebound  
10:54   Dyondre Dominguez misses two point layup  
11:16 +3 Christian Ray makes three point jump shot (Ayinde Hikim assists) 64-53
11:32 +2 Tre Mitchell makes two point layup (Noah Fernandes assists) 64-50
11:54   Noah Fernandes defensive rebound  
11:56   David Beatty misses three point jump shot  
11:57   Ayinde Hikim offensive rebound  
11:59   Ayinde Hikim misses two point layup  
12:08   David Beatty defensive rebound  
12:08   Tre Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
12:08   David Beatty shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)  
12:08 +2 Tre Mitchell makes two point driving layup 62-50
12:16   Christian Ray turnover (lost ball) (Noah Fernandes steals)  
12:32   Explorers defensive rebound  
12:34   Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot  
12:50 +3 David Beatty makes three point jump shot (Jack Clark assists) 60-50
13:05 +3 Noah Fernandes makes three point jump shot 60-47
13:22   Cairo McCrory defensive rebound  
13:24   Jack Clark misses three point jump shot  
13:41   Explorers offensive rebound  
13:43   Anwar Gill misses two point jump shot  
13:59   Explorers 30 second timeout  
14:00 +3 Tre Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Noah Fernandes assists) 57-47
14:14   Cairo McCrory defensive rebound  
14:16   Jhamir Brickus misses two point jump shot  
14:18 +1 Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 1 54-47
14:18   Jared Kimbrough shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)  
14:18 +2 Tre Mitchell makes two point layup 53-47
14:40   Carl Pierre defensive rebound  
14:42   Anwar Gill misses three point jump shot  
15:08 +1 Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 51-47
15:08 +1 Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 50-47
15:08   TV timeout  
15:08   Anwar Gill shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)  
15:24 +2 Anwar Gill makes two point driving layup 49-47
15:42 +3 Dibaji Walker makes three point jump shot (Noah Fernandes assists) 49-45
15:52   Dibaji Walker defensive rebound  
15:54   David Beatty misses three point jump shot  
16:12   Scott Spencer defensive rebound  
16:12   Tre Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
16:12   Clifton Moore shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)  
16:12 +2 Tre Mitchell makes two point layup (Noah Fernandes assists) 46-45
16:34 +1 David Beatty makes regular free throw 1 of 1 44-45
16:34   Carl Pierre shooting foul (David Beatty draws the foul)  
16:34 +2 David Beatty makes two point layup 44-44
16:39   Jovohn Garcia personal foul (David Beatty draws the foul)  
16:41 +2 Ronnie DeGray III makes two point putback layup 44-42
16:46   Ronnie DeGray III offensive rebound  
16:48   Tre Mitchell misses two point hook shot  
17:07 +2 David Beatty makes two point fadeaway jump shot 42-42
17:26   Jovohn Garcia personal foul (David Beatty draws the foul)  
17:35 +1 Jovohn Garcia makes regular free throw 3 of 3 42-40
17:35 +1 Jovohn Garcia makes regular free throw 2 of 3 41-40
17:35   Jovohn Garcia misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
17:35   Jack Clark shooting foul (Jovohn Garcia draws the foul)  
17:58 +2 David Beatty makes two point pullup jump shot 40-40
18:07   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
18:09   Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot  
18:13   Clifton Moore turnover (lost ball)  
18:40 +2 Ronnie DeGray III makes two point jump shot (Noah Fernandes assists) 40-38
19:09 +3 Jack Clark makes three point jump shot (David Beatty assists) 38-38
19:18   Explorers defensive rebound  
19:20   Jovohn Garcia misses two point reverse layup  
19:27   Carl Pierre defensive rebound  
19:29   David Beatty misses two point pullup jump shot  
19:45 +2 Tre Mitchell makes two point layup (Carl Pierre assists) 38-35

1st Half
UMASS
Minutemen
36
LSALLE
Explorers
35

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Explorers defensive rebound  
0:00   Noah Fernandes misses three point jump shot  
0:16   Minutemen 30 second timeout  
0:16   Jack Clark turnover (traveling)  
0:30   Explorers 30 second timeout  
0:37   Christian Ray defensive rebound  
0:39   Noah Fernandes misses three point jump shot  
0:55   Dibaji Walker defensive rebound  
0:57   Ayinde Hikim misses two point pullup jump shot  
1:22 +3 Noah Fernandes makes three point jump shot 36-35
1:29   Anwar Gill turnover (lost ball) (Noah Fernandes steals)  
1:40   T.J. Weeks turnover (traveling)  
1:48 +2 Jack Clark makes two point putback dunk 33-35
1:57   Jack Clark offensive rebound  
1:59   David Beatty misses two point pullup jump shot  
2:28 +1 Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-33
2:28 +1 Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-33
2:28   Christian Ray personal foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)  
2:37 +2 Christian Ray makes two point putback layup 31-33
2:40   Christian Ray offensive rebound  
2:42   Ayinde Hikim misses two point layup  
2:46   Dibaji Walker personal foul (David Beatty draws the foul)  
2:45   David Beatty defensive rebound  
2:47   Tre Mitchell misses two point layup  
2:49   Dibaji Walker offensive rebound  
2:51   T.J. Weeks misses three point jump shot  
3:04   Tre Mitchell defensive rebound  
3:06   T.J. Weeks blocks Anwar Gill's two point layup  
3:22 +3 T.J. Weeks makes three point jump shot (Tre Mitchell assists) 31-31
3:27   Minutemen offensive rebound  
3:29   Tre Mitchell misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:29 +1 Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-31
3:29   Christian Ray shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)  
3:37   Christian Ray turnover (bad pass) (Noah Fernandes steals)  
3:44 +1 Noah Fernandes makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-31
3:44 +1 Noah Fernandes makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-31
3:44   TV timeout  
3:44   Jared Kimbrough personal foul (Noah Fernandes draws the foul)  
4:07 +3 Scott Spencer makes three point jump shot (David Beatty assists) 25-31
4:16   Mark Gasperini personal foul (Jared Kimbrough draws the foul)  
4:16   Jared Kimbrough defensive rebound  
4:16   T.J. Weeks misses two point driving layup  
4:23   T.J. Weeks defensive rebound  
4:25   Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot  
4:34   T.J. Weeks turnover (traveling)  
4:46   Jhamir Brickus turnover  
4:46   Jhamir Brickus offensive foul (Cairo McCrory draws the foul)  
4:52   Anwar Gill defensive rebound  
4:54   Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot  
5:18 +1 Sherif Kenney makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-28
5:18   Sherif Kenney misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:18   Kolton Mitchell shooting foul (Sherif Kenney draws the foul)  
5:22   Tre Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Sherif Kenney steals)  
5:36   Christian Ray turnover (lost ball) (Noah Fernandes steals)  
5:58   Sherif Kenney defensive rebound  
6:00   Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
6:07   Tre Mitchell defensive rebound  
6:09   Jared Kimbrough misses two point jump shot  
6:32   Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound  
6:34   Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot  
6:49 +3 Sherif Kenney makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists) 25-27