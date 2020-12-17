JACKST
BRAD

2nd Half
JACKST
Tigers
8
BRAD
Braves
13

Time Team Play Score
15:43 +2 Ja'Shon Henry makes two point layup 35-55
15:46   Hezekiah Quinlan personal foul  
15:46   Rienk Mast offensive rebound  
15:48   Ja'Shon Henry misses two point jump shot  
15:55   TV timeout  
15:55   Jonas James personal foul  
16:08   Tigers 30 second timeout  
16:10 +3 Tristan Jarrett makes three point jump shot (Jayveous McKinnis assists) 35-53
16:31 +3 Ville Tahvanainen makes three point jump shot (Sean East II assists) 32-53
16:37   Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound  
16:39   Ken Evans misses two point jump shot  
17:06 +1 Ville Tahvanainen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-50
17:06 +1 Ville Tahvanainen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-49
17:06   Jayveous McKinnis shooting foul (Ville Tahvanainen draws the foul)  
17:19 +2 Tristan Jarrett makes two point finger roll layup 32-48
17:34   Ari Boya turnover  
17:34   Ari Boya offensive foul  
17:41   Tristan Jarrett personal foul (Ville Tahvanainen draws the foul)  
17:53 +1 Tristan Jarrett makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-48
17:53   Tristan Jarrett misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:53   Terry Nolan Jr. shooting foul (Tristan Jarrett draws the foul)  
18:03   Jayveous McKinnis defensive rebound  
18:05   Sean East II misses two point jump shot  
18:23   Ari Boya defensive rebound  
18:25   Jonas James misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
18:51 +2 Ville Tahvanainen makes two point layup (Terry Nolan Jr. assists) 29-48
19:08 +1 Ville Tahvanainen makes technical free throw 2 of 2 29-46
19:08 +1 Ville Tahvanainen makes technical free throw 1 of 2 29-45
19:08   Jayveous McKinnis technical foul  
19:10 +2 Jayveous McKinnis makes two point dunk (Ken Evans assists) 29-44
19:12   Terry Nolan Jr. personal foul (Tristan Jarrett draws the foul)  
19:32 +2 Elijah Childs makes two point turnaround hook shot (Terry Nolan Jr. assists) 27-44
19:40   Ari Boya defensive rebound  
19:42   Tristan Jarrett misses two point jump shot  

1st Half
JACKST
Tigers
27
BRAD
Braves
42

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Darrian Wilson defensive rebound  
0:02   Rienk Mast misses three point jump shot  
0:17   Braves 30 second timeout  
0:17   Michael Tate Jr. turnover (traveling)  
0:42 +3 Terry Nolan Jr. makes three point jump shot (Sean East II assists) 27-42
0:55 +2 Jayveous McKinnis makes two point hook shot (Michael Tate Jr. assists) 27-39
1:21 +2 Terry Nolan Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot 25-39
1:32 +1 Tristan Jarrett makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-37
1:32 +1 Tristan Jarrett makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-37
1:32   Terry Nolan Jr. personal foul (Tristan Jarrett draws the foul)  
1:48 +2 Sean East II makes two point driving layup 23-37
1:59   Rienk Mast defensive rebound  
1:59   Jayveous McKinnis misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:59 +1 Jayveous McKinnis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-35
1:59   Elijah Childs personal foul (Jayveous McKinnis draws the foul)  
1:59   Jayveous McKinnis defensive rebound  
2:00   Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot  
2:15   Wesley Taylor turnover (bad pass)  
2:37 +2 Rienk Mast makes two point layup (Terry Nolan Jr. assists) 22-35
2:56   Elijah Childs defensive rebound  
2:58   Rienk Mast blocks Tristan Jarrett's two point layup  
3:21 +2 Rienk Mast makes two point hook shot 22-33
3:34   Tristan Jarrett turnover (lost ball) (Elijah Childs steals)  
3:42   Rienk Mast turnover (lost ball) (Wesley Taylor steals)  
3:47   Braves offensive rebound  
3:47   Rienk Mast misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:47 +1 Rienk Mast makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-31
3:47   TV timeout  
3:47   Cainan McClelland personal foul (Rienk Mast draws the foul)  
3:47   Rienk Mast offensive rebound  
3:49   Danya Kingsby misses three point jump shot  
3:54   Rienk Mast offensive rebound  
3:56   Sean East II misses three point jump shot  
4:06   Jonas James turnover (bad pass) (Sean East II steals)  
4:18   Rienk Mast turnover (lost ball) (Jayveous McKinnis steals)  
4:21   Rienk Mast offensive rebound  
4:21   Terry Nolan Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:21   Darius Hicks personal foul (Terry Nolan Jr. draws the foul)  
4:21   Darius Hicks turnover (lost ball) (Terry Nolan Jr. steals)  
4:32 +2 Sean East II makes two point jump shot 22-30
4:42   Danya Kingsby offensive rebound  
4:44   Rienk Mast misses three point jump shot  
4:48 +2 Tristan Jarrett makes two point layup 22-28
4:54   Danya Kingsby turnover (lost ball) (Tristan Jarrett steals)  
5:11   Ken Evans turnover (lost ball) (Danya Kingsby steals)  
5:23   Tigers 30 second timeout  
5:27   Danya Kingsby turnover (lost ball) (Wesley Taylor steals)  
5:42 +2 Wesley Taylor makes two point jump shot 20-28
6:11   Ken Evans defensive rebound  
6:13   Sean East II misses two point jump shot  
6:25   Jayveous McKinnis turnover (lost ball) (Danya Kingsby steals)  
6:46 +3 Kevin McAdoo makes three point jump shot (Elijah Childs assists) 18-28
7:00   Kevin McAdoo defensive rebound  
7:02   Wesley Taylor misses three point jump shot  
7:22   Jayveous McKinnis defensive rebound  
7:24   Kevin McAdoo misses three point jump shot  
7:33   TV timeout  
7:55 +3 Ken Evans makes three point jump shot (Wesley Taylor assists) 18-25
8:02   Jayveous McKinnis defensive rebound  
8:04   Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot  
8:11   Ja'Shon Henry defensive rebound  
8:13   Wesley Taylor misses three point jump shot  
8:24   Elijah Childs turnover  
8:24   Elijah Childs offensive foul (Wesley Taylor draws the foul)  
8:49 +1 Ken Evans makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-25
8:49 +1 Ken Evans makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-25
8:49   Ville Tahvanainen shooting foul (Ken Evans draws the foul)  
9:17 +3 Terry Nolan Jr. makes three point jump shot (Ville Tahvanainen assists) 13-25
9:34   Braves defensive rebound  
9:36   Tristan Jarrett misses two point jump shot  
9:45   Tristan Jarrett defensive rebound  
9:47   Terry Nolan Jr. misses two point turnaround jump shot  
9:53   Terry Nolan Jr. defensive rebound  
9:55   Jayveous McKinnis misses two point jump shot  
10:17   Terry Nolan Jr. turnover (out of bounds)  
10:22 +2 Hezekiah Quinlan makes two point jump shot (Wesley Taylor assists) 13-22
10:42   Ville Tahvanainen turnover (bad pass)  
10:45   Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound  
10:47   Tristan Jarrett misses three point jump shot  
11:15 +1 Ja'Shon Henry makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-22
11:15 +1 Ja'Shon Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-21
11:15   Darius Hicks personal foul (Ja'Shon Henry draws the foul)  
11:15   Ja'Shon Henry offensive rebound  
11:17   Ville Tahvanainen misses two point jump shot  
11:27 +2 Tristan Jarrett makes two point driving layup 11-20
11:52   Jayveous McKinnis defensive rebound  
11:52   Ja'Shon Henry misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:52 +1 Ja'Shon Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-20
11:52   TV timeout  
11:52   Tristan Jarrett personal foul (Ja'Shon Henry draws the foul)  
12:04   Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound  
12:06   Tristan Jarrett misses three point jump shot  
12:08   Michael Tate Jr. defensive rebound  
12:10   Ja'Shon Henry misses two point layup  
12:20   Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound  
12:22   Wesley Taylor misses two point jump shot  
12:36 +1 Ja'Shon Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 1 9-19
12:36   Jonas James shooting foul (Ja'Shon Henry draws the foul)  
12:36 +3 Ja'Shon Henry makes three point jump shot (Terry Nolan Jr. assists) 9-18
12:56   Rienk Mast defensive rebound  
12:56   Jonas James misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:56   Jonas James misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:56   Danya Kingsby shooting foul (Jonas James draws the foul)  
13:02   Kevin McAdoo turnover (lost ball) (Hezekiah Quinlan steals)  
13:20 +3 Tristan Jarrett makes three point jump shot (Michael Tate Jr. assists) 9-15
13:22   Rienk Mast personal foul  
13:34 +1 Kevin McAdoo makes regular free throw 1 of 1 6-15
13:34   Demarion Bariffe-Smith shooting foul (Kevin McAdoo draws the foul)  
13:34 +2 Kevin McAdoo makes two point floating jump shot 6-14
13:41   Kevin McAdoo defensive rebound  
13:43   Jonas James misses two point jump shot  
13:57 +2 Elijah Childs makes two point jump shot 6-12
14:15 +2 Jayveous McKinnis makes two point turnaround jump shot 6-10
14:33 +1 Ja'Shon Henry makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-10
14:33 +1 Ja'Shon Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4-9
14:33   Jayveous McKinnis shooting foul (Ja'Shon Henry draws the foul)  
14:31   Sean East II defensive rebound  
14:33   Terry Nolan Jr. blocks Demarion Bariffe-Smith's two point jump shot  
14:43   Elijah Childs turnover (bad pass) (Demarion Bariffe-Smith steals)  
14:56   Elijah Childs defensive rebound  
14:58   Wesley Taylor misses three point jump shot  
15:14 +2 Terry Nolan Jr. makes two point driving dunk 4-8
15:19   Wesley Taylor turnover (bad pass) (Terry Nolan Jr. steals)  
15:31 +1 Sean East II makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-6
15:31   Sean East II misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:31   TV timeout  
15:31   Jonas James shooting foul (Sean East II draws the foul)  
15:41   Ville Tahvanainen offensive rebound  
15:43   Sean East II misses two point layup  
15:51 +2 Tristan Jarrett makes two point driving layup 4-5
16:13   Ari Boya personal foul  
16:18   Jonas James defensive rebound  
16:20   Sean East II misses three point jump shot  
16:27   Elijah Childs defensive rebound  
16:29   Jonas James misses two point pullup jump shot  
16:33   Jayveous McKinnis defensive rebound  
16:35   Ari Boya misses two point jump shot  
16:42   Ari Boya offensive rebound  
16:44   Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot  
16:46   Ari Boya defensive rebound  
16:48   Tristan Jarrett misses three point jump shot  
17:01   Terry Nolan Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Ken Evans steals)  
17:13   Darius Hicks personal foul (Sean East II draws the foul)  
17:25   Jayveous McKinnis turnover (out of bounds)  
17:39   Jayveous McKinnis defensive rebound  
17:41   Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot  
17:50   Ari Boya defensive rebound  
17:52   Jonas James misses three point jump shot  
18:06 +3 Ville Tahvanainen makes three point jump shot (Sean East II assists) 2-5
18:17   Tristan Jarrett turnover (lost ball) (Terry Nolan Jr. steals)  
18:32   Ari Boya turnover  
18:32   Ari Boya offensive foul (Ken Evans draws the foul)  
18:51 +2 Jayveous McKinnis makes two point hook shot (Tristan Jarrett assists) 2-2
19:06 +2 Ari Boya makes two point tip shot 0-2
19:12   Ari Boya offensive rebound  
19:14   Elijah Childs misses two point hook shot  
19:23   Elijah Childs defensive rebound  
19:25   Jonas James misses two point floating jump shot  
19:38   Tristan Jarrett offensive rebound  
19:40   Tristan Jarrett misses two point layup  
19:48   Sean East II turnover (bad pass) (Tristan Jarrett steals)  
20:00   Jayveous McKinnis vs. Ari Boya (Sean East II gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 35 55
Field Goals 13-33 (39.4%) 18-37 (48.6%)
3-Pointers 3-11 (27.3%) 6-15 (40.0%)
Free Throws 6-10 (60.0%) 13-17 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 14 30
Offensive 2 9
Defensive 12 19
Team 0 2
Assists 7 9
Steals 8 7
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 10 13
Fouls 14 11
Technicals 1 0
Jackson State
Starters
T. Jarrett
J. McKinnis
K. Evans
D. Hicks
J. James
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Jarrett 17 2 1 6/13 2/5 3/4 2 - 2 0 2 1 1
J. McKinnis 9 7 1 4/5 0/0 1/2 3 - 1 0 2 0 7
K. Evans 5 1 1 1/2 1/1 2/2 0 - 1 0 1 0 1
D. Hicks 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 - 0 0 1 1 0
J. James 0 1 0 0/6 0/2 0/2 3 - 0 0 1 0 1
Starters
T. Jarrett
J. McKinnis
K. Evans
D. Hicks
J. James
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Jarrett 17 2 1 6/13 2/5 3/4 2 0 2 0 2 1 1
J. McKinnis 9 7 1 4/5 0/0 1/2 3 0 1 0 2 0 7
K. Evans 5 1 1 1/2 1/1 2/2 0 0 1 0 1 0 1
D. Hicks 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 0 0 0 1 1 0
J. James 0 1 0 0/6 0/2 0/2 3 0 0 0 1 0 1
