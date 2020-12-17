|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Darrian Wilson defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Rienk Mast misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:17
|
|
|
Braves 30 second timeout
|
|
0:17
|
|
|
Michael Tate Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:42
|
|
+3
|
Terry Nolan Jr. makes three point jump shot (Sean East II assists)
|
27-42
|
0:55
|
|
+2
|
Jayveous McKinnis makes two point hook shot (Michael Tate Jr. assists)
|
27-39
|
1:21
|
|
+2
|
Terry Nolan Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot
|
25-39
|
1:32
|
|
+1
|
Tristan Jarrett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-37
|
1:32
|
|
+1
|
Tristan Jarrett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-37
|
1:32
|
|
|
Terry Nolan Jr. personal foul (Tristan Jarrett draws the foul)
|
|
1:48
|
|
+2
|
Sean East II makes two point driving layup
|
23-37
|
1:59
|
|
|
Rienk Mast defensive rebound
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Jayveous McKinnis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:59
|
|
+1
|
Jayveous McKinnis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-35
|
1:59
|
|
|
Elijah Childs personal foul (Jayveous McKinnis draws the foul)
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Jayveous McKinnis defensive rebound
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Wesley Taylor turnover (bad pass)
|
|
2:37
|
|
+2
|
Rienk Mast makes two point layup (Terry Nolan Jr. assists)
|
22-35
|
2:56
|
|
|
Elijah Childs defensive rebound
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Rienk Mast blocks Tristan Jarrett's two point layup
|
|
3:21
|
|
+2
|
Rienk Mast makes two point hook shot
|
22-33
|
3:34
|
|
|
Tristan Jarrett turnover (lost ball) (Elijah Childs steals)
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Rienk Mast turnover (lost ball) (Wesley Taylor steals)
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Braves offensive rebound
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Rienk Mast misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:47
|
|
+1
|
Rienk Mast makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-31
|
3:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Cainan McClelland personal foul (Rienk Mast draws the foul)
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Rienk Mast offensive rebound
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Rienk Mast offensive rebound
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Sean East II misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Jonas James turnover (bad pass) (Sean East II steals)
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Rienk Mast turnover (lost ball) (Jayveous McKinnis steals)
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Rienk Mast offensive rebound
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Terry Nolan Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Darius Hicks personal foul (Terry Nolan Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Darius Hicks turnover (lost ball) (Terry Nolan Jr. steals)
|
|
4:32
|
|
+2
|
Sean East II makes two point jump shot
|
22-30
|
4:42
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby offensive rebound
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Rienk Mast misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:48
|
|
+2
|
Tristan Jarrett makes two point layup
|
22-28
|
4:54
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby turnover (lost ball) (Tristan Jarrett steals)
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Ken Evans turnover (lost ball) (Danya Kingsby steals)
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Tigers 30 second timeout
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby turnover (lost ball) (Wesley Taylor steals)
|
|
5:42
|
|
+2
|
Wesley Taylor makes two point jump shot
|
20-28
|
6:11
|
|
|
Ken Evans defensive rebound
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Sean East II misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Jayveous McKinnis turnover (lost ball) (Danya Kingsby steals)
|
|
6:46
|
|
+3
|
Kevin McAdoo makes three point jump shot (Elijah Childs assists)
|
18-28
|
7:00
|
|
|
Kevin McAdoo defensive rebound
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Wesley Taylor misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Jayveous McKinnis defensive rebound
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Kevin McAdoo misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:55
|
|
+3
|
Ken Evans makes three point jump shot (Wesley Taylor assists)
|
18-25
|
8:02
|
|
|
Jayveous McKinnis defensive rebound
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry defensive rebound
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Wesley Taylor misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Elijah Childs turnover
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Elijah Childs offensive foul (Wesley Taylor draws the foul)
|
|
8:49
|
|
+1
|
Ken Evans makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-25
|
8:49
|
|
+1
|
Ken Evans makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-25
|
8:49
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen shooting foul (Ken Evans draws the foul)
|
|
9:17
|
|
+3
|
Terry Nolan Jr. makes three point jump shot (Ville Tahvanainen assists)
|
13-25
|
9:34
|
|
|
Braves defensive rebound
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Tristan Jarrett misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Tristan Jarrett defensive rebound
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Terry Nolan Jr. misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Terry Nolan Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Jayveous McKinnis misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Terry Nolan Jr. turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
10:22
|
|
+2
|
Hezekiah Quinlan makes two point jump shot (Wesley Taylor assists)
|
13-22
|
10:42
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen turnover (bad pass)
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Tristan Jarrett misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:15
|
|
+1
|
Ja'Shon Henry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-22
|
11:15
|
|
+1
|
Ja'Shon Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-21
|
11:15
|
|
|
Darius Hicks personal foul (Ja'Shon Henry draws the foul)
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry offensive rebound
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:27
|
|
+2
|
Tristan Jarrett makes two point driving layup
|
11-20
|
11:52
|
|
|
Jayveous McKinnis defensive rebound
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:52
|
|
+1
|
Ja'Shon Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-20
|
11:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
Tristan Jarrett personal foul (Ja'Shon Henry draws the foul)
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Tristan Jarrett misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Michael Tate Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry misses two point layup
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Wesley Taylor misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:36
|
|
+1
|
Ja'Shon Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
9-19
|
12:36
|
|
|
Jonas James shooting foul (Ja'Shon Henry draws the foul)
|
|
12:36
|
|
+3
|
Ja'Shon Henry makes three point jump shot (Terry Nolan Jr. assists)
|
9-18
|
12:56
|
|
|
Rienk Mast defensive rebound
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Jonas James misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Jonas James misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby shooting foul (Jonas James draws the foul)
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Kevin McAdoo turnover (lost ball) (Hezekiah Quinlan steals)
|
|
13:20
|
|
+3
|
Tristan Jarrett makes three point jump shot (Michael Tate Jr. assists)
|
9-15
|
13:22
|
|
|
Rienk Mast personal foul
|
|
13:34
|
|
+1
|
Kevin McAdoo makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
6-15
|
13:34
|
|
|
Demarion Bariffe-Smith shooting foul (Kevin McAdoo draws the foul)
|
|
13:34
|
|
+2
|
Kevin McAdoo makes two point floating jump shot
|
6-14
|
13:41
|
|
|
Kevin McAdoo defensive rebound
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Jonas James misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:57
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Childs makes two point jump shot
|
6-12
|
14:15
|
|
+2
|
Jayveous McKinnis makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
6-10
|
14:33
|
|
+1
|
Ja'Shon Henry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-10
|
14:33
|
|
+1
|
Ja'Shon Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
4-9
|
14:33
|
|
|
Jayveous McKinnis shooting foul (Ja'Shon Henry draws the foul)
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Sean East II defensive rebound
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Terry Nolan Jr. blocks Demarion Bariffe-Smith's two point jump shot
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Elijah Childs turnover (bad pass) (Demarion Bariffe-Smith steals)
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Elijah Childs defensive rebound
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Wesley Taylor misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:14
|
|
+2
|
Terry Nolan Jr. makes two point driving dunk
|
4-8
|
15:19
|
|
|
Wesley Taylor turnover (bad pass) (Terry Nolan Jr. steals)
|
|
15:31
|
|
+1
|
Sean East II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-6
|
15:31
|
|
|
Sean East II misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Jonas James shooting foul (Sean East II draws the foul)
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen offensive rebound
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Sean East II misses two point layup
|
|
15:51
|
|
+2
|
Tristan Jarrett makes two point driving layup
|
4-5
|
16:13
|
|
|
Ari Boya personal foul
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Jonas James defensive rebound
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Sean East II misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Elijah Childs defensive rebound
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Jonas James misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Jayveous McKinnis defensive rebound
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Ari Boya misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
Ari Boya offensive rebound
|
|
16:44
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Ari Boya defensive rebound
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Tristan Jarrett misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Terry Nolan Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Ken Evans steals)
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Darius Hicks personal foul (Sean East II draws the foul)
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Jayveous McKinnis turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Jayveous McKinnis defensive rebound
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Ari Boya defensive rebound
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Jonas James misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:06
|
|
+3
|
Ville Tahvanainen makes three point jump shot (Sean East II assists)
|
2-5
|
18:17
|
|
|
Tristan Jarrett turnover (lost ball) (Terry Nolan Jr. steals)
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Ari Boya turnover
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Ari Boya offensive foul (Ken Evans draws the foul)
|
|
18:51
|
|
+2
|
Jayveous McKinnis makes two point hook shot (Tristan Jarrett assists)
|
2-2
|
19:06
|
|
+2
|
Ari Boya makes two point tip shot
|
0-2
|
19:12
|
|
|
Ari Boya offensive rebound
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Elijah Childs misses two point hook shot
|
|
19:23
|
|
|
Elijah Childs defensive rebound
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Jonas James misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Tristan Jarrett offensive rebound
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Tristan Jarrett misses two point layup
|
|
19:48
|
|
|
Sean East II turnover (bad pass) (Tristan Jarrett steals)
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Jayveous McKinnis vs. Ari Boya (Sean East II gains possession)
|