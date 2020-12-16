UMASS
LSALLE
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:22
|
|+2
|David Beatty makes two point floating jump shot
|85-66
|0:33
|
|+2
|Cairo McCrory makes two point putback layup
|85-64
|0:41
|
|Cairo McCrory offensive rebound
|0:43
|
|Noah Fernandes misses three point jump shot
|1:01
|
|Noah Fernandes defensive rebound
|1:03
|
|Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot
|1:17
|
|+2
|Cairo McCrory makes two point alley-oop layup (Tre Mitchell assists)
|83-64
|1:35
|
|+3
|David Beatty makes three point step back jump shot
|81-64
|1:56
|
|+2
|Cairo McCrory makes two point driving layup (Carl Pierre assists)
|81-61
|2:17
|
|Anwar Gill turnover
|2:17
|
|Anwar Gill offensive foul (Noah Fernandes draws the foul)
|2:24
|
|Cairo McCrory turnover (bad pass) (Anwar Gill steals)
|2:33
|
|Jovohn Garcia defensive rebound
|2:33
|
|Sherif Kenney misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:33
|
|+1
|Sherif Kenney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|79-61
|2:33
|
|Noah Fernandes shooting foul (Sherif Kenney draws the foul)
|2:36
|
|Noah Fernandes turnover (bad pass) (Scott Spencer steals)
|2:36
|
|+2
|David Beatty makes two point layup (Scott Spencer assists)
|79-60
|2:50
|
|Scott Spencer defensive rebound
|2:52
|
|Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot
|3:04
|
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|3:06
|
|Anwar Gill misses two point layup
|3:21
|
|TV timeout
|3:21
|
|Explorers 30 second timeout
|3:28
|
|+3
|Tre Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Noah Fernandes assists)
|79-58
|3:38
|
|Jovohn Garcia defensive rebound
|3:40
|
|Jhamir Brickus misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|4:18
|
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point dunk (Carl Pierre assists)
|76-58
|4:25
|
|+2
|Jack Clark makes two point driving layup (Anwar Gill assists)
|74-58
|4:21
|
|Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|4:23
|
|Dibaji Walker misses three point jump shot
|4:35
|
|Noah Fernandes offensive rebound
|4:37
|
|Jack Clark blocks Dibaji Walker's two point layup
|4:52
|
|Dibaji Walker offensive rebound
|4:54
|
|Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot
|5:12
|
|Cairo McCrory offensive rebound
|5:14
|
|Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot
|5:25
|
|Cairo McCrory offensive rebound
|5:27
|
|Dibaji Walker misses three point jump shot
|5:44
|
|Dibaji Walker defensive rebound
|5:44
|
|Clifton Moore misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:44
|
|Cairo McCrory personal foul (Clifton Moore draws the foul)
|5:47
|
|Clifton Moore defensive rebound
|5:49
|
|Noah Fernandes misses two point jump shot
|6:00
|
|Minutemen offensive rebound
|6:01
|
|Clifton Moore blocks Cairo McCrory's two point layup
|6:12
|
|Jared Kimbrough turnover
|6:12
|
|Jared Kimbrough offensive foul
|6:22
|
|+1
|Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|74-56
|6:22
|
|+1
|Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|73-56
|6:22
|
|Minutemen 30 second timeout
|6:22
|
|Scott Spencer shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|6:25
|
|Sherif Kenney turnover (bad pass) (Tre Mitchell steals)
|6:35
|
|+3
|Carl Pierre makes three point jump shot (Dibaji Walker assists)
|72-56
|6:41
|
|Minutemen defensive rebound
|6:43
|
|Anwar Gill misses two point layup
|6:48
|
|Christian Ray offensive rebound
|6:50
|
|Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot
|6:56
|
|Christian Ray offensive rebound
|6:58
|
|Christian Ray misses two point layup
|7:03
|
|Cairo McCrory personal foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
|7:22
|
|Dibaji Walker turnover (bad pass)
|7:43
|
|Dibaji Walker defensive rebound
|7:43
|
|Anwar Gill misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:43
|
|+1
|Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|69-56
|7:43
|
|Tre Mitchell shooting foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
|7:49
|
|TV timeout
|7:49
|
|Dibaji Walker turnover (traveling)
|8:14
|
|Dibaji Walker defensive rebound
|8:14
|
|Sherif Kenney misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:14
|
|Sherif Kenney misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:14
|
|T.J. Weeks shooting foul (Sherif Kenney draws the foul)
|8:43
|
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point layup (Dibaji Walker assists)
|69-55
|8:57
|
|+2
|Anwar Gill makes two point driving layup
|67-55
|9:15
|
|Scott Spencer defensive rebound
|9:15
|
|Tre Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:15
|
|Clifton Moore personal foul
|9:15
|
|Minutemen defensive rebound
|9:17
|
|Scott Spencer misses two point jump shot
|9:33
|
|Christian Ray defensive rebound
|9:35
|
|Cairo McCrory misses two point jump shot
|9:57
|
|TV timeout
|9:57
|
|Jared Kimbrough turnover
|9:57
|
|Jared Kimbrough offensive foul
|10:22
|
|+3
|Noah Fernandes makes three point step back jump shot
|67-53
|10:45
|
|Dyondre Dominguez defensive rebound
|10:47
|
|David Beatty misses three point jump shot
|10:52
|
|David Beatty defensive rebound
|10:54
|
|Dyondre Dominguez misses two point layup
|11:16
|
|+3
|Christian Ray makes three point jump shot (Ayinde Hikim assists)
|64-53
|11:32
|
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point layup (Noah Fernandes assists)
|64-50
|11:54
|
|Noah Fernandes defensive rebound
|11:56
|
|David Beatty misses three point jump shot
|11:57
|
|Ayinde Hikim offensive rebound
|11:59
|
|Ayinde Hikim misses two point layup
|12:08
|
|David Beatty defensive rebound
|12:08
|
|Tre Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|12:08
|
|David Beatty shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|12:08
|
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point driving layup
|62-50
|12:16
|
|Christian Ray turnover (lost ball) (Noah Fernandes steals)
|12:32
|
|Explorers defensive rebound
|12:34
|
|Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot
|12:50
|
|+3
|David Beatty makes three point jump shot (Jack Clark assists)
|60-50
|13:05
|
|+3
|Noah Fernandes makes three point jump shot
|60-47
|13:22
|
|Cairo McCrory defensive rebound
|13:24
|
|Jack Clark misses three point jump shot
|13:41
|
|Explorers offensive rebound
|13:43
|
|Anwar Gill misses two point jump shot
|13:59
|
|Explorers 30 second timeout
|14:00
|
|+3
|Tre Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Noah Fernandes assists)
|57-47
|14:14
|
|Cairo McCrory defensive rebound
|14:16
|
|Jhamir Brickus misses two point jump shot
|14:18
|
|+1
|Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|54-47
|14:18
|
|Jared Kimbrough shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|14:18
|
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point layup
|53-47
|14:40
|
|Carl Pierre defensive rebound
|14:42
|
|Anwar Gill misses three point jump shot
|15:08
|
|+1
|Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-47
|15:08
|
|+1
|Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-47
|15:08
|
|TV timeout
|15:08
|
|Anwar Gill shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|15:24
|
|+2
|Anwar Gill makes two point driving layup
|49-47
|15:42
|
|+3
|Dibaji Walker makes three point jump shot (Noah Fernandes assists)
|49-45
|15:52
|
|Dibaji Walker defensive rebound
|15:54
|
|David Beatty misses three point jump shot
|16:12
|
|Scott Spencer defensive rebound
|16:12
|
|Tre Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|16:12
|
|Clifton Moore shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|16:12
|
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point layup (Noah Fernandes assists)
|46-45
|16:34
|
|+1
|David Beatty makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|44-45
|16:34
|
|Carl Pierre shooting foul (David Beatty draws the foul)
|16:34
|
|+2
|David Beatty makes two point layup
|44-44
|16:39
|
|Jovohn Garcia personal foul (David Beatty draws the foul)
|16:41
|
|+2
|Ronnie DeGray III makes two point putback layup
|44-42
|16:46
|
|Ronnie DeGray III offensive rebound
|16:48
|
|Tre Mitchell misses two point hook shot
|17:07
|
|+2
|David Beatty makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|42-42
|17:26
|
|Jovohn Garcia personal foul (David Beatty draws the foul)
|17:35
|
|+1
|Jovohn Garcia makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|42-40
|17:35
|
|+1
|Jovohn Garcia makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|41-40
|17:35
|
|Jovohn Garcia misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|17:35
|
|Jack Clark shooting foul (Jovohn Garcia draws the foul)
|17:58
|
|+2
|David Beatty makes two point pullup jump shot
|40-40
|18:07
|
|Jack Clark defensive rebound
|18:09
|
|Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot
|18:13
|
|Clifton Moore turnover (lost ball)
|18:40
|
|+2
|Ronnie DeGray III makes two point jump shot (Noah Fernandes assists)
|40-38
|19:09
|
|+3
|Jack Clark makes three point jump shot (David Beatty assists)
|38-38
|19:18
|
|Explorers defensive rebound
|19:20
|
|Jovohn Garcia misses two point reverse layup
|19:27
|
|Carl Pierre defensive rebound
|19:29
|
|David Beatty misses two point pullup jump shot
|19:45
|
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point layup (Carl Pierre assists)
|38-35
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:00
|
|Explorers defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|Noah Fernandes misses three point jump shot
|0:16
|
|Minutemen 30 second timeout
|0:16
|
|Jack Clark turnover (traveling)
|0:30
|
|Explorers 30 second timeout
|0:37
|
|Christian Ray defensive rebound
|0:39
|
|Noah Fernandes misses three point jump shot
|0:55
|
|Dibaji Walker defensive rebound
|0:57
|
|Ayinde Hikim misses two point pullup jump shot
|1:22
|
|+3
|Noah Fernandes makes three point jump shot
|36-35
|1:29
|
|Anwar Gill turnover (lost ball) (Noah Fernandes steals)
|1:40
|
|T.J. Weeks turnover (traveling)
|1:48
|
|+2
|Jack Clark makes two point putback dunk
|33-35
|1:57
|
|Jack Clark offensive rebound
|1:59
|
|David Beatty misses two point pullup jump shot
|2:28
|
|+1
|Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-33
|2:28
|
|+1
|Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-33
|2:28
|
|Christian Ray personal foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|2:37
|
|+2
|Christian Ray makes two point putback layup
|31-33
|2:40
|
|Christian Ray offensive rebound
|2:42
|
|Ayinde Hikim misses two point layup
|2:46
|
|Dibaji Walker personal foul (David Beatty draws the foul)
|2:45
|
|David Beatty defensive rebound
|2:47
|
|Tre Mitchell misses two point layup
|2:49
|
|Dibaji Walker offensive rebound
|2:51
|
|T.J. Weeks misses three point jump shot
|3:04
|
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|3:06
|
|T.J. Weeks blocks Anwar Gill's two point layup
|3:22
|
|+3
|T.J. Weeks makes three point jump shot (Tre Mitchell assists)
|31-31
|3:27
|
|Minutemen offensive rebound
|3:29
|
|Tre Mitchell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:29
|
|+1
|Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-31
|3:29
|
|Christian Ray shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|3:37
|
|Christian Ray turnover (bad pass) (Noah Fernandes steals)
|3:44
|
|+1
|Noah Fernandes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-31
|3:44
|
|+1
|Noah Fernandes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-31
|3:44
|
|TV timeout
|3:44
|
|Jared Kimbrough personal foul (Noah Fernandes draws the foul)
|4:07
|
|+3
|Scott Spencer makes three point jump shot (David Beatty assists)
|25-31
|4:16
|
|Mark Gasperini personal foul (Jared Kimbrough draws the foul)
|4:16
|
|Jared Kimbrough defensive rebound
|4:16
|
|T.J. Weeks misses two point driving layup
|4:23
|
|T.J. Weeks defensive rebound
|4:25
|
|Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot
|4:34
|
|T.J. Weeks turnover (traveling)
|4:46
|
|Jhamir Brickus turnover
|4:46
|
|Jhamir Brickus offensive foul (Cairo McCrory draws the foul)
|4:52
|
|Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|4:54
|
|Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot
|5:18
|
|+1
|Sherif Kenney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-28
|5:18
|
|Sherif Kenney misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:18
|
|Kolton Mitchell shooting foul (Sherif Kenney draws the foul)
|5:22
|
|Tre Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Sherif Kenney steals)
|5:36
|
|Christian Ray turnover (lost ball) (Noah Fernandes steals)
|5:58
|
|Sherif Kenney defensive rebound
|6:00
|
|Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|6:07
|
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|6:09
|
|Jared Kimbrough misses two point jump shot
|6:32
|
|Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
|6:34
|
|Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot
|6:49
|
|+3
|Sherif Kenney makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|25-27